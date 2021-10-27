Dog & Cat Collars

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Life
Pets
Collars
Dog & Cat Collars
Share
Dog & Cat Collars
Aktudy Dog Wound Healing Medical Beautify Shower Protective Collar Pet Tool #4
featured
Aktudy Dog Wound Healing Medical Beautify Shower Protective Collar Pet Tool #4
$8.99
walmart
Pet Dog Puppy Cat Pearls Necklace Collar Crystal Heart Charm Pendant
featured
Pet Dog Puppy Cat Pearls Necklace Collar Crystal Heart Charm Pendant
$9.64
walmart
Eleaeleanor Pet Dogs Warm Casual Warm Coats With High Collar For Winter And Autumn Pet Dog Puppy Supplies,Pink Xl
featured
Eleaeleanor Pet Dogs Warm Casual Warm Coats With High Collar For Winter And Autumn Pet Dog Puppy Supplies,Pink Xl
$10.99
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® Purple and Gold Football Fan Martingale Dog Collar
Country Brook PetzÂ® Purple and Gold Football Fan Martingale Dog Collar
$11.95
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® 1 1/2 inch Patriotic Tribute Martingale Dog Collar
Country Brook PetzÂ® 1 1/2 inch Patriotic Tribute Martingale Dog Collar
$13.95
walmart
Calm Paws Inflatable Protective Dog & Cat Collar, Large
Calm Paws Inflatable Protective Dog & Cat Collar, Large
$29.99
chewy
Dog Collar, Nylon Dog Collar, Adjustable Breathable Dog Collar Pet Collars with Bells
Dog Collar, Nylon Dog Collar, Adjustable Breathable Dog Collar Pet Collars with Bells
$6.90
walmart
DOGS OF GLAMOUR Aria Fashion Collar - Medium in Multi at Nordstrom Rack
DOGS OF GLAMOUR Aria Fashion Collar - Medium in Multi at Nordstrom Rack
$29.97
nordstromrack
Dog Puppy Collar Genuine Cow Leather Adjustable Padded Canine 6068
Dog Puppy Collar Genuine Cow Leather Adjustable Padded Canine 6068
$29.99
walmart
Hand Tooled Floral Padded Leather Beaded Dog Collar Beaded 60183
Hand Tooled Floral Padded Leather Beaded Dog Collar Beaded 60183
$36.99
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® Blue Loveable Rescue Martingale Dog Collar
Country Brook PetzÂ® Blue Loveable Rescue Martingale Dog Collar
$11.95
walmart
Chai's Choice Padded Comfort Cushion Dog Collar (Medium, Red)
Chai's Choice Padded Comfort Cushion Dog Collar (Medium, Red)
$23.52
walmart
Advertisement
CUTELOVE Adjustable Mesh Padded Pet Dog Collar Reflective Dog Collar Durable Heavy Duty For All Breed All Weather S/M
CUTELOVE Adjustable Mesh Padded Pet Dog Collar Reflective Dog Collar Durable Heavy Duty For All Breed All Weather S/M
$13.97
walmart
Country Brook Design- Moonlight Grin Ribbon Martingale Dog Collar
Country Brook Design- Moonlight Grin Ribbon Martingale Dog Collar
$37.00
walmart
Country Brook Petz- Shibuya Martingale Dog Collar
Country Brook Petz- Shibuya Martingale Dog Collar
$8.95
walmart
Blueberry Pet American Flag Dog Collar, Multicolor, Medium
Blueberry Pet American Flag Dog Collar, Multicolor, Medium
$19.99
($24.99
save 20%)
kohl's
Country Brook PetzÂ® Mermaid Scales Cat Collar
Country Brook PetzÂ® Mermaid Scales Cat Collar
$7.95
walmart
Country Brook DesignÂ® Black and Pink Flowers Ribbon Martingale Dog Collar
Country Brook DesignÂ® Black and Pink Flowers Ribbon Martingale Dog Collar
$15.95
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® Deluxe Kaleidoscope Ribbon Dog Collar
Country Brook PetzÂ® Deluxe Kaleidoscope Ribbon Dog Collar
$12.95
walmart
Country Brook Design- Plaid Bones and Paws Ribbon on Orange Premium Dog Collar Limited Edition
Country Brook Design- Plaid Bones and Paws Ribbon on Orange Premium Dog Collar Limited Edition
$16.95
walmart
Country Brook Design - Springer Spaniel Ribbon Martingale Dog Collar
Country Brook Design - Springer Spaniel Ribbon Martingale Dog Collar
$14.95
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® 1 1/2 inch Deluxe Pink Honeysuckle Breeze Dog Collar
Country Brook PetzÂ® 1 1/2 inch Deluxe Pink Honeysuckle Breeze Dog Collar
$13.95
walmart
country brook design premium pixel paws dog collar
country brook design premium pixel paws dog collar
$15.95
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® 10 Vibrant Colors - Medium Premium Nylon Dog Collar - 1 inch Wide
Country Brook PetzÂ® 10 Vibrant Colors - Medium Premium Nylon Dog Collar - 1 inch Wide
$13.95
walmart
Advertisement
Amish 100% Cow Leather Padded Heavy Duty Tooled Dog Collar Brown 60FK23
Amish 100% Cow Leather Padded Heavy Duty Tooled Dog Collar Brown 60FK23
$44.99
walmart
Blue Leather Dog Collar with 2 Rows Blue Rhinestones and Round Rhinestone Covered Buckle, Size Small
Blue Leather Dog Collar with 2 Rows Blue Rhinestones and Round Rhinestone Covered Buckle, Size Small
$34.24
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® Snowman Martingale Dog Collar
Country Brook PetzÂ® Snowman Martingale Dog Collar
$11.95
walmart
Country Brook Petz - Princess Camo Martingale Dog Collar Closeout- Small
Country Brook Petz - Princess Camo Martingale Dog Collar Closeout- Small
$11.95
walmart
Buckle-Down Minnie Mouse Bow Polyester Dog Collar, Medium Wide: 16 to 23-in neck, 1.5-in wide
Buckle-Down Minnie Mouse Bow Polyester Dog Collar, Medium Wide: 16 to 23-in neck, 1.5-in wide
$30.99
chewy
Country Brook Design - Deluxe Duck Camo Ribbon Dog Collar
Country Brook Design - Deluxe Duck Camo Ribbon Dog Collar
$12.95
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® Black Hawaiian Martingale Dog Collar
Country Brook PetzÂ® Black Hawaiian Martingale Dog Collar
$11.95
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® 1 1/2 inch Deluxe Daisy Fields Dog Collar
Country Brook PetzÂ® 1 1/2 inch Deluxe Daisy Fields Dog Collar
$13.95
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® Yellow Boho Mandala Martingale Dog Collar
Country Brook PetzÂ® Yellow Boho Mandala Martingale Dog Collar
$11.95
walmart
1 x 21 in. Leather Dog Collar
1 x 21 in. Leather Dog Collar
$39.06
walmart
Hand Tooled Beaded Padded Leather Dog Collar 60123
Hand Tooled Beaded Padded Leather Dog Collar 60123
$34.99
walmart
Country Brook Petz- Deluxe Puppy Love Ribbon Dog Collar with Pink Buckle
Country Brook Petz- Deluxe Puppy Love Ribbon Dog Collar with Pink Buckle
$12.95
walmart
Advertisement
Country Brook PetzÂ® Midnight Fright Cat Collar
Country Brook PetzÂ® Midnight Fright Cat Collar
$7.95
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® Pink Honeysuckle Breeze Martingale Dog Collar
Country Brook PetzÂ® Pink Honeysuckle Breeze Martingale Dog Collar
$11.95
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® 1 1/2 inch Puppy Love Martingale with Deluxe Buckle Dog Collar
Country Brook PetzÂ® 1 1/2 inch Puppy Love Martingale with Deluxe Buckle Dog Collar
$14.95
walmart
Country Brook PetzÂ® Deluxe Tennessee Designer Dog Collar
Country Brook PetzÂ® Deluxe Tennessee Designer Dog Collar
$15.95
walmart
Coastal Pet Metal Buckle Nylon Personalized Dog Collar in Blue, 1" Width, Medium
Coastal Pet Metal Buckle Nylon Personalized Dog Collar in Blue, 1" Width, Medium
$22.49
($29.99
save 25%)
petco
Country Brook PetzÂ® Flamingos Martingale Dog Collar with Premium Buckle
Country Brook PetzÂ® Flamingos Martingale Dog Collar with Premium Buckle
$15.95
walmart
country brook design economy nylon dog collar - copper gold - small
country brook design economy nylon dog collar - copper gold - small
$8.98
walmart
Dog Puppy Collar Genuine Cow Leather Adjustable Padded Canine 6091
Dog Puppy Collar Genuine Cow Leather Adjustable Padded Canine 6091
$29.99
walmart
Country Brook Petzâ„¢ Pink Bone Camo Martingale Dog Collar
Country Brook Petzâ„¢ Pink Bone Camo Martingale Dog Collar
$11.95
walmart
Metro Dog Collar Teacup
Metro Dog Collar Teacup
$16.36
walmart
Red Leather Dog Collar with a Row of High Quality Black Rhinestones, Size M
Red Leather Dog Collar with a Row of High Quality Black Rhinestones, Size M
$54.49
walmart
Cat Puppy Collar Neck Strap PU Leather Dogs Adjustable Buckle Dog Collars Puppy Necklace For Small Dogs Pet Accessories
Cat Puppy Collar Neck Strap PU Leather Dogs Adjustable Buckle Dog Collars Puppy Necklace For Small Dogs Pet Accessories
$8.99
walmart
Advertisement
Shulemin Pet Autumn Winter Stand-up Collar Vest with Traction Buckle Cat Dog Clothes,Bright Red XS
Shulemin Pet Autumn Winter Stand-up Collar Vest with Traction Buckle Cat Dog Clothes,Bright Red XS
$9.59
walmart
Silver Fleur De Lis Widget Genuine Metallic Leather Dog Collar - Emerald Green, Size 18
Silver Fleur De Lis Widget Genuine Metallic Leather Dog Collar - Emerald Green, Size 18
$20.88
walmart
Snowflake Widget Dog Collar, Emerald Green Ice Cream - Size 10
Snowflake Widget Dog Collar, Emerald Green Ice Cream - Size 10
$11.87
walmart
1pcs Dog Collar Small Pet Dog Velvet PU Leather Collar Puppy Cat Crystal Rhinestone Neck Strap Black S
1pcs Dog Collar Small Pet Dog Velvet PU Leather Collar Puppy Cat Crystal Rhinestone Neck Strap Black S
$8.42
walmart
Bangcool 10PCS Pet Bell Glitter Heart Decorative DIY Craft Bell Collar Bell for Cats Dogs
Bangcool 10PCS Pet Bell Glitter Heart Decorative DIY Craft Bell Collar Bell for Cats Dogs
$12.24
walmart
American Kennel Club Pet Beds - Green Collar
American Kennel Club Pet Beds - Green Collar
$8.79
($11.99
save 27%)
zulily
Buckle-Down Plastic Clip Collar PDX Airport Carpet Old, 9-15 Inch Neck, Small, Multi-Color
Buckle-Down Plastic Clip Collar PDX Airport Carpet Old, 9-15 Inch Neck, Small, Multi-Color
$14.99
petco
Colorful Pet Cat Dog Flower Neck Collar Anti Bite Beauty Adjustable Protector Cover Ring Pet Accessories Rose red L
Colorful Pet Cat Dog Flower Neck Collar Anti Bite Beauty Adjustable Protector Cover Ring Pet Accessories Rose red L
$11.63
walmart
Dog Collar, Classic Adjustable Reflective Nylon Collar with Padded Soft Breathable Mesh for Large Dogs, L, Black
Dog Collar, Classic Adjustable Reflective Nylon Collar with Padded Soft Breathable Mesh for Large Dogs, L, Black
$17.46
walmart
Bangcool Dog Collar Bowknot Crystal Safe Collar Adjustable Collar for Dogs Cats
Bangcool Dog Collar Bowknot Crystal Safe Collar Adjustable Collar for Dogs Cats
$11.37
walmart
ankishi Camouflage Series Bow Shaped Pet Collar Pu Material Dog Collar Cat Collar
ankishi Camouflage Series Bow Shaped Pet Collar Pu Material Dog Collar Cat Collar
$7.61
walmart
Buckle-Down State Plastic Clip Polyester Dog Collar, Large: 15 to 26-in neck, 1-in wide
Buckle-Down State Plastic Clip Polyester Dog Collar, Large: 15 to 26-in neck, 1-in wide
$15.99
chewy
Load More
Dog & Cat Collars
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.