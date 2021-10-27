Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Life
Pets
Travel
Carriers
Carriers
Share
Carriers
Bergan Comfort Airline-Approved Dog & Cat Carrier Bag, Berry Pink/Grey, Small
featured
Bergan Comfort Airline-Approved Dog & Cat Carrier Bag, Berry Pink/Grey, Small
$47.00
chewy
Dog Walking Harness Carrier Dog Harness Reflective Vest Harness with Adjustable Soft Padded Dog Vest Dog Lift Harness
featured
Dog Walking Harness Carrier Dog Harness Reflective Vest Harness with Adjustable Soft Padded Dog Vest Dog Lift Harness
$47.99
walmart
[Yolie] Portable Outdoor Cat Dog Pet Double Shoulder Mesh Bag Backpack Travel Carrier
featured
[Yolie] Portable Outdoor Cat Dog Pet Double Shoulder Mesh Bag Backpack Travel Carrier
$9.70
walmart
10 Rolls 150 Pcs Dog Poop Bag,Outdoor Pet Waste Garbage Bags,Biodegradable Waste Carrier Pick up Clean Bag for Cats,Dogs
10 Rolls 150 Pcs Dog Poop Bag,Outdoor Pet Waste Garbage Bags,Biodegradable Waste Carrier Pick up Clean Bag for Cats,Dogs
$10.99
walmart
Front Chest Dog Carrier
Front Chest Dog Carrier
$34.99
amazon
CUTELOVE Pet Waste Bag Dispenser For Dog Waste Bag Holder - Plastic Garbage Bag Dispenser Carrier Case (Excluding Garbage Bag)
CUTELOVE Pet Waste Bag Dispenser For Dog Waste Bag Holder - Plastic Garbage Bag Dispenser Carrier Case (Excluding Garbage Bag)
$11.99
walmart
D-Art Collection Dog & Cat Carrier Shoulder Bag, Small
D-Art Collection Dog & Cat Carrier Shoulder Bag, Small
$60.00
chewy
Ecosprial Cat Pet Travel Carrier Bag, Front Pack, Airline Approved Pet Carriers for Small Dogs and Cats - Travel, Hiking, Outdoor with Dog
Ecosprial Cat Pet Travel Carrier Bag, Front Pack, Airline Approved Pet Carriers for Small Dogs and Cats - Travel, Hiking, Outdoor with Dog
$92.88
walmart
Deago Pet Carrier Bag Hamster Portable Breathable Outgoing Bag for Small Pets Hedgehog Squirrel Guinea Pig (Green, L)
Deago Pet Carrier Bag Hamster Portable Breathable Outgoing Bag for Small Pets Hedgehog Squirrel Guinea Pig (Green, L)
$11.99
walmart
Dispenser Poop Bags Waste Bags Pet Waste Bone Poop Bags Bone Shape Poop Carrier
Dispenser Poop Bags Waste Bags Pet Waste Bone Poop Bags Bone Shape Poop Carrier
$10.97
walmart
Asdomo Pet Backpack Shoulder Bags Carrier Puppy Nylon Leather Portable Mesh Outdoor Dog Pouch
Asdomo Pet Backpack Shoulder Bags Carrier Puppy Nylon Leather Portable Mesh Outdoor Dog Pouch
$31.65
walmart
Bangcool Plastic Hamster Cage Set 2-Tier Portable Hamster Carrier Plastic Hamster Habitat
Bangcool Plastic Hamster Cage Set 2-Tier Portable Hamster Carrier Plastic Hamster Habitat
$40.84
walmart
Advertisement
Biodegradable Dog Poo Bag Pet Cat Waste Poop Clean Pick Up Garbage Bag with Carrier Holder;Biodegradable Dog Poo Bag Pet Cat Waste Poop Clean Pick Up Garbage Bag
Biodegradable Dog Poo Bag Pet Cat Waste Poop Clean Pick Up Garbage Bag with Carrier Holder;Biodegradable Dog Poo Bag Pet Cat Waste Poop Clean Pick Up Garbage Bag
$29.52
walmart
Bergan Pet Products Comfort Pet Carrier Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 11.5 H x 8.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 88032
Bergan Pet Products Comfort Pet Carrier Polyester in Green/Blue, Size 11.5 H x 8.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 88032
$46.98
wayfair
Pet Carrier Portable Durable Airline Approved Pet Carry Handbag Puppy Cat Travel Carrier with Shoulder Strap
Pet Carrier Portable Durable Airline Approved Pet Carry Handbag Puppy Cat Travel Carrier with Shoulder Strap
$79.50
walmart
Pet Carrier, Hand Free Sling Adjustable Padded Strap Tote Bag Breathable Mesh Shoulder Bag Front Pocket Safety Belt Carrying Small Dog Cat Puppy Machine Washable
Pet Carrier, Hand Free Sling Adjustable Padded Strap Tote Bag Breathable Mesh Shoulder Bag Front Pocket Safety Belt Carrying Small Dog Cat Puppy Machine Washable
$20.89
walmart
Deago Dog Cat Carrier Backpack Frontpack Carrier Travel Bag Legs Out Easy-Fit for Small Medium Pets Puppiies Outdoor Traveling Camping
Deago Dog Cat Carrier Backpack Frontpack Carrier Travel Bag Legs Out Easy-Fit for Small Medium Pets Puppiies Outdoor Traveling Camping
$14.59
walmart
Pet Carrier
Pet Carrier
$379.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Bergan Heather Berry Comfort Carrier for Dogs, 16" L X 8" W X 11" H, Small, Pink
Bergan Heather Berry Comfort Carrier for Dogs, 16" L X 8" W X 11" H, Small, Pink
$47.00
($51.49
save 9%)
petco
Aosom Folding Standard Stroller in Orange/Gray, Size 41.25 H x 55.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair D00-112OG
Aosom Folding Standard Stroller in Orange/Gray, Size 41.25 H x 55.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair D00-112OG
$213.34
wayfair
Archie & Oscar™ Donnie Traditional Pet Carrier Plastic in Black/Gray, Size 21.5 H x 20.5 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 8CE32882402444048A7E3719A2664669
Archie & Oscar™ Donnie Traditional Pet Carrier Plastic in Black/Gray, Size 21.5 H x 20.5 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 8CE32882402444048A7E3719A2664669
$78.12
wayfair
ankishi High-grade Cat Litter Box Folding Waterproof Cat Litter Carrier box Cat Toilet Outdoor Cat Litter Box
ankishi High-grade Cat Litter Box Folding Waterproof Cat Litter Carrier box Cat Toilet Outdoor Cat Litter Box
$20.55
walmart
Andoer Dog Walking Harness Carrier Dog Harness Reflective Vest Harness with Adjustable Soft Padded Dog Vest Dog Lift Harness
Andoer Dog Walking Harness Carrier Dog Harness Reflective Vest Harness with Adjustable Soft Padded Dog Vest Dog Lift Harness
$46.99
walmart
The Pet Life Airline Approved Phenom-Air Collapsible Pet Carrier, One Size , Red
The Pet Life Airline Approved Phenom-Air Collapsible Pet Carrier, One Size , Red
$57.99
($116.00
save 50%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Advertisement
Dog Booster Car Seat, Pet Carrier Cover with Seat Belt - Waterproof Bag, Dog & Cat Car Cushion Mat (Black)
Dog Booster Car Seat, Pet Carrier Cover with Seat Belt - Waterproof Bag, Dog & Cat Car Cushion Mat (Black)
$42.59
walmart
Bergan Comfort Airline-Approved Dog & Cat Carrier Bag, Bermuda Turquoise/Grey, Small
Bergan Comfort Airline-Approved Dog & Cat Carrier Bag, Bermuda Turquoise/Grey, Small
$39.99
chewy
Dogline DTC-803-2 Casual Pet Stroller + Removable Cup Holder - Blue
Dogline DTC-803-2 Casual Pet Stroller + Removable Cup Holder - Blue
$117.21
walmart
Bergan Heather Grey Booster Pet Carrier, 15.75" L X 12" W X 10.5" H, Medium
Bergan Heather Grey Booster Pet Carrier, 15.75" L X 12" W X 10.5" H, Medium
$76.49
petco
CHICIRIS Oxford Cloth Pet Dog Cat Car Front Seat Non â€“slip Mat Basket Pet Safety Carrier,Car Seat Pet Mat
CHICIRIS Oxford Cloth Pet Dog Cat Car Front Seat Non â€“slip Mat Basket Pet Safety Carrier,Car Seat Pet Mat
$47.65
walmart
Buckle-Down Scooby Doo THE MYSTERY MACHINE Van Dog & Cat Carrier
Buckle-Down Scooby Doo THE MYSTERY MACHINE Van Dog & Cat Carrier
$59.99
chewy
Pet Dog Carrier Bag Travel Backpack Breathable Bag Shoulder Cap Puppy Carrier Pouch Holder With Legs Out
Pet Dog Carrier Bag Travel Backpack Breathable Bag Shoulder Cap Puppy Carrier Pouch Holder With Legs Out
$15.69
walmart
Standard Stroller with Detachable Carrier
Standard Stroller with Detachable Carrier
$137.99
wayfairnorthamerica
FYCONE Portable Dog Car Seat Belt Booster Travel Carrier Folding Bag for Pet Cat Puppy
FYCONE Portable Dog Car Seat Belt Booster Travel Carrier Folding Bag for Pet Cat Puppy
$26.57
walmart
Folding Pet Stroller, Rain Cover, Cup Holder, Mesh Window, Orange
Folding Pet Stroller, Rain Cover, Cup Holder, Mesh Window, Orange
$84.99
walmart
Pet Blanket, Puppy Dog Cat Rabbit Blanket Warm Soft Velvet Plush, Cute Paw Pattern for Pet Bed Cushion Padding Sleeping Mat Carrier Sofa Seat (White, Large Size)
Pet Blanket, Puppy Dog Cat Rabbit Blanket Warm Soft Velvet Plush, Cute Paw Pattern for Pet Bed Cushion Padding Sleeping Mat Carrier Sofa Seat (White, Large Size)
$11.98
walmart
GOOPAWS Soft-Sided Pet Travel Carrier, Airline Approved Cat Carriers Dog Carrier Collapsible, Durable, Top Loading, Car Seat for Small Medium Cats Dogs Puppies, 19"
GOOPAWS Soft-Sided Pet Travel Carrier, Airline Approved Cat Carriers Dog Carrier Collapsible, Durable, Top Loading, Car Seat for Small Medium Cats Dogs Puppies, 19"
$43.69
walmart
Advertisement
1111Fourone Pet Space Capsule Backpack Breathable Portable Travel Transparent Pet Carrier Bag Backpack
1111Fourone Pet Space Capsule Backpack Breathable Portable Travel Transparent Pet Carrier Bag Backpack
$76.39
walmart
Pet Dog Training Treat Bag Snack Carrier Outdoor Pet Food Pouch Pockets with Bottle Holder for Dog Training Agility Equipment
Pet Dog Training Treat Bag Snack Carrier Outdoor Pet Food Pouch Pockets with Bottle Holder for Dog Training Agility Equipment
$16.34
walmart
Folding Jogger Stroller
Folding Jogger Stroller
$209.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Furry Fido Sling Pet Carrier Polyester in Pink, Size 6.5 H x 21.0 W x 29.0 D in | Wayfair PF100PK
Furry Fido Sling Pet Carrier Polyester in Pink, Size 6.5 H x 21.0 W x 29.0 D in | Wayfair PF100PK
$22.99
wayfair
EliteField Soft-Sided Airline-Approved Dog & Cat Carrier Bag, Sapphire Blue, 19-in
EliteField Soft-Sided Airline-Approved Dog & Cat Carrier Bag, Sapphire Blue, 19-in
$32.99
chewy
PetSafe® Happy Ride Booster Seat Pet Carrier Polyester in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 16.62 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 62347
PetSafe® Happy Ride Booster Seat Pet Carrier Polyester in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 16.62 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 62347
$47.95
wayfair
Airline Approved Zip-N-Go Contoured Pet Carrier, Blue - Medium
Airline Approved Zip-N-Go Contoured Pet Carrier, Blue - Medium
$28.80
walmart
Project Retro Legs Out Front Pet Dog Carrier Front Chest Backpack Pet Cat Puppy Tote Holder Bag Sling Outdoor
Project Retro Legs Out Front Pet Dog Carrier Front Chest Backpack Pet Cat Puppy Tote Holder Bag Sling Outdoor
$36.47
walmart
Multitrust Winter Warm Kitted Hoodie Pet Bag Dog Carrier Holder Pullover
Multitrust Winter Warm Kitted Hoodie Pet Bag Dog Carrier Holder Pullover
$29.68
walmart
Parisian Pet Ibiza Dog Carrier - Pink
Parisian Pet Ibiza Dog Carrier - Pink
$109.95
macy's
OTVIAP Handbag Carrier Comfort Pet Dog Travel Carry Bag For Small Animals Cat Puppy Gray, Pet Small Cat Carry Handbag,Dog Carry Bag
OTVIAP Handbag Carrier Comfort Pet Dog Travel Carry Bag For Small Animals Cat Puppy Gray, Pet Small Cat Carry Handbag,Dog Carry Bag
$24.57
walmart
Pet Reinforce Car Booster Seat for Dog Cat Portable and Breathable Bag with Seat Belt Dog Carrier Safety Stable for Travel with Clip on Leash and Storage Package B
Pet Reinforce Car Booster Seat for Dog Cat Portable and Breathable Bag with Seat Belt Dog Carrier Safety Stable for Travel with Clip on Leash and Storage Package B
$31.74
walmart
Advertisement
OWNPETS Adjustable Pet Sling Carrier Shoulder Bag Pouch 20~25lb Dog Cat Travel Messenger in Gray, Size 32.0 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair
OWNPETS Adjustable Pet Sling Carrier Shoulder Bag Pouch 20~25lb Dog Cat Travel Messenger in Gray, Size 32.0 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair
$30.99
wayfair
On-The-Go Travel Bark-Pack Backpack Pet Carrier In Pink
On-The-Go Travel Bark-Pack Backpack Pet Carrier In Pink
$45.99
bedbath&beyond
Touchdog Toga-Bark Hands-Free Pet Carrier In Grey
Touchdog Toga-Bark Hands-Free Pet Carrier In Grey
$80.99
bedbath&beyond
Pet Dog Carrier Bag Large Dogs Golden Retriever Breathable Backpack Adjustable Big Dog Travel Bags
Pet Dog Carrier Bag Large Dogs Golden Retriever Breathable Backpack Adjustable Big Dog Travel Bags
$33.12
walmart
The Pet Life On-The-Go Supreme Travel Bark-Pack Backpack Pet Carrier, One Size , Green
The Pet Life On-The-Go Supreme Travel Bark-Pack Backpack Pet Carrier, One Size , Green
$53.99
($90.00
save 40%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Petmate Soft-Sided Dog & Cat Carrier Bag, Large Black
Petmate Soft-Sided Dog & Cat Carrier Bag, Large Black
$23.69
chewy
Airline Approved Fashion Cylinder Posh Pet Carrier, Cylindrical Bodied Pet Carrier, by Pet Life
Airline Approved Fashion Cylinder Posh Pet Carrier, Cylindrical Bodied Pet Carrier, by Pet Life
$73.28
walmart
Airline Approved Sky-Max Collapsible Pet Carrier In Pink
Airline Approved Sky-Max Collapsible Pet Carrier In Pink
$57.99
bedbath&beyond
Petique Folding Standard Stroller in Black/Blue, Size 37.0 H x 15.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 1ST08010000
Petique Folding Standard Stroller in Black/Blue, Size 37.0 H x 15.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 1ST08010000
$109.99
wayfair
Petique Army Camo 5-in-1 Pet Carrier Polyester in Brown, Size 20.8 H x 11.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair PC01020103
Petique Army Camo 5-in-1 Pet Carrier Polyester in Brown, Size 20.8 H x 11.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair PC01020103
$148.99
wayfair
Pawhut Folding Standard Stroller in Red, Size 41.25 H x 44.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair D00-108RD
Pawhut Folding Standard Stroller in Red, Size 41.25 H x 44.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair D00-108RD
$189.99
wayfair
Richell E-Z Mobile Dog & Cat Carrier, Soft Pink/Brown, Small/Medium
Richell E-Z Mobile Dog & Cat Carrier, Soft Pink/Brown, Small/Medium
$159.60
chewy
Load More
Carriers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.