Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Life
Life
Share
Life
Travel
Tech
Health
Family
Pets
Funny Dog Toys Rooster Crows Attract Puppy Squeak Dog and Cat Pet Toys Screaming Rubber Chicken size S-L Compressive toys NEWWAY
featured
Funny Dog Toys Rooster Crows Attract Puppy Squeak Dog and Cat Pet Toys Screaming Rubber Chicken size S-L Compressive toys NEWWAY
$6.87
walmart
Norbi Cat Toy Relieves Boredom, Slow Food, Bite Toy, Maze Foraging Dog Toy, Spring Feather Stick, Cat Toy
featured
Norbi Cat Toy Relieves Boredom, Slow Food, Bite Toy, Maze Foraging Dog Toy, Spring Feather Stick, Cat Toy
$26.34
walmart
Little Kids Plush Toys Cute Pink Leopard Long Legs Stuffed Soft Plush Dolls
featured
Little Kids Plush Toys Cute Pink Leopard Long Legs Stuffed Soft Plush Dolls
$12.99
walmart
Savlot Toothbrush Dog Toys Puppy Toys Chew Toys Interactive Bite Bone Toys Dog Dental Care Doggy Brushing Stick Teeth Cleaner Natural Rubber
Savlot Toothbrush Dog Toys Puppy Toys Chew Toys Interactive Bite Bone Toys Dog Dental Care Doggy Brushing Stick Teeth Cleaner Natural Rubber
$9.53
walmart
Sam's Pets 32" Becky Cat Tree Polyester/Manufactured Wood in Brown/Green/White, Size 32.09 H x 15.74 W x 14.96 D in | Wayfair SP-CT1268WH
Sam's Pets 32" Becky Cat Tree Polyester/Manufactured Wood in Brown/Green/White, Size 32.09 H x 15.74 W x 14.96 D in | Wayfair SP-CT1268WH
$106.80
wayfair
Shulemin Pet Autumn Winter Stand-up Collar Vest with Traction Buckle Cat Dog Clothes,Bright Red XS
Shulemin Pet Autumn Winter Stand-up Collar Vest with Traction Buckle Cat Dog Clothes,Bright Red XS
$9.59
walmart
Chinatera Soft Mesh Dog Harness Pet Puppy Cat Clothing Vest Blue L
Chinatera Soft Mesh Dog Harness Pet Puppy Cat Clothing Vest Blue L
$9.38
walmart
Cuteam Plush Toy,Plush Toy Comfortable Parrot Pattern PP Cotton Kids Plush Toy Ornaments for Home
Cuteam Plush Toy,Plush Toy Comfortable Parrot Pattern PP Cotton Kids Plush Toy Ornaments for Home
$12.69
walmart
Winter Savings! Pet Cat Supplies, Pet Finger Toy Containing Catnip, Pet Chew Toy for Cat, Ease Mood and Release Pressure
Winter Savings! Pet Cat Supplies, Pet Finger Toy Containing Catnip, Pet Chew Toy for Cat, Ease Mood and Release Pressure
$7.79
walmart
Dachshund Plush Toy Stuffed Animal Dog Toy for Children
Dachshund Plush Toy Stuffed Animal Dog Toy for Children
$46.39
walmart
Gaxdetde Simulation Cat Toys Plush Toys Simulation Animal Models Children'S Gifts
Gaxdetde Simulation Cat Toys Plush Toys Simulation Animal Models Children'S Gifts
$9.68
walmart
Egmy Simulation Cat toys Plush toys Simulation Animal Models Children'S Gifts
Egmy Simulation Cat toys Plush toys Simulation Animal Models Children'S Gifts
$12.39
walmart
Advertisement
Farfi 12cm Cute Cartoon Animal Giraffe Soft Plush Stuffed Toy Kid Child Birthday Gift
Farfi 12cm Cute Cartoon Animal Giraffe Soft Plush Stuffed Toy Kid Child Birthday Gift
$8.56
walmart
Gueuusu Little Kids Plush Toys, Cute Reindeer Stuffed Soft Plush Dolls
Gueuusu Little Kids Plush Toys, Cute Reindeer Stuffed Soft Plush Dolls
$12.60
walmart
Eleaeleanor Pet Dogs Warm Casual Warm Coats With High Collar For Winter And Autumn Pet Dog Puppy Supplies,Pink Xl
Eleaeleanor Pet Dogs Warm Casual Warm Coats With High Collar For Winter And Autumn Pet Dog Puppy Supplies,Pink Xl
$10.99
walmart
FILA Sandenal Orbit Sneaker, Size 10 in Yellow/Pink/Electric Blue at Nordstrom
FILA Sandenal Orbit Sneaker, Size 10 in Yellow/Pink/Electric Blue at Nordstrom
$80.00
nordstrom
Lovely Talking Hamster Plush Toy Sound Record Speaking Hamster Talking Toys for Children Brown
Lovely Talking Hamster Plush Toy Sound Record Speaking Hamster Talking Toys for Children Brown
$7.43
walmart
Chinatera Adjustable Nylon Dogs Harness Vest Puppy Chest Strap Pet Supply (White)M
Chinatera Adjustable Nylon Dogs Harness Vest Puppy Chest Strap Pet Supply (White)M
$14.66
walmart
Easy Spirit Skip Sneaker, Size 8 in Deep Magenta/Deep Magenta at Nordstrom
Easy Spirit Skip Sneaker, Size 8 in Deep Magenta/Deep Magenta at Nordstrom
$49.99
($79.00
save 37%)
nordstrom
Elenxs Dancing Toy Music Swing Twist Dancing Toy Children Plush Fidget Kids Stress Relief Doll, Type 6
Elenxs Dancing Toy Music Swing Twist Dancing Toy Children Plush Fidget Kids Stress Relief Doll, Type 6
$20.52
walmart
EleaEleanor Promotion 15cm Talking Hamster Speak Talk Sound Record Repeat Stuffed Plush Animal Kawaii Hamster Toy For Children Kid Xmas Gift
EleaEleanor Promotion 15cm Talking Hamster Speak Talk Sound Record Repeat Stuffed Plush Animal Kawaii Hamster Toy For Children Kid Xmas Gift
$9.19
walmart
2Pcs Cat Chew Toy Pet Cat Plush Contains Catnip Toy Pet Cat Plush With Catnip Toy Ladybug Cat Interactive Soft Cotton Filling Toys Ladybug Toy
2Pcs Cat Chew Toy Pet Cat Plush Contains Catnip Toy Pet Cat Plush With Catnip Toy Ladybug Cat Interactive Soft Cotton Filling Toys Ladybug Toy
$10.99
walmart
Clearance 15cm Talking Hamster Speak Talk Sound Record Repeat Stuffed Plush Animal Kawaii Hamster Toy For Children Kid Xmas Gift
Clearance 15cm Talking Hamster Speak Talk Sound Record Repeat Stuffed Plush Animal Kawaii Hamster Toy For Children Kid Xmas Gift
$9.19
walmart
3 in 1 Multipack Panorama Triptych Puzzle 3 x 500 Piece Colorful Jigsaw Puzzle – 1500 Pieces: Venice Panorama by Sam Park from KI Puzzles
3 in 1 Multipack Panorama Triptych Puzzle 3 x 500 Piece Colorful Jigsaw Puzzle – 1500 Pieces: Venice Panorama by Sam Park from KI Puzzles
$19.99
amazon
Advertisement
JANDEL Interesting Cat Fish Shape Toothbrush With Catnip, Pet Eco-Friendly Silicone Molar Stick Teeth Cleaning Toy For Cats Soft and Comfortable
JANDEL Interesting Cat Fish Shape Toothbrush With Catnip, Pet Eco-Friendly Silicone Molar Stick Teeth Cleaning Toy For Cats Soft and Comfortable
$7.77
walmart
Wool Felt Cute Sheep Stuffed Plush Animals Toys For Kids Decor Room Decoration Ornament Children Kids Gifts
Wool Felt Cute Sheep Stuffed Plush Animals Toys For Kids Decor Room Decoration Ornament Children Kids Gifts
$8.69
walmart
Nike RYZ 365 2 Sneaker, Size 8.5 in Black/White at Nordstrom
Nike RYZ 365 2 Sneaker, Size 8.5 in Black/White at Nordstrom
$85.00
nordstrom
New Balance FuelCell Rebel v2 Running Shoe, Size 7.5 in Deep Violet at Nordstrom
New Balance FuelCell Rebel v2 Running Shoe, Size 7.5 in Deep Violet at Nordstrom
$129.99
nordstrom
Lovely Talking Hamster Plush Toy Sound Record Speaking Hamster Talking Toys for Children,Dark Brown
Lovely Talking Hamster Plush Toy Sound Record Speaking Hamster Talking Toys for Children,Dark Brown
$10.22
walmart
Cute Mimicry Pet Talking Parrot Repeats What You Say Plush Animal Toy Electronic Parrot Plush Toy, Animal Toy, Talking Bird,Birthday Present for Kids
Cute Mimicry Pet Talking Parrot Repeats What You Say Plush Animal Toy Electronic Parrot Plush Toy, Animal Toy, Talking Bird,Birthday Present for Kids
$18.29
walmart
NEW Cartoon 18cm ET Extra Terrestrial Film Soft Plush Toy Doll Kid Gift
NEW Cartoon 18cm ET Extra Terrestrial Film Soft Plush Toy Doll Kid Gift
$25.90
walmart
1 PC Baby Cartoon Chick Wind Up Clockwork Toys Lovely Kids Plush Funny Toys, Color Random
1 PC Baby Cartoon Chick Wind Up Clockwork Toys Lovely Kids Plush Funny Toys, Color Random
$6.39
walmart
Cat Bowl,15Â°Tilted Cat Food Bowl Double Cat Dishes, Cat Feeder Cat Feeding Bowl Raised with Stand, Cat Food Water Bowl for Cats and Small Dog
Cat Bowl,15Â°Tilted Cat Food Bowl Double Cat Dishes, Cat Feeder Cat Feeding Bowl Raised with Stand, Cat Food Water Bowl for Cats and Small Dog
$17.99
walmart
Mnycxen Plush toy Cute Llama Doll Plush Sheep Children'S Birthday Gift Lovely Llama Plush
Mnycxen Plush toy Cute Llama Doll Plush Sheep Children'S Birthday Gift Lovely Llama Plush
$8.59
walmart
Dog Sofa
Dog Sofa
$284.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Zella Live In High Waist Ankle Performance Leggings, Size Xx-Large in Black Lori Marble Print at Nordstrom
Zella Live In High Waist Ankle Performance Leggings, Size Xx-Large in Black Lori Marble Print at Nordstrom
$65.00
nordstrom
Advertisement
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 6 Ultra Vocarb Room HEPA Air Purifier in White, Size 23.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A6AS61238110-W
Aller Air AirMedic Pro 6 Ultra Vocarb Room HEPA Air Purifier in White, Size 23.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A6AS61238110-W
$979.99
wayfair
Kingart 105ct Mixed Media Easel Art Kit
Kingart 105ct Mixed Media Easel Art Kit
$59.99
target
Tiger Yoga Poses - Women's Racerback Tank
Tiger Yoga Poses - Women's Racerback Tank
$14.99
overstock
European And American Spring And Summer New Black Ink Thin Section Small Foot High Waist Slimming Hip Wild Yoga Sports Pant Ink color L
European And American Spring And Summer New Black Ink Thin Section Small Foot High Waist Slimming Hip Wild Yoga Sports Pant Ink color L
$16.77
walmart
Park & Bench Unique Design Cardboard Cat Scratcher, 20.5" L X 12" W X 14.75" H, Medium
Park & Bench Unique Design Cardboard Cat Scratcher, 20.5" L X 12" W X 14.75" H, Medium
$53.99
($59.99
save 10%)
petco
Women's Winter Hybrid Slip-On Water Shoes - All in Motion Mauve 5, Pink
Women's Winter Hybrid Slip-On Water Shoes - All in Motion Mauve 5, Pink
$29.99
target
Altsales Resistance Bands, 3pcs Fitness Gym Yoga Trainning Bands, Elastic Booty Strength Hip Circle Exercise Bandâ€‹
Altsales Resistance Bands, 3pcs Fitness Gym Yoga Trainning Bands, Elastic Booty Strength Hip Circle Exercise Bandâ€‹
$18.97
walmart
Toys for Cat Interactive Cat Toy Ball, 360 Degree Self Rotating Ball Automatic Light Toy For Pet(9 LR44 Batteries Included, White)
Toys for Cat Interactive Cat Toy Ball, 360 Degree Self Rotating Ball Automatic Light Toy For Pet(9 LR44 Batteries Included, White)
$13.55
walmart
ADIDAS Essentials 3-Stripes Tee, Size Medium in Black/white at Nordstrom Rack
ADIDAS Essentials 3-Stripes Tee, Size Medium in Black/white at Nordstrom Rack
$21.97
nordstromrack
Aeropostale Womens Volleyball Athletic Workout Shorts
Aeropostale Womens Volleyball Athletic Workout Shorts
$16.60
overstock
adidas Women's Future Icons Logo Hoodie - Black
adidas Women's Future Icons Logo Hoodie - Black
$65.00
macy's
Bluetooth Headphones Neckband Wireless Sports Headset In-Ear Earbuds, Hi-Fi Stereo, 12 Hours Playtime C
Bluetooth Headphones Neckband Wireless Sports Headset In-Ear Earbuds, Hi-Fi Stereo, 12 Hours Playtime C
$16.99
walmart
Advertisement
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Bortti Cuddler Dog doughtnut Polyester in White/Brown, Size 4.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Bortti Cuddler Dog doughtnut Polyester in White/Brown, Size 4.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair
$82.69
wayfair
16" Cat Tree
16" Cat Tree
$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Aktudy 60cm Hanging Monkey Long Arm Plush Baby Toys Doll Kids Gift rose red
Aktudy 60cm Hanging Monkey Long Arm Plush Baby Toys Doll Kids Gift rose red
$8.79
walmart
AUPERTO Bluetooth Headphones Sweat-repellent Bluetooth 5.0 Sports Headphones with In-ear Headphones with Microphone for IOS Android
AUPERTO Bluetooth Headphones Sweat-repellent Bluetooth 5.0 Sports Headphones with In-ear Headphones with Microphone for IOS Android
$20.23
walmart
The Stripe Legging - Regular Length - 1X - Also in: M, S, 2X, XL, L, XS
The Stripe Legging - Regular Length - 1X - Also in: M, S, 2X, XL, L, XS
$74.00
verishop
Promotion Winter Warm Round Plush Cat Bed House Soft Long Plush Cat Bed Best Dog Bed For Small Dogs Cats Nest Sleeping Pet Bed Puppy Mat Deep coffee L
Promotion Winter Warm Round Plush Cat Bed House Soft Long Plush Cat Bed Best Dog Bed For Small Dogs Cats Nest Sleeping Pet Bed Puppy Mat Deep coffee L
$46.84
walmart
Avamo Women Simple T Shirts Summer Beach Tunic Blouse Short Sleeve Round Neck Loose Basic Tee
Avamo Women Simple T Shirts Summer Beach Tunic Blouse Short Sleeve Round Neck Loose Basic Tee
$20.87
walmart
Akoyovwerve Pet Carrier, Green, X-Small, 17"L
Akoyovwerve Pet Carrier, Green, X-Small, 17"L
$21.54
walmart
ADIDAS Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Jacket, Size Large Us in Black/white at Nordstrom Rack
ADIDAS Essential 3-Stripes Tricot Jacket, Size Large Us in Black/white at Nordstrom Rack
$34.97
nordstromrack
361 Degrees Womens Impulse Fitness Performance Running Shoes
361 Degrees Womens Impulse Fitness Performance Running Shoes
$69.99
walmart
Actoyo Women's V-Neck Camisole Straps Push Up Bra Vest Tank Outdoor Padded Sports Bra Tops
Actoyo Women's V-Neck Camisole Straps Push Up Bra Vest Tank Outdoor Padded Sports Bra Tops
$8.29
walmart
ASPCA Rope & Tug Toys Multi - 5" Dental Ball Dog Toy - Set of Four
ASPCA Rope & Tug Toys Multi - 5" Dental Ball Dog Toy - Set of Four
$12.99
($17.50
save 26%)
zulily
Load More
Life
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.