Craft Kits
Kingart 105ct Mixed Media Easel Art Kit
featured
Kingart 105ct Mixed Media Easel Art Kit
$59.99
target
ADORNit Craft Kits Purple, - Herbs & Blooms Tea Towel Embroidery Kit
featured
ADORNit Craft Kits Purple, - Herbs & Blooms Tea Towel Embroidery Kit
$15.99
($20.00
save 20%)
zulily
Bead Corner™ Design Academy Jewelry Designer Kit | Michaels®
featured
Bead Corner™ Design Academy Jewelry Designer Kit | Michaels®
$27.99
michaelsstores
36 Color Watercolor Pan Set by Artist's Loft™ Necessities™ | Michaels®
36 Color Watercolor Pan Set by Artist's Loft™ Necessities™ | Michaels®
$5.99
michaelsstores
12 Packs: 6 ct. (72 total) Metallic Watercolor Paint Set by Artist's Loft™ | Michaels®
12 Packs: 6 ct. (72 total) Metallic Watercolor Paint Set by Artist's Loft™ | Michaels®
$71.52
michaelsstores
String Art Kit Craft Kit Makes 2 Large String Art Canvases Desserts Edition
String Art Kit Craft Kit Makes 2 Large String Art Canvases Desserts Edition
$21.49
newegg
Shrinky Dinks® Mermaid Activity Kit By Alex Toys | Michaels®
Shrinky Dinks® Mermaid Activity Kit By Alex Toys | Michaels®
$5.99
michaelsstores
Aquabeads Disney Frozen 2 Character Set, Kids Crafts, Beads, Arts and Crafts, Complete Activity Kit for 4+
Aquabeads Disney Frozen 2 Character Set, Kids Crafts, Beads, Arts and Crafts, Complete Activity Kit for 4+
$12.95
amazon
Aquadabra Fantasy Kit
Aquadabra Fantasy Kit
$19.99
amazon
Art Advantage® Primary Acrylic Paint Set | Michaels®
Art Advantage® Primary Acrylic Paint Set | Michaels®
$39.99
michaelsstores
S&S Worldwide Wacky Animals Craft Kit, 24/Pack | Quill
S&S Worldwide Wacky Animals Craft Kit, 24/Pack | Quill
$31.99
quill
Alex Discover Tots Art Start Kids Art and Craft Activity with Little Hands Pop Stick Art Craft Kit
Alex Discover Tots Art Start Kids Art and Craft Activity with Little Hands Pop Stick Art Craft Kit
$27.97
amazon
ADORNit Craft Kits yellow,mustard,blue,white - 'Bee Happy' Tea Towel Embroidery Kit
ADORNit Craft Kits yellow,mustard,blue,white - 'Bee Happy' Tea Towel Embroidery Kit
$15.99
($20.00
save 20%)
zulily
4M 4824 Make A Wind Chime Kit - Arts & Crafts Construct & Paint A Wind Powered Musical Chime DIY Gift for Kids, Boys & Girls
4M 4824 Make A Wind Chime Kit - Arts & Crafts Construct & Paint A Wind Powered Musical Chime DIY Gift for Kids, Boys & Girls
$9.99
($10.99
save 9%)
amazon
Wood Workshop Kit
Wood Workshop Kit
$23.91
($28.99
save 18%)
walmartusa
Melissa & Doug Stamp-a-Scene Stamp Set: Rain Forest
Melissa & Doug Stamp-a-Scene Stamp Set: Rain Forest
$13.71
($19.99
save 31%)
walmartusa
Made By Me Easy to Knot Quilt Making Kit by Horizon Group USA, No Sewing, No Cutting, 59 in. x 39 in. Fleece Blanket, Pre-Cut Squares & Felt Decals (57964F)
Made By Me Easy to Knot Quilt Making Kit by Horizon Group USA, No Sewing, No Cutting, 59 in. x 39 in. Fleece Blanket, Pre-Cut Squares & Felt Decals (57964F)
$12.99
($16.99
save 24%)
amazon
Melissa & Doug On The Go Water Wow! Activity Pad 6-Pack & Water Wow! Bundle - Animals, Alphabet and Numbers
Melissa & Doug On The Go Water Wow! Activity Pad 6-Pack & Water Wow! Bundle - Animals, Alphabet and Numbers
$45.39
($50.78
save 11%)
amazon
Melissa & Doug Safari Scissor Skills Activity Pad with Child-Safe Scissors – 20 Pages
Melissa & Doug Safari Scissor Skills Activity Pad with Child-Safe Scissors – 20 Pages
$6.49
amazon
Melissa & Doug Created by Me! Monster Truck Wooden Craft Kit
Melissa & Doug Created by Me! Monster Truck Wooden Craft Kit
$6.49
amazon
Made By Me 7-in-1 Creative Studio for Kids, 22-Piece Art Set
Made By Me 7-in-1 Creative Studio for Kids, 22-Piece Art Set
$12.47
walmartusa
Melissa & Doug On the Go Friendship Bracelet Craft Set (Makes 10+ Bracelets)
Melissa & Doug On the Go Friendship Bracelet Craft Set (Makes 10+ Bracelets)
$6.99
($8.79
save 20%)
amazon
Melissa & Doug Decorate-Your-Own Wooden Heart Box Craft Kit
Melissa & Doug Decorate-Your-Own Wooden Heart Box Craft Kit
$8.79
amazon
Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Mini Notes 3-Pack – Ocean, Nature, Friendship
Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Mini Notes 3-Pack – Ocean, Nature, Friendship
$23.26
amazon
Pom Pom Wow! - Locker & Room Décor Set
Pom Pom Wow! - Locker & Room Décor Set
$7.14
amazon
Mr. Sketch Scented Marker Set 12/Pkg-Chisel
Mr. Sketch Scented Marker Set 12/Pkg-Chisel
$66.48
newegg
11"x11" Paint-Your-Own Canvas Kit You're Doing Great - Mondo Llama
11"x11" Paint-Your-Own Canvas Kit You're Doing Great - Mondo Llama
$10.00
target
Klutz Make Clay Charms Craft Kit & Make Your Own Soap Craft & Science Kit
Klutz Make Clay Charms Craft Kit & Make Your Own Soap Craft & Science Kit
$32.93
($43.98
save 25%)
amazon
Kahootz Fantastic Flowers -- Classic Paper Flower Kit for Making Custom Paper Bouquets -- for Ages 6+
Kahootz Fantastic Flowers -- Classic Paper Flower Kit for Making Custom Paper Bouquets -- for Ages 6+
$29.99
amazon
JAM Paper 6.25" x 4.625" Season's Greetings Animal Sentiments Assorted Card Set, 36ct. | Michaels®
JAM Paper 6.25" x 4.625" Season's Greetings Animal Sentiments Assorted Card Set, 36ct. | Michaels®
$35.99
michaelsstores
Just My Style Paracord Loom, Rainbow
Just My Style Paracord Loom, Rainbow
$13.97
($16.99
save 18%)
amazon
Melissa & Doug Bookmark Scratch Art Party Pack Arts and Crafts Scratch Art 3+ Gift for Boy or Girl
Melissa & Doug Bookmark Scratch Art Party Pack Arts and Crafts Scratch Art 3+ Gift for Boy or Girl
$5.33
amazon
Made By Me Easy to Knot Jumbo Emoticon Pillow by Horizon Group USA, No Sewing, No Cutting, 20 in.x 20 in. Fleece Pillow, Pre-Cut Squares & Felt Decals, Fiber Fill, Assorted (73041F)
Made By Me Easy to Knot Jumbo Emoticon Pillow by Horizon Group USA, No Sewing, No Cutting, 20 in.x 20 in. Fleece Pillow, Pre-Cut Squares & Felt Decals, Fiber Fill, Assorted (73041F)
$12.99
amazon
RIOLIS Craft Kits - Basset Hound Puppy Mosaic Tile Kit
RIOLIS Craft Kits - Basset Hound Puppy Mosaic Tile Kit
$18.79
($26.49
save 29%)
zulily
Create-Your-Own Suncatchers Kit - Mondo Llama
Create-Your-Own Suncatchers Kit - Mondo Llama
$5.00
target
Printer's Row Publishing Group Craft Kits - Crochet Star Wars Characters Kit
Printer's Row Publishing Group Craft Kits - Crochet Star Wars Characters Kit
$11.99
($14.99
save 20%)
zulily
MasterPieces Small Kit - Buildable Birdhouse
MasterPieces Small Kit - Buildable Birdhouse
$6.99
walmartusa
MasterPieces Mid Size Kit - Farm Set
MasterPieces Mid Size Kit - Farm Set
$10.00
($19.99
save 50%)
walmartusa
Klutz My PAW Patrol Pom-Pom Pups Jr. Craft Kit Brown/a
Klutz My PAW Patrol Pom-Pom Pups Jr. Craft Kit Brown/a
$15.81
($16.99
save 7%)
amazon
Klutz® Draw Star Wars Rebels Kit | Michaels®
Klutz® Draw Star Wars Rebels Kit | Michaels®
$20.99
michaelsstores
Klutz Create Your Own Quote Art Activity Kit
Klutz Create Your Own Quote Art Activity Kit
$16.86
amazon
Linpeng Geometric Bohemia Retro Metal 6 Pairs Set Lightweight Dangle Pendant Vintage Drop Earrings for Women, Asst
Linpeng Geometric Bohemia Retro Metal 6 Pairs Set Lightweight Dangle Pendant Vintage Drop Earrings for Women, Asst
$11.21
amazon
Klutz Sew Your Own Unicorn Bunny Slippers Craft Kit
Klutz Sew Your Own Unicorn Bunny Slippers Craft Kit
$13.95
($21.99
save 37%)
amazon
Jacquard Craft Kits - Tie-Dye Kit
Jacquard Craft Kits - Tie-Dye Kit
$15.99
($19.99
save 20%)
zulily
Rico Industries Shark Design Color-Me Felt, 12 x 12-inches, White
Rico Industries Shark Design Color-Me Felt, 12 x 12-inches, White
$6.64
amazon
RIOLIS Cross-Stitch Kits - Husky in Snowdrifts Counted Cross-Stitch Craft Kit
RIOLIS Cross-Stitch Kits - Husky in Snowdrifts Counted Cross-Stitch Craft Kit
$8.29
($9.49
save 13%)
zulily
RIOLIS Craft Kits - Owl Mosaic Tile Kit
RIOLIS Craft Kits - Owl Mosaic Tile Kit
$7.99
($9.99
save 20%)
zulily
Assorted Monster Jam® Monster Dirt™ Starter Set | Michaels®
Assorted Monster Jam® Monster Dirt™ Starter Set | Michaels®
$14.00
($19.99
save 30%)
michaelsstores
Create and Style Tie-Dye Tote Bag Craft Kit (12 Pieces)
Create and Style Tie-Dye Tote Bag Craft Kit (12 Pieces)
$9.97
walmartusa
Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets 2-Pack Kids Playset Child Ages 3+
Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets 2-Pack Kids Playset Child Ages 3+
$11.26
walmartusa
Ken Oliver Color Burst Calypso Watercolor Powder Set By Crafter's Workshop | Michaels®
Ken Oliver Color Burst Calypso Watercolor Powder Set By Crafter's Workshop | Michaels®
$17.99
michaelsstores
Clearprint 1000H Design Vellum Sheets, 16 Lb, 100% Cotton, 17 x 22 Inches, 10 Sheets Per Pack, 1 Each (10201220)
Clearprint 1000H Design Vellum Sheets, 16 Lb, 100% Cotton, 17 x 22 Inches, 10 Sheets Per Pack, 1 Each (10201220)
$47.49
newegg
Crayola 106pc Glitter Dots Sparkle Station
Crayola 106pc Glitter Dots Sparkle Station
$10.99
target
Crayola® Confetti Coasters & Dish Craft Kit | Michaels®
Crayola® Confetti Coasters & Dish Craft Kit | Michaels®
$11.99
michaelsstores
Center Ready2Learn Palm Dough Rollers, Set of 3, Blue | Quill
Center Ready2Learn Palm Dough Rollers, Set of 3, Blue | Quill
$13.99
quill
Complete Acrylic Paint Set with Storage by Craft Smart® | Michaels®
Complete Acrylic Paint Set with Storage by Craft Smart® | Michaels®
$19.99
michaelsstores
Chameleon™ Kidz Blendy™ Pens Jumbo Kit | Michaels®
Chameleon™ Kidz Blendy™ Pens Jumbo Kit | Michaels®
$16.00
($25.99
save 38%)
michaelsstores
Crayola Craft Kits - Fourth of July CrayolaTM Fat Quarter - Set of 10
Crayola Craft Kits - Fourth of July CrayolaTM Fat Quarter - Set of 10
$16.99
($31.99
save 47%)
zulily
Colorforms My Little Pony Travel Set -- The Classic Picture Toy That Sticks Like Magic -- Ages 3+
Colorforms My Little Pony Travel Set -- The Classic Picture Toy That Sticks Like Magic -- Ages 3+
$7.99
amazon
Best Manufacturing Best Canvas Corner Keys Kit Set Of 4 (890048) | Quill
Best Manufacturing Best Canvas Corner Keys Kit Set Of 4 (890048) | Quill
$24.99
quill
Craft Kits
