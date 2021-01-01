Amarra - 20035 Two-Piece Leafy Lace Applique Tulle Sheath Gown

Advertisement
Spring inspired leafy lace comprises this amorous two-piece Prom gown of Amarra 20035. The crop top features a V-neckline a fitted under bust and an open midriff and is held by leafy lace shoulder strap leading to the mid-open back. The slim skirt takes off the natural waist and tapers toward the floor length with a small swish of train for an added glamorous finish. This Amarra dress looks beautiful on girls who want to accentuate their curves. Model is pictured wearing Lilac color. Style: amar_20035 Fabric: Lace Applique/Net Details: Two-piece set Leafy lace applique Croptop Open midriff Fit to flare Lace straps Zipper back Small train Length: Long Neckline: V Neckline Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.