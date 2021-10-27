Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Life
Family
Kids Activities Games
Puzzles
Puzzles
Share
Puzzles
3 in 1 Multipack Panorama Triptych Puzzle 3 x 500 Piece Colorful Jigsaw Puzzle – 1500 Pieces: Venice Panorama by Sam Park from KI Puzzles
featured
3 in 1 Multipack Panorama Triptych Puzzle 3 x 500 Piece Colorful Jigsaw Puzzle – 1500 Pieces: Venice Panorama by Sam Park from KI Puzzles
$19.99
amazon
Akloker 75 X 50cm 1000 Pieces Paper Jigsaw Puzzles Tower Bridge Assembling Picture
featured
Akloker 75 X 50cm 1000 Pieces Paper Jigsaw Puzzles Tower Bridge Assembling Picture
$20.62
walmart
Aktudy 1000pcs DIY Nightscape Puzzle Tokyo Tower Jigsaw Assembling Educational Toy
featured
Aktudy 1000pcs DIY Nightscape Puzzle Tokyo Tower Jigsaw Assembling Educational Toy
$20.90
walmart
Galison - Andy Warhol - Soup Can - 2-Sided 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Galison - Andy Warhol - Soup Can - 2-Sided 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
$10.52
walmartusa
3D Puzzles Kit World Football Stadium Children's Puzzle DIY Building Blocks Toy Learning Educational Games Toys
3D Puzzles Kit World Football Stadium Children's Puzzle DIY Building Blocks Toy Learning Educational Games Toys
$20.33
walmart
Friends 3000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Friends 3000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
$34.99
amazon
BePuzzled 3D Pixel Puzzle Mini - Coffee: 155 Pcs, One Size , Multiple Colors
BePuzzled 3D Pixel Puzzle Mini - Coffee: 155 Pcs, One Size , Multiple Colors
$13.99
jcpenney
3D Crystal Teddy Bear Puzzle, Multicolor
3D Crystal Teddy Bear Puzzle, Multicolor
$12.99
kohl's
Buffalo Games - Amazing Nature Collection - Jungle Discovery - 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Multicolor, 21.25"L X 15"W
Buffalo Games - Amazing Nature Collection - Jungle Discovery - 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Multicolor, 21.25"L X 15"W
$10.95
amazon
AQUARIUS Marvel Villains Collage 1,000 pc Puzzle
AQUARIUS Marvel Villains Collage 1,000 pc Puzzle
$24.42
newegg
Wooden Jigsaw Kids Toys Dinosaur Puzzles Children Birthday Christmas Gift Early Educational Non-toxic Cartoon Animation
Wooden Jigsaw Kids Toys Dinosaur Puzzles Children Birthday Christmas Gift Early Educational Non-toxic Cartoon Animation
$13.68
walmart
Buffalo Games - Aimee Stewart - Yard Sale - 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle, Multi
Buffalo Games - Aimee Stewart - Yard Sale - 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle, Multi
$10.99
($14.99
save 27%)
amazon
Advertisement
Aarav 1000 Piece Puzzle Fire Balloons Fun Activity 27.56 x 19.69 Inch
Aarav 1000 Piece Puzzle Fire Balloons Fun Activity 27.56 x 19.69 Inch
$23.79
walmart
BePuzzled 3D Crystal Puzzle - Roses in a Vase: 44Pcs, One Size , Multiple Colors
BePuzzled 3D Crystal Puzzle - Roses in a Vase: 44Pcs, One Size , Multiple Colors
$12.99
jcpenney
BePuzzled 3D Crystal Puzzle - Teddy Bear (Pink): 41 Pcs, Size 1.875 H x 3.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 31081
BePuzzled 3D Crystal Puzzle - Teddy Bear (Pink): 41 Pcs, Size 1.875 H x 3.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 31081
$14.07
wayfair
Original 3D Crystal Puzzle™ Owl 42 Piece Puzzle By Bepuzzled | Michaels®
Original 3D Crystal Puzzle™ Owl 42 Piece Puzzle By Bepuzzled | Michaels®
$11.99
($15.99
save 25%)
michaelsstores
Buffalo Games - Aimee Stewart - Art of Origami - 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Buffalo Games - Aimee Stewart - Art of Origami - 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
$14.99
amazon
BePuzzled 3D Pixel Puzzle - Shark: 202 Pcs, One Size , Multiple Colors
BePuzzled 3D Pixel Puzzle - Shark: 202 Pcs, One Size , Multiple Colors
$16.99
jcpenney
Giraffe, a 500-piece Puzzle by Anatolian
Giraffe, a 500-piece Puzzle by Anatolian
$18.99
walmart
Disney's Donald Duck 39-pc. 3D Crystal Puzzle by BePuzzled, Multicolor
Disney's Donald Duck 39-pc. 3D Crystal Puzzle by BePuzzled, Multicolor
$15.99
kohl's
Bepuzzled Owl 42-Piece 3D Crystal Puzzle In White Multi
Bepuzzled Owl 42-Piece 3D Crystal Puzzle In White Multi
$14.99
bedbath&beyond
Board No More! Saint Isaacs Cathedral 3D Puzzle, 105 Pieces
Board No More! Saint Isaacs Cathedral 3D Puzzle, 105 Pieces
$10.99
($16.99
save 35%)
walmartusa
Original 3D Crystal Puzzle™ Disney Alice 38 Piece Puzzle By Bepuzzled | Michaels®
Original 3D Crystal Puzzle™ Disney Alice 38 Piece Puzzle By Bepuzzled | Michaels®
$14.99
($19.99
save 25%)
michaelsstores
BePuzzled 3D Crystal Puzzle - Disney Aurora: 39 Pcs, One Size , Pink
BePuzzled 3D Crystal Puzzle - Disney Aurora: 39 Pcs, One Size , Pink
$22.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
Advertisement
BePuzzled 3D Pixel Puzzle - Skull & Rose: 230 Pcs, Size 1.75 H x 3.875 W x 5.875 D in | Wayfair 31238
BePuzzled 3D Pixel Puzzle - Skull & Rose: 230 Pcs, Size 1.75 H x 3.875 W x 5.875 D in | Wayfair 31238
$16.94
wayfair
BePuzzled 3D Crystal Puzzle - Disney Daisy Duck: 39 Pcs, Size 1.8 H x 3.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 31003
BePuzzled 3D Crystal Puzzle - Disney Daisy Duck: 39 Pcs, Size 1.8 H x 3.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 31003
$15.60
wayfair
BePuzzled 3D Crystal Puzzle - Disney Alice: 38 Pcs, Size 1.8 H x 3.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 31033
BePuzzled 3D Crystal Puzzle - Disney Alice: 38 Pcs, Size 1.8 H x 3.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 31033
$16.88
wayfair
Anatolian Sea of Beauty Jigsaw Puzzle (260 Piece), Multicolor (3312)
Anatolian Sea of Beauty Jigsaw Puzzle (260 Piece), Multicolor (3312)
$11.95
amazon
Anatolian Puzzle - Fractal Istanbul, 3000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle, #4913
Anatolian Puzzle - Fractal Istanbul, 3000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle, #4913
$33.90
amazon
Pink Glass Slipper 3D Crystal Puzzle 44 Piece AreYouGame GameStop
Pink Glass Slipper 3D Crystal Puzzle 44 Piece AreYouGame GameStop
$12.99
gamestop
Red Tin Robot 3D Crystal Puzzle 39 Piece BePuzzled GameStop
Red Tin Robot 3D Crystal Puzzle 39 Piece BePuzzled GameStop
$13.99
gamestop
3D Pixel Puzzle™ Shark 202 Piece Puzzle By Bepuzzled | Michaels®
3D Pixel Puzzle™ Shark 202 Piece Puzzle By Bepuzzled | Michaels®
$12.74
($16.99
save 25%)
michaelsstores
Edward Gorey Frawgge Manufacturing Co. 1000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Multi
Edward Gorey Frawgge Manufacturing Co. 1000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Multi
$22.99
bedbath&beyond
Aktudy 1000 Pieces DIY Cloud Castle Puzzle Game Kids Assembling Mini Puzzles Toys
Aktudy 1000 Pieces DIY Cloud Castle Puzzle Game Kids Assembling Mini Puzzles Toys
$20.49
walmart
Artgame Sam 3D Puzzle
Artgame Sam 3D Puzzle
$17.38
walmart
Anatolian Puzzle 1500 Piece - Carpet Sale in Kahire (3751)
Anatolian Puzzle 1500 Piece - Carpet Sale in Kahire (3751)
$17.90
amazon
Advertisement
BePuzzled 3D Crystal Puzzle - Moving Teddy Bear: 48 Pcs, Size 1.875 H x 3.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 31088
BePuzzled 3D Crystal Puzzle - Moving Teddy Bear: 48 Pcs, Size 1.875 H x 3.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 31088
$18.99
wayfair
Atralife Jigsaw Puzzles Educational Dinosaur Elephant Hippocampus Puzzles
Atralife Jigsaw Puzzles Educational Dinosaur Elephant Hippocampus Puzzles
$22.60
walmart
Portrait Of Ataturk 1000 Piece Puzzle
Portrait Of Ataturk 1000 Piece Puzzle
$55.99
walmart
Unicorn 3D Pixel Puzzle 270 Piece BePuzzled GameStop
Unicorn 3D Pixel Puzzle 270 Piece BePuzzled GameStop
$14.99
gamestop
Puffing Billy 2 500 Piece Panoramic Puzzle
Puffing Billy 2 500 Piece Panoramic Puzzle
$48.99
walmart
AutumnFalllegend Letters Matching Eggs 26PCS Alphabet Color Recoginition Educational Puzzle Toys
AutumnFalllegend Letters Matching Eggs 26PCS Alphabet Color Recoginition Educational Puzzle Toys
$61.25
walmart
ACOUTO Wooden Puzzle Model Kit, Wooden Assembly Model, 3D For DIY Craft Boyfriend Home Decors
ACOUTO Wooden Puzzle Model Kit, Wooden Assembly Model, 3D For DIY Craft Boyfriend Home Decors
$37.96
walmart
Puzzle In Puzzle: Dreamscape, a 500-piece Puzzle by Areaware
Puzzle In Puzzle: Dreamscape, a 500-piece Puzzle by Areaware
$25.00
walmart
Aktudy 1000pcs DIY Paper Picture Puzzles Jigsaw Witch Intelligent Educational Toy
Aktudy 1000pcs DIY Paper Picture Puzzles Jigsaw Witch Intelligent Educational Toy
$20.69
walmart
Amerteer 3D Coloring Puzzle Set,4 Animals Puzzles with 12 Pen Markers, Art Coloring Painting 3D Puzzle for Kids Age 7 8 9 10 11 12. Fun Creative DIY Toys Gift for Girls and Boy
Amerteer 3D Coloring Puzzle Set,4 Animals Puzzles with 12 Pen Markers, Art Coloring Painting 3D Puzzle for Kids Age 7 8 9 10 11 12. Fun Creative DIY Toys Gift for Girls and Boy
$12.99
walmart
Mach Speed, 500 Pc Jigsaw Puzzle by Anatolian
Mach Speed, 500 Pc Jigsaw Puzzle by Anatolian
$26.99
walmart
World Of Flowers Panoramic 1000 Piece Puzzle
World Of Flowers Panoramic 1000 Piece Puzzle
$59.99
walmart
Advertisement
Whimsical Series 24 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle "Big Catch" Baby Animals
Whimsical Series 24 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle "Big Catch" Baby Animals
$24.99
walmart
3D Solar Puzzle - Tank Model Kit (64pcs), Solar Powered DIY Assembly Toy
3D Solar Puzzle - Tank Model Kit (64pcs), Solar Powered DIY Assembly Toy
$14.99
walmart
AreYouGame.com 3D Crystal Puzzle - Pyramid: 38 Pcs, Size 1.875 H x 3.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair AYG21009
AreYouGame.com 3D Crystal Puzzle - Pyramid: 38 Pcs, Size 1.875 H x 3.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair AYG21009
$17.99
wayfair
3D Pixel Puzzle - Shark, 202pcs
3D Pixel Puzzle - Shark, 202pcs
$11.99
($14.99
save 20%)
walmartusa
Marvel Comics - Avengers Collage 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Marvel Comics - Avengers Collage 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
$15.99
($16.99
save 6%)
amazon
Maiden's Tower 570 Piece Clock Puzzle
Maiden's Tower 570 Piece Clock Puzzle
$70.99
walmart
Aktudy 1000pcs DIY Quiet Forest Road Puzzle Educational Learning Assembling Toys
Aktudy 1000pcs DIY Quiet Forest Road Puzzle Educational Learning Assembling Toys
$20.49
walmart
Aktudy 1000pcs DIY Water City Puzzle Educational Learning Assembling Jigsaw Toys
Aktudy 1000pcs DIY Water City Puzzle Educational Learning Assembling Jigsaw Toys
$20.39
walmart
Aquarius Marvel Heroes Collage 1000-Piece Puzzle, Multicolor
Aquarius Marvel Heroes Collage 1000-Piece Puzzle, Multicolor
$15.99
kohl's
T-Rex 49-Piece Original 3D Crystal Puzzle
T-Rex 49-Piece Original 3D Crystal Puzzle
$18.99
buybuybaby
Beauty and the Beast Prince Adam/Beast 3D Crystal Puzzle 49 Piece BePuzzled GameStop
Beauty and the Beast Prince Adam/Beast 3D Crystal Puzzle 49 Piece BePuzzled GameStop
$25.99
gamestop
BePuzzled 3D Crystal Puzzle - Snoopy House: 50 Pcs, One Size , Multiple Colors
BePuzzled 3D Crystal Puzzle - Snoopy House: 50 Pcs, One Size , Multiple Colors
$16.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
Load More
Puzzles
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.