The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Life
Pets
Toys
Toys
Share
Toys
Dog
Cat
12 Pack Crinkle Balls Cat Toys - Original Mylar Crinkle Balls Cat Toysï¼ˆRandom Colorï¼‰
featured
12 Pack Crinkle Balls Cat Toys - Original Mylar Crinkle Balls Cat Toysï¼ˆRandom Colorï¼‰
$6.59
walmart
20 Pcs 1.8" Cat Toy Balls Soft Kitten Toys Pompon Ball
featured
20 Pcs 1.8" Cat Toy Balls Soft Kitten Toys Pompon Ball
$9.33
walmart
Dog Pet Bite Interactive Toys Pet Molar Rubber Chew Ball Cleaning Teeth Safe Elasticity Soft Puppy Biting Toy Dog Supplies
featured
Dog Pet Bite Interactive Toys Pet Molar Rubber Chew Ball Cleaning Teeth Safe Elasticity Soft Puppy Biting Toy Dog Supplies
$9.99
walmart
Pet Cat Plush With Catnip Toy Ladybug Bee Animal Style Funny Toys for Pet Kitten Interactive Plush Stuffed Chew Pet Toys
Pet Cat Plush With Catnip Toy Ladybug Bee Animal Style Funny Toys for Pet Kitten Interactive Plush Stuffed Chew Pet Toys
$5.99
walmart
yeowww! catnip toy, rainbow by yeowww!
yeowww! catnip toy, rainbow by yeowww!
$12.21
walmart
Winter Savings! Pet Cat Supplies, Pet Finger Toy Containing Catnip, Pet Chew Toy for Cat, Ease Mood and Release Pressure
Winter Savings! Pet Cat Supplies, Pet Finger Toy Containing Catnip, Pet Chew Toy for Cat, Ease Mood and Release Pressure
$7.79
walmart
Left wind Cat Pets Clothing Post-Operative Breathable Physiological Weaning Clothes Solid Color Comfortable Prevent Licking Vest Pink S
Left wind Cat Pets Clothing Post-Operative Breathable Physiological Weaning Clothes Solid Color Comfortable Prevent Licking Vest Pink S
$9.99
walmart
Spree 3D Fish Cat Toy Electric Pet Cat Toys Interactive Gifts Fish Catnip Toys Stuffed Pillow Doll Simulation Fish Playing Toy
Spree 3D Fish Cat Toy Electric Pet Cat Toys Interactive Gifts Fish Catnip Toys Stuffed Pillow Doll Simulation Fish Playing Toy
$9.46
walmart
SUPERHOMUSE Pet Cat Supplies, 2 In 1 USB Rechargeable Pet Moon Flashlight Laser Pen for Teasing and Exercising Cats, Interactive Cat Toy
SUPERHOMUSE Pet Cat Supplies, 2 In 1 USB Rechargeable Pet Moon Flashlight Laser Pen for Teasing and Exercising Cats, Interactive Cat Toy
$7.44
walmart
JANDEL Interesting Cat Fish Shape Toothbrush With Catnip, Pet Eco-Friendly Silicone Molar Stick Teeth Cleaning Toy For Cats Soft and Comfortable
JANDEL Interesting Cat Fish Shape Toothbrush With Catnip, Pet Eco-Friendly Silicone Molar Stick Teeth Cleaning Toy For Cats Soft and Comfortable
$7.77
walmart
Giftable World Metropawlin Pet 10 Inch Plush Pet Toy Lobster With Squeaker Dog Chew Toy
Giftable World Metropawlin Pet 10 Inch Plush Pet Toy Lobster With Squeaker Dog Chew Toy
$12.21
walmart
2Pcs Cat Chew Toy Pet Cat Plush Contains Catnip Toy Pet Cat Plush With Catnip Toy Ladybug Cat Interactive Soft Cotton Filling Toys Ladybug Toy
2Pcs Cat Chew Toy Pet Cat Plush Contains Catnip Toy Pet Cat Plush With Catnip Toy Ladybug Cat Interactive Soft Cotton Filling Toys Ladybug Toy
$10.99
walmart
TrustyPup, Bark Brew Beer Can Bundle (3-Pack), Squeaker Dog Toy, Soft Plush Toy, Chew Resistant, Durable, Tough, Reinforced Seams
TrustyPup, Bark Brew Beer Can Bundle (3-Pack), Squeaker Dog Toy, Soft Plush Toy, Chew Resistant, Durable, Tough, Reinforced Seams
$39.50
walmart
Toys for Cat Interactive Cat Toy Ball, 360 Degree Self Rotating Ball Automatic Light Toy For Pet(9 LR44 Batteries Included, White)
Toys for Cat Interactive Cat Toy Ball, 360 Degree Self Rotating Ball Automatic Light Toy For Pet(9 LR44 Batteries Included, White)
$13.55
walmart
Forzero No Stuffing Squeaky Plush Dog Toy, Chewing Soft and Durable Squirrel Dog Toy for Puppy and Medium Dogs
Forzero No Stuffing Squeaky Plush Dog Toy, Chewing Soft and Durable Squirrel Dog Toy for Puppy and Medium Dogs
$9.99
walmart
Chuckit! Fetch Wheel Toy for Dogs Rolling Toy Buoyant Bright Colors 2 Sizes, MANY WAYS TO EXERCISE YOUR PET: Chuck it! Fetch Wheel toy's innovative design.., By Chuck It
Chuckit! Fetch Wheel Toy for Dogs Rolling Toy Buoyant Bright Colors 2 Sizes, MANY WAYS TO EXERCISE YOUR PET: Chuck it! Fetch Wheel toy's innovative design.., By Chuck It
$28.36
walmart
Cat & Jack Girls Size 4T "Cat Tree" Pajama Set, Heather Grey
Cat & Jack Girls Size 4T "Cat Tree" Pajama Set, Heather Grey
$15.99
walmart
Charming Pet Thunda Tugga Gorilla Squeaky Plush Dog Toy
Charming Pet Thunda Tugga Gorilla Squeaky Plush Dog Toy
$13.29
chewy
Suction Cup Dog Toy Pet Molar Bite Toy with Serrated Molar Stick
Suction Cup Dog Toy Pet Molar Bite Toy with Serrated Molar Stick
$13.50
walmart
Catlerio Cat Corner Scratcher Scratching Rubbing Brush Pet Hair Removal Massage Comb
Catlerio Cat Corner Scratcher Scratching Rubbing Brush Pet Hair Removal Massage Comb
$9.98
walmart
Couch Cat Scratch Protector Sticker Scraper Cat Scratching Claw Post Protector Sofa For Pets Furniture Guard Paw Pad Protecting 100CM*15CM
Couch Cat Scratch Protector Sticker Scraper Cat Scratching Claw Post Protector Sofa For Pets Furniture Guard Paw Pad Protecting 100CM*15CM
$12.54
walmart
Chew King Nylon Antler Dog Chew Toy, Bacon Flavored
Chew King Nylon Antler Dog Chew Toy, Bacon Flavored
$10.99
($11.99
save 8%)
walmartusa
Charming Pet Rip 'Ems Horse Squeaky Plush Dog Toy
Charming Pet Rip 'Ems Horse Squeaky Plush Dog Toy
$15.99
chewy
Daxin Pet Electric Ball Toy Magic Electric Roller Ball Toy Automatic Roller Ball for Dog & Cat 1 Rolling Ball 4 Color Ball Cover
Daxin Pet Electric Ball Toy Magic Electric Roller Ball Toy Automatic Roller Ball for Dog & Cat 1 Rolling Ball 4 Color Ball Cover
$11.99
walmart
Chinatera 1pc Cat Teaser Stick Wooden Bell Ring Funny Cat Rod Feather Cat Toy(Camel)
Chinatera 1pc Cat Teaser Stick Wooden Bell Ring Funny Cat Rod Feather Cat Toy(Camel)
$9.59
walmart
Chinatera Cat Canvas Mouse Sound Toys Catnip Squeaky Pet Interactive Toy (Dark Blue
Chinatera Cat Canvas Mouse Sound Toys Catnip Squeaky Pet Interactive Toy (Dark Blue
$9.53
walmart
Ecosprial 12in Electric Flopping Fish 12", Moving Cat Kicker Fish Toy, Realistic Flopping Fish, Wiggle Fish Catnip Toys
Ecosprial 12in Electric Flopping Fish 12", Moving Cat Kicker Fish Toy, Realistic Flopping Fish, Wiggle Fish Catnip Toys
$16.88
walmart
Pet Dog Rubber Chew Toy Durable Teeth Cleaning Training Molar Toy with Sucker
Pet Dog Rubber Chew Toy Durable Teeth Cleaning Training Molar Toy with Sucker
$17.36
walmart
Treat Dispensing Dog Toys Dog IQ Treat Ball Balance Tumbler Design Slow Feeder Ball Food Treat Dispensing Dog Toy for Pet Cat Interaction and IQ Training
Treat Dispensing Dog Toys Dog IQ Treat Ball Balance Tumbler Design Slow Feeder Ball Food Treat Dispensing Dog Toy for Pet Cat Interaction and IQ Training
$13.52
walmart
CUTELOVE Pet Cat Chewing Teeth Scratch-resistant Catnip Toys Funny Interactive Plush Cat Toy Pet Kitten Chewing Toy Claws
CUTELOVE Pet Cat Chewing Teeth Scratch-resistant Catnip Toys Funny Interactive Plush Cat Toy Pet Kitten Chewing Toy Claws
$7.31
walmart
CawBing YD Hot Cute Pet Dog Toys Striped Squeak Animals Sound Pet Plush Chew Interactive Toy Pet Supplies
CawBing YD Hot Cute Pet Dog Toys Striped Squeak Animals Sound Pet Plush Chew Interactive Toy Pet Supplies
$7.90
walmart
Plush Dog Toys,Corduroy Durable Sturdy Squeaky Toys for Dogs,Interactive Stuffed Dog Chew Toys for Small,Middle,Large Breed Dogs Reducing Boredom
Plush Dog Toys,Corduroy Durable Sturdy Squeaky Toys for Dogs,Interactive Stuffed Dog Chew Toys for Small,Middle,Large Breed Dogs Reducing Boredom
$8.39
walmart
Cat Craft Hedgehog and Friends Cat Toys (9 Count)
Cat Craft Hedgehog and Friends Cat Toys (9 Count)
$19.99
($21.99
save 9%)
walmartusa
Pup-Corn Dog Toy Fresh Delicious Crisp ,Pet giftbox Presents Movie Night
Pup-Corn Dog Toy Fresh Delicious Crisp ,Pet giftbox Presents Movie Night
$7.99
walmart
Cat Fish Shape Interactive Toy,Pets Pillow for Kittens
Cat Fish Shape Interactive Toy,Pets Pillow for Kittens
$17.82
walmart
Catit Cornhusk & Raffia Mice Cat Toy, 2 count
Catit Cornhusk & Raffia Mice Cat Toy, 2 count
$2.69
chewy
CUTELOVE Teeth Grinding Cat Toys Funny Interactive Plush Cat Toy Pet Claws Thumb Bite Toy Pet Cat Teeth Grow Supplies
CUTELOVE Teeth Grinding Cat Toys Funny Interactive Plush Cat Toy Pet Claws Thumb Bite Toy Pet Cat Teeth Grow Supplies
$9.99
walmart
Handmade Catnip Apple Crinkle Toy
Handmade Catnip Apple Crinkle Toy
$3.50
amazon
Dog Chew Toothbrush Toy Brushing Teeth Cleaning Puppy Natural Rubber Dental Care Medium & Large Pet Squeak
Dog Chew Toothbrush Toy Brushing Teeth Cleaning Puppy Natural Rubber Dental Care Medium & Large Pet Squeak
$21.98
walmart
Catlerio 20X Natural Silvervine Cats Matatabi Chew Stick Catnip Teeth Molar Clean Pet Toy
Catlerio 20X Natural Silvervine Cats Matatabi Chew Stick Catnip Teeth Molar Clean Pet Toy
$6.44
walmart
Chinatera Suction Cup Dog Toy, Tug of War Ball Rope, Molar Bite for Chew (Dark Blue)
Chinatera Suction Cup Dog Toy, Tug of War Ball Rope, Molar Bite for Chew (Dark Blue)
$33.95
walmart
Charming Pet Squawkers Henrietta Squeaky Latex Dog Toy, Large
Charming Pet Squawkers Henrietta Squeaky Latex Dog Toy, Large
$11.99
chewy
Bseka Cat Feather Toy Set Interactive Cat Toys Wand Catcher Teaser Toys with Bell for Kitty Kitten
Bseka Cat Feather Toy Set Interactive Cat Toys Wand Catcher Teaser Toys with Bell for Kitty Kitten
$7.28
walmart
CUTELOVE Pet Cats Dogs Interactive Suction Cup Push TPR Ball Toys Elastic Ropes Pet Tooth Cleaning Chewing Playing IQ Treat Puppy Toys d
CUTELOVE Pet Cats Dogs Interactive Suction Cup Push TPR Ball Toys Elastic Ropes Pet Tooth Cleaning Chewing Playing IQ Treat Puppy Toys d
$13.99
walmart
Dog Treat Pouch Dog Treat Bag Built in Poop Bag Dispenser for Training Small to Large Dogs, Puppy Treat Pouch Easily Carries Pet Toys Kibble Treats
Dog Treat Pouch Dog Treat Bag Built in Poop Bag Dispenser for Training Small to Large Dogs, Puppy Treat Pouch Easily Carries Pet Toys Kibble Treats
$10.99
walmart
Pet New Design Rabbit Shape Toys, Dog Molar & Chew Squeaky Toys, Non-toxic and Durable
Pet New Design Rabbit Shape Toys, Dog Molar & Chew Squeaky Toys, Non-toxic and Durable
$10.58
walmart
Interactive Cat Toys Rainbow Ribbon Funny Cat Stick Toy for Kittens Training Pets Exerciser
Interactive Cat Toys Rainbow Ribbon Funny Cat Stick Toy for Kittens Training Pets Exerciser
$5.39
walmart
Realistic Catnip Fish Shape Cat Play Toy Kitten Playing Pet Interactive
Realistic Catnip Fish Shape Cat Play Toy Kitten Playing Pet Interactive
$5.79
walmart
Funny Dog Toys Rooster Crows Attract Puppy Squeak Dog and Cat Pet Toys Screaming Rubber Chicken size S-L Compressive toys NEWWAY
Funny Dog Toys Rooster Crows Attract Puppy Squeak Dog and Cat Pet Toys Screaming Rubber Chicken size S-L Compressive toys NEWWAY
$6.87
walmart
Norbi Cat Toy Relieves Boredom, Slow Food, Bite Toy, Maze Foraging Dog Toy, Spring Feather Stick, Cat Toy
Norbi Cat Toy Relieves Boredom, Slow Food, Bite Toy, Maze Foraging Dog Toy, Spring Feather Stick, Cat Toy
$26.34
walmart
Savlot Toothbrush Dog Toys Puppy Toys Chew Toys Interactive Bite Bone Toys Dog Dental Care Doggy Brushing Stick Teeth Cleaner Natural Rubber
Savlot Toothbrush Dog Toys Puppy Toys Chew Toys Interactive Bite Bone Toys Dog Dental Care Doggy Brushing Stick Teeth Cleaner Natural Rubber
$9.53
walmart
Sam's Pets 32" Becky Cat Tree Polyester/Manufactured Wood in Brown/Green/White, Size 32.09 H x 15.74 W x 14.96 D in | Wayfair SP-CT1268WH
Sam's Pets 32" Becky Cat Tree Polyester/Manufactured Wood in Brown/Green/White, Size 32.09 H x 15.74 W x 14.96 D in | Wayfair SP-CT1268WH
$106.80
wayfair
Park & Bench Unique Design Cardboard Cat Scratcher, 20.5" L X 12" W X 14.75" H, Medium
Park & Bench Unique Design Cardboard Cat Scratcher, 20.5" L X 12" W X 14.75" H, Medium
$53.99
($59.99
save 10%)
petco
16" Cat Tree
16" Cat Tree
$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ASPCA Rope & Tug Toys Multi - 5" Dental Ball Dog Toy - Set of Four
ASPCA Rope & Tug Toys Multi - 5" Dental Ball Dog Toy - Set of Four
$12.99
($17.50
save 26%)
zulily
25" Giselle Cat Tree
25" Giselle Cat Tree
$50.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pet P urrfect Arch Bristles Cats Kittens Self-Groomer Massager Scratcher Catnip For Pets
Pet P urrfect Arch Bristles Cats Kittens Self-Groomer Massager Scratcher Catnip For Pets
$27.71
walmart
Abody Dog Corn Chew Toy Puppy Toothbrush Toys Pet Molar Stick Pet Molar Bite Toy Teething Cleaning Toys for Aggressive Chewers
Abody Dog Corn Chew Toy Puppy Toothbrush Toys Pet Molar Stick Pet Molar Bite Toy Teething Cleaning Toys for Aggressive Chewers
$18.99
walmart
Pet Plush Squeaky Soft Dog Bone Toy Bite-Resistant Clean Chew Puppy Training Toy
Pet Plush Squeaky Soft Dog Bone Toy Bite-Resistant Clean Chew Puppy Training Toy
$8.17
walmart
Pet Toys,Funny Cartoon Cute Bite Resistant Plush Toy, Pet Chew Toy For Cats Pet Interactive Supplies Pet Partner
Pet Toys,Funny Cartoon Cute Bite Resistant Plush Toy, Pet Chew Toy For Cats Pet Interactive Supplies Pet Partner
$6.48
walmart
Toys
