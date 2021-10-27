Treat Jars

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Life
Pets
food water
Treat Jars
Treat Jars
Share
Treat Jars
Blue Marble Ceramic Treat Canister
featured
Blue Marble Ceramic Treat Canister
$20.99
walmartusa
Archie & Oscar™ Personalized Who's a Good Dog 1.3 lb Pet Treat Jar Glass, Size 8.125 H x 5.625 W x 5.625 D in | Wayfair
featured
Archie & Oscar™ Personalized Who's a Good Dog 1.3 lb Pet Treat Jar Glass, Size 8.125 H x 5.625 W x 5.625 D in | Wayfair
$41.99
wayfair
Enamel Metal "Dog Biscuits" Container with Lid By 3R Studios | Michaels®
featured
Enamel Metal "Dog Biscuits" Container with Lid By 3R Studios | Michaels®
$24.99
($49.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
ECOFLEX Piedmont 2 Bowl Dog Diner with Storage - Grey
ECOFLEX Piedmont 2 Bowl Dog Diner with Storage - Grey
$100.88
($109.99
save 8%)
walmartusa
Pet Food And Treats Containers Set With Scoop For Cats Or Dogs -Tight Fitting Wood Lids - Coated Carbon Steel - Storage Canister Tins
Pet Food And Treats Containers Set With Scoop For Cats Or Dogs -Tight Fitting Wood Lids - Coated Carbon Steel - Storage Canister Tins
$96.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Throw Me A Bone 10.5" Treat Jar Multi
Throw Me A Bone 10.5" Treat Jar Multi
$43.99
bedbath&beyond
Wide Mouth 2.1 qt. Storage Jar
Wide Mouth 2.1 qt. Storage Jar
$80.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Happy Dog Pet Treat Jar White
Happy Dog Pet Treat Jar White
$43.99
buybuybaby
PetShop by Fringe Studio Best Dog Dusty Blue Pet Treat Jar, Small/Medium
PetShop by Fringe Studio Best Dog Dusty Blue Pet Treat Jar, Small/Medium
$28.00
petco
Julia Knight Pet Collection Treat Canister, One Size, Toffee
Julia Knight Pet Collection Treat Canister, One Size, Toffee
$98.38
amazon
OurPets Cosmic Catnip Tuna Flakes .5oz Container
OurPets Cosmic Catnip Tuna Flakes .5oz Container
$40.22
walmart
Paw And Tail Good Dog Treat Jar, One Size , White
Paw And Tail Good Dog Treat Jar, One Size , White
$12.89
($37.00
save 65%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Advertisement
Botanic Garden Pet Treat Jar
Botanic Garden Pet Treat Jar
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
LINYI FLY Stainless Steel Treat Jar w/ Red Lid | Fits Up To 2Lbs Of Pet Treats | Tight Fitting Lids | Great Way To Display | Wayfair
LINYI FLY Stainless Steel Treat Jar w/ Red Lid | Fits Up To 2Lbs Of Pet Treats | Tight Fitting Lids | Great Way To Display | Wayfair
$101.99
wayfair
Taupe Paw Trellis Ceramic Canister
Taupe Paw Trellis Ceramic Canister
$19.99
($24.99
save 20%)
kirkland'shome
EveryYay Goody-Goody Ombre Ceramic Treat Jar for Dogs, 5.6 Cups, Large, Off-White
EveryYay Goody-Goody Ombre Ceramic Treat Jar for Dogs, 5.6 Cups, Large, Off-White
$19.99
petco
Ebern Designs Someone Runs to Greet You 2.7 lb Pet Treat Jar Glass, Size 8.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 193AF62F35FD4005AEDA1073129B2F06
Ebern Designs Someone Runs to Greet You 2.7 lb Pet Treat Jar Glass, Size 8.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 193AF62F35FD4005AEDA1073129B2F06
$23.99
wayfair
Ebern Designs Dogs Are the New 2.7 lb Pet Treat Jar Glass, Size 8.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 592FA747A7E44DFA9B901805FC8B62FE
Ebern Designs Dogs Are the New 2.7 lb Pet Treat Jar Glass, Size 8.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 592FA747A7E44DFA9B901805FC8B62FE
$23.99
wayfair
Ebern Designs 75 qts. Pet Treat Jar Ceramic in Blue, Size 6.5 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair A3FE9A2194874D9E8B7779FF53385665
Ebern Designs 75 qts. Pet Treat Jar Ceramic in Blue, Size 6.5 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair A3FE9A2194874D9E8B7779FF53385665
$21.99
wayfair
KOUBOO 1020028 Wicker Potato Fruit and Vegetable Storage Basket, Medium, 10.5" x 10.5" x 15", Brown
KOUBOO 1020028 Wicker Potato Fruit and Vegetable Storage Basket, Medium, 10.5" x 10.5" x 15", Brown
$80.80
amazon
Pet Treat And Food Storage Tin With Lid And Scoop Included - White Powder - Carbon Steel - Pet Food Bin - Storage Canister Tins
Pet Treat And Food Storage Tin With Lid And Scoop Included - White Powder - Carbon Steel - Pet Food Bin - Storage Canister Tins
$108.99
wayfairnorthamerica
PetRageous City Pets 6 Inch by 9 Inch Stoneware Treat Jar, Black
PetRageous City Pets 6 Inch by 9 Inch Stoneware Treat Jar, Black
$25.94
($25.99
save 0%)
walmartusa
Royal Worcester Wrendale Assorted Dogs Pet Treat Jar Ceramic, Size 7.5 H x 6.0 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 1699755
Royal Worcester Wrendale Assorted Dogs Pet Treat Jar Ceramic, Size 7.5 H x 6.0 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 1699755
$39.75
wayfair
Park Life Designs 4 PIECE SET RIO, TREAT JAR, PLACEMAT & MEDIUM BOWLS Porcelain/Stoneware/Ceramic/Plastic in Brown | Wayfair 22126
Park Life Designs 4 PIECE SET RIO, TREAT JAR, PLACEMAT & MEDIUM BOWLS Porcelain/Stoneware/Ceramic/Plastic in Brown | Wayfair 22126
$58.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Kitchen Canister
Kitchen Canister
$15.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® 0.9 lb Pet Treat Jar Glass, Size 6.5 H x 4.5 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair CHRL6372 41572368
Charlton Home® 0.9 lb Pet Treat Jar Glass, Size 6.5 H x 4.5 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair CHRL6372 41572368
$19.99
wayfair
DII Ceramic Pet Collection, Canister, Gray
DII Ceramic Pet Collection, Canister, Gray
$16.99
($19.99
save 15%)
walmartusa
Boss Pet 7481 Bowl Canister Espresso
Boss Pet 7481 Bowl Canister Espresso
$50.29
walmart
8" Red and Black Christmas Santa Belt Pet Canister
8" Red and Black Christmas Santa Belt Pet Canister
$24.99
walmart
ChangzanInvest Circular Design Pet Treat & Food Storage Tin w/ Lid & Serving Scoop Included - Coated Carbon Steel - Tight Fitting Lids | Wayfair
ChangzanInvest Circular Design Pet Treat & Food Storage Tin w/ Lid & Serving Scoop Included - Coated Carbon Steel - Tight Fitting Lids | Wayfair
$95.99
wayfair
SMILEY FACE CERAMIC TREAT CANISTER
SMILEY FACE CERAMIC TREAT CANISTER
$31.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Saint Bernard - Best of Breed Ceramic Doggie Treat Jar
Saint Bernard - Best of Breed Ceramic Doggie Treat Jar
$36.95
walmart
best of breed brussels griffin - linda picken treat jar
best of breed brussels griffin - linda picken treat jar
$61.25
walmart
August Grove® Pet Treat 1.5 lb Ceramic Jar Ceramic, Size 9.5 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair AGTG3800 43015421
August Grove® Pet Treat 1.5 lb Ceramic Jar Ceramic, Size 9.5 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair AGTG3800 43015421
$69.99
wayfair
Bampredepos Dog Food Dog Container Treat Storage Tin w/ Lid & Spoon-Countertop Space-Saving Dog Treat Jar Pet Food Container Metal | Wayfair
Bampredepos Dog Food Dog Container Treat Storage Tin w/ Lid & Spoon-Countertop Space-Saving Dog Treat Jar Pet Food Container Metal | Wayfair
$108.99
wayfair
Bubble Gum Trellis Paw Ceramic Treat Canister
Bubble Gum Trellis Paw Ceramic Treat Canister
$20.99
walmartusa
Advertisement
Poodle Black - Best of Breed Ceramic Doggie Treat Jar
Poodle Black - Best of Breed Ceramic Doggie Treat Jar
$36.95
walmart
Australian Cattle Dog Blue - Best of Breed Ceramic Doggie Treat Jar
Australian Cattle Dog Blue - Best of Breed Ceramic Doggie Treat Jar
$36.95
walmart
DII Ceramic Pet Collection, Canister, White Marble
DII Ceramic Pet Collection, Canister, White Marble
$16.99
($19.99
save 15%)
walmartusa
Ebern Designs Three Dogs Ago 2.7 lb Pet Treat Jar Glass, Size 8.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair D07E948E0200408DA2A55164AD7F0BF6
Ebern Designs Three Dogs Ago 2.7 lb Pet Treat Jar Glass, Size 8.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair D07E948E0200408DA2A55164AD7F0BF6
$23.99
wayfair
Metal Treats 2 lb Pet Treat Jar
Metal Treats 2 lb Pet Treat Jar
$28.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Foundry Select DESSERT TERRA COTTA CERAMIC TREAT CANISTER Ceramic in Blue, Size 6.5 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 3D7F933511AA44A4B4514FE63438570E
Foundry Select DESSERT TERRA COTTA CERAMIC TREAT CANISTER Ceramic in Blue, Size 6.5 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 3D7F933511AA44A4B4514FE63438570E
$28.99
wayfair
Enesco Disney by Britto Mickey Mouse Cookie Jar Canister, 9.5 Inch, Multicolor
Enesco Disney by Britto Mickey Mouse Cookie Jar Canister, 9.5 Inch, Multicolor
$38.00
($45.00
save 16%)
amazon
Fringe Studio Dog Line Treat Canister in Loose Dog Line at Nordstrom
Fringe Studio Dog Line Treat Canister in Loose Dog Line at Nordstrom
$33.00
nordstrom
Kitchen Canister
Kitchen Canister
$54.61
wayfairnorthamerica
Fresh Daily Metal 2 qt. Kitchen Canister
Fresh Daily Metal 2 qt. Kitchen Canister
$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bone Trellis Small Treat Jar
Bone Trellis Small Treat Jar
$175.00
neimanmarcus
IRIS USA Airtight Pet Dog or Cat Food & Treat Storage Container Combo, Blue
IRIS USA Airtight Pet Dog or Cat Food & Treat Storage Container Combo, Blue
$28.24
($30.98
save 9%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
Personalized Dog Treat Jar, Dog Gift, Puppy Gift, Dog Lover Gift, Treat Jar with Name
Personalized Dog Treat Jar, Dog Gift, Puppy Gift, Dog Lover Gift, Treat Jar with Name
$48.95
amazon
Personalized Dog Treat Jar, Dog Gift, Puppy Gift - With Name and Paw print
Personalized Dog Treat Jar, Dog Gift, Puppy Gift - With Name and Paw print
$39.95
amazon
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Partida 2.2 lb Food Storage Container Ceramic, Size 6.5 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 021043E01F824DF6935680D56B2913AC
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Partida 2.2 lb Food Storage Container Ceramic, Size 6.5 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 021043E01F824DF6935680D56B2913AC
$33.99
wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Parmenter Tin 4.5 lb Food Storage Container Metal, Size 8.0 H x 6.25 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair 517A13313ADA40029C6A48A18E006153
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Parmenter Tin 4.5 lb Food Storage Container Metal, Size 8.0 H x 6.25 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair 517A13313ADA40029C6A48A18E006153
$33.99
wayfair
Newfoundland Bone Shaped Pet Treat Jar
Newfoundland Bone Shaped Pet Treat Jar
$48.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Woodland Assorted Dogs Pet Treat Jar
Woodland Assorted Dogs Pet Treat Jar
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dalmatian Bone Shaped Pet Treat Jar
Dalmatian Bone Shaped Pet Treat Jar
$48.99
wayfairnorthamerica
France 12 Qt. Airtight Pet Food Storage Container
France 12 Qt. Airtight Pet Food Storage Container
$14.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Susquehanna Glass Rescued is My Favorite Breed 1.3 lb Pet Treat Jar Glass, Size 8.125 H x 5.625 W x 5.625 D in | Wayfair WAY-6093-1619
Susquehanna Glass Rescued is My Favorite Breed 1.3 lb Pet Treat Jar Glass, Size 8.125 H x 5.625 W x 5.625 D in | Wayfair WAY-6093-1619
$32.99
wayfair
Paw Prints Small Tin Treat Jar, Bulldog
Paw Prints Small Tin Treat Jar, Bulldog
$11.97
walmartusa
HUNTER GREEN PAW LATTICE PRINT CERAMIC TREAT CANISTER
HUNTER GREEN PAW LATTICE PRINT CERAMIC TREAT CANISTER
$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Westie Bone Shaped Pet Treat Jar
Westie Bone Shaped Pet Treat Jar
$48.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Treat Jars
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.