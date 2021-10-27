Skip to content
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
Real Simple
Shop
Life
Pets
Pets
placemats
Placemats
Placemats
Placemats
Pet Food Placemat Farmhouse Decor Pet Feeding Mat Supplies Dachshund Gifts Cat Food Placement
featured
Pet Food Placemat Farmhouse Decor Pet Feeding Mat Supplies Dachshund Gifts Cat Food Placement
$38.00
amazon
The pet sniffs the bowl for multicolor mat
featured
The pet sniffs the bowl for multicolor mat
$18.28
walmart
Foldable Pet Dog Feeder Bowl - Slow Feeder Dog Bowl- Anti-Choking And Anti-Vomiting Double Food Portable Dog Bowl Licking Plate Slow Food Mat And Dog Training Pet Supplies
featured
Foldable Pet Dog Feeder Bowl - Slow Feeder Dog Bowl- Anti-Choking And Anti-Vomiting Double Food Portable Dog Bowl Licking Plate Slow Food Mat And Dog Training Pet Supplies
$15.88
walmart
Balight Pet Felt Cloth Leak Food Anti Choking Bowl Mat in Brown, Size 3.93 H x 11.81 W x 11.81 D in | Wayfair LBBDN37280415C-888
Balight Pet Felt Cloth Leak Food Anti Choking Bowl Mat in Brown, Size 3.93 H x 11.81 W x 11.81 D in | Wayfair LBBDN37280415C-888
$17.11
wayfair
Bangcool Pet Feeding Mat Non Spill Paw Print Dog Food Mat Kitten Bowl Pad Cat Food Mat
Bangcool Pet Feeding Mat Non Spill Paw Print Dog Food Mat Kitten Bowl Pad Cat Food Mat
$13.59
walmart
Bseka Special-shaped Pet Food Dispenser Non-Slip Pet Slow Feeder Cat Dog Bowl Silicone Slow Food Mat for Cats, Dogs, Rabbits and Most Domestic Pets
Bseka Special-shaped Pet Food Dispenser Non-Slip Pet Slow Feeder Cat Dog Bowl Silicone Slow Food Mat for Cats, Dogs, Rabbits and Most Domestic Pets
$13.69
walmart
Pet Felt Cloth Leak Food Anti Choking Bowl Mat Dogs Cats Snuffle Bowl Mat Costing Energy Slowing Feeding Intelligence Mat
Pet Felt Cloth Leak Food Anti Choking Bowl Mat Dogs Cats Snuffle Bowl Mat Costing Energy Slowing Feeding Intelligence Mat
$19.29
walmart
Bungalow Flooring Dog Bone Bowls Personalized Dog Placemat
Bungalow Flooring Dog Bone Bowls Personalized Dog Placemat
$32.99
chewy
Cavalier Pets, Dog Bowl Mat for Cat and Dog Bowls, Silicone Non-Slip Absorbent Waterproof Dog Food Mat, Easy to Clean, Unique Paw Designâ€¦
Cavalier Pets, Dog Bowl Mat for Cat and Dog Bowls, Silicone Non-Slip Absorbent Waterproof Dog Food Mat, Easy to Clean, Unique Paw Designâ€¦
$46.85
walmart
DOACT Bone-Shaped Cat Bowl Dish Dog Pet Feeding Food Tray Wipe Floor Placemat
DOACT Bone-Shaped Cat Bowl Dish Dog Pet Feeding Food Tray Wipe Floor Placemat
$35.55
walmart
Dog Bowls Stainless Steel Water and Food Feeder with Non Spill Skid Resistant Silicone Mat for Pets Puppy Small Medium Dogs, Anti-corrosion and Heat Resistant M
Dog Bowls Stainless Steel Water and Food Feeder with Non Spill Skid Resistant Silicone Mat for Pets Puppy Small Medium Dogs, Anti-corrosion and Heat Resistant M
$29.99
walmart
Drymate Dog Bowl Placemat Plastic in Black, Size 12.0 H x 20.0 W x 0.13 D in | Wayfair DPMDRM1220FB
Drymate Dog Bowl Placemat Plastic in Black, Size 12.0 H x 20.0 W x 0.13 D in | Wayfair DPMDRM1220FB
$10.99
wayfair
Drymate Dog Bowl Placemat Plastic, Size 12.0 H x 20.0 W x 0.13 D in | Wayfair DPMDRM1220KC
Drymate Dog Bowl Placemat Plastic, Size 12.0 H x 20.0 W x 0.13 D in | Wayfair DPMDRM1220KC
$12.99
wayfair
Pet Snuffle Bowl Mat, Slow Feeder Bowl - Simulating Grassland for Boredom, Encourages Natural Foraging Skills for Pet
Pet Snuffle Bowl Mat, Slow Feeder Bowl - Simulating Grassland for Boredom, Encourages Natural Foraging Skills for Pet
$15.99
walmart
Pet Sniff Bowl Felt Cloth Leak Food Anti Choking Bowl Mat Costing Energy Slowing Feeding Intelligence Mat Pink
Pet Sniff Bowl Felt Cloth Leak Food Anti Choking Bowl Mat Costing Energy Slowing Feeding Intelligence Mat Pink
$15.96
walmart
Aspen Ap Plastic 1-sided Dog Bowl Mat Assort
Aspen Ap Plastic 1-sided Dog Bowl Mat Assort
$0.98
walmartusa
CUTELOVE Antislip Double Anti Choking Dog Bowl With Silicone Mat Durable No Spill Pet Feeding Bowl Drinking Water Food Feeder
CUTELOVE Antislip Double Anti Choking Dog Bowl With Silicone Mat Durable No Spill Pet Feeding Bowl Drinking Water Food Feeder
$37.99
walmart
Dog Bowls Slow Feeder Dog Food Bowl Fun Feeder Eco-Friendly Non-Toxic No Choking Healthy Design Bowl with Silicone Mat Water Bowl for Puppy Small Dogs Cats and Pets
Dog Bowls Slow Feeder Dog Food Bowl Fun Feeder Eco-Friendly Non-Toxic No Choking Healthy Design Bowl with Silicone Mat Water Bowl for Puppy Small Dogs Cats and Pets
$21.99
walmart
Asdomo Silicone Waterproof Dog Cat Pet Food Mats Tray Non Slip Pet Bowl Mats Placemat;Silicone Waterproof Dog Cat Pet Food Mats Tray Non Slip Mats Placemat
Asdomo Silicone Waterproof Dog Cat Pet Food Mats Tray Non Slip Pet Bowl Mats Placemat;Silicone Waterproof Dog Cat Pet Food Mats Tray Non Slip Mats Placemat
$10.48
walmart
BRC Dogs Cats Snuffle Bowl Mat Costing Energy Slowing Feeding Intelligence Mat Red
BRC Dogs Cats Snuffle Bowl Mat Costing Energy Slowing Feeding Intelligence Mat Red
$32.22
walmart
Dog Puzzle Toys, Pet Snuffle Mat for Dogs, Interactive Feed Game for Boredom, Encourages Natural Foraging Skills for Cats Dogs Bowl Travel Use, Dog Treat Dispenser Indoor Outdoor Stress Relief
Dog Puzzle Toys, Pet Snuffle Mat for Dogs, Interactive Feed Game for Boredom, Encourages Natural Foraging Skills for Cats Dogs Bowl Travel Use, Dog Treat Dispenser Indoor Outdoor Stress Relief
$15.68
walmart
AUPERTO 2 Pack Lick Mat for Dogs, Silicone Distraction Device with Strong Suction Dog Lick Mat, Slow Feeder Lick Pad for Dog Bathing and Training
AUPERTO 2 Pack Lick Mat for Dogs, Silicone Distraction Device with Strong Suction Dog Lick Mat, Slow Feeder Lick Pad for Dog Bathing and Training
$14.88
walmart
Feeding Mat,Waterproof Anti-Slip Silicone Pet Food and Water Bowl Mat,Easy To Clean and Carry,fit Most Pets GRAY
Feeding Mat,Waterproof Anti-Slip Silicone Pet Food and Water Bowl Mat,Easy To Clean and Carry,fit Most Pets GRAY
$15.99
walmart
Pet Bowl Mat Dogs Cats Snuffle Bowl Pad Felt Cloth Surprise Hidden Food Anti Choking Bowl Mat Feeding Intelligence Mat Dog Treat Dispenser
Pet Bowl Mat Dogs Cats Snuffle Bowl Pad Felt Cloth Surprise Hidden Food Anti Choking Bowl Mat Feeding Intelligence Mat Dog Treat Dispenser
$31.81
walmart
BELUPAI Silicone Bowls Cat Durable Temperature Resistance Mat Pet Double Water Feeder Dog Stainless Steel
BELUPAI Silicone Bowls Cat Durable Temperature Resistance Mat Pet Double Water Feeder Dog Stainless Steel
$19.40
walmart
Dog and Mat Bowls, Removable Stainless Steel Bowl In A Stylish No Mess, No Spill, Non Skid, Food and Water Bowls for Puppy To Large Dogs S
Dog and Mat Bowls, Removable Stainless Steel Bowl In A Stylish No Mess, No Spill, Non Skid, Food and Water Bowls for Puppy To Large Dogs S
$17.99
walmart
Balems Pet Snuffle Mat for Dogs, Interactive Feed Game for Boredom, Encourages Natural Foraging Skills for Cats Dogs Bowl Travel Use, Dog Treat Dispenser Indoor Outdoor Stress Relief
Balems Pet Snuffle Mat for Dogs, Interactive Feed Game for Boredom, Encourages Natural Foraging Skills for Cats Dogs Bowl Travel Use, Dog Treat Dispenser Indoor Outdoor Stress Relief
$15.38
walmart
Roseonmyhand Silicone Pet Feeding Mat Non Slip Pet Food Placemat for Dog Cat
Roseonmyhand Silicone Pet Feeding Mat Non Slip Pet Food Placemat for Dog Cat
$12.49
walmart
Silicone Waterproof Dog Cat Pet Feeding Mats, Non Slip, Easy Clean Pet Dog Cat Bowl Mats Placemat (18.5" x 11.5") Grey
Silicone Waterproof Dog Cat Pet Feeding Mats, Non Slip, Easy Clean Pet Dog Cat Bowl Mats Placemat (18.5" x 11.5") Grey
$17.98
walmart
Dogs Cats Snuffle Bowl Mat Costing Energy Slowing Feeding Intelligence Mat Pet Felt Cloth Leak Food Anti Choking Bowl Mat
Dogs Cats Snuffle Bowl Mat Costing Energy Slowing Feeding Intelligence Mat Pet Felt Cloth Leak Food Anti Choking Bowl Mat
$16.78
walmart
Pet Dog Pizza Hidden Food Sniffing Mat Large Size Dog Work Searching Pad For Training Natural Smelling Skills Preventing Damage To Furniture
Pet Dog Pizza Hidden Food Sniffing Mat Large Size Dog Work Searching Pad For Training Natural Smelling Skills Preventing Damage To Furniture
$28.99
walmart
Pet Sniffing Mat Felt Cloth Leak Food Bowl Mat Dogs Cats Mat Costing Energy Feeding Intelligence Mat Pet Feeding Mat Sniffing Bowl
Pet Sniffing Mat Felt Cloth Leak Food Bowl Mat Dogs Cats Mat Costing Energy Feeding Intelligence Mat Pet Feeding Mat Sniffing Bowl
$18.99
walmart
Pet Dog Pizza Hidden Food Sniffing Mat Dog Work Searching Pad For Training Natural Smelling Skills Preventing Damage To Furniture
Pet Dog Pizza Hidden Food Sniffing Mat Dog Work Searching Pad For Training Natural Smelling Skills Preventing Damage To Furniture
$30.10
walmart
Drymate Pet Bowl Placemat Plastic, Size 12.0 H x 20.0 W x 0.13 D in | Wayfair PPM1220MISTW8
Drymate Pet Bowl Placemat Plastic, Size 12.0 H x 20.0 W x 0.13 D in | Wayfair PPM1220MISTW8
$12.99
wayfair
Pet Felt Cloth Leak Food Anti Choking Bowl Mat Dogs Cats Snuffle Bowl Mat Costing Energy Slowing Feeding Intelligence Mat Brown
Pet Felt Cloth Leak Food Anti Choking Bowl Mat Dogs Cats Snuffle Bowl Mat Costing Energy Slowing Feeding Intelligence Mat Brown
$14.66
walmart
Pet Felt Cloth Surprise Hidden Food Anti Choking Bowl Mat Dogs Cats Snuffle Bowl Mat Costing Energy Slowing Feeding Intelligence Mat
Pet Felt Cloth Surprise Hidden Food Anti Choking Bowl Mat Dogs Cats Snuffle Bowl Mat Costing Energy Slowing Feeding Intelligence Mat
$22.99
walmart
Drymate Paw Path Pet Bowl Dog & Cat Place Mat
Drymate Paw Path Pet Bowl Dog & Cat Place Mat
$8.99
chewy
Sniffer Carpet Dogs Sniffer Lawn Washable Foldable Smell Exercise Mat Non-slip Pollutant-Free Sniff Blanket Intelligence Dog Toys Sniff Toys Anti Schling Bowl
Sniffer Carpet Dogs Sniffer Lawn Washable Foldable Smell Exercise Mat Non-slip Pollutant-Free Sniff Blanket Intelligence Dog Toys Sniff Toys Anti Schling Bowl
$27.95
walmart
Drymate Pet Bowl Placemat Plastic, Size 12.0 H x 20.0 W x 0.13 D in | Wayfair PPM1220PPT
Drymate Pet Bowl Placemat Plastic, Size 12.0 H x 20.0 W x 0.13 D in | Wayfair PPM1220PPT
$9.47
wayfair
GETHOME 75x50cm Sniffing Feeding Pad Snuffle Mat Stress Release For Dogs Slow Feeder
GETHOME 75x50cm Sniffing Feeding Pad Snuffle Mat Stress Release For Dogs Slow Feeder
$7.10
walmart
Pet Puppy Silicone Feeding Food Mat Dog Cat Non Slip Bowl Placemat Waterproof
Pet Puppy Silicone Feeding Food Mat Dog Cat Non Slip Bowl Placemat Waterproof
$14.39
walmart
Pet Felt Cloth Leak Food Anti Choking Bowl Mat Dogs Cats Snuffle Bowl Mat Brown
Pet Felt Cloth Leak Food Anti Choking Bowl Mat Dogs Cats Snuffle Bowl Mat Brown
$15.23
walmart
EleaEleanor 1 Pc Pet Felt Cloth Leak Food Anti Choking Bowl Mat Dogs Cats Snuffle Bowl Mat Costing Energy Slowing Feeding Intelligence Mat
EleaEleanor 1 Pc Pet Felt Cloth Leak Food Anti Choking Bowl Mat Dogs Cats Snuffle Bowl Mat Costing Energy Slowing Feeding Intelligence Mat
$21.99
walmart
Peroptimist Dog and Mat Bowls, Removable Stainless Steel Bowl In A Stylish No Mess, No Spill, Non Skid, Food and Water Bowls for Puppy To Large Dogs M
Peroptimist Dog and Mat Bowls, Removable Stainless Steel Bowl In A Stylish No Mess, No Spill, Non Skid, Food and Water Bowls for Puppy To Large Dogs M
$36.99
walmart
Pet Dogs Cats Bowl Mat Costing Energy Slowing Feeding Intelligence Mats
Pet Dogs Cats Bowl Mat Costing Energy Slowing Feeding Intelligence Mats
$18.55
walmart
Owsoo Raised Stand Pet Bowls Adjustment Food and Water Glass Bowls Elevated Feeding with Antislip Mat for Cat and Dog
Owsoo Raised Stand Pet Bowls Adjustment Food and Water Glass Bowls Elevated Feeding with Antislip Mat for Cat and Dog
$54.99
walmart
OTVIAP Silicone Pet Mat, Pet PlacematPet Placemat Pet Feeding Mat, Bowl Feeding Tray Cats For Dogs
OTVIAP Silicone Pet Mat, Pet PlacematPet Placemat Pet Feeding Mat, Bowl Feeding Tray Cats For Dogs
$8.80
walmart
Promotion Newway Pet Felt Cloth Leak Food Anti Choking Bowl Mat Dogs Cats Snuffle Bowl Mat Costing Energy Slowing Feeding Intelligence Mat
Promotion Newway Pet Felt Cloth Leak Food Anti Choking Bowl Mat Dogs Cats Snuffle Bowl Mat Costing Energy Slowing Feeding Intelligence Mat
$16.39
walmart
Silicone Dog Cat Bowl Mat Non-Stick Food Pad Water Cushion FDA Approved Waterproof
Silicone Dog Cat Bowl Mat Non-Stick Food Pad Water Cushion FDA Approved Waterproof
$15.99
walmart
Arkwright Soft Pet Mat (16x24 Inch) With Non-Slip Backing, Food Bowl Mat for Dogs and Cats, Feed Design
Arkwright Soft Pet Mat (16x24 Inch) With Non-Slip Backing, Food Bowl Mat for Dogs and Cats, Feed Design
$6.50
walmartusa
ANGGREK Silicone Anti-skid Dog Feeding Mat Pet Dish Bowl Feed Food Water Placemat Dog Puppy Pet Bowl Mat
ANGGREK Silicone Anti-skid Dog Feeding Mat Pet Dish Bowl Feed Food Water Placemat Dog Puppy Pet Bowl Mat
$11.88
walmart
FeelGlad Silicone Waterproof Dog Cat Pet Food Mats Tray, Non Slip Pet Dog Cat Bowl Mats Placemat, Dog Pet Cat Feeding Mat
FeelGlad Silicone Waterproof Dog Cat Pet Food Mats Tray, Non Slip Pet Dog Cat Bowl Mats Placemat, Dog Pet Cat Feeding Mat
$18.99
walmart
Andoer Dog Lick Pad Set Slow Feeder Mat and Slow Dispensing Treater Mat Suctions to Wall for Pet Bathing Grooming 4PCS
Andoer Dog Lick Pad Set Slow Feeder Mat and Slow Dispensing Treater Mat Suctions to Wall for Pet Bathing Grooming 4PCS
$37.99
walmart
Dog Slow Food Mat Bathroom Sucker Lick Pad Dog Lick Mat Dog Slow Food Pad
Dog Slow Food Mat Bathroom Sucker Lick Pad Dog Lick Mat Dog Slow Food Pad
$10.49
walmart
Silicone Waterproof Dog Cat Pet Food Mats Tray Non Slip Pet Bowl Mats Placemat;Silicone Waterproof Dog Cat Pet Food Mats Tray Non Slip Mats Placemat
Silicone Waterproof Dog Cat Pet Food Mats Tray Non Slip Pet Bowl Mats Placemat;Silicone Waterproof Dog Cat Pet Food Mats Tray Non Slip Mats Placemat
$12.70
walmart
Pet Felt Cloth Snuffle Mat Dog Slow Feeding Mat Washable Surprise Hidden Food Anti Choking Dogs and Cats Snuffle Bowl Mat Slowing Feeding Mat
Pet Felt Cloth Snuffle Mat Dog Slow Feeding Mat Washable Surprise Hidden Food Anti Choking Dogs and Cats Snuffle Bowl Mat Slowing Feeding Mat
$28.99
walmart
Cat Bowls For Food And Water With Stand,Cat Food Bowls With No Spill Non-Skid Silicone Mat,Removable Stainless Steel Bowls For Cats/Dog Bowls Small Si
Cat Bowls For Food And Water With Stand,Cat Food Bowls With No Spill Non-Skid Silicone Mat,Removable Stainless Steel Bowls For Cats/Dog Bowls Small Si
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kritne Pet Bowl Mat,Cat Feeding Mat,4Colors Cat Feeding Mat Silicone Dish Bowl Feed Food Water Placemat Dog Puppy Pet Product
Kritne Pet Bowl Mat,Cat Feeding Mat,4Colors Cat Feeding Mat Silicone Dish Bowl Feed Food Water Placemat Dog Puppy Pet Product
$15.18
walmart
Dog Bowls Stainless Steel, Collapsible Dog Bowl with No Spill Non-Skid Silicone Mat Set, Three Feeder Food Water Bowl for Small Medium Large Dogs, Pup
Dog Bowls Stainless Steel, Collapsible Dog Bowl with No Spill Non-Skid Silicone Mat Set, Three Feeder Food Water Bowl for Small Medium Large Dogs, Pup
$47.98
walmart
Kritne Pet Bowl Anti-slip Pad,Pet Bowl Non-slip Mat,2PCS Silicone Fashionable Beautiful Round Shape Pet Feeding Bowl Anti-slip Pad Non-slip Mat
Kritne Pet Bowl Anti-slip Pad,Pet Bowl Non-slip Mat,2PCS Silicone Fashionable Beautiful Round Shape Pet Feeding Bowl Anti-slip Pad Non-slip Mat
$9.32
walmart
Placemats
