The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Home
Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Life
Life
35 Bingeable Shows on Netflix to Watch This November
35 Bingeable Shows on Netflix to Watch This November
There's plenty of entertainment here to be thankful for.
Health
Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Money
Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
Shop
Shop
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Life
Pets
Tech
Pet Tech
Share
Pet Tech
Akozon Pet Products, Drinking Dispenser,2L Water Outlet Automatic Drinking Bowl Cattle Goat Sheep Feeder
featured
Akozon Pet Products, Drinking Dispenser,2L Water Outlet Automatic Drinking Bowl Cattle Goat Sheep Feeder
$27.65
walmart
Andoer Cat Dog Feeder Water Food Bowl Set Dogs Cats Stainless Steel Automatic Water Dispenser Double Pet Bowls Bottle for Small Medium Dog Cat
featured
Andoer Cat Dog Feeder Water Food Bowl Set Dogs Cats Stainless Steel Automatic Water Dispenser Double Pet Bowls Bottle for Small Medium Dog Cat
$20.99
walmart
Arf Pets Smart Automatic Pet Feeder With Wi-fi, Hd Camera With Voice And Video Recording, Programmable Food Dispenser For Dogs & Cats With Easy App-co
featured
Arf Pets Smart Automatic Pet Feeder With Wi-fi, Hd Camera With Voice And Video Recording, Programmable Food Dispenser For Dogs & Cats With Easy App-co
$139.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pet Smart Water Dispenser Automatic Circulating Water Feeder 3D Fountain Water Basin
Pet Smart Water Dispenser Automatic Circulating Water Feeder 3D Fountain Water Basin
$10.69
walmart
Dogness Programmable Automatic Feeder Plastic in White, Size 17.0 H x 9.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 843775108706
Dogness Programmable Automatic Feeder Plastic in White, Size 17.0 H x 9.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 843775108706
$83.99
wayfair
Mijia Smart Pet Feeder Cat Dog Remote Automatic Feeding Bowel Pet Pots Pet Food Dispenser Pet Feeding Machine Regular Quantitative With Mijia App
Mijia Smart Pet Feeder Cat Dog Remote Automatic Feeding Bowel Pet Pots Pet Food Dispenser Pet Feeding Machine Regular Quantitative With Mijia App
$192.06
walmart
EBTOOLS Automatic Food Feeder, Pet Feeder,2X 3.75L Automatic Pet Feeder Dog Cat Animal Food Water Bowl Auto Dispenser
EBTOOLS Automatic Food Feeder, Pet Feeder,2X 3.75L Automatic Pet Feeder Dog Cat Animal Food Water Bowl Auto Dispenser
$65.00
walmart
Daily Golf Tools Cat Drinker Cat Bowl Dogs Double Bowl Automatic Pet Bowl Feeder Dog Bowl Cat Bowl Cat Supplies Drinking Fountain
Daily Golf Tools Cat Drinker Cat Bowl Dogs Double Bowl Automatic Pet Bowl Feeder Dog Bowl Cat Bowl Cat Supplies Drinking Fountain
$27.13
walmart
Cat Mate C200 2-Bowl Automatic Dog & Cat Feeder, 4-cup
Cat Mate C200 2-Bowl Automatic Dog & Cat Feeder, 4-cup
$29.95
chewy
Automatic Plastic Water Food Dispenser With Dish Bowl Feeder For Pet
Automatic Plastic Water Food Dispenser With Dish Bowl Feeder For Pet
$16.50
walmart
Pet Automatic Water Dispenser Bowl Feeder 15 Degree Tilt Pet Dual-use Transparent Bowl for Protect Cervical Vertebra Pet Waterer Feeder
Pet Automatic Water Dispenser Bowl Feeder 15 Degree Tilt Pet Dual-use Transparent Bowl for Protect Cervical Vertebra Pet Waterer Feeder
$20.99
walmart
EBTOOLS Pet Feeder, Pets Feeding Machine, 3.75L Automatic Pets Feeder Food Water Dispenser Detachable Cats Dogs Puppy Feeding Machine
EBTOOLS Pet Feeder, Pets Feeding Machine, 3.75L Automatic Pets Feeder Food Water Dispenser Detachable Cats Dogs Puppy Feeding Machine
$26.82
walmart
Dog Automatic Induction Bowl Stainless Steel Pet Induction Feeder Cat Infrared Induction Feeder Usb Charging Automatic Sensing Feeder For Dogs Cats
Dog Automatic Induction Bowl Stainless Steel Pet Induction Feeder Cat Infrared Induction Feeder Usb Charging Automatic Sensing Feeder For Dogs Cats
$57.64
walmart
Rabbit Water Bottle, 17oz Hanging Water Fountain Automatic Dispenser No Leak WaterFeeder for Bunny Chinchilla Guinea Pig Hedgehog Ferret
Rabbit Water Bottle, 17oz Hanging Water Fountain Automatic Dispenser No Leak WaterFeeder for Bunny Chinchilla Guinea Pig Hedgehog Ferret
$15.99
walmart
EBTOOLS Pet Feeder,2X 3.75L Automatic Pet Feeder Dog Cat Animal Food Water Bowl Auto Dispenser
EBTOOLS Pet Feeder,2X 3.75L Automatic Pet Feeder Dog Cat Animal Food Water Bowl Auto Dispenser
$65.00
walmart
East Urban Home Ambesonne Vintage Pet Bed, Antique Old Camera Monochrome Design Photography Hobby Technology Theme, Size 24.0 H x 39.0 W x 5.0 D in
East Urban Home Ambesonne Vintage Pet Bed, Antique Old Camera Monochrome Design Photography Hobby Technology Theme, Size 24.0 H x 39.0 W x 5.0 D in
$39.99
wayfair
Pet GPS Tracker Dog Waterproof Adjustable GPS Positioning Collar Real Time Tracking Locator Device GPS /AGPS/ LBS / WIFI Models
Pet GPS Tracker Dog Waterproof Adjustable GPS Positioning Collar Real Time Tracking Locator Device GPS /AGPS/ LBS / WIFI Models
$41.14
walmart
FAW Automatic Cat Feeder- Automatic Pet Fooder & Water Dispenser Gravity Feeder- Pet Food Feeder & Water Feeder Set in White | Wayfair ZJWLe3de7cc
FAW Automatic Cat Feeder- Automatic Pet Fooder & Water Dispenser Gravity Feeder- Pet Food Feeder & Water Feeder Set in White | Wayfair ZJWLe3de7cc
$98.92
wayfair
Forzero Large Capacity Pet Automatic Feeder Drinking Bowl For Dogs Water Drinking Feeder Cat Feeding Dispenser Pet Cat Feeder Supplies
Forzero Large Capacity Pet Automatic Feeder Drinking Bowl For Dogs Water Drinking Feeder Cat Feeding Dispenser Pet Cat Feeder Supplies
$73.98
walmart
Clearance! 2.2L Automatic Pet Feeder Dispenser,Cat Food Bowl Pet Drinker,Prevent Overturning Pet Bowl,Replenish Pet Food Automatic Gravity Bottle Bowl Dish Stand
Clearance! 2.2L Automatic Pet Feeder Dispenser,Cat Food Bowl Pet Drinker,Prevent Overturning Pet Bowl,Replenish Pet Food Automatic Gravity Bottle Bowl Dish Stand
$45.98
walmart
Early Lingo 45678139 At The Market DVD - Part 5 Mandarin Chinese
Early Lingo 45678139 At The Market DVD - Part 5 Mandarin Chinese
$32.30
walmart
EBTOOLS Pet Feeder,3.75L Automatic Pets Feeder Food Water Dispenser Detachable Cats Dogs Puppy Feeding Machine ,Pets Feeder
EBTOOLS Pet Feeder,3.75L Automatic Pets Feeder Food Water Dispenser Detachable Cats Dogs Puppy Feeding Machine ,Pets Feeder
$30.56
walmart
EBTOOLS Pet Products,2L Water Outlet Automatic Drinking Bowl Cattle Goat Sheep Feeder, Drinking Dispenser
EBTOOLS Pet Products,2L Water Outlet Automatic Drinking Bowl Cattle Goat Sheep Feeder, Drinking Dispenser
$30.21
walmart
GoolRC Automatic Pet Water Fountain Silent Drinking Electric 2.5L Water Dispenser Feeder Bowl for Cats Dogs Multiple Pets
GoolRC Automatic Pet Water Fountain Silent Drinking Electric 2.5L Water Dispenser Feeder Bowl for Cats Dogs Multiple Pets
$51.99
walmart
Pet GPS Tracker Dog Waterproof Adjustable GPS Positioning Collar Real Time Tracking Locator Device GPS /AGPS/ LBS / WIFI Model
Pet GPS Tracker Dog Waterproof Adjustable GPS Positioning Collar Real Time Tracking Locator Device GPS /AGPS/ LBS / WIFI Model
$29.99
walmart
FAW Automatic Cat Feeder w/ Timer - 6 Meals Automatic Dog Feeder Dry Food Dispenser For Cats & Small Dog w/ Voice Reminder Portion Control Programma
FAW Automatic Cat Feeder w/ Timer - 6 Meals Automatic Dog Feeder Dry Food Dispenser For Cats & Small Dog w/ Voice Reminder Portion Control Programma
$120.51
wayfair
GREENLAND INDUSTRIAL INC 3.8l Large Capacity Automatic Pet Food Feeder, Size 11.3 H x 6.9 W x 12.4 D in | Wayfair DYM210608013
GREENLAND INDUSTRIAL INC 3.8l Large Capacity Automatic Pet Food Feeder, Size 11.3 H x 6.9 W x 12.4 D in | Wayfair DYM210608013
$30.73
wayfair
DOACT Automatic Electric 1.6L Pet Water Fountain Dog Cat Drinking Bowl Dish US Plug 110â€‘240V,Electric Water Feeder,Automatic Water Feeder
DOACT Automatic Electric 1.6L Pet Water Fountain Dog Cat Drinking Bowl Dish US Plug 110â€‘240V,Electric Water Feeder,Automatic Water Feeder
$21.89
walmart
Fdit Cat Drinking Bowl,Automatic Water Feeder,Automatic Electric 1.6L Pet Water Fountain Dog Cat Drinking Bowl Dish US Plug 110â€‘240V
Fdit Cat Drinking Bowl,Automatic Water Feeder,Automatic Electric 1.6L Pet Water Fountain Dog Cat Drinking Bowl Dish US Plug 110â€‘240V
$21.27
walmart
Dettelin WiFi Automatic Pet Feeder Food Dispenser Recorder Programmable Timer Remote Control Feeding for Cat Dog
Dettelin WiFi Automatic Pet Feeder Food Dispenser Recorder Programmable Timer Remote Control Feeding for Cat Dog
$170.64
walmart
Andoer Dog Automatic induction Bowl Stainless Steel Pet Induction Feeder Cat Infrared Induction Feeder USB Charging Automatic Sensing Feeder for Dogs Cats
Andoer Dog Automatic induction Bowl Stainless Steel Pet Induction Feeder Cat Infrared Induction Feeder USB Charging Automatic Sensing Feeder for Dogs Cats
$65.99
walmart
Andoer Automatic Pet Water Food Dispenser 3.8L Large Capacity Self-Dispensing gravity Pet Feeder Waterer Cat Dog Feeding Bowl Drinking Water Device
Andoer Automatic Pet Water Food Dispenser 3.8L Large Capacity Self-Dispensing gravity Pet Feeder Waterer Cat Dog Feeding Bowl Drinking Water Device
$72.99
walmart
Arf Pets Smart Automatic Pet Feeder w/ Wi-fi, Programmable Food Dispenser For Dogs & Cats w/ Easy App-controlled Feed Timer, 20-cup Capacity, Dish
Arf Pets Smart Automatic Pet Feeder w/ Wi-fi, Programmable Food Dispenser For Dogs & Cats w/ Easy App-controlled Feed Timer, 20-cup Capacity, Dish
$89.99
wayfair
Abody Dog Automatic induction Bowl Stainless Steel Pet Induction Feeder Cat Infrared Induction Feeder USB Charging Automatic Sensing Feeder for Dogs Cats
Abody Dog Automatic induction Bowl Stainless Steel Pet Induction Feeder Cat Infrared Induction Feeder USB Charging Automatic Sensing Feeder for Dogs Cats
$67.89
walmart
Smart Pet Feeder Automatic Feeder,5.5 Liter Electric Dry Food Container Timed Dog Cat Food Dispenser Timer Programmable 1-3 Meals 12 portions Control Voice Recorder for Dog Cat Small & Medium Pets
Smart Pet Feeder Automatic Feeder,5.5 Liter Electric Dry Food Container Timed Dog Cat Food Dispenser Timer Programmable 1-3 Meals 12 portions Control Voice Recorder for Dog Cat Small & Medium Pets
$59.99
walmart
1.6L Automatic Dog Cat Water Fountain USB Port Pet Bowl Drinking Water Feeding Dispenser Filter Pet Supplies With Pad
1.6L Automatic Dog Cat Water Fountain USB Port Pet Bowl Drinking Water Feeding Dispenser Filter Pet Supplies With Pad
$45.99
walmart
ALLOMN Automatic Pet Water Fountain 2L 67Oz Pet Water Dispenser Electirc Water Drinking Fountain USB Charge | Wayfair 3552163-US-LJB-210820
ALLOMN Automatic Pet Water Fountain 2L 67Oz Pet Water Dispenser Electirc Water Drinking Fountain USB Charge | Wayfair 3552163-US-LJB-210820
$359.99
wayfair
Pet floating Bowl No-spill Pet Water Bowl Slow Water Feeder Dog Bowl No-slip Pet Water Dispenser for Dogs and Cats
Pet floating Bowl No-spill Pet Water Bowl Slow Water Feeder Dog Bowl No-slip Pet Water Dispenser for Dogs and Cats
$37.49
walmart
Dog Bowls Slow Feeder Dog Food Bowl Fun Feeder Eco-Friendly Non-Toxic No Choking Healthy Design Bowl with Silicone Mat Water Bowl for Puppy Small Dogs Cats and Pets
Dog Bowls Slow Feeder Dog Food Bowl Fun Feeder Eco-Friendly Non-Toxic No Choking Healthy Design Bowl with Silicone Mat Water Bowl for Puppy Small Dogs Cats and Pets
$21.99
walmart
Clearance Sale Pet GPS Tracker Dog Waterproof Adjustable GPS Positioning Collar Real Time Tracking Locator Device GPS /AGPS/ LBS / WIFI Models
Clearance Sale Pet GPS Tracker Dog Waterproof Adjustable GPS Positioning Collar Real Time Tracking Locator Device GPS /AGPS/ LBS / WIFI Models
$30.36
walmart
PEDIA Automatic Cat Feeder, Wifi Dog Food Dispenser w/ Voice Recorder Programmable Portion Control Up To 10 Meals Per Day in White | Wayfair
PEDIA Automatic Cat Feeder, Wifi Dog Food Dispenser w/ Voice Recorder Programmable Portion Control Up To 10 Meals Per Day in White | Wayfair
$329.99
wayfair
Petmate Fresh Flow Rain Battery Operated Water Fountain - 75Oz
Petmate Fresh Flow Rain Battery Operated Water Fountain - 75Oz
$66.99
overstock
Double Dog Cat Bowls, Water and Food Bowl Set with Detachable Stainless Steel Bowl, Automatic Water Dispenser Bottle, Pet Feeder for Dog Cat
Double Dog Cat Bowls, Water and Food Bowl Set with Detachable Stainless Steel Bowl, Automatic Water Dispenser Bottle, Pet Feeder for Dog Cat
$15.75
walmart
Newway Dog Bowl Slow Feeder Bloat Stop Pet Bowl Eco-Friendly Non-Toxic No Choking Healthy Design Bowl for Dogs Cats and Pets
Newway Dog Bowl Slow Feeder Bloat Stop Pet Bowl Eco-Friendly Non-Toxic No Choking Healthy Design Bowl for Dogs Cats and Pets
$23.87
walmart
Kritne Pet Feeder, Automatic Cat Food Bowl, Dogs Cats
Kritne Pet Feeder, Automatic Cat Food Bowl, Dogs Cats
$73.29
walmart
Automatic Cat Feeder With APP Control, Wifi Enabled 4L Auto Pet Feeder With Stainless Steel Bowl, Timed Cat Food Dispenser With Portion Control, Up To
Automatic Cat Feeder With APP Control, Wifi Enabled 4L Auto Pet Feeder With Stainless Steel Bowl, Timed Cat Food Dispenser With Portion Control, Up To
$226.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Petkit Cooling Pet Bed for Medium Size Cats and Dogs, Gel Infused, Comfy
Petkit Cooling Pet Bed for Medium Size Cats and Dogs, Gel Infused, Comfy
$49.99
walmartusa
PETKIT Deep Sleep All Season Bed Large
PETKIT Deep Sleep All Season Bed Large
$101.99
wayfairnorthamerica
OTVIAP Pet Feeder, Pets Feeding Machine, 3.75L Automatic Pets Feeder Food Water Dispenser Detachable Cats Dogs Puppy Feeding Machine
OTVIAP Pet Feeder, Pets Feeding Machine, 3.75L Automatic Pets Feeder Food Water Dispenser Detachable Cats Dogs Puppy Feeding Machine
$30.64
walmart
Omega Paw Easy Fill Roll 'n Clean Cat Litter Box, X-Large, Grey / Gray
Omega Paw Easy Fill Roll 'n Clean Cat Litter Box, X-Large, Grey / Gray
$65.99
petco
Nature's Miracle Single Cat Self-Cleaning Litter Box, Medium
Nature's Miracle Single Cat Self-Cleaning Litter Box, Medium
$97.49
($149.99
save 35%)
petco
PETKIT Black/White Kitty-Square Obstacle Soft Folding Sturdy Play-Active Travel Collapsible Travel Pet Cat House Furniture, Size Large at Nordstrom
PETKIT Black/White Kitty-Square Obstacle Soft Folding Sturdy Play-Active Travel Collapsible Travel Pet Cat House Furniture, Size Large at Nordstrom
$59.97
nordstromrack
Automatic Pet Feeder Cat Dog Food Dispenser&Water Fountain Drinker Bowl Dish
Automatic Pet Feeder Cat Dog Food Dispenser&Water Fountain Drinker Bowl Dish
$32.68
walmart
Cleanrance!! Antislip Double Anti Choking Dog Bowl with Silicone Mat Durable No Spill Pet Feeding Bowl Drinking Water Food Feeder
Cleanrance!! Antislip Double Anti Choking Dog Bowl with Silicone Mat Durable No Spill Pet Feeding Bowl Drinking Water Food Feeder
$28.74
walmart
Mgaxyff Pet Feeder, Pets Feeding Machine, 3.75L Automatic Pets Feeder Food Water Dispenser Detachable Cats Dogs Puppy Feeding Machine
Mgaxyff Pet Feeder, Pets Feeding Machine, 3.75L Automatic Pets Feeder Food Water Dispenser Detachable Cats Dogs Puppy Feeding Machine
$27.96
walmart
PETKIT Fresh Element Smart Pet Feeder Gen 3 for All Cats and Dogs (3L)
PETKIT Fresh Element Smart Pet Feeder Gen 3 for All Cats and Dogs (3L)
$137.39
walmartusa
Pet GPS Tracker device Collar & Activity Monitor for Cats Dogs, Waterproof Anti Lost Global Monitor Tracker Collar Realtime GPS Tracking Locator Online - Free APP & Web Platform(SIM Card not include)
Pet GPS Tracker device Collar & Activity Monitor for Cats Dogs, Waterproof Anti Lost Global Monitor Tracker Collar Realtime GPS Tracking Locator Online - Free APP & Web Platform(SIM Card not include)
$39.99
walmart
Oster 2-Speed Outlaw Animal Clipper + Case +DVD + Shears + #10 +A5 blades
Oster 2-Speed Outlaw Animal Clipper + Case +DVD + Shears + #10 +A5 blades
$89.99
walmart
Pawbo+ Wi-Fi Interactive Pet Camera and Treat Dispenser
Pawbo+ Wi-Fi Interactive Pet Camera and Treat Dispenser
$139.42
chewy
Pet Drink Water Fountain 3.6L Automatic Cat Dog Feeder Mute Filters Dispenser
Pet Drink Water Fountain 3.6L Automatic Cat Dog Feeder Mute Filters Dispenser
$18.99
walmart
Pet Tech
