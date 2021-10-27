Kids Activity & Games

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Life
Family
Kids Activities Games
Kids Activity & Games
Share
Kids Activity & Games
Board Games
Coloring Books
Craft Kits
Puzzles
HOTBEST 3D Coloring Jigsaw Puzzle Set 3D DIY Puzzle Graffiti Painting Toy Animal Insect Model Ornaments Coloring Puzzle Set Fun Creative DIY Toys Gift for Girls and Boy for Kids
featured
HOTBEST 3D Coloring Jigsaw Puzzle Set 3D DIY Puzzle Graffiti Painting Toy Animal Insect Model Ornaments Coloring Puzzle Set Fun Creative DIY Toys Gift for Girls and Boy for Kids
$17.99
walmart
3 in 1 Multipack Panorama Triptych Puzzle 3 x 500 Piece Colorful Jigsaw Puzzle – 1500 Pieces: Venice Panorama by Sam Park from KI Puzzles
featured
3 in 1 Multipack Panorama Triptych Puzzle 3 x 500 Piece Colorful Jigsaw Puzzle – 1500 Pieces: Venice Panorama by Sam Park from KI Puzzles
$19.99
amazon
Cieken 6PCS Plastic Simulation Wild Insects World Puzzle Learning Toy Figures Model
featured
Cieken 6PCS Plastic Simulation Wild Insects World Puzzle Learning Toy Figures Model
$12.08
walmart
Ollie and Mr. Noodle: Deep Sea Diving Jigsaw Puzzle
Ollie and Mr. Noodle: Deep Sea Diving Jigsaw Puzzle
$28.22
walmart
Chinatera 1000pcs DIY Animal Flower Fruit Puzzle Educational Learning Assembling Toys
Chinatera 1000pcs DIY Animal Flower Fruit Puzzle Educational Learning Assembling Toys
$21.41
walmart
Cobble Hill Puzzles Multi - Earth Day Family 350-Piece Puzzle
Cobble Hill Puzzles Multi - Earth Day Family 350-Piece Puzzle
$12.99
($15.99
save 19%)
zulily
Cobble Hill Puzzles - Island Paradise 500-Piece Puzzle
Cobble Hill Puzzles - Island Paradise 500-Piece Puzzle
$11.99
($15.99
save 25%)
zulily
D-Toys Puzzles - Gulliver's Travels 240 Piece Children's Jigsaw Puzzle - 16.5 x 11.3 inches - Imported from Romania
D-Toys Puzzles - Gulliver's Travels 240 Piece Children's Jigsaw Puzzle - 16.5 x 11.3 inches - Imported from Romania
$15.95
walmart
Create and Style Tie-Dye Tote Bag Craft Kit (12 Pieces)
Create and Style Tie-Dye Tote Bag Craft Kit (12 Pieces)
$9.97
walmartusa
Chinatera 1000 Pieces Paper Jigsaw Puzzles Tall Mountains Assembling Toys 75 X 50cm
Chinatera 1000 Pieces Paper Jigsaw Puzzles Tall Mountains Assembling Toys 75 X 50cm
$24.39
walmart
Buffalo Games - Cats Collection - Please, Please Leave The Lid Off - 750 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Buffalo Games - Cats Collection - Please, Please Leave The Lid Off - 750 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
$12.99
amazon
Matching Eggs 6 pcs Set Color & Shape Recoginition Sorter Puzzle for Easter Travel Bingo Game Early Learning Educational Fine Motor Skill Montessori Gift for 1 2 3 Years Old Toddlers Kids
Matching Eggs 6 pcs Set Color & Shape Recoginition Sorter Puzzle for Easter Travel Bingo Game Early Learning Educational Fine Motor Skill Montessori Gift for 1 2 3 Years Old Toddlers Kids
$17.45
walmart
Advertisement
Cobble Hill Puzzles - Courtship 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Cobble Hill Puzzles - Courtship 1,000-Piece Puzzle
$13.99
($17.99
save 22%)
zulily
Chinatera 1000pcs DIY Magic Conch Picture Puzzle Educational Assembling Learning Toy
Chinatera 1000pcs DIY Magic Conch Picture Puzzle Educational Assembling Learning Toy
$34.80
walmart
Magnetic Drawing Board Games Toys for Kids- Erasable Colorful Magna Doodle Sketch Tablet Education Writing Pad - Gift for Little Girls Boys Kids Children Travel Size (Orange)
Magnetic Drawing Board Games Toys for Kids- Erasable Colorful Magna Doodle Sketch Tablet Education Writing Pad - Gift for Little Girls Boys Kids Children Travel Size (Orange)
$16.99
walmart
Buffalo Games - Josephine Wall - The Sadness of Gaia (Glitter Edition) - 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Buffalo Games - Josephine Wall - The Sadness of Gaia (Glitter Edition) - 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
$12.70
($14.95
save 15%)
amazon
Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets 2-Pack Kids Playset Child Ages 3+
Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets 2-Pack Kids Playset Child Ages 3+
$11.26
walmartusa
Ceaco Disney Mickey Mouse Movie Reel Jigsaw Puzzle, 1500 Pieces
Ceaco Disney Mickey Mouse Movie Reel Jigsaw Puzzle, 1500 Pieces
$38.95
walmart
Ken Oliver Color Burst Calypso Watercolor Powder Set By Crafter's Workshop | Michaels®
Ken Oliver Color Burst Calypso Watercolor Powder Set By Crafter's Workshop | Michaels®
$17.99
michaelsstores
Mindfulness Coloring Book for Children: A Fantastic Introduction to Mindfulness for Children
Mindfulness Coloring Book for Children: A Fantastic Introduction to Mindfulness for Children
$5.99
amazon
Ceaco Disney Photo Magic Pins Jigsaw Puzzle, 750 Pieces
Ceaco Disney Photo Magic Pins Jigsaw Puzzle, 750 Pieces
$29.95
walmart
Dot to dot construction TRUCK Set Coloring book for kids: A Fun Dot To Dot Book Filled With Dump Trucks, Garbage Trucks,Digger ,Tractors and More (Connect the dots Coloring Books for kids)
Dot to dot construction TRUCK Set Coloring book for kids: A Fun Dot To Dot Book Filled With Dump Trucks, Garbage Trucks,Digger ,Tractors and More (Connect the dots Coloring Books for kids)
$6.99
amazon
Disney Mickey Mouse Through the Years Jigsaw Puzzle
Disney Mickey Mouse Through the Years Jigsaw Puzzle
$41.97
walmart
Jumbo Coloring Book: Jumbo Coloring Books for Kids: Giant Coloring Book for Children: Super Cute Coloring Book for Boys and Girls (Jumbo Coloring and Activity Books)
Jumbo Coloring Book: Jumbo Coloring Books for Kids: Giant Coloring Book for Children: Super Cute Coloring Book for Boys and Girls (Jumbo Coloring and Activity Books)
$6.95
amazon
Advertisement
Chutes and Ladders Classic Family Board Game, Games for Kids Ages 3 and up
Chutes and Ladders Classic Family Board Game, Games for Kids Ages 3 and up
$17.99
walmartusa
Al Souza Assemblage Carnival 550 Piece Puzzle
Al Souza Assemblage Carnival 550 Piece Puzzle
$43.26
walmart
Three Little Pigs 35 Piece Children's Jigsaw Puzzle - 16.5 x 11.3 inches - Imported from Romania
Three Little Pigs 35 Piece Children's Jigsaw Puzzle - 16.5 x 11.3 inches - Imported from Romania
$12.95
walmart
Cieken Children's 3D three-dimensional wooden early childhood toy model puzzle
Cieken Children's 3D three-dimensional wooden early childhood toy model puzzle
$32.09
walmart
Ceaco Selfies Holiday Snowman Selfie Jigsaw Puzzle, 550 Pieces
Ceaco Selfies Holiday Snowman Selfie Jigsaw Puzzle, 550 Pieces
$11.99
amazon
Color by Number for Kids: Unicorn Coloring Activity Book for Kids: Really Relaxing Unicorn Activity Book Filled with Gorgeous Magical Horses (unicorn coloring books for girls 4-8)
Color by Number for Kids: Unicorn Coloring Activity Book for Kids: Really Relaxing Unicorn Activity Book Filled with Gorgeous Magical Horses (unicorn coloring books for girls 4-8)
$8.75
amazon
Kodak 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle - Montreal Doors
Kodak 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle - Montreal Doors
$8.17
($9.73
save 16%)
walmartusa
Chinatera 1000pcs Paper Puzzles Jigsaw River Boat Sun Educational Assemble Kids Toy
Chinatera 1000pcs Paper Puzzles Jigsaw River Boat Sun Educational Assemble Kids Toy
$22.31
walmart
Clearprint 1000H Design Vellum Sheets, 16 Lb, 100% Cotton, 17 x 22 Inches, 10 Sheets Per Pack, 1 Each (10201220)
Clearprint 1000H Design Vellum Sheets, 16 Lb, 100% Cotton, 17 x 22 Inches, 10 Sheets Per Pack, 1 Each (10201220)
$47.49
newegg
Art of Pendleton Patchwork 1000-Piece Puzzle Pendleton Woolen Mills Author
Art of Pendleton Patchwork 1000-Piece Puzzle Pendleton Woolen Mills Author
$17.95
barnes&noble
Cuteam Puzzle Toy,3D Paper Board Puzzle Construction Assemble Early Learning Toy Children Gift
Cuteam Puzzle Toy,3D Paper Board Puzzle Construction Assemble Early Learning Toy Children Gift
$8.98
walmart
Cobble Hill Puzzles - Crazy Quilt 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Cobble Hill Puzzles - Crazy Quilt 1,000-Piece Puzzle
$13.99
($17.99
save 22%)
zulily
Advertisement
Chinatera 1000pcs Bench and Girl Jigsaw DIY Paper Puzzle Assembling Picture Toys Gift
Chinatera 1000pcs Bench and Girl Jigsaw DIY Paper Puzzle Assembling Picture Toys Gift
$20.59
walmart
Chinatera 1000pcs DIY Noble World Puzzle Educational Learning Assembling Jigsaw Toys
Chinatera 1000pcs DIY Noble World Puzzle Educational Learning Assembling Jigsaw Toys
$21.12
walmart
Crayola 106pc Glitter Dots Sparkle Station
Crayola 106pc Glitter Dots Sparkle Station
$10.99
target
Buffalo Games - National Park Patches - 2000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Buffalo Games - National Park Patches - 2000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
$19.76
amazon
Cobble Walk Cottage by Dominic Davidson Puzzle, 500-Piece, 500-Piece Puzzle (small box) By EuroGraphics
Cobble Walk Cottage by Dominic Davidson Puzzle, 500-Piece, 500-Piece Puzzle (small box) By EuroGraphics
$34.78
walmart
CHICIRIS Educational Gift Puzzle,60pcs Cartoon Snow Rat Jigsaw Puzzle Kindergarten Children Educational Gift Toy,Puzzles for Kids
CHICIRIS Educational Gift Puzzle,60pcs Cartoon Snow Rat Jigsaw Puzzle Kindergarten Children Educational Gift Toy,Puzzles for Kids
$10.10
walmart
Crayola® Confetti Coasters & Dish Craft Kit | Michaels®
Crayola® Confetti Coasters & Dish Craft Kit | Michaels®
$11.99
michaelsstores
Center Ready2Learn Palm Dough Rollers, Set of 3, Blue | Quill
Center Ready2Learn Palm Dough Rollers, Set of 3, Blue | Quill
$13.99
quill
Early Learning - Color City Floor Puzzle with Placemat: 24 Pcs
Early Learning - Color City Floor Puzzle with Placemat: 24 Pcs
$22.99
walmart
Cerem Round 26 inch Jigsaw Recyclable Educational Puzzle Game Moon 1k Pcs
Cerem Round 26 inch Jigsaw Recyclable Educational Puzzle Game Moon 1k Pcs
$15.95
walmart
Fruit 550 Piece Puzzle
Fruit 550 Piece Puzzle
$44.79
walmart
Chinatera 1000pcs Animal Forest Jigsaw DIY Puzzle Toys Assembling Picture Decoration
Chinatera 1000pcs Animal Forest Jigsaw DIY Puzzle Toys Assembling Picture Decoration
$26.99
walmart
Advertisement
Kingart 105ct Mixed Media Easel Art Kit
Kingart 105ct Mixed Media Easel Art Kit
$59.99
target
Akloker 75 X 50cm 1000 Pieces Paper Jigsaw Puzzles Tower Bridge Assembling Picture
Akloker 75 X 50cm 1000 Pieces Paper Jigsaw Puzzles Tower Bridge Assembling Picture
$20.62
walmart
ADORNit Craft Kits Purple, - Herbs & Blooms Tea Towel Embroidery Kit
ADORNit Craft Kits Purple, - Herbs & Blooms Tea Towel Embroidery Kit
$15.99
($20.00
save 20%)
zulily
Aktudy 1000pcs DIY Nightscape Puzzle Tokyo Tower Jigsaw Assembling Educational Toy
Aktudy 1000pcs DIY Nightscape Puzzle Tokyo Tower Jigsaw Assembling Educational Toy
$20.90
walmart
Medici - The Dice Game Roll-And-Write
Medici - The Dice Game Roll-And-Write
$20.99
($25.00
save 16%)
macys
Galison - Andy Warhol - Soup Can - 2-Sided 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Galison - Andy Warhol - Soup Can - 2-Sided 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
$10.52
walmartusa
Construction Vehicles Coloring Book for Kids Ages 4-8: A Fun Coloring Book for Kids With Big Trucks,Cranes,Tractors and Many Many More Vehicles
Construction Vehicles Coloring Book for Kids Ages 4-8: A Fun Coloring Book for Kids With Big Trucks,Cranes,Tractors and Many Many More Vehicles
$6.49
amazon
3D Puzzles Kit World Football Stadium Children's Puzzle DIY Building Blocks Toy Learning Educational Games Toys
3D Puzzles Kit World Football Stadium Children's Puzzle DIY Building Blocks Toy Learning Educational Games Toys
$20.33
walmart
Friends 3000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Friends 3000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
$34.99
amazon
BePuzzled 3D Pixel Puzzle Mini - Coffee: 155 Pcs, One Size , Multiple Colors
BePuzzled 3D Pixel Puzzle Mini - Coffee: 155 Pcs, One Size , Multiple Colors
$13.99
jcpenney
3D Crystal Teddy Bear Puzzle, Multicolor
3D Crystal Teddy Bear Puzzle, Multicolor
$12.99
kohl's
Buffalo Games - Amazing Nature Collection - Jungle Discovery - 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Multicolor, 21.25"L X 15"W
Buffalo Games - Amazing Nature Collection - Jungle Discovery - 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Multicolor, 21.25"L X 15"W
$10.95
amazon
Load More
Kids Activity & Games
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.