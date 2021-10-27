Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Life
Health
Exercise Machines
Steppers
Steppers
Share
Steppers
Mini Stepper Stair Stepper Exercise Equipment with Resistance Bands Twisting Step Fitness Machine Digaital Screen Display Steps, Time and Calories 530LBS for Shaping Fitness Home Office
featured
Mini Stepper Stair Stepper Exercise Equipment with Resistance Bands Twisting Step Fitness Machine Digaital Screen Display Steps, Time and Calories 530LBS for Shaping Fitness Home Office
$55.66
walmart
BalanceFrom Adjustable Stepper Stepping Machine with Resistance Bands, Gray
featured
BalanceFrom Adjustable Stepper Stepping Machine with Resistance Bands, Gray
$83.85
walmart
Multifunctional Mini Fitness Stepper Electronic Display Home Exericse Workout Chair Seat with Resistance Bands Abdominal Training Push Up Fitness Equipment
featured
Multifunctional Mini Fitness Stepper Electronic Display Home Exericse Workout Chair Seat with Resistance Bands Abdominal Training Push Up Fitness Equipment
$225.54
walmart
AMSUPER Fitness Step Air Stair Climber Stepper Exercise Machine, New Equipment, Easy Standing Workout, Digital Display, Resistance Band Elliptical Trainer Burns Calories, S025 [Silver] in US
AMSUPER Fitness Step Air Stair Climber Stepper Exercise Machine, New Equipment, Easy Standing Workout, Digital Display, Resistance Band Elliptical Trainer Burns Calories, S025 [Silver] in US
$82.65
walmart
BalanceFrom Adjustable Stepper, Stepping Machine with Resistance Bands, Mini Stair Stepper Exercise Equipment Step Machine with LCD Display
BalanceFrom Adjustable Stepper, Stepping Machine with Resistance Bands, Mini Stair Stepper Exercise Equipment Step Machine with LCD Display
$58.99
walmart
Brrnoo Stair Stepper Exercise Equipment Step Machine for Exercise
Brrnoo Stair Stepper Exercise Equipment Step Machine for Exercise
$81.17
walmart
EBTOOLS JJ Stair Stepper Exercise Equipment Step Machine for Exercise, Stepper
EBTOOLS JJ Stair Stepper Exercise Equipment Step Machine for Exercise, Stepper
$80.61
walmart
Stair Stepper Climber Exercise Machine Cardio Equipment Home Gym Fitness Indoor - Orange
Stair Stepper Climber Exercise Machine Cardio Equipment Home Gym Fitness Indoor - Orange
$187.77
newegg
Stair Stepper Climber Exercise Machine Cardio Equipment Home Gym Fitness Indoor
Stair Stepper Climber Exercise Machine Cardio Equipment Home Gym Fitness Indoor
$59.99
walmart
Vertical Climber Machine Home Stepper Fitness Equipment with LCD Display
Vertical Climber Machine Home Stepper Fitness Equipment with LCD Display
$99.99
walmart
Stepper Home Mini Hydraulic Mute Mountaineering Pedal Multi-function Fitness
Stepper Home Mini Hydraulic Mute Mountaineering Pedal Multi-function Fitness
$118.99
walmart
31" Exercise Cardio Stepper with Adjustable Height
31" Exercise Cardio Stepper with Adjustable Height
$62.95
walmart
Advertisement
4Pcs Solar Powered LED Deck Lights Outdoor Path Garden Stairs Step Fence Lamp
4Pcs Solar Powered LED Deck Lights Outdoor Path Garden Stairs Step Fence Lamp
$19.99
newegg
3D Printer Accessories 57 Stepper Motor NEMA stepper motor 23HS5628
3D Printer Accessories 57 Stepper Motor NEMA stepper motor 23HS5628
$180.00
newegg
Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stair Stepper Machine with Resistance Bands for At Home Workout, Cardio, NO. 012-S
Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stair Stepper Machine with Resistance Bands for At Home Workout, Cardio, NO. 012-S
$59.99
walmartusa
ANGGREK Stair Stepper Exercise Equipment Step Machine for Exercise.,Stepper
ANGGREK Stair Stepper Exercise Equipment Step Machine for Exercise.,Stepper
$81.08
walmart
Fitness Stepper Step Machine Hands and Feet Trainer, Mini Fitness Cardio Exercise Trainer, Portable with Monitor Exercise Bike for Women and Man
Fitness Stepper Step Machine Hands and Feet Trainer, Mini Fitness Cardio Exercise Trainer, Portable with Monitor Exercise Bike for Women and Man
$66.96
walmart
leikefitness Premium Portable Climber Stair Stepper & Waist Fitness Twister Step Machine with LCD Monitor ST6600-1(Pink)
leikefitness Premium Portable Climber Stair Stepper & Waist Fitness Twister Step Machine with LCD Monitor ST6600-1(Pink)
$100.36
walmart
Fitness Step Air Stair Climber Stepper Exercise Machine, New Equipment, Easy Standing Workout, Digital Display, Resistance Band Elliptical Trainer Burns Calories, S025 [Silver] in us stock
Fitness Step Air Stair Climber Stepper Exercise Machine, New Equipment, Easy Standing Workout, Digital Display, Resistance Band Elliptical Trainer Burns Calories, S025 [Silver] in us stock
$78.99
walmart
GoolRC Multifunctional Mini Fitness Stepper Electronic Display Home Exericse Workout Chair Seat with Resistance Bands Abdominal Training Push Up Fitness Equipment
GoolRC Multifunctional Mini Fitness Stepper Electronic Display Home Exericse Workout Chair Seat with Resistance Bands Abdominal Training Push Up Fitness Equipment
$295.99
walmart
Mini Stepper Stair Stepper Exercise Equipment with Resistance Bands and Twisting Action in US
Mini Stepper Stair Stepper Exercise Equipment with Resistance Bands and Twisting Action in US
$83.15
walmart
Air Stair Climber Stepper Exercise Fitness Machine with Resistance Bands, for Home Gym Exercise, Silver
Air Stair Climber Stepper Exercise Fitness Machine with Resistance Bands, for Home Gym Exercise, Silver
$63.99
walmart
Multifunctional Mini Fitness Stepper Electronic Display Home Exericse Workout Chair Seat with Resistance Bands Abdominal Training Push Up Fitness Equipment
Multifunctional Mini Fitness Stepper Electronic Display Home Exericse Workout Chair Seat with Resistance Bands Abdominal Training Push Up Fitness Equipment
$227.99
walmart
Gymax Portable Mini Magnetic Elliptical Stepper Machine Resistance
Gymax Portable Mini Magnetic Elliptical Stepper Machine Resistance
$195.99
overstock
Advertisement
Haofy Stair Stepper Climber Exercise Machine Cardio Equipment Home Gym Fitness Folding Step Machine
Haofy Stair Stepper Climber Exercise Machine Cardio Equipment Home Gym Fitness Folding Step Machine
$80.82
walmart
Multifunctional Fitness Equipment Steppers Weight-loss Leg Step Fitness Machine With Handle Bar And LCD Monitor - Pink
Multifunctional Fitness Equipment Steppers Weight-loss Leg Step Fitness Machine With Handle Bar And LCD Monitor - Pink
$155.88
newegg
New Arrival Mini Stepper Stair Stepper Exercise Equipment with Resistance Bands and Twisting Action
New Arrival Mini Stepper Stair Stepper Exercise Equipment with Resistance Bands and Twisting Action
$78.99
walmart
Vertical Climber Adjustable Machine Exercise Stepper Cardio Workout Fitness Gym - Black
Vertical Climber Adjustable Machine Exercise Stepper Cardio Workout Fitness Gym - Black
$355.84
newegg
GOLDEN DESIGNS PRO 6 ASPEN STAIRMILL in Black
GOLDEN DESIGNS PRO 6 ASPEN STAIRMILL in Black
$3,495.00
brookstone
EBTOOLS Steppers for Exercise, Adjustable Stepper Machine Cardio Stair Stepper with Handle Bars and LCD Display, Foldable Climber Stair Stepping Fitness Machine Home Office
EBTOOLS Steppers for Exercise, Adjustable Stepper Machine Cardio Stair Stepper with Handle Bars and LCD Display, Foldable Climber Stair Stepping Fitness Machine Home Office
$81.30
walmart
New Arrival Health & Fitness Mini Stepper Stair Stepper Exercise Equipment with Resistance Bands and Twisting Action
New Arrival Health & Fitness Mini Stepper Stair Stepper Exercise Equipment with Resistance Bands and Twisting Action
$78.99
walmart
Mini Exercise Bike Step Machine Home Gym Pedal Bikes Indoor Exerciser (No Battery)
Mini Exercise Bike Step Machine Home Gym Pedal Bikes Indoor Exerciser (No Battery)
$44.99
walmart
New Arrival Fitness Step Air Stair Climber Stepper Exercise Machine, New Equipment, Easy Standing Workout, Digital Display, Resistance Band Elliptical Trainer Burns Calories, S025 [Silver]
New Arrival Fitness Step Air Stair Climber Stepper Exercise Machine, New Equipment, Easy Standing Workout, Digital Display, Resistance Band Elliptical Trainer Burns Calories, S025 [Silver]
$81.99
walmart
OTVIAP Step Machine for Exercise, Adjustable Workout Stepper Machine Folding Stair Stepper with Handle Bar and LCD Monitor for Home Gym Office Health Fitness Equipment
OTVIAP Step Machine for Exercise, Adjustable Workout Stepper Machine Folding Stair Stepper with Handle Bar and LCD Monitor for Home Gym Office Health Fitness Equipment
$81.87
walmart
Fitness Stepper Step Machine Hands and Feet Trainer, Mini Fitness Cardio Exercise Trainer, Exercise Bike Silver
Fitness Stepper Step Machine Hands and Feet Trainer, Mini Fitness Cardio Exercise Trainer, Exercise Bike Silver
$73.99
walmart
Stepper Home Mini Hydraulic Mute Mountaineering Pedal Multi-function Fitness
Stepper Home Mini Hydraulic Mute Mountaineering Pedal Multi-function Fitness
$87.89
walmart
Advertisement
Multifunctional Mini Fitness Stepper Electronic Display Home Exericse Workout Chair Seat with Resistance Bands Abdominal Training Push Up Fitness Equipment
Multifunctional Mini Fitness Stepper Electronic Display Home Exericse Workout Chair Seat with Resistance Bands Abdominal Training Push Up Fitness Equipment
$237.99
walmart
EBTOOLS Stair Stepper Climber Exercise Machine Cardio Equipment Home Gym Fitness Folding Step Machine
EBTOOLS Stair Stepper Climber Exercise Machine Cardio Equipment Home Gym Fitness Folding Step Machine
$81.44
walmart
EBTOOLS Steppers for Exercise Folding Stair Stepper Step Fitness Machines Stair Climbing Machine Workout Stepper Machine with Handle and LCD Monitor for Fitness Ab Exercise Home Office Gym Use
EBTOOLS Steppers for Exercise Folding Stair Stepper Step Fitness Machines Stair Climbing Machine Workout Stepper Machine with Handle and LCD Monitor for Fitness Ab Exercise Home Office Gym Use
$80.60
walmart
Dioche Vertical Climber Machine, Indoor Steel Frame Heavy Duty Vertical Climber Fitness Climbing Cardio Machine Home Stepper
Dioche Vertical Climber Machine, Indoor Steel Frame Heavy Duty Vertical Climber Fitness Climbing Cardio Machine Home Stepper
$117.99
walmart
AMUSUPER Premium Portable Twist Stair Stepper Adjustable Resistance, Twisting Step Fitness Machine with Bands and LCD Monitor
AMUSUPER Premium Portable Twist Stair Stepper Adjustable Resistance, Twisting Step Fitness Machine with Bands and LCD Monitor
$92.97
walmart
New Arrival Fitness Step Air Stair Climber Stepper Exercise Machine, New Equipment, Easy Standing Workout, Digital Display, Resistance Band Elliptical Trainer Burns Calories, S025 [Silver]
New Arrival Fitness Step Air Stair Climber Stepper Exercise Machine, New Equipment, Easy Standing Workout, Digital Display, Resistance Band Elliptical Trainer Burns Calories, S025 [Silver]
$83.99
walmart
Multifunctional Mini Fitness Stepper Electronic Display Home Exericse Workout Chair Seat with Resistance Bands Abdominal Training Push Up Fitness Equipment
Multifunctional Mini Fitness Stepper Electronic Display Home Exericse Workout Chair Seat with Resistance Bands Abdominal Training Push Up Fitness Equipment
$279.99
walmart
Mini Fitness Stepper Electronic Display Home Exercise Equipment with Resistance Bands
Mini Fitness Stepper Electronic Display Home Exercise Equipment with Resistance Bands
$164.63
walmart
Fugacal Steppers for Exercise,Foldable Stepper Step Machine w/Handle Bar,Height Adjustable Stair Stepper Exercise Maximum Load 100KG/220lb
Fugacal Steppers for Exercise,Foldable Stepper Step Machine w/Handle Bar,Height Adjustable Stair Stepper Exercise Maximum Load 100KG/220lb
$92.96
walmart
Garosa Exercise Stepper, Fitness Stepper,Durable Steel Sports Exercise Stepper with LCD Display Indoor Fitness Equipment
Garosa Exercise Stepper, Fitness Stepper,Durable Steel Sports Exercise Stepper with LCD Display Indoor Fitness Equipment
$68.19
walmart
Fitness Stair Stepper Mini Stepper Step Fitness Machines Adjustable Stair Stepper with LCD Display Fitness Exercise Machine Indoor Workout
Fitness Stair Stepper Mini Stepper Step Fitness Machines Adjustable Stair Stepper with LCD Display Fitness Exercise Machine Indoor Workout
$72.99
walmart
Alalaso Stepper Home Mini Silent Mountaineering Multi-Function Fitness
Alalaso Stepper Home Mini Silent Mountaineering Multi-Function Fitness
$63.99
walmart
Advertisement
TWO TREES® CNC Shield + UNO R3 Board +4x A4988 Stepper Motor Driver +4x 4401 Stepper Motor Kit for 3D Printer
TWO TREES® CNC Shield + UNO R3 Board +4x A4988 Stepper Motor Driver +4x 4401 Stepper Motor Kit for 3D Printer
$73.00
newegg
Twist Stair Stepper Stepper Step Machine with Resistance Bands LCD Monitor Air Climber Stepping Fitness Machine 530LBS Weight Capacity Low Noise for Hip Lift Waist Belly Shaping
Twist Stair Stepper Stepper Step Machine with Resistance Bands LCD Monitor Air Climber Stepping Fitness Machine 530LBS Weight Capacity Low Noise for Hip Lift Waist Belly Shaping
$59.99
walmart
EasyDriver Stepper Motor Driver A3967 Driver Board for 3D Printer
EasyDriver Stepper Motor Driver A3967 Driver Board for 3D Printer
$6.52
newegg
LYUMO Stair Stepper Climber Exercise Machine Cardio Equipment Home Gym Fitness Folding
LYUMO Stair Stepper Climber Exercise Machine Cardio Equipment Home Gym Fitness Folding
$81.20
walmart
Mgaxyff Stair Stepper Exercise Equipment Step Machine for Exercise.,Step Machine
Mgaxyff Stair Stepper Exercise Equipment Step Machine for Exercise.,Step Machine
$81.25
walmart
Home Gym Exercise Pedal Mini Stepper Cycling Bike Fitness Trainer Workout Black
Home Gym Exercise Pedal Mini Stepper Cycling Bike Fitness Trainer Workout Black
$45.95
walmart
Printer Case for Kodak Mini 2 HD Wireles Mini AllNew Mini 2 Plus Step Step Touch Smile HP Sprocket Pickit M2 SereneLife 2x3 Porter Printer Mesh Pocket
Printer Case for Kodak Mini 2 HD Wireles Mini AllNew Mini 2 Plus Step Step Touch Smile HP Sprocket Pickit M2 SereneLife 2x3 Porter Printer Mesh Pocket
$16.50
newegg
Fitness Stepper Step Machine Hands and Feet Trainer, Mini Fitness Cardio Exercise Trainer, Exercise Bike Black
Fitness Stepper Step Machine Hands and Feet Trainer, Mini Fitness Cardio Exercise Trainer, Exercise Bike Black
$75.99
walmart
Doufit Climber Vertical Stepper Exercise Fitness LCD Monitor Climbing (Max Capacity 220lbs)
Doufit Climber Vertical Stepper Exercise Fitness LCD Monitor Climbing (Max Capacity 220lbs)
$131.99
walmart
Higoodz Stair Stepper, Indoor Exercise Equipment Step Machine Home Gym Fitness Equipment Climber Stepper
Higoodz Stair Stepper, Indoor Exercise Equipment Step Machine Home Gym Fitness Equipment Climber Stepper
$91.90
walmart
INTBUYING Magic Leg Exercise Cardio Fitness Stepper Gym Trainer Workout Machine
INTBUYING Magic Leg Exercise Cardio Fitness Stepper Gym Trainer Workout Machine
$99.00
walmart
LEBONYARD Air Stepper With Fitness Bands Climber Exercise Fitness Thigh Machine, Stepper for Home Office Workouts, Red
LEBONYARD Air Stepper With Fitness Bands Climber Exercise Fitness Thigh Machine, Stepper for Home Office Workouts, Red
$125.99
walmart
Load More
Steppers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.