Ellipticals

The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Life
Health
Exercise Machines
Ellipticals
Ellipticals
Share
Ellipticals
Mikksire Glider Elliptical Exercise Machine Fitness Home Gym Workout Air Walkers New
featured
Mikksire Glider Elliptical Exercise Machine Fitness Home Gym Workout Air Walkers New
$166.70
walmart
Schwinn 411 Compact Elliptical Machine
featured
Schwinn 411 Compact Elliptical Machine
$688.00
walmart
Sunny Health Fitness Magnetic Elliptical SF-E3988
featured
Sunny Health Fitness Magnetic Elliptical SF-E3988
$199.98
qvc
Indoor Elliptical Trainer w/Heart Rate Monitor & LCD Display
Indoor Elliptical Trainer w/Heart Rate Monitor & LCD Display
$175.99
newegg
Fitness Reality EI7500XL Bluetooth Smart Cloud Fitness Magnetic Elliptical
Fitness Reality EI7500XL Bluetooth Smart Cloud Fitness Magnetic Elliptical
$469.00
($670.00
save 30%)
macy's
Exerpeutic 900E EXERWORK No Impact Bluetooth Smart Cloud Fitness Under Desk Elliptical with Extendable Chair Hook and Free App
Exerpeutic 900E EXERWORK No Impact Bluetooth Smart Cloud Fitness Under Desk Elliptical with Extendable Chair Hook and Free App
$312.99
walmart
Gymax Portable Mini Magnetic Elliptical Stepper Machine Resistance
Gymax Portable Mini Magnetic Elliptical Stepper Machine Resistance
$195.99
overstock
Sunny Health & Fitness Pre-Programmed Elliptical Trainer SF-E3912
Sunny Health & Fitness Pre-Programmed Elliptical Trainer SF-E3912
$479.98
overstock
XTERRA Fitness FS3.0e Dual Action Elliptical
XTERRA Fitness FS3.0e Dual Action Elliptical
$457.99
overstock
Daiwa Felicity 2-in-1 Cross Stride Elliptical Trainer and Bike
Daiwa Felicity 2-in-1 Cross Stride Elliptical Trainer and Bike
$367.48
qvc
Spree-AIR BIKE Home Use AIR BIKE Exercise Upright Fan Bike Exercise Bikes Trio Trainer, Elliptical and Upright/Recumbent Bike
Spree-AIR BIKE Home Use AIR BIKE Exercise Upright Fan Bike Exercise Bikes Trio Trainer, Elliptical and Upright/Recumbent Bike
$251.99
walmart
XTERRA Fitness FS3.5 Elliptical Exercise Machine
XTERRA Fitness FS3.5 Elliptical Exercise Machine
$620.95
overstock
XTERRA FS1.5 Elliptical
XTERRA FS1.5 Elliptical
$279.99
qvc
Elliptical Machine Trainer Magnetic Smooth Quiet Driven - 40.2 L x 18.5 W x 63.8 H inches
Elliptical Machine Trainer Magnetic Smooth Quiet Driven - 40.2 L x 18.5 W x 63.8 H inches
$308.99
overstock
Yohome Elliptical Exercise Machine Fitness Home Gym Exercise Air Walkers
Yohome Elliptical Exercise Machine Fitness Home Gym Exercise Air Walkers
$225.99
walmart
HFON Mini Elliptical Trainers 45W LCD +5 Levels Speed Electric Elliptical Trainer Pedal Exerciser Adjustable Speed
HFON Mini Elliptical Trainers 45W LCD +5 Levels Speed Electric Elliptical Trainer Pedal Exerciser Adjustable Speed
$169.79
walmart
Desk Elliptical Electric Trainer Machine Leg Workout Pedal Cycle Exercise Bike
Desk Elliptical Electric Trainer Machine Leg Workout Pedal Cycle Exercise Bike
$162.99
walmart
FitDesk Under Desk Elliptical Bike Pedal Machine with Magnetic Resistance for Quiet Fluid Motion Adjustable Tension with Digital Performance Meter
FitDesk Under Desk Elliptical Bike Pedal Machine with Magnetic Resistance for Quiet Fluid Motion Adjustable Tension with Digital Performance Meter
$249.44
walmart
New Under Desk Cycle,Pedal Exerciser,Under Desk Bike Elliptical Machine with Built in Display Monitor, Mini Machine Trainer
New Under Desk Cycle,Pedal Exerciser,Under Desk Bike Elliptical Machine with Built in Display Monitor, Mini Machine Trainer
$153.44
walmart
Electric Elliptical Machine Trainer Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser USA
Electric Elliptical Machine Trainer Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser USA
$160.99
walmart
Elliptical Machine Magnetic Elliptical Trainer Exercise Bikes with Seat Trio Trainer Cross Trainer with Electromagnetic Resistance and Digital Monitor Home Gym Fitness Workout
Elliptical Machine Magnetic Elliptical Trainer Exercise Bikes with Seat Trio Trainer Cross Trainer with Electromagnetic Resistance and Digital Monitor Home Gym Fitness Workout
$229.99
walmart
Glider Elliptical Exercise Machine Fitness Home Gym Workout Air Walkers New
Glider Elliptical Exercise Machine Fitness Home Gym Workout Air Walkers New
$201.99
walmart
ProForm SMART Carbon EX Front Drive Elliptical Compatible with iFit Personal Training
ProForm SMART Carbon EX Front Drive Elliptical Compatible with iFit Personal Training
$1,487.00
walmart
Sunny Health & Fitness Pre-Programmed Elliptical Trainer - Sf-E320002
Sunny Health & Fitness Pre-Programmed Elliptical Trainer - Sf-E320002
$514.99
($736.00
save 30%)
macy's
Sunny Health & Fitness Sf-E3908 Portable Stand Up Elliptical - Gray
Sunny Health & Fitness Sf-E3908 Portable Stand Up Elliptical - Gray
$220.00
macy's
Body Flex Sports Body Rider 2 in 1 Fitness Machine With Elliptical Trainer Stationary Exercise Bike, in Gray | BRD2000
Body Flex Sports Body Rider 2 in 1 Fitness Machine With Elliptical Trainer Stationary Exercise Bike, in Gray | BRD2000
$209.99
lowes
Body Flex Sports 2-in-1 Elliptical Stepper Workout Trainer with Curve-Crank® Technology in Gray | BST800
Body Flex Sports 2-in-1 Elliptical Stepper Workout Trainer with Curve-Crank® Technology in Gray | BST800
$379.99
lowes
Costway Elliptical Magnetic Cross Trainer with LCD Monitor and Pulse Sensor
Costway Elliptical Magnetic Cross Trainer with LCD Monitor and Pulse Sensor
$269.95
costway
Under Desk Cycle,Pedal Exerciser,Under Desk Bike Elliptical Machine with Built in Display Monitor, Mini Desk Cycle Resistance Exercise Quiet & Compact
Under Desk Cycle,Pedal Exerciser,Under Desk Bike Elliptical Machine with Built in Display Monitor, Mini Desk Cycle Resistance Exercise Quiet & Compact
$163.99
walmart
XTERRA Fitness FS2.5 Dual-action Black Elliptical Workout Machine
XTERRA Fitness FS2.5 Dual-action Black Elliptical Workout Machine
$451.99
overstock
Elliptical Machine Cross Trainer Exercise Bike Cardio Fitness Equipment Indoor
Elliptical Machine Cross Trainer Exercise Bike Cardio Fitness Equipment Indoor
$216.00
newegg
Recumbent Magnetic Exercise Bike Cardio Elliptical Bicycle Exercise Machine New
Recumbent Magnetic Exercise Bike Cardio Elliptical Bicycle Exercise Machine New
$324.99
newegg
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Elliptical Trainer
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Elliptical Trainer
$380.34
qvc
[In Stock] Under Desk Elliptical Machine Whisper Quiet Bike Pedal Exerciser w/ Built-In Display for Home & Office Desk Workout
[In Stock] Under Desk Elliptical Machine Whisper Quiet Bike Pedal Exerciser w/ Built-In Display for Home & Office Desk Workout
$169.99
walmart
45W Mini Electric Elliptical Trainers Elliptical Trainer Pedal Exerciser LCD 5 Levels Adjustable Speed HFON
45W Mini Electric Elliptical Trainers Elliptical Trainer Pedal Exerciser LCD 5 Levels Adjustable Speed HFON
$167.88
walmart
Sunny Health & Fitness Pink Under Desk Elliptical Machine - P2030
Sunny Health & Fitness Pink Under Desk Elliptical Machine - P2030
$189.99
overstock
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Standing Elliptical with Handlebars - SF-E3988, Grey
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Standing Elliptical with Handlebars - SF-E3988, Grey
$199.99
kohl's
Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E3890 Programmable Cardio Elliptical Trainer, Grey
Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E3890 Programmable Cardio Elliptical Trainer, Grey
$599.99
kohl's
ProForm HIIT Trainer Cross-trainer HIIT Workout Elliptical in Black | PFEL09920
ProForm HIIT Trainer Cross-trainer HIIT Workout Elliptical in Black | PFEL09920
$1,099.00
lowes
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Elliptical Trainer - Gray
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Elliptical Trainer - Gray
$459.99
($510.00
save 10%)
macy's
Sunny Health & Fitness Pink Under Desk Elliptical Machine - P2030
Sunny Health & Fitness Pink Under Desk Elliptical Machine - P2030
$189.99
kohl's
Sunny Health & Fitness Pre-Programmed Elliptical Trainer - SF-E320002
Sunny Health & Fitness Pre-Programmed Elliptical Trainer - SF-E320002
$449.00
overstock
PROHIKER Under Desk Elliptical Bikeï¼ŒTrainer Machineï¼ŒMini Elliptical Machine with Non-Slip Pedal, Display Monitor and Adjustable Resistanceï¼ŒMini Desk Cycle Resistance Exercise Quiet & Compact
PROHIKER Under Desk Elliptical Bikeï¼ŒTrainer Machineï¼ŒMini Elliptical Machine with Non-Slip Pedal, Display Monitor and Adjustable Resistanceï¼ŒMini Desk Cycle Resistance Exercise Quiet & Compact
$190.00
walmart
Multi Directional Elliptical Air Glider Fitness Exercise Machine
Multi Directional Elliptical Air Glider Fitness Exercise Machine
$201.00
walmart
Body Champ 3 in 1 Trainer Machine w/ Elliptical, Upright Bike, & Recumbent Bike
Body Champ 3 in 1 Trainer Machine w/ Elliptical, Upright Bike, & Recumbent Bike
$315.79
newegg
Arlmont & Co. Glider Elliptical Exercise Machine Fitness Home Gym Workout Air Walkers New Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 5.1 H x 54.7 W x 29.5 D in
Arlmont & Co. Glider Elliptical Exercise Machine Fitness Home Gym Workout Air Walkers New Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 5.1 H x 54.7 W x 29.5 D in
$245.99
wayfair
Glider Elliptical Exercise Machine Fitness Home Gym Workout Air Walkers New
Glider Elliptical Exercise Machine Fitness Home Gym Workout Air Walkers New
$187.99
walmart
ANCHEER Under Desk Cycle, Indoor Pedal Exerciser, Electric Under Desk Elliptical Machine Trainer with Built in Display Monitor Quiet & Compact
ANCHEER Under Desk Cycle, Indoor Pedal Exerciser, Electric Under Desk Elliptical Machine Trainer with Built in Display Monitor Quiet & Compact
$290.00
walmart
Cross Training Elliptical Machine 2 In 1 Trainer Elliptical Bike Stationary Exercise Home Gym with Flywheel
Cross Training Elliptical Machine 2 In 1 Trainer Elliptical Bike Stationary Exercise Home Gym with Flywheel
$278.55
walmart
Portable Resistance Adjustable Mini Magnetic Elliptical Stepper Machine
Portable Resistance Adjustable Mini Magnetic Elliptical Stepper Machine
$436.95
walmart
TIMMIS Glider Elliptical Exercise Machine Fitness Home Gym Workout Air Walkers New
TIMMIS Glider Elliptical Exercise Machine Fitness Home Gym Workout Air Walkers New
$278.69
walmart
XTERRA FS3.0 Dual-Action Elliptical
XTERRA FS3.0 Dual-Action Elliptical
$429.99
qvc
Body Power Trio-Trainer 3-in-1 Elliptical and Upright Recumbent Bike with Heart-Rate Monitor and 250 lb. Weight Capacity BRT5088
Body Power Trio-Trainer 3-in-1 Elliptical and Upright Recumbent Bike with Heart-Rate Monitor and 250 lb. Weight Capacity BRT5088
$258.99
walmart
Elliptical Exercise Machine Fitness Home Gym Exercise Air Walkers
Elliptical Exercise Machine Fitness Home Gym Exercise Air Walkers
$187.99
walmart
Body Flex Sports Body Power Trio Trainer 3 In 1 Elliptical and Bicycle Machine
Body Flex Sports Body Power Trio Trainer 3 In 1 Elliptical and Bicycle Machine
$349.99
newegg
Body Power StepTrac 2 in 1 Elliptical Stepper Trainer with Curve-Crank Technology for Home Gym BST800
Body Power StepTrac 2 in 1 Elliptical Stepper Trainer with Curve-Crank Technology for Home Gym BST800
$344.99
($399.00
save 14%)
walmartusa
Body Rider Elliptical Trainer and Exercise Bike
Body Rider Elliptical Trainer and Exercise Bike
$199.99
qvc
Elliptical Exercise Machine
Elliptical Exercise Machine
$427.99
overstock
Portable Resistance Adjustable Mini Magnetic Elliptical Stepper Machine
Portable Resistance Adjustable Mini Magnetic Elliptical Stepper Machine
$386.95
walmart
Elliptical Trainer Machine Upright Exercise Bike Cardio Workout Fitness Machine for Home Gym
Elliptical Trainer Machine Upright Exercise Bike Cardio Workout Fitness Machine for Home Gym
$419.99
walmart
