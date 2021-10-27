Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Life
Family
Family
Share
Family
Strollers
Teethers
Feeding
Travel Systems
bicycle trailers
Baby Carriers
Diaper Bags
Kids Activities Games
Car Seats
baby toys
Little Kids Plush Toys Cute Pink Leopard Long Legs Stuffed Soft Plush Dolls
featured
Little Kids Plush Toys Cute Pink Leopard Long Legs Stuffed Soft Plush Dolls
$12.99
walmart
Cuteam Plush Toy,Plush Toy Comfortable Parrot Pattern PP Cotton Kids Plush Toy Ornaments for Home
featured
Cuteam Plush Toy,Plush Toy Comfortable Parrot Pattern PP Cotton Kids Plush Toy Ornaments for Home
$12.69
walmart
Dachshund Plush Toy Stuffed Animal Dog Toy for Children
featured
Dachshund Plush Toy Stuffed Animal Dog Toy for Children
$46.39
walmart
Gaxdetde Simulation Cat Toys Plush Toys Simulation Animal Models Children'S Gifts
Gaxdetde Simulation Cat Toys Plush Toys Simulation Animal Models Children'S Gifts
$9.68
walmart
Egmy Simulation Cat toys Plush toys Simulation Animal Models Children'S Gifts
Egmy Simulation Cat toys Plush toys Simulation Animal Models Children'S Gifts
$12.39
walmart
Farfi 12cm Cute Cartoon Animal Giraffe Soft Plush Stuffed Toy Kid Child Birthday Gift
Farfi 12cm Cute Cartoon Animal Giraffe Soft Plush Stuffed Toy Kid Child Birthday Gift
$8.56
walmart
Gueuusu Little Kids Plush Toys, Cute Reindeer Stuffed Soft Plush Dolls
Gueuusu Little Kids Plush Toys, Cute Reindeer Stuffed Soft Plush Dolls
$12.60
walmart
Lovely Talking Hamster Plush Toy Sound Record Speaking Hamster Talking Toys for Children Brown
Lovely Talking Hamster Plush Toy Sound Record Speaking Hamster Talking Toys for Children Brown
$7.43
walmart
Elenxs Dancing Toy Music Swing Twist Dancing Toy Children Plush Fidget Kids Stress Relief Doll, Type 6
Elenxs Dancing Toy Music Swing Twist Dancing Toy Children Plush Fidget Kids Stress Relief Doll, Type 6
$20.52
walmart
EleaEleanor Promotion 15cm Talking Hamster Speak Talk Sound Record Repeat Stuffed Plush Animal Kawaii Hamster Toy For Children Kid Xmas Gift
EleaEleanor Promotion 15cm Talking Hamster Speak Talk Sound Record Repeat Stuffed Plush Animal Kawaii Hamster Toy For Children Kid Xmas Gift
$9.19
walmart
Clearance 15cm Talking Hamster Speak Talk Sound Record Repeat Stuffed Plush Animal Kawaii Hamster Toy For Children Kid Xmas Gift
Clearance 15cm Talking Hamster Speak Talk Sound Record Repeat Stuffed Plush Animal Kawaii Hamster Toy For Children Kid Xmas Gift
$9.19
walmart
3 in 1 Multipack Panorama Triptych Puzzle 3 x 500 Piece Colorful Jigsaw Puzzle – 1500 Pieces: Venice Panorama by Sam Park from KI Puzzles
3 in 1 Multipack Panorama Triptych Puzzle 3 x 500 Piece Colorful Jigsaw Puzzle – 1500 Pieces: Venice Panorama by Sam Park from KI Puzzles
$19.99
amazon
Advertisement
Wool Felt Cute Sheep Stuffed Plush Animals Toys For Kids Decor Room Decoration Ornament Children Kids Gifts
Wool Felt Cute Sheep Stuffed Plush Animals Toys For Kids Decor Room Decoration Ornament Children Kids Gifts
$8.69
walmart
Lovely Talking Hamster Plush Toy Sound Record Speaking Hamster Talking Toys for Children,Dark Brown
Lovely Talking Hamster Plush Toy Sound Record Speaking Hamster Talking Toys for Children,Dark Brown
$10.22
walmart
Cute Mimicry Pet Talking Parrot Repeats What You Say Plush Animal Toy Electronic Parrot Plush Toy, Animal Toy, Talking Bird,Birthday Present for Kids
Cute Mimicry Pet Talking Parrot Repeats What You Say Plush Animal Toy Electronic Parrot Plush Toy, Animal Toy, Talking Bird,Birthday Present for Kids
$18.29
walmart
NEW Cartoon 18cm ET Extra Terrestrial Film Soft Plush Toy Doll Kid Gift
NEW Cartoon 18cm ET Extra Terrestrial Film Soft Plush Toy Doll Kid Gift
$25.90
walmart
1 PC Baby Cartoon Chick Wind Up Clockwork Toys Lovely Kids Plush Funny Toys, Color Random
1 PC Baby Cartoon Chick Wind Up Clockwork Toys Lovely Kids Plush Funny Toys, Color Random
$6.39
walmart
Mnycxen Plush toy Cute Llama Doll Plush Sheep Children'S Birthday Gift Lovely Llama Plush
Mnycxen Plush toy Cute Llama Doll Plush Sheep Children'S Birthday Gift Lovely Llama Plush
$8.59
walmart
Kingart 105ct Mixed Media Easel Art Kit
Kingart 105ct Mixed Media Easel Art Kit
$59.99
target
Aktudy 60cm Hanging Monkey Long Arm Plush Baby Toys Doll Kids Gift rose red
Aktudy 60cm Hanging Monkey Long Arm Plush Baby Toys Doll Kids Gift rose red
$8.79
walmart
Akloker 75 X 50cm 1000 Pieces Paper Jigsaw Puzzles Tower Bridge Assembling Picture
Akloker 75 X 50cm 1000 Pieces Paper Jigsaw Puzzles Tower Bridge Assembling Picture
$20.62
walmart
ADORNit Craft Kits Purple, - Herbs & Blooms Tea Towel Embroidery Kit
ADORNit Craft Kits Purple, - Herbs & Blooms Tea Towel Embroidery Kit
$15.99
($20.00
save 20%)
zulily
Aktudy 1000pcs DIY Nightscape Puzzle Tokyo Tower Jigsaw Assembling Educational Toy
Aktudy 1000pcs DIY Nightscape Puzzle Tokyo Tower Jigsaw Assembling Educational Toy
$20.90
walmart
Medici - The Dice Game Roll-And-Write
Medici - The Dice Game Roll-And-Write
$20.99
($25.00
save 16%)
macys
Advertisement
Galison - Andy Warhol - Soup Can - 2-Sided 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Galison - Andy Warhol - Soup Can - 2-Sided 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
$10.52
walmartusa
Construction Vehicles Coloring Book for Kids Ages 4-8: A Fun Coloring Book for Kids With Big Trucks,Cranes,Tractors and Many Many More Vehicles
Construction Vehicles Coloring Book for Kids Ages 4-8: A Fun Coloring Book for Kids With Big Trucks,Cranes,Tractors and Many Many More Vehicles
$6.49
amazon
3D Puzzles Kit World Football Stadium Children's Puzzle DIY Building Blocks Toy Learning Educational Games Toys
3D Puzzles Kit World Football Stadium Children's Puzzle DIY Building Blocks Toy Learning Educational Games Toys
$20.33
walmart
Friends 3000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Friends 3000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
$34.99
amazon
ANGGREK Funny Electronic Plush Toys Musical Singing Walking Electric Toy Dog Pet Kids Child Gift Green, Electric Dog Plush Toy, Simulation Dog Plush Toy
ANGGREK Funny Electronic Plush Toys Musical Singing Walking Electric Toy Dog Pet Kids Child Gift Green, Electric Dog Plush Toy, Simulation Dog Plush Toy
$40.18
walmart
Baby Food Storage Box - Snack Container Pots - with Lid - Freezer Feeding Storage Case - Airtight Mini Plastic Box - Outdoor Portable Tableware
Baby Food Storage Box - Snack Container Pots - with Lid - Freezer Feeding Storage Case - Airtight Mini Plastic Box - Outdoor Portable Tableware
$6.99
walmart
Battat – Shape Sorter House – Color and Shape Sorting Toy with 6 Keys and 12 Shapes for Toddlers 2 years + (14-Pcs)
Battat – Shape Sorter House – Color and Shape Sorting Toy with 6 Keys and 12 Shapes for Toddlers 2 years + (14-Pcs)
$19.95
amazon
BePuzzled 3D Pixel Puzzle Mini - Coffee: 155 Pcs, One Size , Multiple Colors
BePuzzled 3D Pixel Puzzle Mini - Coffee: 155 Pcs, One Size , Multiple Colors
$13.99
jcpenney
3D Crystal Teddy Bear Puzzle, Multicolor
3D Crystal Teddy Bear Puzzle, Multicolor
$12.99
kohl's
Buffalo Games - Amazing Nature Collection - Jungle Discovery - 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Multicolor, 21.25"L X 15"W
Buffalo Games - Amazing Nature Collection - Jungle Discovery - 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Multicolor, 21.25"L X 15"W
$10.95
amazon
BOB Gear Alterrain Jogging Stroller, Melange Black
BOB Gear Alterrain Jogging Stroller, Melange Black
$599.99
amazon
AQUARIUS Marvel Villains Collage 1,000 pc Puzzle
AQUARIUS Marvel Villains Collage 1,000 pc Puzzle
$24.42
newegg
Advertisement
Wooden Jigsaw Kids Toys Dinosaur Puzzles Children Birthday Christmas Gift Early Educational Non-toxic Cartoon Animation
Wooden Jigsaw Kids Toys Dinosaur Puzzles Children Birthday Christmas Gift Early Educational Non-toxic Cartoon Animation
$13.68
walmart
Aimik Lovely Plush Cat Doll Cute Cartoon Soft Stuffed Kitten Pillow Long Throw Sleeping Pillow Doll Toy Gift for Kids Girlfriend Multiple Size
Aimik Lovely Plush Cat Doll Cute Cartoon Soft Stuffed Kitten Pillow Long Throw Sleeping Pillow Doll Toy Gift for Kids Girlfriend Multiple Size
$18.99
walmart
Buffalo Games - Aimee Stewart - Yard Sale - 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle, Multi
Buffalo Games - Aimee Stewart - Yard Sale - 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle, Multi
$10.99
($14.99
save 27%)
amazon
Angmile Baby Teether Toys Baby Teether Silicone Fruit Shape Molar Toys New Baby Dental Care Toothbrush Training Toddler Infant Care Silicone Toy 1 Set
Angmile Baby Teether Toys Baby Teether Silicone Fruit Shape Molar Toys New Baby Dental Care Toothbrush Training Toddler Infant Care Silicone Toy 1 Set
$5.54
walmart
Wrapped by Petals Coloring Book (Hardcover)
Wrapped by Petals Coloring Book (Hardcover)
$31.18
($36.00
save 13%)
walmartusa
Aarav 1000 Piece Puzzle Fire Balloons Fun Activity 27.56 x 19.69 Inch
Aarav 1000 Piece Puzzle Fire Balloons Fun Activity 27.56 x 19.69 Inch
$23.79
walmart
BabyBj?rn Baby Carrier One Air, 3D Mesh, Navy Blue, One Size
BabyBj?rn Baby Carrier One Air, 3D Mesh, Navy Blue, One Size
$475.18
walmart
BePuzzled 3D Crystal Puzzle - Roses in a Vase: 44Pcs, One Size , Multiple Colors
BePuzzled 3D Crystal Puzzle - Roses in a Vase: 44Pcs, One Size , Multiple Colors
$12.99
jcpenney
BePuzzled 3D Crystal Puzzle - Teddy Bear (Pink): 41 Pcs, Size 1.875 H x 3.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 31081
BePuzzled 3D Crystal Puzzle - Teddy Bear (Pink): 41 Pcs, Size 1.875 H x 3.75 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 31081
$14.07
wayfair
Baby Trend Travel Tot Compact Stroller, Black Stardust
Baby Trend Travel Tot Compact Stroller, Black Stardust
$129.99
amazon
Barin Toys Baby Teether Whale - NEW
Barin Toys Baby Teether Whale - NEW
$21.45
walmart
Original 3D Crystal Puzzle™ Owl 42 Piece Puzzle By Bepuzzled | Michaels®
Original 3D Crystal Puzzle™ Owl 42 Piece Puzzle By Bepuzzled | Michaels®
$11.99
($15.99
save 25%)
michaelsstores
Advertisement
Checkout Register Toy Set By Anthropologie in Assorted
Checkout Register Toy Set By Anthropologie in Assorted
$35.00
anthropologie us
Bead Corner™ Design Academy Jewelry Designer Kit | Michaels®
Bead Corner™ Design Academy Jewelry Designer Kit | Michaels®
$27.99
michaelsstores
Extra Large Size Wooden Fast Sling Puck Game Air Hockey, 22inch Wooden Desktop Game, Puck Game Fast Sling Funny Battle Toy Ice Hockey Board Game for Table Desktop
Extra Large Size Wooden Fast Sling Puck Game Air Hockey, 22inch Wooden Desktop Game, Puck Game Fast Sling Funny Battle Toy Ice Hockey Board Game for Table Desktop
$35.68
walmart
Positive Vibes Yoga Mat By Anthropologie in Black
Positive Vibes Yoga Mat By Anthropologie in Black
$58.00
anthropologie us
Buffalo Games - Aimee Stewart - Art of Origami - 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Buffalo Games - Aimee Stewart - Art of Origami - 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
$14.99
amazon
BePuzzled 3D Pixel Puzzle - Shark: 202 Pcs, One Size , Multiple Colors
BePuzzled 3D Pixel Puzzle - Shark: 202 Pcs, One Size , Multiple Colors
$16.99
jcpenney
Giraffe, a 500-piece Puzzle by Anatolian
Giraffe, a 500-piece Puzzle by Anatolian
$18.99
walmart
Coloring Books for 2 Year Olds (Pregnancy) (Paperback)
Coloring Books for 2 Year Olds (Pregnancy) (Paperback)
$12.34
walmartusa
BRC Talking Hamster Plush Toy Sound Record Speaking Hamster Toys for Children Light Brown
BRC Talking Hamster Plush Toy Sound Record Speaking Hamster Toys for Children Light Brown
$9.98
walmart
Babybjörn Baby Carrier Mini 3D Mesh In Anthracite Dark Grey
Babybjörn Baby Carrier Mini 3D Mesh In Anthracite Dark Grey
$99.99
bedbath&beyond
Disney's Donald Duck 39-pc. 3D Crystal Puzzle by BePuzzled, Multicolor
Disney's Donald Duck 39-pc. 3D Crystal Puzzle by BePuzzled, Multicolor
$15.99
kohl's
3Pcs Kids Tableware Constellations Plate+Bowl+Cup Set Corn Dishes PLA Eco Friendly & Stackable Baby Fruit Snack Containers Gemini
3Pcs Kids Tableware Constellations Plate+Bowl+Cup Set Corn Dishes PLA Eco Friendly & Stackable Baby Fruit Snack Containers Gemini
$48.34
walmart
Load More
Family
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.