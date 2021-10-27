Training & Transition Sippy Cups

Skip to content
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Food
Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Home
Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Life
Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Health
Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Money
Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
Shop
Shop
Real Simple
Shop
Life
Family
Feeding
sippy cups
Training & Transition Sippy Cups
Share
Training & Transition Sippy Cups
Elephant Shape Silicone Drinkware Portable Silicone Cup Lid Baby Eating Training Accessory Suitable for Toddlers and Kids 4 Colors Optional
featured
Elephant Shape Silicone Drinkware Portable Silicone Cup Lid Baby Eating Training Accessory Suitable for Toddlers and Kids 4 Colors Optional
$7.81
walmart
Chicco 2-Pack 9 Oz. Insulated Rim-Spout Trainer Sippy Cups In Blue/teal
featured
Chicco 2-Pack 9 Oz. Insulated Rim-Spout Trainer Sippy Cups In Blue/teal
$8.99
bedbath&beyond
Glow In The Dark Insulated Rim Trainer Sippy Cup in Pink | Chicco
featured
Glow In The Dark Insulated Rim Trainer Sippy Cup in Pink | Chicco
$6.99
chiccousa
Elephant Shape Silicone Drinkware Portable Silicone Cup Lid Baby Eating Training Accessory Suitable for Toddlers and Kids 4 Colors Optional
Elephant Shape Silicone Drinkware Portable Silicone Cup Lid Baby Eating Training Accessory Suitable for Toddlers and Kids 4 Colors Optional
$7.59
walmart
2 In 1 Sippy Cups for Toddlers with Soft Spout, Flip Straw,Spill Proof Baby Trainer Leaner Transition Cups with Handles Sippy Cups for Baby
2 In 1 Sippy Cups for Toddlers with Soft Spout, Flip Straw,Spill Proof Baby Trainer Leaner Transition Cups with Handles Sippy Cups for Baby
$10.90
walmart
Cyan oak Baby Sippy Cup Lids Food-Grade Silicone Elephant Shape Cup Cover Spill Proof Spout Sippy Lids for Kids
Cyan oak Baby Sippy Cup Lids Food-Grade Silicone Elephant Shape Cup Cover Spill Proof Spout Sippy Lids for Kids
$10.09
walmart
BornCare BCWS-158 2 Handle Non Spill Cup Sippy for Baby - 2 Pack
BornCare BCWS-158 2 Handle Non Spill Cup Sippy for Baby - 2 Pack
$10.99
walmart
Chicco Glow In the Dark Sippy Cup 12M - Blue 9oz
Chicco Glow In the Dark Sippy Cup 12M - Blue 9oz
$6.99
target
Chinatera Funny Indoor Quick Stacks Cups Fast Reaction Training Game Educational Toy
Chinatera Funny Indoor Quick Stacks Cups Fast Reaction Training Game Educational Toy
$44.86
walmart
Chicco 2-Pack 9 Oz. Insulated Flip-Top Straw Sippy Cups In Pink/purple
Chicco 2-Pack 9 Oz. Insulated Flip-Top Straw Sippy Cups In Pink/purple
$8.99
bedbath&beyond
Baby Feeding Grade Silicone Sippy Kids Infant Children Learn Drinking with Double Handles Straw Cups 240ml
Baby Feeding Grade Silicone Sippy Kids Infant Children Learn Drinking with Double Handles Straw Cups 240ml
$13.38
walmart
ACOUTO Straw Cup For Children 240ML Toddlers Feeding Cup Transition Sippy Cups For
ACOUTO Straw Cup For Children 240ML Toddlers Feeding Cup Transition Sippy Cups For
$12.85
walmart
Dr. Brown's Cheers 360 Sippy Cup, 7oz with Handles - Pink
Dr. Brown's Cheers 360 Sippy Cup, 7oz with Handles - Pink
$10.34
($10.99
save 6%)
walmartusa
Boon, NURSH Silicone Sippy Cup Lid, 6 Months and up (Pack of 3)
Boon, NURSH Silicone Sippy Cup Lid, 6 Months and up (Pack of 3)
$8.99
amazon
Baby Spout Sippy Cup With Handle Transition Trainer Cup For nfant Toddlers Child Kids BPA Free Random Color
Baby Spout Sippy Cup With Handle Transition Trainer Cup For nfant Toddlers Child Kids BPA Free Random Color
$17.99
walmart
Silicone Sippy Cup Lids - Food-grade Multi Colors Optional Lids for All Cups Perfect Baby Feeding Accessories - Makes Any Cup Or Bottle Spill Proof - Perfect for Toddlers & Babies
Silicone Sippy Cup Lids - Food-grade Multi Colors Optional Lids for All Cups Perfect Baby Feeding Accessories - Makes Any Cup Or Bottle Spill Proof - Perfect for Toddlers & Babies
$8.97
walmart
Playtex Baby Sipsters Stage 3 Milk & Water Insulated Straw Sippy Cups, 9 oz, 2 pk
Playtex Baby Sipsters Stage 3 Milk & Water Insulated Straw Sippy Cups, 9 oz, 2 pk
$11.45
walmartusa
Munchkin SnackCatch & Sip 2-in-1 Snack Catcher and 2 Piece Spill-Proof Cup, Pink
Munchkin SnackCatch & Sip 2-in-1 Snack Catcher and 2 Piece Spill-Proof Cup, Pink
$18.71
walmart
Olababy Training Cup with Straw + Lid - Coral - 5oz
Olababy Training Cup with Straw + Lid - Coral - 5oz
$17.99
target
375ml Baby Feeding Cup with Straws Lovely Donuts Shape Water Cups Cartoon Leakproof Water Bottles Outdoor Kids Training Drinking Tool
375ml Baby Feeding Cup with Straws Lovely Donuts Shape Water Cups Cartoon Leakproof Water Bottles Outdoor Kids Training Drinking Tool
$15.77
walmart
Munchkin Miracle 360 Wildlove Sippy Cup, 9 Oz, Koala
Munchkin Miracle 360 Wildlove Sippy Cup, 9 Oz, Koala
$15.10
walmart
Munchkin Miracle 360 Degree Glow in The Dark Sippy Cup, 9 Oz, Camping, Yellow
Munchkin Miracle 360 Degree Glow in The Dark Sippy Cup, 9 Oz, Camping, Yellow
$15.99
walmart
NUK Gerber Graduates Fun Grips Hard Spout Sippy Cup in Assorted Colors, 10-Ounce, 2 cups []
NUK Gerber Graduates Fun Grips Hard Spout Sippy Cup in Assorted Colors, 10-Ounce, 2 cups []
$4.47
($34.93
save 87%)
walmartusa
Weighted Straw Sippy Cup for Baby, Transition Kids, Infant & Toddler Sippy Cup (6 months - 9 months)
Weighted Straw Sippy Cup for Baby, Transition Kids, Infant & Toddler Sippy Cup (6 months - 9 months)
$10.99
walmart
Miracle® 360° WildLove Sippy Cup - Fox
Miracle® 360° WildLove Sippy Cup - Fox
$7.00
munchkin
OTVIAP Sippy Cup Baby Feeding Cup Anti-Fall No Spill Cups Drinking Water, Drinking Water Cup, Baby Feeding Cup
OTVIAP Sippy Cup Baby Feeding Cup Anti-Fall No Spill Cups Drinking Water, Drinking Water Cup, Baby Feeding Cup
$13.68
walmart
Precious Moments 201444 Love You As High As The Sky Bamboo/Silicone/Plastic Sippy Cup Baby Mealtime, One Size, Multicolored
Precious Moments 201444 Love You As High As The Sky Bamboo/Silicone/Plastic Sippy Cup Baby Mealtime, One Size, Multicolored
$16.26
amazon
Baby Feeding Infant Drinking Sippy Cup Training Sippy Leak-Proof Cup Milk Bottle
Baby Feeding Infant Drinking Sippy Cup Training Sippy Leak-Proof Cup Milk Bottle
$10.50
walmart
360 Rotating Spoutless Training Cup for Baby, Kids and Toddlers - 4 Pack (Green, Blue, Clear, Red-Violet), 360 DEGREES USE - Free flowing design requires no.., By Reflo
360 Rotating Spoutless Training Cup for Baby, Kids and Toddlers - 4 Pack (Green, Blue, Clear, Red-Violet), 360 DEGREES USE - Free flowing design requires no.., By Reflo
$36.47
walmart
SHIYAO Soft Spout Sippy Cup BPA Free Baby Straw Cups 6-12 Months with Brush Sippy Cups
SHIYAO Soft Spout Sippy Cup BPA Free Baby Straw Cups 6-12 Months with Brush Sippy Cups
$12.97
walmart
Skip Hop Toddler Sippy Cup with Straw, Zoo Steel Straw Bottle, Shark
Skip Hop Toddler Sippy Cup with Straw, Zoo Steel Straw Bottle, Shark
$17.55
amazon
Simple Modern Disney Water Bottle for Kids Reusable Cup with Straw Sippy Lid Insulated Stainless Steel Thermos Tumbler for Toddlers Girls Boys 14oz Water Bottle Frozen: Snowy Playtime
Simple Modern Disney Water Bottle for Kids Reusable Cup with Straw Sippy Lid Insulated Stainless Steel Thermos Tumbler for Toddlers Girls Boys 14oz Water Bottle Frozen: Snowy Playtime
$18.99
amazon
Simple Modern - SKSC-SIP-12-UF Kids Tritan Summit Sippy Cup for Toddlers - 12oz Plastic Baby Water Bottle for Girls and Boys - Unicorn Fields - Pink
Simple Modern - SKSC-SIP-12-UF Kids Tritan Summit Sippy Cup for Toddlers - 12oz Plastic Baby Water Bottle for Girls and Boys - Unicorn Fields - Pink
$9.99
amazon
Brand Sale!Spree Silicone Sippy Cup Lids - Food-grade Multi Colors Optional Lids for All Cups Perfect Feeding Accessories - Makes Any Cup Or Bottle Spill Proof - Perfect for Toddlers & Babies
Brand Sale!Spree Silicone Sippy Cup Lids - Food-grade Multi Colors Optional Lids for All Cups Perfect Feeding Accessories - Makes Any Cup Or Bottle Spill Proof - Perfect for Toddlers & Babies
$9.96
walmart
SHIYAO Baby Sippy Cup Lids, Elephant Spill Proof Food-Grade Silicone Sippy Lids for Kids
SHIYAO Baby Sippy Cup Lids, Elephant Spill Proof Food-Grade Silicone Sippy Lids for Kids
$12.13
walmart
10 oz BPA Free Sippy Tumbler Double Wall Vacuum Insulated 304 Stainless Steel Children Baby Sippy Cup Mug Tumbler for Water and Milk Bottle with Handle ? (Rose Gold)?
10 oz BPA Free Sippy Tumbler Double Wall Vacuum Insulated 304 Stainless Steel Children Baby Sippy Cup Mug Tumbler for Water and Milk Bottle with Handle ? (Rose Gold)?
$19.99
walmart
The First Years Disney/Pixar Incredibles 2 Insulated Hard Spout Sippy Cups - 9.0 oz x 2 pack
The First Years Disney/Pixar Incredibles 2 Insulated Hard Spout Sippy Cups - 9.0 oz x 2 pack
$9.99
walgreens
The First Years Take & Toss Spill Proof Sippy Cups Value Pack, Rainbow, 20-Pieces
The First Years Take & Toss Spill Proof Sippy Cups Value Pack, Rainbow, 20-Pieces
$14.99
amazon
Stupell Industries Sit Sip Stay Awhile Festive Winter Drink Cup, Designed by Lanie Loreth Canvas Wall Art, 30 x 40, Red
Stupell Industries Sit Sip Stay Awhile Festive Winter Drink Cup, Designed by Lanie Loreth Canvas Wall Art, 30 x 40, Red
$63.12
amazon
Adjustable Milk Carton Cup Holder for Drinking Training for Baby Infant Toddlers Kids
Adjustable Milk Carton Cup Holder for Drinking Training for Baby Infant Toddlers Kids
$8.44
walmart
Baby Travel Drinking Cups With Cover Straw Drink Water Bottle Sippy Cups Portable For Kids 700ml/23.7oz
Baby Travel Drinking Cups With Cover Straw Drink Water Bottle Sippy Cups Portable For Kids 700ml/23.7oz
$15.69
walmart
Stupell Industries Sit Sip Stay Awhile Festive Winter Drink Cup, Designed by Lanie Loreth Gray Framed Wall Art, 24 x 30, Red
Stupell Industries Sit Sip Stay Awhile Festive Winter Drink Cup, Designed by Lanie Loreth Gray Framed Wall Art, 24 x 30, Red
$87.59
amazon
Simple Modern Kids Sippy Cup Tritan BPA Free Plastic Dishwasher Safe Summit Kids Cup for Babies and Toddlers, 12oz Sippy Cup, Unicorn Rainbows
Simple Modern Kids Sippy Cup Tritan BPA Free Plastic Dishwasher Safe Summit Kids Cup for Babies and Toddlers, 12oz Sippy Cup, Unicorn Rainbows
$9.99
amazon
Tommee Tippee Toddler Sportee Sippy Cup, 12+ months – 2pk (Colors & Designs Vary)
Tommee Tippee Toddler Sportee Sippy Cup, 12+ months – 2pk (Colors & Designs Vary)
$6.47
($12.99
save 50%)
walmartusa
RETAP Baby Goblet Water Bottle Infant Cups With Duckbill Mouth Shape For Feeding Baby Training 150ML
RETAP Baby Goblet Water Bottle Infant Cups With Duckbill Mouth Shape For Feeding Baby Training 150ML
$18.00
walmart
Piyo Piyo Training Cup Set
Piyo Piyo Training Cup Set
$20.95
walmart
Cute Children's Whale Spray Drinking Cup, Children's Sippy Cup, Kid's Drop-Proof Cup With Straw, 250m Portable Baby Cups with Straw, Let Child Drink More Water, Funny Crossbody Strap Design
Cute Children's Whale Spray Drinking Cup, Children's Sippy Cup, Kid's Drop-Proof Cup With Straw, 250m Portable Baby Cups with Straw, Let Child Drink More Water, Funny Crossbody Strap Design
$9.59
walmart
SUPERHOMUSE 400ml Newborns Kids Cute Cartoon Leakproof Straw Cup Baby's Learning Drinking Water Bottles Feeding Sippy Cups With Handles and Strap
SUPERHOMUSE 400ml Newborns Kids Cute Cartoon Leakproof Straw Cup Baby's Learning Drinking Water Bottles Feeding Sippy Cups With Handles and Strap
$10.05
walmart
Straw Sippy Cup Transitional Nipple Kit for Comotomo Baby Bottles, 5 oz and 8 oz
Straw Sippy Cup Transitional Nipple Kit for Comotomo Baby Bottles, 5 oz and 8 oz
$11.38
walmart
Munchkin Miracle 360 Color Changing Sippy Cup, 9oz, Color May Vary
Munchkin Miracle 360 Color Changing Sippy Cup, 9oz, Color May Vary
$7.47
walmartusa
Luxsea 210ml Baby's Learning Drinking Water Bottles Feeding Sippy Cups With Handles And Strap Newborns Kids Cute Cartoon Leakproof Cup
Luxsea 210ml Baby's Learning Drinking Water Bottles Feeding Sippy Cups With Handles And Strap Newborns Kids Cute Cartoon Leakproof Cup
$10.09
walmart
Nuby 360 Degree Easy Sip 3D Grip Wonder Cup with Printed Silicone Sleeve, 10 oz, Butterfly (80180CS24)
Nuby 360 Degree Easy Sip 3D Grip Wonder Cup with Printed Silicone Sleeve, 10 oz, Butterfly (80180CS24)
$8.99
amazon
Baby Sippy Cup with Handle Double Layer Vacuum Insulated Mug
Baby Sippy Cup with Handle Double Layer Vacuum Insulated Mug
$32.86
walmart
Munchkin Sippy Cups Purple - Purple 12-oz. Straw Cup & Utensils Set
Munchkin Sippy Cups Purple - Purple 12-oz. Straw Cup & Utensils Set
$19.98
zulily
Children's Portable Soft Silicone Sippy Cup Straw Accessories PP Silicone Baby Infant Child Travel Mug Straws Reusable
Children's Portable Soft Silicone Sippy Cup Straw Accessories PP Silicone Baby Infant Child Travel Mug Straws Reusable
$6.59
walmart
Mgaxyff Learning Drinking Cup, Baby Cup Infant Sip Cup Sippy Cup Kindergarten Children Learn Drinking Baby Feeding Tools
Mgaxyff Learning Drinking Cup, Baby Cup Infant Sip Cup Sippy Cup Kindergarten Children Learn Drinking Baby Feeding Tools
$20.38
walmart
PBnJ Baby SippyPal Sippy Cup Holder Strap Leash Tether (Pink Dot 2-Pack)
PBnJ Baby SippyPal Sippy Cup Holder Strap Leash Tether (Pink Dot 2-Pack)
$11.49
walmart
Munchkin Splash Toddler Cups with Training Lids, 7 Oz, 4 Pack
Munchkin Splash Toddler Cups with Training Lids, 7 Oz, 4 Pack
$10.99
amazon
First Essentials by NUK Hard Spout Sippy Cup Color: Balloons & Cupcakes
First Essentials by NUK Hard Spout Sippy Cup Color: Balloons & Cupcakes
$19.33
walmart
Munchkin Miracle 360 Sippy Cup, Green/Blue, 2 Count
Munchkin Miracle 360 Sippy Cup, Green/Blue, 2 Count
$12.99
amazon
Training & Transition Sippy Cups
