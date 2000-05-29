Cresswell Lighting 29.5.00" Silver Leaf Resin Table Lamp

This contemporary textured table lamp featuring a hand painted silver leaf finish and an off-white linen shade makes for the perfect upscale accent piece to provide ambient light that blends with a variety of décor styles.Completed by an elegant off white linen shade with an off white silken liner. Shade measures (18.00"x12.00")L x (20.00"x14.00")W x 11.5.00"HConvenient 3-way switch; clear 72 inch cordAssembled dimensions 20.00"L X 12.00"W X 29.5.00"H. Simple assembly, uses a type A 3-way 150-watt or LED equivalent bulb (not included)