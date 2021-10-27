Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Life
Pets
Leashes
Leashes
Share
Leashes
EleaEleanor 6 Ft Dog Leashes Reflective Leash For Large Medium Dogs Running Training Reflect Thread Light Reflective Design
featured
EleaEleanor 6 Ft Dog Leashes Reflective Leash For Large Medium Dogs Running Training Reflect Thread Light Reflective Design
$19.99
walmart
Country Brook Petz - Tie Dye Flowers Martingale Dog Collar & Leash
featured
Country Brook Petz - Tie Dye Flowers Martingale Dog Collar & Leash
$17.95
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® Purple and Gold Camo Martingale Dog Collar and Leash
featured
Country Brook PetzÂ® Purple and Gold Camo Martingale Dog Collar and Leash
$17.95
walmart
Beaded Paracord Dog Show Lead Leash White Rhinestones - 4 ft
Beaded Paracord Dog Show Lead Leash White Rhinestones - 4 ft
$22.99
amazon
Country Brook Petz - Beach Getaway Premium Dog Collar & Leash
Country Brook Petz - Beach Getaway Premium Dog Collar & Leash
$19.95
walmart
Country Brook DesignÂ® 3/8 inch Purple Hawaiian Dog Leash, 6 Foot
Country Brook DesignÂ® 3/8 inch Purple Hawaiian Dog Leash, 6 Foot
$11.95
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® 5/8 inch Cowboy Up Recycled Dog Leash, 6 Foot
Country Brook PetzÂ® 5/8 inch Cowboy Up Recycled Dog Leash, 6 Foot
$16.95
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® 5/8 inch Atlas Dog Leash, 2 Foot
Country Brook PetzÂ® 5/8 inch Atlas Dog Leash, 2 Foot
$11.95
walmart
Country Brook DesignÂ® 5/8 inch Graveyard Gunmetal Dog Leash - 4 Foot
Country Brook DesignÂ® 5/8 inch Graveyard Gunmetal Dog Leash - 4 Foot
$11.95
walmart
Country Brook Petz - Blue Boho Mandala Reflective Martingale Dog Collar & Leash
Country Brook Petz - Blue Boho Mandala Reflective Martingale Dog Collar & Leash
$18.95
walmart
Country Brook Petz - 1 inch Trippy Doggo Dog Leash - 4 Foot
Country Brook Petz - 1 inch Trippy Doggo Dog Leash - 4 Foot
$11.95
walmart
Carhartt Journeyman Dog Leash, Brown, Large
Carhartt Journeyman Dog Leash, Brown, Large
$26.99
chewy
Advertisement
Country Brook Petz - All Hallow's Eve Premium Dog Collar & Leash
Country Brook Petz - All Hallow's Eve Premium Dog Collar & Leash
$19.95
walmart
Country Brook Petz - 1/2 inch Baseball Dog Leash - 4 Foot
Country Brook Petz - 1/2 inch Baseball Dog Leash - 4 Foot
$11.95
walmart
Country Brook Design - Blue Paisley Premium Dog Collar & Leash
Country Brook Design - Blue Paisley Premium Dog Collar & Leash
$19.95
walmart
Buckle-Down Ariel & Flounder Vivid Underwater Poses Plastic Clip Collar & Leash Set For Dogs, Large, Multi-Color
Buckle-Down Ariel & Flounder Vivid Underwater Poses Plastic Clip Collar & Leash Set For Dogs, Large, Multi-Color
$22.83
($24.99
save 9%)
petco
Country Brook Petz - 1 inch Woodland Bone Camo Dog Leash - 2 Foot
Country Brook Petz - 1 inch Woodland Bone Camo Dog Leash - 2 Foot
$11.95
walmart
Country Brook Design- 3/4 inch Mallard Ribbon Dog Leash - 6 Foot
Country Brook Design- 3/4 inch Mallard Ribbon Dog Leash - 6 Foot
$14.95
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® 1/2 inch Great Outdoors Dog Leash, 6 Foot
Country Brook PetzÂ® 1/2 inch Great Outdoors Dog Leash, 6 Foot
$11.95
walmart
Country Brook Petz- May Flowers Premium Dog Collar & Leash
Country Brook Petz- May Flowers Premium Dog Collar & Leash
$19.95
walmart
Country Brook Petz- Watercolor Butterflies Premium Dog Collar & Leash
Country Brook Petz- Watercolor Butterflies Premium Dog Collar & Leash
$19.95
walmart
Buckle-Down Spongebob Expressions Stripe Blue Plastic Clip Collar & Leash Set For Dogs, Large, Multi-Color
Buckle-Down Spongebob Expressions Stripe Blue Plastic Clip Collar & Leash Set For Dogs, Large, Multi-Color
$24.99
petco
Country Brook DesignÂ® 1/2 inch Let It Snow Dog Leash, 4 Foot
Country Brook DesignÂ® 1/2 inch Let It Snow Dog Leash, 4 Foot
$11.95
walmart
Country Brook Design - 3/8 inch Pink Hawaiian Dog Leash - 2 Foot
Country Brook Design - 3/8 inch Pink Hawaiian Dog Leash - 2 Foot
$11.95
walmart
Advertisement
Country Brook PetzÂ® 1 inch Pink Paisley Leash - 2 feet
Country Brook PetzÂ® 1 inch Pink Paisley Leash - 2 feet
$11.95
walmart
Country Brook Design - 3/8 inch Blue Hawaiian Dog Leash - 6 Foot
Country Brook Design - 3/8 inch Blue Hawaiian Dog Leash - 6 Foot
$11.95
walmart
Country Brook DesignÂ® 5/8 inch Nature Walk Dog Leash - 6 Foot
Country Brook DesignÂ® 5/8 inch Nature Walk Dog Leash - 6 Foot
$11.95
walmart
Country Brook Petz - Daisy Fields Dog Leash - Floral Collection with 8 Charming Designs (2 Foot, 1/2 inch Wide)
Country Brook Petz - Daisy Fields Dog Leash - Floral Collection with 8 Charming Designs (2 Foot, 1/2 inch Wide)
$11.95
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® 1 inch Green Paisley Recycled Dog Leash, 2 Foot
Country Brook PetzÂ® 1 inch Green Paisley Recycled Dog Leash, 2 Foot
$16.95
walmart
Country Brook Petz - Red Valentineâ€™s Candy Dog Leash - Affection Collection with 13 Designs You'll Adore ( 6 Foot, 1 inch Wide)
Country Brook Petz - Red Valentineâ€™s Candy Dog Leash - Affection Collection with 13 Designs You'll Adore ( 6 Foot, 1 inch Wide)
$11.95
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® Deluxe Sunny Days Dog Collar and Leash
Country Brook PetzÂ® Deluxe Sunny Days Dog Collar and Leash
$17.95
walmart
Country Brook Design- Pink Leopard Print Martingale Dog Collar & Leash
Country Brook Design- Pink Leopard Print Martingale Dog Collar & Leash
$17.95
walmart
Beaded Paracord Dog Show Lead Leash Swirl - 4 ft
Beaded Paracord Dog Show Lead Leash Swirl - 4 ft
$22.99
amazon
Country Brook Petz - 5/8 inch Watercolor Butterflies Dog Leash - 2 Foot
Country Brook Petz - 5/8 inch Watercolor Butterflies Dog Leash - 2 Foot
$11.95
walmart
Country Brook Petz - 1 inch Mellow Waves Dog Leash - 2 Foot
Country Brook Petz - 1 inch Mellow Waves Dog Leash - 2 Foot
$11.95
walmart
Country Brook DesignÂ® Nylon Martingale Dog Show Lead
Country Brook DesignÂ® Nylon Martingale Dog Show Lead
$9.95
walmart
Advertisement
Country Brook PetzÂ® 1 inch Pride Dog Leash, 4 Foot
Country Brook PetzÂ® 1 inch Pride Dog Leash, 4 Foot
$11.95
walmart
Country Brook Design - 3/4 inch Pixel Paws Ribbon Dog Leash - 2 Foot
Country Brook Design - 3/4 inch Pixel Paws Ribbon Dog Leash - 2 Foot
$44.00
walmart
Country Brook Petz- Frightening Furbabies Premium Dog Collar & Leash
Country Brook Petz- Frightening Furbabies Premium Dog Collar & Leash
$19.95
walmart
Round Fully Braided Genuine Leather Dog Leash, 4 Ft x 5/8" (15mm), Medium Breeds
Round Fully Braided Genuine Leather Dog Leash, 4 Ft x 5/8" (15mm), Medium Breeds
$22.95
walmart
DOGNESS Smart Retractable Dog Leash, Blue Orange, Medium
DOGNESS Smart Retractable Dog Leash, Blue Orange, Medium
$14.99
chewy
Country Brook Design- 3/4 inch Radiant Lights Ribbon Dog Leash - 4 Foot
Country Brook Design- 3/4 inch Radiant Lights Ribbon Dog Leash - 4 Foot
$14.95
walmart
Country Brook Petz - 5/8 inch Rattlesnake Dog Leash - 2 Foot
Country Brook Petz - 5/8 inch Rattlesnake Dog Leash - 2 Foot
$11.95
walmart
CawBing Double Multiple Dual Couple Pet Dogs Nylon Walking Leash Puppy Leads 4 Colors
CawBing Double Multiple Dual Couple Pet Dogs Nylon Walking Leash Puppy Leads 4 Colors
$7.90
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® Premium Pink Honeysuckle Breeze Dog Collar and Leash
Country Brook PetzÂ® Premium Pink Honeysuckle Breeze Dog Collar and Leash
$19.95
walmart
Country Brook Design - 1 inch Waterfowl Camo Dog Leash - 4 Foot
Country Brook Design - 1 inch Waterfowl Camo Dog Leash - 4 Foot
$11.95
walmart
DOGNESS Smart Retractable Dog Leash, Forest Green, Large
DOGNESS Smart Retractable Dog Leash, Forest Green, Large
$16.99
chewy
Coastal Pet Nylon Personalized Dog Leash in Neon Pink, 4' L X 1" W, Small
Coastal Pet Nylon Personalized Dog Leash in Neon Pink, 4' L X 1" W, Small
$22.49
($29.99
save 25%)
petco
Advertisement
Chai's Choice Premium Outdoor Adventure Padded 3M Polyester Reflective Dog Leash, Black, 3.6-ft long, 4/5-in wide
Chai's Choice Premium Outdoor Adventure Padded 3M Polyester Reflective Dog Leash, Black, 3.6-ft long, 4/5-in wide
$12.82
chewy
Country Brook Petz - 3/4 inch Paint Splatter Dog Leash - 6 Foot
Country Brook Petz - 3/4 inch Paint Splatter Dog Leash - 6 Foot
$11.95
walmart
Coastal Pet Nylon Personalized Dog Leash in Red, 4' L X 5/8" W, Small
Coastal Pet Nylon Personalized Dog Leash in Red, 4' L X 5/8" W, Small
$18.74
($24.99
save 25%)
petco
Cloud 7 - Hofgarten Dog Lead - Dusty Rose - S
Cloud 7 - Hofgarten Dog Lead - Dusty Rose - S
$137.00
amaraus
DOGNESS Smart Retractable Dog Leash, Blue Orange, X-Large
DOGNESS Smart Retractable Dog Leash, Blue Orange, X-Large
$18.99
chewy
Country Brook Petz - Premium Where's Merry Dog Collar & Leash
Country Brook Petz - Premium Where's Merry Dog Collar & Leash
$19.95
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® 1/2 inch Dapper Skulls Dog Leash - 4 Foot
Country Brook PetzÂ® 1/2 inch Dapper Skulls Dog Leash - 4 Foot
$11.95
walmart
Country Brook Petz - 5/8 inch Yellow Boho Mandala Dog Leash - 4 Foot
Country Brook Petz - 5/8 inch Yellow Boho Mandala Dog Leash - 4 Foot
$11.95
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® 5/8 inch Watercolor Peonies Dog Leash, 4 Foot
Country Brook PetzÂ® 5/8 inch Watercolor Peonies Dog Leash, 4 Foot
$11.95
walmart
Buckle-Down Batman Logo Polyester Standard Dog Leash, Small: 4-ft long, 1-in wide
Buckle-Down Batman Logo Polyester Standard Dog Leash, Small: 4-ft long, 1-in wide
$16.37
chewy
Country Brook Design- Red Reflective Polyester Dog Leash
Country Brook Design- Red Reflective Polyester Dog Leash
$10.95
walmart
Reflective Dog Leash Safety Nylon Leashes for Large Dogs Heavy Duty Lead, Lime Green
Reflective Dog Leash Safety Nylon Leashes for Large Dogs Heavy Duty Lead, Lime Green
$13.99
walmart
Load More
Leashes
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.