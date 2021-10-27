Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Life
Pets
Toys
Dog
Dog Toys
Share
Dog Toys
Dog Pet Bite Interactive Toys Pet Molar Rubber Chew Ball Cleaning Teeth Safe Elasticity Soft Puppy Biting Toy Dog Supplies
featured
Dog Pet Bite Interactive Toys Pet Molar Rubber Chew Ball Cleaning Teeth Safe Elasticity Soft Puppy Biting Toy Dog Supplies
$9.99
walmart
Giftable World Metropawlin Pet 10 Inch Plush Pet Toy Lobster With Squeaker Dog Chew Toy
featured
Giftable World Metropawlin Pet 10 Inch Plush Pet Toy Lobster With Squeaker Dog Chew Toy
$12.21
walmart
TrustyPup, Bark Brew Beer Can Bundle (3-Pack), Squeaker Dog Toy, Soft Plush Toy, Chew Resistant, Durable, Tough, Reinforced Seams
featured
TrustyPup, Bark Brew Beer Can Bundle (3-Pack), Squeaker Dog Toy, Soft Plush Toy, Chew Resistant, Durable, Tough, Reinforced Seams
$39.50
walmart
Forzero No Stuffing Squeaky Plush Dog Toy, Chewing Soft and Durable Squirrel Dog Toy for Puppy and Medium Dogs
Forzero No Stuffing Squeaky Plush Dog Toy, Chewing Soft and Durable Squirrel Dog Toy for Puppy and Medium Dogs
$9.99
walmart
Chuckit! Fetch Wheel Toy for Dogs Rolling Toy Buoyant Bright Colors 2 Sizes, MANY WAYS TO EXERCISE YOUR PET: Chuck it! Fetch Wheel toy's innovative design.., By Chuck It
Chuckit! Fetch Wheel Toy for Dogs Rolling Toy Buoyant Bright Colors 2 Sizes, MANY WAYS TO EXERCISE YOUR PET: Chuck it! Fetch Wheel toy's innovative design.., By Chuck It
$28.36
walmart
Charming Pet Thunda Tugga Gorilla Squeaky Plush Dog Toy
Charming Pet Thunda Tugga Gorilla Squeaky Plush Dog Toy
$13.29
chewy
Suction Cup Dog Toy Pet Molar Bite Toy with Serrated Molar Stick
Suction Cup Dog Toy Pet Molar Bite Toy with Serrated Molar Stick
$13.50
walmart
Chew King Nylon Antler Dog Chew Toy, Bacon Flavored
Chew King Nylon Antler Dog Chew Toy, Bacon Flavored
$10.99
($11.99
save 8%)
walmartusa
Charming Pet Rip 'Ems Horse Squeaky Plush Dog Toy
Charming Pet Rip 'Ems Horse Squeaky Plush Dog Toy
$15.99
chewy
Daxin Pet Electric Ball Toy Magic Electric Roller Ball Toy Automatic Roller Ball for Dog & Cat 1 Rolling Ball 4 Color Ball Cover
Daxin Pet Electric Ball Toy Magic Electric Roller Ball Toy Automatic Roller Ball for Dog & Cat 1 Rolling Ball 4 Color Ball Cover
$11.99
walmart
Pet Dog Rubber Chew Toy Durable Teeth Cleaning Training Molar Toy with Sucker
Pet Dog Rubber Chew Toy Durable Teeth Cleaning Training Molar Toy with Sucker
$17.36
walmart
Treat Dispensing Dog Toys Dog IQ Treat Ball Balance Tumbler Design Slow Feeder Ball Food Treat Dispensing Dog Toy for Pet Cat Interaction and IQ Training
Treat Dispensing Dog Toys Dog IQ Treat Ball Balance Tumbler Design Slow Feeder Ball Food Treat Dispensing Dog Toy for Pet Cat Interaction and IQ Training
$13.52
walmart
Advertisement
CawBing YD Hot Cute Pet Dog Toys Striped Squeak Animals Sound Pet Plush Chew Interactive Toy Pet Supplies
CawBing YD Hot Cute Pet Dog Toys Striped Squeak Animals Sound Pet Plush Chew Interactive Toy Pet Supplies
$7.90
walmart
Plush Dog Toys,Corduroy Durable Sturdy Squeaky Toys for Dogs,Interactive Stuffed Dog Chew Toys for Small,Middle,Large Breed Dogs Reducing Boredom
Plush Dog Toys,Corduroy Durable Sturdy Squeaky Toys for Dogs,Interactive Stuffed Dog Chew Toys for Small,Middle,Large Breed Dogs Reducing Boredom
$8.39
walmart
Pup-Corn Dog Toy Fresh Delicious Crisp ,Pet giftbox Presents Movie Night
Pup-Corn Dog Toy Fresh Delicious Crisp ,Pet giftbox Presents Movie Night
$7.99
walmart
Dog Chew Toothbrush Toy Brushing Teeth Cleaning Puppy Natural Rubber Dental Care Medium & Large Pet Squeak
Dog Chew Toothbrush Toy Brushing Teeth Cleaning Puppy Natural Rubber Dental Care Medium & Large Pet Squeak
$21.98
walmart
Chinatera Suction Cup Dog Toy, Tug of War Ball Rope, Molar Bite for Chew (Dark Blue)
Chinatera Suction Cup Dog Toy, Tug of War Ball Rope, Molar Bite for Chew (Dark Blue)
$33.95
walmart
Charming Pet Squawkers Henrietta Squeaky Latex Dog Toy, Large
Charming Pet Squawkers Henrietta Squeaky Latex Dog Toy, Large
$11.99
chewy
CUTELOVE Pet Cats Dogs Interactive Suction Cup Push TPR Ball Toys Elastic Ropes Pet Tooth Cleaning Chewing Playing IQ Treat Puppy Toys d
CUTELOVE Pet Cats Dogs Interactive Suction Cup Push TPR Ball Toys Elastic Ropes Pet Tooth Cleaning Chewing Playing IQ Treat Puppy Toys d
$13.99
walmart
Dog Treat Pouch Dog Treat Bag Built in Poop Bag Dispenser for Training Small to Large Dogs, Puppy Treat Pouch Easily Carries Pet Toys Kibble Treats
Dog Treat Pouch Dog Treat Bag Built in Poop Bag Dispenser for Training Small to Large Dogs, Puppy Treat Pouch Easily Carries Pet Toys Kibble Treats
$10.99
walmart
Pet New Design Rabbit Shape Toys, Dog Molar & Chew Squeaky Toys, Non-toxic and Durable
Pet New Design Rabbit Shape Toys, Dog Molar & Chew Squeaky Toys, Non-toxic and Durable
$10.58
walmart
Chomper ZD1928 01 Plush Char with Rope Arms Elephant Dog Toy
Chomper ZD1928 01 Plush Char with Rope Arms Elephant Dog Toy
$30.23
walmart
2-in-1 Corn Dog Toys Leaked Feeding Plush Toys IQ Puzzle Sniffing Training Dog Bites Resistant Pet Antibodies Artifact
2-in-1 Corn Dog Toys Leaked Feeding Plush Toys IQ Puzzle Sniffing Training Dog Bites Resistant Pet Antibodies Artifact
$15.99
walmart
CUTELOVE Dog Chew Squeak Toys Rope Interactive Toy Cute Monkey Bear Lion Animal Plush Toy Puppy Chew Molar Toy Wholesale
CUTELOVE Dog Chew Squeak Toys Rope Interactive Toy Cute Monkey Bear Lion Animal Plush Toy Puppy Chew Molar Toy Wholesale
$10.82
walmart
Advertisement
Pet Squeaky Plush Chew Toys Removal Boredom Stripes Animals Shapes for Small Medium Large Dogs
Pet Squeaky Plush Chew Toys Removal Boredom Stripes Animals Shapes for Small Medium Large Dogs
$6.99
walmart
CawBing Pet Cat Dog Toy Rubber Pet Cat Tumbler Slow Leaking Food Ball Pet Interactive IQ Training Food Treating Ball Dog Chew Toy #
CawBing Pet Cat Dog Toy Rubber Pet Cat Tumbler Slow Leaking Food Ball Pet Interactive IQ Training Food Treating Ball Dog Chew Toy #
$23.57
walmart
Charming Pet Squeakin' Squiggles Elephant Squeaky Plush Dog Toy
Charming Pet Squeakin' Squiggles Elephant Squeaky Plush Dog Toy
$7.03
chewy
Donkey Shaped Corduroy Chew Toy For Dogs
Donkey Shaped Corduroy Chew Toy For Dogs
$8.90
walmart
Chinatera Cute Animal Head Shaped Squeak Latex Toy Dogs Bite Chew Squeaky Toys (Pink)
Chinatera Cute Animal Head Shaped Squeak Latex Toy Dogs Bite Chew Squeaky Toys (Pink)
$9.52
walmart
Dog Chew Toys for Aggressive Chewers Non-Toxic Food Grade Dog Bone Toy Reduces Boredom Indestructible Dog Toys for Medium Large Dogs
Dog Chew Toys for Aggressive Chewers Non-Toxic Food Grade Dog Bone Toy Reduces Boredom Indestructible Dog Toys for Medium Large Dogs
$12.87
walmart
CUTELOVE Small Large Dog Starfish Toys For Dog Funny Chew Durable Knot Cotton Rope Puppy Dog Toy Trainging Chew Toys For Pets Supplies
CUTELOVE Small Large Dog Starfish Toys For Dog Funny Chew Durable Knot Cotton Rope Puppy Dog Toy Trainging Chew Toys For Pets Supplies
$16.99
walmart
Chuckit! Slobber Free Kit Dog Toys, Large
Chuckit! Slobber Free Kit Dog Toys, Large
$24.99
petco
CawBing Pet Medium Rubber IQ Training Toy Pet Dog Toy Dog Bite-resistant Leaking Food Toyowly
CawBing Pet Medium Rubber IQ Training Toy Pet Dog Toy Dog Bite-resistant Leaking Food Toyowly
$12.66
walmart
BulliBone Brusher Dental Dog Chew Toy, Small, 3 count
BulliBone Brusher Dental Dog Chew Toy, Small, 3 count
$15.22
chewy
CawBing 2020Green Pet Molar Bite Dog Toys Rubber Chew Ball Cleaning Teeth Safe Elasticity Soft Puppy Suction Cup
CawBing 2020Green Pet Molar Bite Dog Toys Rubber Chew Ball Cleaning Teeth Safe Elasticity Soft Puppy Suction Cup
$20.88
walmart
Large Dog Bite Pet Dogs Chew Toys Plush Small Resistant Cat Squeaky Interactive Squeak Toy Supplies New
Large Dog Bite Pet Dogs Chew Toys Plush Small Resistant Cat Squeaky Interactive Squeak Toy Supplies New
$11.94
walmart
Advertisement
Charming Pet Baby Pulleez Bunny Squeaky Plush Dog Toy
Charming Pet Baby Pulleez Bunny Squeaky Plush Dog Toy
$7.35
chewy
Disney Minnie Mouse Plush Squeaky Dog Toy, Small
Disney Minnie Mouse Plush Squeaky Dog Toy, Small
$6.38
chewy
Chinatera Pet Dog Toys TPR Ball Bite Resistant Molar Toys Durable Bouncing Ball (Red)
Chinatera Pet Dog Toys TPR Ball Bite Resistant Molar Toys Durable Bouncing Ball (Red)
$12.05
walmart
CawBing Corn-Shaped Molar Squeaky Dog Toys Tug of War Suction Cup Puppy Toy Dogs Supply
CawBing Corn-Shaped Molar Squeaky Dog Toys Tug of War Suction Cup Puppy Toy Dogs Supply
$15.98
walmart
Balems Cat Toothbrush Fish Shape Toys With Catnip Soft Pet Kitten Chew Toy Teeth Brush Silicone Molar Stick Dog Cat Supplies
Balems Cat Toothbrush Fish Shape Toys With Catnip Soft Pet Kitten Chew Toy Teeth Brush Silicone Molar Stick Dog Cat Supplies
$5.05
walmart
Andoer Colorful Soft Woven Bell Ball Toy for Pets 1PCS Diameter 6CM 7CM 9CM for Small Dogs Rubber Chew Puppy Toy Rainbow Ball Colorful Bell Ball
Andoer Colorful Soft Woven Bell Ball Toy for Pets 1PCS Diameter 6CM 7CM 9CM for Small Dogs Rubber Chew Puppy Toy Rainbow Ball Colorful Bell Ball
$11.99
walmart
Balems Dog Chew Toys, Natural Rubber Durable Corn-Shaped Doggy Squeaky Toy With Upgrade Rubber Suction Cup Interactive Tough Dog Toothbrush
Balems Dog Chew Toys, Natural Rubber Durable Corn-Shaped Doggy Squeaky Toy With Upgrade Rubber Suction Cup Interactive Tough Dog Toothbrush
$11.89
walmart
Gobestart Pet Dog Chew Toys Aggressive Chewer Training Tooth Cleaning Pet Molar Toy
Gobestart Pet Dog Chew Toys Aggressive Chewer Training Tooth Cleaning Pet Molar Toy
$6.79
walmart
Squeaky Dog Toys Dog Safe Rubber Chicken Reduce Bordom Pets Toy
Squeaky Dog Toys Dog Safe Rubber Chicken Reduce Bordom Pets Toy
$12.69
walmart
Balems Dog Toothbrush Toy For Teeth Cleaning Chew Toy For Dental Care Interactive To Relieve Stress Squeaky
Balems Dog Toothbrush Toy For Teeth Cleaning Chew Toy For Dental Care Interactive To Relieve Stress Squeaky
$10.67
walmart
Snuffle Mat,Dog Snuffle Mat,Nosework for Dogs Large Small Pet Treat Interactive Puzzle Dispenser Toys
Snuffle Mat,Dog Snuffle Mat,Nosework for Dogs Large Small Pet Treat Interactive Puzzle Dispenser Toys
$16.39
walmart
Chinatera Duck Pattern Pet Dog Plush Cute Chew Squeaker Sound Toy Flying Disc(Yellow)
Chinatera Duck Pattern Pet Dog Plush Cute Chew Squeaker Sound Toy Flying Disc(Yellow)
$9.86
walmart
Advertisement
Balems Dog Bone Shape Chew Toy Durable Non-Toxic Food Grade TPU Pet Aggressive Chewer Toys Training Supplies
Balems Dog Bone Shape Chew Toy Durable Non-Toxic Food Grade TPU Pet Aggressive Chewer Toys Training Supplies
$11.05
walmart
Dog Toys for Aggressive Chewers Large Breed Durable Large Dog Chew Toys Indestructible Tough Dog Toys for Large Dogs,Super Chewers Dog Toys Great for Interactive,Training and Teething
Dog Toys for Aggressive Chewers Large Breed Durable Large Dog Chew Toys Indestructible Tough Dog Toys for Large Dogs,Super Chewers Dog Toys Great for Interactive,Training and Teething
$25.40
walmart
Benebone Bacon Flavored Dental Chew Toy, Large, Brown
Benebone Bacon Flavored Dental Chew Toy, Large, Brown
$17.41
($18.99
save 8%)
petco
Soft Pet Puppy Chew Play Squeaker Squeaky Cute Plush Sound For Dogs Toy Gift
Soft Pet Puppy Chew Play Squeaker Squeaky Cute Plush Sound For Dogs Toy Gift
$6.11
walmart
BulliBone Spin-a-Bone Bacon Flavor Dog Chew Toy, Small, 2 count
BulliBone Spin-a-Bone Bacon Flavor Dog Chew Toy, Small, 2 count
$21.49
chewy
Black Duck Brand Squeaky Dog Toys (Orginal Hamburger & Hotdog Squeaking Toy)
Black Duck Brand Squeaky Dog Toys (Orginal Hamburger & Hotdog Squeaking Toy)
$7.99
walmart
CUTELOVE Pet Doll Toy Interactive For Dog Cat Fun Playing Cat Teaser Toy Glove With Bell Ball Chew Feather Glove Kitten Scratcher Toys
CUTELOVE Pet Doll Toy Interactive For Dog Cat Fun Playing Cat Teaser Toy Glove With Bell Ball Chew Feather Glove Kitten Scratcher Toys
$17.99
walmart
Pet Dog Molar Training Interactive Plush Vocalize Toys Cartoon Doll White
Pet Dog Molar Training Interactive Plush Vocalize Toys Cartoon Doll White
$11.99
walmart
Cute Santa/Snowman Dog Chew Toys Christmas Dogs Bite Toys Cute Dog Teething Toys Gifts for Medium Small Dogs
Cute Santa/Snowman Dog Chew Toys Christmas Dogs Bite Toys Cute Dog Teething Toys Gifts for Medium Small Dogs
$7.39
walmart
Pumpkin Bumpkin Plush & Rope Dog Toy, Medium
Pumpkin Bumpkin Plush & Rope Dog Toy, Medium
$6.99
($9.99
save 30%)
petco
Atralife Dog Puzzle Toy Pet Snuffle Mat Dog Feeding Mat Smell Training Mat
Atralife Dog Puzzle Toy Pet Snuffle Mat Dog Feeding Mat Smell Training Mat
$21.75
walmart
Besufy Dog Tennis Ball Toy,6.5cm Durable Non-toxic Rubber Ball Toy Pet ching Game Training
Besufy Dog Tennis Ball Toy,6.5cm Durable Non-toxic Rubber Ball Toy Pet ching Game Training
$8.21
walmart
Load More
Dog Toys
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.