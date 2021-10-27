Travel Accessories

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Life
Travel
Accessories
Travel Accessories
Share
Travel Accessories
Umbrellas
pillows
Luggage Tags
Passport Holders
Security
Windproof Travel Umbrella - Compact, Automatic, Wind Resistant, Strong and Portable - Small Folding Backpack Umbrella for Rain perfect for Men and Women
featured
Windproof Travel Umbrella - Compact, Automatic, Wind Resistant, Strong and Portable - Small Folding Backpack Umbrella for Rain perfect for Men and Women
$41.99
walmart
Logo Umbrella - Black - Alexander McQueen Umbrellas
featured
Logo Umbrella - Black - Alexander McQueen Umbrellas
$495.00
lyst
AMZER Anti-Magnetic RFID Genuine Leather Passport Card Holder Car Keys Package - Black
featured
AMZER Anti-Magnetic RFID Genuine Leather Passport Card Holder Car Keys Package - Black
$19.95
newegg
Travel Passport Tickert Id Card Wallet
Travel Passport Tickert Id Card Wallet
$18.25
overstock
ACOTop Sleep Innovations Contour Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow Support Cushion with Pain Free Guarantee (Dark Grey)
ACOTop Sleep Innovations Contour Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow Support Cushion with Pain Free Guarantee (Dark Grey)
$17.80
amazon
Ametoys Fireproof Document Bag Silicone Coated Fire Resistant Money File Folder Holder Organizer Storage for Office Home Bank Cards Passport Valuables Jewlry Cash
Ametoys Fireproof Document Bag Silicone Coated Fire Resistant Money File Folder Holder Organizer Storage for Office Home Bank Cards Passport Valuables Jewlry Cash
$22.99
walmart
Bescita Creative 8 Ribs Automatic Umbrella Anti-Uv Folding Travel Umbrella Windproof
Bescita Creative 8 Ribs Automatic Umbrella Anti-Uv Folding Travel Umbrella Windproof
$48.06
walmart
Allied Home Allergen Barrier Pillow Enhancer and Travel Pillow, White
Allied Home Allergen Barrier Pillow Enhancer and Travel Pillow, White
$25.00
homedepot
3-pc Travel Pillow, Blanket, Eye Mask Comfort Kit - Navy Light Denim
3-pc Travel Pillow, Blanket, Eye Mask Comfort Kit - Navy Light Denim
$16.99
($40.00
save 58%)
macy's
Badgley Mischka Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow - Yellow Flowers
Badgley Mischka Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow - Yellow Flowers
$14.99
($30.00
save 50%)
macy's
Mini 5 Foldings Anti-UV Sun Umbrella with Flat Handle
Mini 5 Foldings Anti-UV Sun Umbrella with Flat Handle
$19.33
walmart
Portable Mini Pocket Umbrella Folding Umbrella Travel Parasol Rain Umbrella Black
Portable Mini Pocket Umbrella Folding Umbrella Travel Parasol Rain Umbrella Black
$15.63
walmart
Advertisement
Chatsworth Butterfly Fiber L16" x W10" Firm Support Pillow
Chatsworth Butterfly Fiber L16" x W10" Firm Support Pillow
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2 Travel Pouch Hidden Passport ID Holder Compact Security Money Waist Belt Bag !
2 Travel Pouch Hidden Passport ID Holder Compact Security Money Waist Belt Bag !
$13.98
walmart
1Pc Money Belt Pouch Hidden Travel Wallet Passport ID Holder Secure Khaki Unisex
1Pc Money Belt Pouch Hidden Travel Wallet Passport ID Holder Secure Khaki Unisex
$8.98
walmart
ANGGREK Outdoor Headwear,Zaqw Headwear Umbrella, Umbrella Hat,Outdoor Handfree Umbrella Cap Fishing Hat Waterproof UV Protection Lightweight
ANGGREK Outdoor Headwear,Zaqw Headwear Umbrella, Umbrella Hat,Outdoor Handfree Umbrella Cap Fishing Hat Waterproof UV Protection Lightweight
$12.30
walmart
Wedding Umbrella - 48 Umbrella - Manual Open - 3 Pack By (White)
Wedding Umbrella - 48 Umbrella - Manual Open - 3 Pack By (White)
$20.30
walmart
AVIMA Passport Holder Travel Wallet - for Men & Women - Genuine Leather RFID Blocking - Securely Holds Passport, ID Cards, Business Cards, Credit Cards, Boarding Passes
AVIMA Passport Holder Travel Wallet - for Men & Women - Genuine Leather RFID Blocking - Securely Holds Passport, ID Cards, Business Cards, Credit Cards, Boarding Passes
$19.99
walmart
Automatic Umbrella Folding Ultra Light Portable Sunscreen Uv Umbrella
Automatic Umbrella Folding Ultra Light Portable Sunscreen Uv Umbrella
$40.99
walmart
A1 Home Collections A1HC 100% New Zealand Wool 3-Piece White 100% Organic Cotton Wool Pillows and Full/Queen Comforter Set
A1 Home Collections A1HC 100% New Zealand Wool 3-Piece White 100% Organic Cotton Wool Pillows and Full/Queen Comforter Set
$328.00
homedepot
60 in. Golf Umbrella - Green & White, Case of 24
60 in. Golf Umbrella - Green & White, Case of 24
$208.47
walmart
Travel Folding Windproof Umbrella , 10 Ribs Automatic Open/Close Umbrella, Fast Drying Waterproof Reinforced,Lightweight Sturdy Automatic Umbrella Compact Portable Umbrella with Water Absorption Bag
Travel Folding Windproof Umbrella , 10 Ribs Automatic Open/Close Umbrella, Fast Drying Waterproof Reinforced,Lightweight Sturdy Automatic Umbrella Compact Portable Umbrella with Water Absorption Bag
$22.99
walmart
3 Fold Reverse Automatic Rain Umbrella Car Clear Umbrella Rain Women Parasol Umbrella New
3 Fold Reverse Automatic Rain Umbrella Car Clear Umbrella Rain Women Parasol Umbrella New
$21.99
walmart
Multi-Functional Travel Passport Package Credit Card Cash Wallet Multicolor Holder Case Document Storage Bag Purse Documents Zipper Organizer Unisex
Multi-Functional Travel Passport Package Credit Card Cash Wallet Multicolor Holder Case Document Storage Bag Purse Documents Zipper Organizer Unisex
$9.99
walmart
Advertisement
BAGSMART Ball and Chain Lax Passport Holder (BM0200093A031), Heather Navy
BAGSMART Ball and Chain Lax Passport Holder (BM0200093A031), Heather Navy
$25.37
amazon
Passport Organizer Travel RFID Blocking Protector Credit Card Case Holder Camo Wallet
Passport Organizer Travel RFID Blocking Protector Credit Card Case Holder Camo Wallet
$10.99
walmart
Miami CarryOn TSA Approved Padlock - TSA Keyed Luggage Lock - Light Blue
Miami CarryOn TSA Approved Padlock - TSA Keyed Luggage Lock - Light Blue
$5.83
($5.99
save 3%)
walmartusa
Transparent Umbrella
Transparent Umbrella
$35.00
walmart
MarinaVida Portable 5 Folding Mini Pocket Sun Rain Umbrella +Casets
MarinaVida Portable 5 Folding Mini Pocket Sun Rain Umbrella +Casets
$16.64
walmart
Master Lock 4689t 1" Tsa-Accepted Luggage Padlocks Assorted Colors 2 Count
Master Lock 4689t 1" Tsa-Accepted Luggage Padlocks Assorted Colors 2 Count
$20.00
walmart
Set of 2 Assorted Luggage Locks
Set of 2 Assorted Luggage Locks
$25.53
wayfairnorthamerica
Smooth Leather Passport Holder - Brown - Mark Cross Wallets
Smooth Leather Passport Holder - Brown - Mark Cross Wallets
$162.00
($295.00
save 45%)
lyst
Miami CarryOn Novelty Collection Luggage ID Tags (2-Piece)
Miami CarryOn Novelty Collection Luggage ID Tags (2-Piece)
$14.49
overstock
4 Foot 3mm Braided Steel Coated Security Cable Luggage Lock Safety Cable Wire Double Loop
4 Foot 3mm Braided Steel Coated Security Cable Luggage Lock Safety Cable Wire Double Loop
$6.49
newegg
Official Authentic Soft U-Shape Hood Neck Cushion Pillow Plush Flying Travel - rabbit
Official Authentic Soft U-Shape Hood Neck Cushion Pillow Plush Flying Travel - rabbit
$27.27
newegg
Hooded Microbead Neck U Pillow Cushion Airplane Travel Office Car Rest Sleeping # Black - Black (black)
Hooded Microbead Neck U Pillow Cushion Airplane Travel Office Car Rest Sleeping # Black - Black (black)
$16.82
newegg
Advertisement
Innovative Super Light Flat Five-Folded Advertising Umbrella Sun Rain Folding Mini Pocket Umbrella
Innovative Super Light Flat Five-Folded Advertising Umbrella Sun Rain Folding Mini Pocket Umbrella
$17.84
walmart
John Deere Vented Auto Open Umbrella - LP76910
John Deere Vented Auto Open Umbrella - LP76910
$44.70
walmart
Kole Imports OT571-8 Burgundy Umbrella with Molded Grip Handle - Pack of 8
Kole Imports OT571-8 Burgundy Umbrella with Molded Grip Handle - Pack of 8
$49.68
walmart
Luggage Tags Business Card Holder - Travel ID Bag Jelly Tags - Set of 2 (Blue)
Luggage Tags Business Card Holder - Travel ID Bag Jelly Tags - Set of 2 (Blue)
$5.45
($9.99
save 45%)
walmartusa
PealRa Leopard Super Mini Umbrella
PealRa Leopard Super Mini Umbrella
$24.17
amazon
Patterned Name Meaning Luggage Tags (Set Of 2) Multi
Patterned Name Meaning Luggage Tags (Set Of 2) Multi
$17.99
bedbath&beyond
Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow - Black/white
Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow - Black/white
$14.99
($29.99
save 50%)
macy's
OTM Essentials Florida State Classic+Love 2pk, Black, One Size
OTM Essentials Florida State Classic+Love 2pk, Black, One Size
$32.69
amazon
Stylish Name Personalized Luggage Tag In Charcoal Black
Stylish Name Personalized Luggage Tag In Charcoal Black
$16.99
bedbath&beyond
Personalized Just Married Luggage Tag Set - Mrs. & Mrs.
Personalized Just Married Luggage Tag Set - Mrs. & Mrs.
$24.99
walmartusa
Mgaxyff Umbrella Hat,Outdoor Handfree Umbrella Cap Fishing Hat Waterproof UV Protection Lightweight, Umbrella Cap
Mgaxyff Umbrella Hat,Outdoor Handfree Umbrella Cap Fishing Hat Waterproof UV Protection Lightweight, Umbrella Cap
$12.06
walmart
Ophelia & Co. Ayanna Pillow Case 100% Cotton in Black | Wayfair 5948183056994B6FB6E62C59EE082F15
Ophelia & Co. Ayanna Pillow Case 100% Cotton in Black | Wayfair 5948183056994B6FB6E62C59EE082F15
$20.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Waterproof Clear Travel Passport Case Cover Protector Id Card Holder Organizer
Waterproof Clear Travel Passport Case Cover Protector Id Card Holder Organizer
$9.59
overstock
Drizzles Adults Unisex Dome Dog Umbrella
Drizzles Adults Unisex Dome Dog Umbrella
$31.70
walmart
2x43 b/w umbrella photo umbrella 2x 43 Double Layer Black & White Photo Studio Reflector, black, Two (2) 43 black/white umbrella By ,USA
2x43 b/w umbrella photo umbrella 2x 43 Double Layer Black & White Photo Studio Reflector, black, Two (2) 43 black/white umbrella By ,USA
$43.28
walmart
6 Pack - Chaby Umbrella Auto Fold, Assorted color 1 Ea
6 Pack - Chaby Umbrella Auto Fold, Assorted color 1 Ea
$33.28
walmart
35.5 x 8.5 x 13.25 in. All Weather Umbrella - Pack of 4
35.5 x 8.5 x 13.25 in. All Weather Umbrella - Pack of 4
$25.72
walmart
Bucky Organic 12.75-inch x 22.5-inch Travel Bed Pillow
Bucky Organic 12.75-inch x 22.5-inch Travel Bed Pillow
$63.44
($70.49
save 10%)
overstock
Cheap Umbrella, Blue
Cheap Umbrella, Blue
$49.95
walmart
Umbrella Windproof ,10 RIBS Auto Open & Close Collapsible Folding Compact Umbrella for Rain, Large, Black
Umbrella Windproof ,10 RIBS Auto Open & Close Collapsible Folding Compact Umbrella for Rain, Large, Black
$29.95
walmart
BergHOFF International Face Cradle Travel Pillow, Size 3.15 H x 12.38 W x 11.75 D in | Wayfair FCV3US
BergHOFF International Face Cradle Travel Pillow, Size 3.15 H x 12.38 W x 11.75 D in | Wayfair FCV3US
$49.99
wayfair
Burberry Logo Printed Tag
Burberry Logo Printed Tag
$109.99
($220.00
save 50%)
saksfifthavenue
Burberry Lindale Leather Luggage Tag
Burberry Lindale Leather Luggage Tag
$99.88
($210.00
save 52%)
jomashop
Cirra by ShedRain Women's Fruit Medium Compact Umbrella - Yellow
Cirra by ShedRain Women's Fruit Medium Compact Umbrella - Yellow
$14.99
target
Load More
Travel Accessories
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.