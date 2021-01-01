From christina wu celebration

Christina Wu Celebration - 22009 V-Neck Chiffon Long Sheath Dress

Description

Show off your classy style when you wear this Christina Wu Celebration 22009 look. This chiffon wrap dress glams in a V-neckline with flutter sleeves. The waist is wrapped with a tie waist and features a full length sheath skirt. This Christina Wu Celebration is bound to be a crowd pleaser. Models are wearing Autumn and Cantaloupe colors. Style: howu_22009 Details: Chiffon Wrapped Bodice Tie Waist Flutter Sleeves Sheath Skirt Length: Long Neckline: V-neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.

