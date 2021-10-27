Travel Pillows

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Life
Travel
Accessories
pillows
Travel Pillows
Share
Travel Pillows
Bucky Organic 12.75-inch x 22.5-inch Travel Bed Pillow
featured
Bucky Organic 12.75-inch x 22.5-inch Travel Bed Pillow
$63.44
($70.49
save 10%)
overstock
BergHOFF International Face Cradle Travel Pillow, Size 3.15 H x 12.38 W x 11.75 D in | Wayfair FCV3US
featured
BergHOFF International Face Cradle Travel Pillow, Size 3.15 H x 12.38 W x 11.75 D in | Wayfair FCV3US
$49.99
wayfair
Beautyrest Polyester Firm Support Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/100% Cotton in White, Size 20.0 H x 36.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 96691-DCOM
featured
Beautyrest Polyester Firm Support Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/100% Cotton in White, Size 20.0 H x 36.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 96691-DCOM
$55.99
wayfair
Living Health Products UFO-002-04 Cover For Travel Neck Pillow, Dark Blue
Living Health Products UFO-002-04 Cover For Travel Neck Pillow, Dark Blue
$14.72
($35.57
save 59%)
walmartusa
ACOTop Sleep Innovations Contour Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow Support Cushion with Pain Free Guarantee (Dark Grey)
ACOTop Sleep Innovations Contour Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow Support Cushion with Pain Free Guarantee (Dark Grey)
$17.80
amazon
Polyester Firm Support Pillow
Polyester Firm Support Pillow
$48.99
wayfairnorthamerica
FH Group FH1010SAGE Ultimate Comfort Memory Foam Support Travel Neck Pillow Plush Velour, sage
FH Group FH1010SAGE Ultimate Comfort Memory Foam Support Travel Neck Pillow Plush Velour, sage
$25.99
amazon
Ophelia & Co. Ayanna Pillow Case 100% Cotton in Black | Wayfair 5948183056994B6FB6E62C59EE082F15
Ophelia & Co. Ayanna Pillow Case 100% Cotton in Black | Wayfair 5948183056994B6FB6E62C59EE082F15
$20.99
wayfair
Micro-beads travel pillow Glasses - Fleece Black
Micro-beads travel pillow Glasses - Fleece Black
$8.30
($11.99
save 31%)
walmartusa
Power By GoGreen Specialty Medium Memory Foam Bed Pillow in Red | TR1040RD
Power By GoGreen Specialty Medium Memory Foam Bed Pillow in Red | TR1040RD
$20.61
lowes
Portable Car Head Neck Rest Air Cushion Travel Office U-Shape Pillow
Portable Car Head Neck Rest Air Cushion Travel Office U-Shape Pillow
$35.13
($39.03
save 10%)
overstock
Los Angeles Chargers Cooling Gel Plush Memory Foam Travel Pillow - Blue
Los Angeles Chargers Cooling Gel Plush Memory Foam Travel Pillow - Blue
$23.99
walmart
Advertisement
TPRC Matching Neck Travel Pillow and Eye Mask, City, One Size
TPRC Matching Neck Travel Pillow and Eye Mask, City, One Size
$10.33
amazon
Follure Cushion Blanket Pillow Multi-function Blankets Cartoon Animal Plush Toys
Follure Cushion Blanket Pillow Multi-function Blankets Cartoon Animal Plush Toys
$50.86
walmart
Tempur-Pedic Set-Includes Travel Size TEMPUR-Neck Pillow, Mattress Overlay, and Carry Bag, Gray
Tempur-Pedic Set-Includes Travel Size TEMPUR-Neck Pillow, Mattress Overlay, and Carry Bag, Gray
$322.99
($379.00
save 15%)
amazon
Travelrest Nest Ultimate Memory Foam Travel Pillow In Blue
Travelrest Nest Ultimate Memory Foam Travel Pillow In Blue
$39.99
buybuybaby
Rumpl Stuffable Travel Pillow in Deepwater at Nordstrom
Rumpl Stuffable Travel Pillow in Deepwater at Nordstrom
$35.00
nordstrom
Sofa Pillow for Camping Hiking Travel Outdoor Home Office Comfortable Fluffy Plush Cushion Tent Neck-Rest Equipment
Sofa Pillow for Camping Hiking Travel Outdoor Home Office Comfortable Fluffy Plush Cushion Tent Neck-Rest Equipment
$14.17
walmart
Los Angeles Rams Cooling Gel Plush Memory Foam Travel Pillow - Blue
Los Angeles Rams Cooling Gel Plush Memory Foam Travel Pillow - Blue
$29.99
walmart
Samsonite Compact Inflatable Travel Pillow In Charcoal
Samsonite Compact Inflatable Travel Pillow In Charcoal
$14.99
bedbath&beyond
MyPillow Neck Pillows - Gray Trellis Free Roll N' Go Travel Pillow
MyPillow Neck Pillows - Gray Trellis Free Roll N' Go Travel Pillow
$19.99
($39.95
save 50%)
zulily
Tempur-Pedic Comfort Pillow Soft Feel, Travel
Tempur-Pedic Comfort Pillow Soft Feel, Travel
$79.99
amazon
Therm-a-Rest Air Head Down Inflatable Travel Pillow for Camping and Travel, Green Mountains, Regular - 11 x 15.5
Therm-a-Rest Air Head Down Inflatable Travel Pillow for Camping and Travel, Green Mountains, Regular - 11 x 15.5
$51.79
($59.95
save 14%)
amazon
U_Hood Patented Portable Travel Pillow, Purple
U_Hood Patented Portable Travel Pillow, Purple
$18.99
amazon
Advertisement
World's Best Feather Soft Microfiber Neck Pillow, One Size, Navy
World's Best Feather Soft Microfiber Neck Pillow, One Size, Navy
$10.99
amazon
Trakk Wireless Neck Vertebra Massage Pillow - Pink
Trakk Wireless Neck Vertebra Massage Pillow - Pink
$53.99
($99.99
save 46%)
macy's
Wishpets 11.5" Bear U-Shaped Mem Foam Pillow
Wishpets 11.5" Bear U-Shaped Mem Foam Pillow
$17.50
walmart
ban.do Happy Place Getaway Travel Pillow
ban.do Happy Place Getaway Travel Pillow
$24.00
qvc
TUMI Two-In-One Tumipax Vest & Travel Pillow
TUMI Two-In-One Tumipax Vest & Travel Pillow
$195.00
saksfifthavenue
Iatable Air Camping/Travel Pillow Ultralight Portable Backpacking TPU w Bag
Iatable Air Camping/Travel Pillow Ultralight Portable Backpacking TPU w Bag
$18.99
newegg
A1 Home Collections A1HC 100% New Zealand Wool 3-Piece White 100% Organic Cotton Wool Pillows and Full/Queen Comforter Set
A1 Home Collections A1HC 100% New Zealand Wool 3-Piece White 100% Organic Cotton Wool Pillows and Full/Queen Comforter Set
$328.00
homedepot
Chatsworth Butterfly Fiber L16" x W10" Firm Support Pillow
Chatsworth Butterfly Fiber L16" x W10" Firm Support Pillow
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
3-pc Travel Pillow, Blanket, Eye Mask Comfort Kit - Navy Light Denim
3-pc Travel Pillow, Blanket, Eye Mask Comfort Kit - Navy Light Denim
$16.99
($40.00
save 58%)
macy's
Badgley Mischka Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow - Yellow Flowers
Badgley Mischka Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow - Yellow Flowers
$14.99
($30.00
save 50%)
macy's
Allied Home Allergen Barrier Pillow Enhancer and Travel Pillow, White
Allied Home Allergen Barrier Pillow Enhancer and Travel Pillow, White
$25.00
homedepot
Eagle Creek 2-in-1 Travel Pillow, Ebony, One Size
Eagle Creek 2-in-1 Travel Pillow, Ebony, One Size
$33.14
walmart
Advertisement
Xiaomi 8H U Shape Memory Foam Neck Pillow Portable Travel Break Waist Pillows - Light Grey
Xiaomi 8H U Shape Memory Foam Neck Pillow Portable Travel Break Waist Pillows - Light Grey
$43.14
newegg
Mnycxen Cushion Blanket Pillow Multi-function Blankets Cartoon Animal Plush Toys
Mnycxen Cushion Blanket Pillow Multi-function Blankets Cartoon Animal Plush Toys
$47.47
walmart
Inflatable Travel Pillow, 2019 New Pressing U-shaped Neck Pillow, Portable Sleeping Pillow for Airplane, Train, Car, Office (Gray)
Inflatable Travel Pillow, 2019 New Pressing U-shaped Neck Pillow, Portable Sleeping Pillow for Airplane, Train, Car, Office (Gray)
$3.55
($4.08
save 13%)
amazon
8H Neck Support Pillow Sleep Relax Headrest Latex Cushion for Car Travel Home Office from - Beige
8H Neck Support Pillow Sleep Relax Headrest Latex Cushion for Car Travel Home Office from - Beige
$47.66
newegg
Live Comfortably Polyester L20" x W14" Medium Support Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester, Size 14.0 H x 20.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 99968-DCOM
Live Comfortably Polyester L20" x W14" Medium Support Pillow Polyester/Polyfill/Polyester, Size 14.0 H x 20.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 99968-DCOM
$38.99
wayfair
U-Shape Soft Memory Foam Comfort Headrest Neck Support Car Travel Cushion Pillow -
U-Shape Soft Memory Foam Comfort Headrest Neck Support Car Travel Cushion Pillow -
$13.58
newegg
Travel Neck Pillow ARCHEER Memory Foam U shaped Pillow Neck Pain Relief Pillow with Durable Bag Gray -
Travel Neck Pillow ARCHEER Memory Foam U shaped Pillow Neck Pain Relief Pillow with Durable Bag Gray -
$31.19
newegg
Official Authentic Soft U-Shape Hood Neck Cushion Pillow Plush Flying Travel - Koala
Official Authentic Soft U-Shape Hood Neck Cushion Pillow Plush Flying Travel - Koala
$27.27
newegg
U-Shape Slow Rebound Memory Foam Pillow Neck Protect Headrest Travel Soft Cushion - coffee
U-Shape Slow Rebound Memory Foam Pillow Neck Protect Headrest Travel Soft Cushion - coffee
$20.21
newegg
Plain Creative U-shaped Pillow Foam Particle Airplane Travel Neck Pillow Cushion - One size coffee
Plain Creative U-shaped Pillow Foam Particle Airplane Travel Neck Pillow Cushion - One size coffee
$16.42
newegg
U-Shape Neck Travel Pillow Folding Neck Air Cushion Inflatable Travel Pillows Portable Comfortable - Blue
U-Shape Neck Travel Pillow Folding Neck Air Cushion Inflatable Travel Pillows Portable Comfortable - Blue
$9.76
newegg
MECO Memory Foam U Shaped Travel Pillow Neck Support Head Rest Plane Car Cushion Black -
MECO Memory Foam U Shaped Travel Pillow Neck Support Head Rest Plane Car Cushion Black -
$35.17
newegg
Advertisement
U Shaped Comfort Microbead Travel Sleep Pillow Cushion Neck Support Car Plane - Sky blue
U Shaped Comfort Microbead Travel Sleep Pillow Cushion Neck Support Car Plane - Sky blue
$12.78
newegg
Soft Comfort Microbead Travel Neck Pillow Cushion Sleep Support Car Home Sleep Blue (Intl) - dark blue
Soft Comfort Microbead Travel Neck Pillow Cushion Sleep Support Car Home Sleep Blue (Intl) - dark blue
$12.38
newegg
Inflatable U Shape Neck Cushion Travel Pillow Office Airplane Driving Nap Support Head Rest - Dark Grey
Inflatable U Shape Neck Cushion Travel Pillow Office Airplane Driving Nap Support Head Rest - Dark Grey
$17.04
newegg
Hooded Microbead Neck U Pillow Cushion Airplane Travel Office Car Rest Sleeping # Black - Black (black)
Hooded Microbead Neck U Pillow Cushion Airplane Travel Office Car Rest Sleeping # Black - Black (black)
$16.82
newegg
Square nap inflatable pillow Travel Outdoor Camping Air Pillow Comfortable Cushion Protect Head Neck-US Purple - Purple
Square nap inflatable pillow Travel Outdoor Camping Air Pillow Comfortable Cushion Protect Head Neck-US Purple - Purple
$9.79
newegg
Inflatable Soft Car Travel Head Neck Rest Air Cushion U Pillow Sleep Cushion Navy Blue - Navy Blue
Inflatable Soft Car Travel Head Neck Rest Air Cushion U Pillow Sleep Cushion Navy Blue - Navy Blue
$12.02
newegg
Style.Lab by Fashion Angels Travel Pillow Eye Mask
Style.Lab by Fashion Angels Travel Pillow Eye Mask
$16.99
overstock
Official Authentic Soft U-Shape Hood Neck Cushion Pillow Plush Flying Travel - rabbit
Official Authentic Soft U-Shape Hood Neck Cushion Pillow Plush Flying Travel - rabbit
$27.27
newegg
Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow - Black/white
Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow - Black/white
$14.99
($29.99
save 50%)
macy's
Ophelia & Co. Ayanna Pillow Case 100% Cotton in Gray | Wayfair FFBA5ACAC1804116A489E43C125A4F10
Ophelia & Co. Ayanna Pillow Case 100% Cotton in Gray | Wayfair FFBA5ACAC1804116A489E43C125A4F10
$20.99
wayfair
hikotor Inflatable Car Air Mattress for SUV Travel Back Seat - 2 Air Pillows, 2 Air Piers,1 Travel Neck Pillow, Mattress and Piers can be Separated, Mattress can be Used Like a Normal Camping Mat
hikotor Inflatable Car Air Mattress for SUV Travel Back Seat - 2 Air Pillows, 2 Air Piers,1 Travel Neck Pillow, Mattress and Piers can be Separated, Mattress can be Used Like a Normal Camping Mat
$49.07
walmart
FH Group FH1010BABYPINK Ultimate Comfort Memory Foam Support Travel Neck Pillow Plush Velour
FH Group FH1010BABYPINK Ultimate Comfort Memory Foam Support Travel Neck Pillow Plush Velour
$25.99
amazon
Load More
Travel Pillows
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.