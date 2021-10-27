Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Life
Tech
Smart Home
Lighting
Lighting
Share
Lighting
812/S2-HUE-B Mother Of Pearl Cylinder Table Lamp - With Philips Hue LED Bulb/Bridge In
featured
812/S2-HUE-B Mother Of Pearl Cylinder Table Lamp - With Philips Hue LED Bulb/Bridge In
$321.99
appliancesconnection
Cree Lighting Connected Max 60-Watt EQ A19 Tunable White Dimmable Smart LED Light Bulb | CMA19-60W-AL-9TW-GL
featured
Cree Lighting Connected Max 60-Watt EQ A19 Tunable White Dimmable Smart LED Light Bulb | CMA19-60W-AL-9TW-GL
$12.99
lowes
CaiZhi XMCOSY+ Outdoor String Lights – Patio Lights 98 Ft LED Smart Warm White String Lights 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi App Work w/ Alexa 30 Dimmable Bulbs Patio String
featured
CaiZhi XMCOSY+ Outdoor String Lights – Patio Lights 98 Ft LED Smart Warm White String Lights 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi App Work w/ Alexa 30 Dimmable Bulbs Patio String
$449.99
wayfair
Cree Lighting Connected Max Smart LED Bulb PAR38 Outdoor Flood Tunable White + Color Changing, Works with Alexa and Google Home, No Hub Required, Bluetooth + WiFi, 1pk
Cree Lighting Connected Max Smart LED Bulb PAR38 Outdoor Flood Tunable White + Color Changing, Works with Alexa and Google Home, No Hub Required, Bluetooth + WiFi, 1pk
$19.99
amazon
Smart Light Bulb Works with Home LED Lights Dimmable E27 9W Wi-Fi LED Smart Bulb
Smart Light Bulb Works with Home LED Lights Dimmable E27 9W Wi-Fi LED Smart Bulb
$17.97
walmart
D2487-HUE-D Downtown Solid Crystal Table Lamp - With Philips Hue LED Bulb/Dimmer In Pure
D2487-HUE-D Downtown Solid Crystal Table Lamp - With Philips Hue LED Bulb/Dimmer In Pure
$263.99
appliancesconnection
Aibecy MINI Wifi Smart Light Switch 2 Way Diy Breaker Module Smart Life/Tuya APP Remote Control, Compatible With Home/Nest IFTTT
Aibecy MINI Wifi Smart Light Switch 2 Way Diy Breaker Module Smart Life/Tuya APP Remote Control, Compatible With Home/Nest IFTTT
$19.66
walmart
MAX Smart LED Bulb E14 E12 Candlestick Bulb WiFi Color Changing LED Lamp Dimmable Ceiling Fan Light Equivalent To 40W Smart Chande
MAX Smart LED Bulb E14 E12 Candlestick Bulb WiFi Color Changing LED Lamp Dimmable Ceiling Fan Light Equivalent To 40W Smart Chande
$14.00
walmart
Bulbrite Solana 40-Watt Equivalent 90 CRI A19 Smart WIFI Connected LED Light Bulb, Milky (2-Pack)
Bulbrite Solana 40-Watt Equivalent 90 CRI A19 Smart WIFI Connected LED Light Bulb, Milky (2-Pack)
$39.99
homedepot
T0US2C-TX 2 Gang Smart WiFi Wall Light Switch APP/Touch Control Timer Standard Panel Smart Switch Compatible with Home/Nest &
T0US2C-TX 2 Gang Smart WiFi Wall Light Switch APP/Touch Control Timer Standard Panel Smart Switch Compatible with Home/Nest &
$27.79
walmart
9 Watt (60 Watt Equivalent), A19 LED Smart, Dimmable Light Bulb, Warm White (2700K) E26/Medium (Standard) Base
9 Watt (60 Watt Equivalent), A19 LED Smart, Dimmable Light Bulb, Warm White (2700K) E26/Medium (Standard) Base
$11.00
wayfairnorthamerica
10 Watt (65 Watt Equivalent), BR30 LED Smart, Dimmable Light Bulb, Warm White (2700K) E26/Medium (Standard) Base
10 Watt (65 Watt Equivalent), BR30 LED Smart, Dimmable Light Bulb, Warm White (2700K) E26/Medium (Standard) Base
$21.05
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
1/2/3 Gang WiFi Smart Touch Light Switch US/EU/UK For Amazon Alexa Google IFTTT
1/2/3 Gang WiFi Smart Touch Light Switch US/EU/UK For Amazon Alexa Google IFTTT
$17.99
walmart
Smart Switch 1/2/3 Gang, WiFi Smart Touch Light Switch Work With Alexa Google Home and IFTTT, Voice and Remote Control, No Hub Required, US Plug
Smart Switch 1/2/3 Gang, WiFi Smart Touch Light Switch Work With Alexa Google Home and IFTTT, Voice and Remote Control, No Hub Required, US Plug
$19.19
walmart
Cooper Accell AIM06-LA-K Light Almond Master Smart Dimmer Light Switch 600W 120V Magnetic Low Voltage
Cooper Accell AIM06-LA-K Light Almond Master Smart Dimmer Light Switch 600W 120V Magnetic Low Voltage
$20.99
walmart
Dodocool WiFi Smart Bulb RGB W LED Bulb E12 Dimmable Light Phone APP Remote Control Voice Control Timing Compatible with Home Tmall Elf
Dodocool WiFi Smart Bulb RGB W LED Bulb E12 Dimmable Light Phone APP Remote Control Voice Control Timing Compatible with Home Tmall Elf
$13.99
walmart
BAZZ WFKIT700 Smart Home Wi-Fi RGB 10W LED BR30 Bulb Kit, Switch Included, Energy Efficient, Alexa Compatible, 4, White
BAZZ WFKIT700 Smart Home Wi-Fi RGB 10W LED BR30 Bulb Kit, Switch Included, Energy Efficient, Alexa Compatible, 4, White
$117.14
amazon
SlampherR2 ITEAD WiFi Smart Light Bulb Holder 433MHz RF Remote Controller Wireless Lamp Holder Smart APP Control Voice Control Compatible with Home/Nest E27 for Smart Home
SlampherR2 ITEAD WiFi Smart Light Bulb Holder 433MHz RF Remote Controller Wireless Lamp Holder Smart APP Control Voice Control Compatible with Home/Nest E27 for Smart Home
$24.34
walmart
Avatar Controls Smart switch 1-Amp Single-Pole Smart Touch Light Switch with Wall Plate, White | ATS02L-US
Avatar Controls Smart switch 1-Amp Single-Pole Smart Touch Light Switch with Wall Plate, White | ATS02L-US
$44.59
lowes
Avatar Controls Smart LED Light Bulb, Alexa Light Bulbs WiFi Dimmable Work with Google Home/Amazon Alexa RGBW Color Changing Lights, No Hub.
Avatar Controls Smart LED Light Bulb, Alexa Light Bulbs WiFi Dimmable Work with Google Home/Amazon Alexa RGBW Color Changing Lights, No Hub.
$14.99
newegg
2198 Smart WIFI LED Bulb WIFI Light RGB Multicolor LED Bulb 9W E26/27 Dimmable Light Phone Remote Control Compatible with Home Tmall Genie Voice Control Cold & Warm Light Bulb
2198 Smart WIFI LED Bulb WIFI Light RGB Multicolor LED Bulb 9W E26/27 Dimmable Light Phone Remote Control Compatible with Home Tmall Genie Voice Control Cold & Warm Light Bulb
$19.99
walmart
2198 Smart WIFI LED Bulb WIFI Light RGB Multicolor LED Bulb 9W E14 Dimmable Light Phone Remote Control Compatible with Home Tmall Genie Voice Control Cold & Warm Light Bulb
2198 Smart WIFI LED Bulb WIFI Light RGB Multicolor LED Bulb 9W E14 Dimmable Light Phone Remote Control Compatible with Home Tmall Genie Voice Control Cold & Warm Light Bulb
$16.74
walmart
Floor Lamp, Standing Tall Lamp, Pole Lamp With RGBW Smart Bulbs And Bluetooth Remote Control For Bedroom, Living Room, Office, Dimmable Torchiere Dec
Floor Lamp, Standing Tall Lamp, Pole Lamp With RGBW Smart Bulbs And Bluetooth Remote Control For Bedroom, Living Room, Office, Dimmable Torchiere Dec
$179.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Smart WiFi Bulb Supports AlexaGoogle RGBWW Smart Bulb Voice Control Color-changing Vibrato LED Bulb Light 9W Multi-color Bulb
Smart WiFi Bulb Supports AlexaGoogle RGBWW Smart Bulb Voice Control Color-changing Vibrato LED Bulb Light 9W Multi-color Bulb
$10.10
walmart
Advertisement
Altsales WiFi Smart Wall Touch Light Switch Glass Panel Wireless Remote Control by Mobile APP Anywhere Compatible with Alexa/Google
Altsales WiFi Smart Wall Touch Light Switch Glass Panel Wireless Remote Control by Mobile APP Anywhere Compatible with Alexa/Google
$15.99
walmart
SMART LED Tunable White: A19, BR30 SMART LED WIFI BULB 8W A19 WHITE LIGHT 60W EQUIVALENT 2PK LED Bulb,Pack of 2
SMART LED Tunable White: A19, BR30 SMART LED WIFI BULB 8W A19 WHITE LIGHT 60W EQUIVALENT 2PK LED Bulb,Pack of 2
$62.21
walmart
Bulbrite Solana 60-Watt Equivalent A19 Dimmable Smart Wi-Fi Connected LED Light Bulb White (1-Bulb)
Bulbrite Solana 60-Watt Equivalent A19 Dimmable Smart Wi-Fi Connected LED Light Bulb White (1-Bulb)
$13.99
homedepot
BRC WiFi Smart Touch Light Switch US/EU/UK For Amazon Google IFTTT 9
BRC WiFi Smart Touch Light Switch US/EU/UK For Amazon Google IFTTT 9
$18.99
walmart
Smart Wifi 15-Amp Single Pole Rocker Light Switch
Smart Wifi 15-Amp Single Pole Rocker Light Switch
$29.87
wayfairnorthamerica
Smart 433MHz RF Remote Controller With 4 Buttons Wireless for Wall LED Light Switch Garage Door Remote Control Fob Key 1Pcs/lot
Smart 433MHz RF Remote Controller With 4 Buttons Wireless for Wall LED Light Switch Garage Door Remote Control Fob Key 1Pcs/lot
$7.87
walmart
Balems WiFi Light Bulb Smart Voice Control Supports AlexaGoogle Color-changing Home Lighting Tools
Balems WiFi Light Bulb Smart Voice Control Supports AlexaGoogle Color-changing Home Lighting Tools
$16.84
walmart
Avatar Controls Smart Light Bulb WiFi LED Edison Bulbs Compatible with Alexa/Google Home, 6W 2200-6500K, E26, A60, Amber AFL01W
Avatar Controls Smart Light Bulb WiFi LED Edison Bulbs Compatible with Alexa/Google Home, 6W 2200-6500K, E26, A60, Amber AFL01W
$20.65
amazon
BAZZ Colors 60-Watt EQ A19 Full Color 3-Way Bulb Dimmable Smart LED Light Bulb (4-Pack) | WFA19RGB1X4
BAZZ Colors 60-Watt EQ A19 Full Color 3-Way Bulb Dimmable Smart LED Light Bulb (4-Pack) | WFA19RGB1X4
$61.48
lowes
960P Smart Bulb Security Camera, 360 Degree Panoramic 2.4G WiFi Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Video Surveillance IP Camera For Baby/Pet Monitor With Night Vision, Two Way Audio, Montion Detection
960P Smart Bulb Security Camera, 360 Degree Panoramic 2.4G WiFi Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Video Surveillance IP Camera For Baby/Pet Monitor With Night Vision, Two Way Audio, Montion Detection
$20.99
walmart
D2550-HUE-B Port Elizabeth Floor Lamp In Satin Nickel - With Philips Hue LED
D2550-HUE-B Port Elizabeth Floor Lamp In Satin Nickel - With Philips Hue LED
$342.99
appliancesconnection
8989-007-HUE-D Grey Marble Square Table Lamp - With Philips Hue LED Bulb/Dimmer In
8989-007-HUE-D Grey Marble Square Table Lamp - With Philips Hue LED Bulb/Dimmer In
$192.99
appliancesconnection
Advertisement
Dodocool Tuya WiFi Smart Light Bulb 12W E26 LED Lamp RGBCW Color Changing Compatible with / Home for Voice Control Dimmable Timer Function WiFi Light Blubs
Dodocool Tuya WiFi Smart Light Bulb 12W E26 LED Lamp RGBCW Color Changing Compatible with / Home for Voice Control Dimmable Timer Function WiFi Light Blubs
$14.99
walmart
V21-S Tuya Smart WIFI LED Bulb RGB+W LED Bulb Support APP Control Compatible with Home & Voice Control 11W B22
V21-S Tuya Smart WIFI LED Bulb RGB+W LED Bulb Support APP Control Compatible with Home & Voice Control 11W B22
$19.56
walmart
D2924-HUE-D Caicos Table Lamp In Green - With Philips Hue LED
D2924-HUE-D Caicos Table Lamp In Green - With Philips Hue LED
$261.00
appliancesconnection
Cree Lighting Connected Max Smart LED Bulb A19 60W Tunable White + Color Changing, Compatible with Alexa and Google Home, No Hub Required, Bluetooth + WiFi, 6pk
Cree Lighting Connected Max Smart LED Bulb A19 60W Tunable White + Color Changing, Compatible with Alexa and Google Home, No Hub Required, Bluetooth + WiFi, 6pk
$53.84
($56.94
save 5%)
amazon
D3453-HUE-B Katwijk Table Lamp - With Philips Hue LED Bulb/Bridge In Nickel Polished
D3453-HUE-B Katwijk Table Lamp - With Philips Hue LED Bulb/Bridge In Nickel Polished
$168.99
appliancesconnection
Bulbrite Solana 2-Pack 60 Watt Equivalent A19 Smart WiFi Connected 90CRI LED Edison Filament Light Bulb
Bulbrite Solana 2-Pack 60 Watt Equivalent A19 Smart WiFi Connected 90CRI LED Edison Filament Light Bulb
$39.99
amazon
Eaton Z-Wave Plus 15-Amp Single-pole Smart Push Master Light Switch, Brown | RF9601DB
Eaton Z-Wave Plus 15-Amp Single-pole Smart Push Master Light Switch, Brown | RF9601DB
$46.85
lowes
Feit Electric Feit smart bulb 60-Watt EQ G30 Soft White Dimmable Smart LED Light Bulb | G3060/RGBW/FIL/AG
Feit Electric Feit smart bulb 60-Watt EQ G30 Soft White Dimmable Smart LED Light Bulb | G3060/RGBW/FIL/AG
$25.00
lowes
EcoSmart 60-Watt Equivalent A15 Dimmable Frosted Glass Decorative Filament Vintage Edison LED Light Bulb Soft White (3-Pack)
EcoSmart 60-Watt Equivalent A15 Dimmable Frosted Glass Decorative Filament Vintage Edison LED Light Bulb Soft White (3-Pack)
$9.85
homedepot
EcoSmart 100-Watt Equivalent G25 Dimmable Globe Frosted Glass Filament LED Vintage Edison Light Bulb Daylight (3-Pack)
EcoSmart 100-Watt Equivalent G25 Dimmable Globe Frosted Glass Filament LED Vintage Edison Light Bulb Daylight (3-Pack)
$17.64
homedepot
D2483-HUE-D Avonmead Solid Crystal Table Lamp - With Philips Hue LED Bulb/Dimmer In Pure
D2483-HUE-D Avonmead Solid Crystal Table Lamp - With Philips Hue LED Bulb/Dimmer In Pure
$269.99
appliancesconnection
EcoSmart 60-Watt Equivalent G25 Globe Dimmable ENERGY STAR Clear Glass Filament Vintage LED Light Bulb Soft White (12-Pack)
EcoSmart 60-Watt Equivalent G25 Globe Dimmable ENERGY STAR Clear Glass Filament Vintage LED Light Bulb Soft White (12-Pack)
$32.08
homedepot
Advertisement
AduroSmart ERIA 60-Watt Equivalent A19 Dimmable CRI 90 Plus Wireless Smart LED Light Bulb Tunable White (2-Pack)
AduroSmart ERIA 60-Watt Equivalent A19 Dimmable CRI 90 Plus Wireless Smart LED Light Bulb Tunable White (2-Pack)
$33.32
homedepot
BRC WiFi Smart Touch Light Switch US/EU/UK For Amazon Alexa Google IFTTT 12
BRC WiFi Smart Touch Light Switch US/EU/UK For Amazon Alexa Google IFTTT 12
$18.98
walmart
Atralife Smart light bulb WiFi Smart LED Bulb Colorful Party Music Mobile Phone Control Remote Control Timing Smart Lamp Bulb Compatible Alexa
Atralife Smart light bulb WiFi Smart LED Bulb Colorful Party Music Mobile Phone Control Remote Control Timing Smart Lamp Bulb Compatible Alexa
$15.21
walmart
BLUEMAR PROMOTIONS LLC 80-Watt Equivalent BR30 Dimmable Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb, Alexa, Google, No Hub Required (4-Pack)
BLUEMAR PROMOTIONS LLC 80-Watt Equivalent BR30 Dimmable Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb, Alexa, Google, No Hub Required (4-Pack)
$38.79
homedepot
Ametoys V5 Smart WIFI LED Bulb RGB+W LED Bulb 11W B22 Dimmable Light Phone Remote Control Group Control Compatible with Home Tmall Genie Voice Control Light Bulb
Ametoys V5 Smart WIFI LED Bulb RGB+W LED Bulb 11W B22 Dimmable Light Phone Remote Control Group Control Compatible with Home Tmall Genie Voice Control Light Bulb
$15.49
walmart
AduroSmart ERIA Soft White Smart Light Bulb A19 (hub required) Dimmable, Works With Alexa/ Echo Plus/ Eria / Hue / Google Assistant
AduroSmart ERIA Soft White Smart Light Bulb A19 (hub required) Dimmable, Works With Alexa/ Echo Plus/ Eria / Hue / Google Assistant
$19.99
newegg
AduroSmart ERIA Zigbee Home Hub/Gateway works with ZigBee: Lighting / Sensors / Plugs / Thermostats / Locks / Voice Control; Amazon Alexa / Google.
AduroSmart ERIA Zigbee Home Hub/Gateway works with ZigBee: Lighting / Sensors / Plugs / Thermostats / Locks / Voice Control; Amazon Alexa / Google.
$49.99
newegg
WiFi Smart Bulb RGB+W+C LED Candle Bulb 5W E14 Dimmable Light Phone APP SmartLife/Tuya Remote Control Compatible with Home Tmall Elf for Voice Control, 1 pack
WiFi Smart Bulb RGB+W+C LED Candle Bulb 5W E14 Dimmable Light Phone APP SmartLife/Tuya Remote Control Compatible with Home Tmall Elf for Voice Control, 1 pack
$12.99
walmart
AduroSmart ERIA Tunable White Smart Light Bulb A19 (hub required) Tunable White 2700-6500K Dimmable, works with Alexa/ Echo Plus/ Eria / Hue /.
AduroSmart ERIA Tunable White Smart Light Bulb A19 (hub required) Tunable White 2700-6500K Dimmable, works with Alexa/ Echo Plus/ Eria / Hue /.
$34.99
newegg
Aibecy V16-S Smart WIFI LED Bulb RGB+W LED Candle Bulb 6W E14 Dimmable Light Phone Remote Control Group Control Compatible with Home Tmall Genie Voice Control Light Bulb
Aibecy V16-S Smart WIFI LED Bulb RGB+W LED Candle Bulb 6W E14 Dimmable Light Phone Remote Control Group Control Compatible with Home Tmall Genie Voice Control Light Bulb
$15.40
walmart
ANKEE Smart LED Light Bulb - E26 WiFi 8.5Watt Warm White Dimmable Group Light Bulbs, Controlled in Unison – No Hub Required, Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant (2 Minor Bulbs)
ANKEE Smart LED Light Bulb - E26 WiFi 8.5Watt Warm White Dimmable Group Light Bulbs, Controlled in Unison – No Hub Required, Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant (2 Minor Bulbs)
$10.95
amazon
8 Watt (60 Watt Equivalent), A21 LED Smart, Dimmable Light Bulb, Warm White (3000K) E26/Medium (Standard) Base
8 Watt (60 Watt Equivalent), A21 LED Smart, Dimmable Light Bulb, Warm White (3000K) E26/Medium (Standard) Base
$15.02
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Lighting
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.