Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Life
Travel
Accessories
Umbrellas
Umbrellas
Share
Umbrellas
Drizzles Adults Unisex Dome Dog Umbrella
featured
Drizzles Adults Unisex Dome Dog Umbrella
$31.70
walmart
2x43 b/w umbrella photo umbrella 2x 43 Double Layer Black & White Photo Studio Reflector, black, Two (2) 43 black/white umbrella By ,USA
featured
2x43 b/w umbrella photo umbrella 2x 43 Double Layer Black & White Photo Studio Reflector, black, Two (2) 43 black/white umbrella By ,USA
$43.28
walmart
6 Pack - Chaby Umbrella Auto Fold, Assorted color 1 Ea
featured
6 Pack - Chaby Umbrella Auto Fold, Assorted color 1 Ea
$33.28
walmart
35.5 x 8.5 x 13.25 in. All Weather Umbrella - Pack of 4
35.5 x 8.5 x 13.25 in. All Weather Umbrella - Pack of 4
$25.72
walmart
Cheap Umbrella, Blue
Cheap Umbrella, Blue
$49.95
walmart
Umbrella Windproof ,10 RIBS Auto Open & Close Collapsible Folding Compact Umbrella for Rain, Large, Black
Umbrella Windproof ,10 RIBS Auto Open & Close Collapsible Folding Compact Umbrella for Rain, Large, Black
$29.95
walmart
Cirra by ShedRain Women's Fruit Medium Compact Umbrella - Yellow
Cirra by ShedRain Women's Fruit Medium Compact Umbrella - Yellow
$14.99
target
Classic Black Doorman Umbrella with Curved Handle
Classic Black Doorman Umbrella with Curved Handle
$40.48
walmart
Azrian Diy Hair Cutting Cloak Umbrella Cape Salon Barber Salon and Home Stylists Using
Azrian Diy Hair Cutting Cloak Umbrella Cape Salon Barber Salon and Home Stylists Using
$9.79
walmart
Biggbrella 07321-Q238 Red Umbrella With Led Torch Handle
Biggbrella 07321-Q238 Red Umbrella With Led Torch Handle
$33.00
walmart
Barbour Mini Tartan Umbrella
Barbour Mini Tartan Umbrella
$50.00
saksfifthavenue
Debco UE517 Executive Umbrella with Curved Plastic Handle Black - 12 Pack
Debco UE517 Executive Umbrella with Curved Plastic Handle Black - 12 Pack
$257.97
walmart
Advertisement
Logo Umbrella - Black - Alexander McQueen Umbrellas
Logo Umbrella - Black - Alexander McQueen Umbrellas
$495.00
lyst
Bescita Sunscreen Sun Umbrella Sun and Rain Umbrella Dual-Use Sun Umbrella
Bescita Sunscreen Sun Umbrella Sun and Rain Umbrella Dual-Use Sun Umbrella
$25.93
walmart
Large Windproof Travel Umbrella 10 Ribs Unbreakable Auto Open Close Waterproof Stormproof Canopy Rustproof Folding Compact Rain Umbrellas for Men and Women-Black
Large Windproof Travel Umbrella 10 Ribs Unbreakable Auto Open Close Waterproof Stormproof Canopy Rustproof Folding Compact Rain Umbrellas for Men and Women-Black
$29.95
walmart
60 in. Golf Umbrella - Green & White, Case of 24
60 in. Golf Umbrella - Green & White, Case of 24
$208.47
walmart
Bescita Creative 8 Ribs Automatic Umbrella Anti-Uv Folding Travel Umbrella Windproof
Bescita Creative 8 Ribs Automatic Umbrella Anti-Uv Folding Travel Umbrella Windproof
$48.06
walmart
Balems Stylish Three Folding Rain Umbrella Windproof and Waterproof Rain Gear Home Supplies
Balems Stylish Three Folding Rain Umbrella Windproof and Waterproof Rain Gear Home Supplies
$18.82
walmart
12 Ribs Windproof Folding Travel Umbrella Umbrella Canopy with Auto Open Close Button
12 Ribs Windproof Folding Travel Umbrella Umbrella Canopy with Auto Open Close Button
$26.99
walmart
2300COL-BLK-RED The Lil Jo - Mini Mojo Umbrella, Black & Red
2300COL-BLK-RED The Lil Jo - Mini Mojo Umbrella, Black & Red
$16.97
walmart
Cirra by ShedRain Cats and Dogs Compact Umbrella - Light Mint, Green
Cirra by ShedRain Cats and Dogs Compact Umbrella - Light Mint, Green
$11.99
target
Waterproof Creative Mini Capsule Small Umbrella Pocket Umbrellas Anti-UV
Waterproof Creative Mini Capsule Small Umbrella Pocket Umbrellas Anti-UV
$18.59
walmart
Roseonmyhand Automatic Umbrella Reverse Folding Business Umbrella With Reflective Strips
Roseonmyhand Automatic Umbrella Reverse Folding Business Umbrella With Reflective Strips
$20.01
walmart
E-joy Inverted Folding Stylish Umbrella with C&HandlePink
E-joy Inverted Folding Stylish Umbrella with C&HandlePink
$18.99
walmart
Advertisement
folding golf umbrella 58-inch large windproof double canopy - auto open, sturdy and portable (burgundy)
folding golf umbrella 58-inch large windproof double canopy - auto open, sturdy and portable (burgundy)
$30.45
walmart
Set of 2 Automatic Open Travel Folding Umbrella 3 Fold Non-Slip Handle Black Rain Gear
Set of 2 Automatic Open Travel Folding Umbrella 3 Fold Non-Slip Handle Black Rain Gear
$14.99
walmart
Mini Five-folding Non-automatic Travel Umbrella with EVA Case 6 Ribs 190T Pongee Fabric UV Protection Compact Portable Outdoor Umbrella for Women and Men
Mini Five-folding Non-automatic Travel Umbrella with EVA Case 6 Ribs 190T Pongee Fabric UV Protection Compact Portable Outdoor Umbrella for Women and Men
$11.99
walmart
Drizzles Rainbow Golf Umbrella - One Size
Drizzles Rainbow Golf Umbrella - One Size
$38.87
overstock
Drizzles Adults Unisex Dome Cat Umbrella
Drizzles Adults Unisex Dome Cat Umbrella
$34.45
walmart
(Designed in UK) Balios Travel Umbrella Luxurious Golden Rosewood Handle Auto Open & Close Windproof Frame Single Canopy Automatic Folding Umbrella Men's & Ladies
(Designed in UK) Balios Travel Umbrella Luxurious Golden Rosewood Handle Auto Open & Close Windproof Frame Single Canopy Automatic Folding Umbrella Men's & Ladies
$50.19
walmart
ShedRain Auto Open/Close Compact Umbrella - Black Stripe
ShedRain Auto Open/Close Compact Umbrella - Black Stripe
$15.99
target
Clear Bubble Umbrella, Lavender Trim
Clear Bubble Umbrella, Lavender Trim
$11.75
walmart
Premium Fiberglass Bubble Umbrella, Cheetah Trim
Premium Fiberglass Bubble Umbrella, Cheetah Trim
$41.47
walmart
Feng Shui Import Chinese Silk Umbrella-light purple
Feng Shui Import Chinese Silk Umbrella-light purple
$33.00
walmart
Famure Sun umbrella-Mini 5 Foldings Anti-UV Sun Umbrella with Flat Handle Folding Portable Anti
Famure Sun umbrella-Mini 5 Foldings Anti-UV Sun Umbrella with Flat Handle Folding Portable Anti
$21.15
walmart
EBTOOLS Fishing Umbrella Green 94"x83"
EBTOOLS Fishing Umbrella Green 94"x83"
$92.26
walmart
Advertisement
Debco UE727 Executive Umbrella - Black / Lime Green Trim - 12 Pack
Debco UE727 Executive Umbrella - Black / Lime Green Trim - 12 Pack
$182.49
walmart
E-joy Inverted Folding Stylish Umbrella with C&HandleBeige
E-joy Inverted Folding Stylish Umbrella with C&HandleBeige
$18.99
walmart
Gustbuster Wind Resistant Double Canopy Golf Umbrella - Hunter, White
Gustbuster Wind Resistant Double Canopy Golf Umbrella - Hunter, White
$60.00
macy's
GL7Z19J222A Ford, Genuine Umbrella
GL7Z19J222A Ford, Genuine Umbrella
$98.09
walmart
RM01-RB Mini Triple fold Umbrella - Rainbow
RM01-RB Mini Triple fold Umbrella - Rainbow
$39.76
walmart
Mgaxyff Umbrella Hat,Outdoor Handfree Umbrella Cap Fishing Hat Waterproof UV Protection Lightweight, Umbrella Cap
Mgaxyff Umbrella Hat,Outdoor Handfree Umbrella Cap Fishing Hat Waterproof UV Protection Lightweight, Umbrella Cap
$12.06
walmart
PealRa Leopard Super Mini Umbrella
PealRa Leopard Super Mini Umbrella
$24.17
amazon
Logo-print Umbrella - Black - Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh Umbrellas
Logo-print Umbrella - Black - Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh Umbrellas
$128.00
($150.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Black and Gold Umbrella with Fleur de Lis 14.5" (Each)
Black and Gold Umbrella with Fleur de Lis 14.5" (Each)
$11.99
walmart
Peerless 2352MM-Burgundy-White The Revolution Umbrella, Burgundy And White
Peerless 2352MM-Burgundy-White The Revolution Umbrella, Burgundy And White
$22.18
walmart
Peerless 2410SO-Khaki The Hotel Umbrella Khaki
Peerless 2410SO-Khaki The Hotel Umbrella Khaki
$36.99
walmart
Peerless 2361V-Navy Vented Executive Mini Umbrella, Navy
Peerless 2361V-Navy Vented Executive Mini Umbrella, Navy
$17.32
walmart
Advertisement
Windproof Travel Umbrella - Compact, Automatic, Wind Resistant, Strong and Portable - Small Folding Backpack Umbrella for Rain perfect for Men and Women
Windproof Travel Umbrella - Compact, Automatic, Wind Resistant, Strong and Portable - Small Folding Backpack Umbrella for Rain perfect for Men and Women
$41.99
walmart
Mini 5 Foldings Anti-UV Sun Umbrella with Flat Handle
Mini 5 Foldings Anti-UV Sun Umbrella with Flat Handle
$19.33
walmart
Portable Mini Pocket Umbrella Folding Umbrella Travel Parasol Rain Umbrella Black
Portable Mini Pocket Umbrella Folding Umbrella Travel Parasol Rain Umbrella Black
$15.63
walmart
ANGGREK Outdoor Headwear,Zaqw Headwear Umbrella, Umbrella Hat,Outdoor Handfree Umbrella Cap Fishing Hat Waterproof UV Protection Lightweight
ANGGREK Outdoor Headwear,Zaqw Headwear Umbrella, Umbrella Hat,Outdoor Handfree Umbrella Cap Fishing Hat Waterproof UV Protection Lightweight
$12.30
walmart
Wedding Umbrella - 48 Umbrella - Manual Open - 3 Pack By (White)
Wedding Umbrella - 48 Umbrella - Manual Open - 3 Pack By (White)
$20.30
walmart
Automatic Umbrella Folding Ultra Light Portable Sunscreen Uv Umbrella
Automatic Umbrella Folding Ultra Light Portable Sunscreen Uv Umbrella
$40.99
walmart
Travel Folding Windproof Umbrella , 10 Ribs Automatic Open/Close Umbrella, Fast Drying Waterproof Reinforced,Lightweight Sturdy Automatic Umbrella Compact Portable Umbrella with Water Absorption Bag
Travel Folding Windproof Umbrella , 10 Ribs Automatic Open/Close Umbrella, Fast Drying Waterproof Reinforced,Lightweight Sturdy Automatic Umbrella Compact Portable Umbrella with Water Absorption Bag
$22.99
walmart
3 Fold Reverse Automatic Rain Umbrella Car Clear Umbrella Rain Women Parasol Umbrella New
3 Fold Reverse Automatic Rain Umbrella Car Clear Umbrella Rain Women Parasol Umbrella New
$21.99
walmart
Transparent Umbrella
Transparent Umbrella
$35.00
walmart
MarinaVida Portable 5 Folding Mini Pocket Sun Rain Umbrella +Casets
MarinaVida Portable 5 Folding Mini Pocket Sun Rain Umbrella +Casets
$16.64
walmart
Innovative Super Light Flat Five-Folded Advertising Umbrella Sun Rain Folding Mini Pocket Umbrella
Innovative Super Light Flat Five-Folded Advertising Umbrella Sun Rain Folding Mini Pocket Umbrella
$17.84
walmart
John Deere Vented Auto Open Umbrella - LP76910
John Deere Vented Auto Open Umbrella - LP76910
$44.70
walmart
Load More
Umbrellas
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.