Clarisse - 800209 Sequined Plunging V Neck Trumpet Dress

Proceed in confidence with this Clarisse 800209 evening dress. This stunner is styled in patterned sequins with a beaded waistband that emphasizes the side waist cutouts. This form-fitting prom gown showcases plunging V neckline and an open crisscross back finished with a flared horsehair hem and a sweep train. Put your best foot forward in this Clarisse dress. Style: clari_800209 Details: Fully Sequined Fitted Sleeveless Floor Length Open Back Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Plunging V Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.