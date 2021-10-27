Trash & Recycling Bins

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Storage Organization
Kitchen
Trash Recycling Bins
Trash & Recycling Bins
Share
Trash & Recycling Bins
8 Gallon PetProof Sensor Trash Can with AbsorbX Odor Filter Kitchen Garbage Bin Prevents Dogs Cats Opening Lid Stainless Steel plus PetGuard.
featured
8 Gallon PetProof Sensor Trash Can with AbsorbX Odor Filter Kitchen Garbage Bin Prevents Dogs Cats Opening Lid Stainless Steel plus PetGuard.
$70.65
newegg
Chelsea Home Furniture Seul 108 Gallon Cabinet Trash Can Wood in Brown/White, Size 35.0 H x 19.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair CP467-82W-C-CT
featured
Chelsea Home Furniture Seul 108 Gallon Cabinet Trash Can Wood in Brown/White, Size 35.0 H x 19.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair CP467-82W-C-CT
$599.99
wayfair
Double 4652132N 41" Trash Bin with 2 Drawers Metal Knobs and Premium Grade Pine Wood Construction in Navy
featured
Double 4652132N 41" Trash Bin with 2 Drawers Metal Knobs and Premium Grade Pine Wood Construction in Navy
$899.99
appliancesconnection
Non-Contact Automatic Trash Can, Collapsible Trash Can With Lid
Non-Contact Automatic Trash Can, Collapsible Trash Can With Lid
$77.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Motion Sensor Recycling Bin
Motion Sensor Recycling Bin
$135.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Brabantia Trash Can Newicon, 8 Gallon / 30L Passion Red
Brabantia Trash Can Newicon, 8 Gallon / 30L Passion Red
$60.63
($73.00
save 17%)
walmartusa
Creative Home 30L Round Push to Open Trash Can
Creative Home 30L Round Push to Open Trash Can
$97.99
overstock
Brabantia Bo 9 Gallon Touch Top Multi-Compartments Trash & Recycling Bin Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray/Green, Size 26.8 H x 21.3 W x 12.3 D in
Brabantia Bo 9 Gallon Touch Top Multi-Compartments Trash & Recycling Bin Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray/Green, Size 26.8 H x 21.3 W x 12.3 D in
$212.74
wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Mayfair 18.5 Gallon Trash Can Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 35.0 H x 17.7 W x 17.7 D in | Wayfair BAYI7260 37497622
Bay Isle Home™ Mayfair 18.5 Gallon Trash Can Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 35.0 H x 17.7 W x 17.7 D in | Wayfair BAYI7260 37497622
$179.99
wayfair
Brabantia Bo Touch Touch Top Multi-Compartments Trash & Recycle Bin Stainless Steel in Black, Size 26.7 H x 21.3 W x 12.4 D in | Wayfair 316203
Brabantia Bo Touch Touch Top Multi-Compartments Trash & Recycle Bin Stainless Steel in Black, Size 26.7 H x 21.3 W x 12.4 D in | Wayfair 316203
$200.95
wayfair
Precision Series® Stainless Steel 13.5 Gallon Swing Top Trash Can
Precision Series® Stainless Steel 13.5 Gallon Swing Top Trash Can
$290.89
wayfairnorthamerica
Brabantia newIcon .8G Step Trash Can - Mineral Concrete Gray
Brabantia newIcon .8G Step Trash Can - Mineral Concrete Gray
$89.00
macy's
Advertisement
Avanti Antigua Trash Can - Ivory
Avanti Antigua Trash Can - Ivory
$45.00
($90.00
save 50%)
macy's
Bath Bliss Stainless Steel Trash Can - White
Bath Bliss Stainless Steel Trash Can - White
$13.00
($26.00
save 50%)
macy's
Dapota Round Mini Trash Can w/ Lid Soft Close & Removable Inner Wastebasket in Gray, Size 10.8 H x 7.9 W x 0.8 D in | Wayfair qTJ00035
Dapota Round Mini Trash Can w/ Lid Soft Close & Removable Inner Wastebasket in Gray, Size 10.8 H x 7.9 W x 0.8 D in | Wayfair qTJ00035
$83.99
wayfair
Brabantia Trash Can Newicon, 3.2 Gallon / 12L White
Brabantia Trash Can Newicon, 3.2 Gallon / 12L White
$37.00
($50.00
save 26%)
walmartusa
Brabantia Bo 9 Gallon Step On Multi-Compartments Trash & Recycling Bin Stainless Steel in Gray/Green/White, Size 17.3 H x 21.3 W x 14.4 D in 121142
Brabantia Bo 9 Gallon Step On Multi-Compartments Trash & Recycling Bin Stainless Steel in Gray/Green/White, Size 17.3 H x 21.3 W x 14.4 D in 121142
$202.08
wayfair
Bath Bliss Hammered Textured Trash Can in White - 8.75"Rdx11"
Bath Bliss Hammered Textured Trash Can in White - 8.75"Rdx11"
$20.98
overstock
Brabantia Step Trash Can NewIcon, 0.8 Gallon - Passion Red
Brabantia Step Trash Can NewIcon, 0.8 Gallon - Passion Red
$44.99
($65.00
save 31%)
macy's
Nexio Steel 1.45 Gallon Step On Trash Can
Nexio Steel 1.45 Gallon Step On Trash Can
$38.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Trash Can With Automatic Lid Opening And Motion Sensing Activation
Trash Can With Automatic Lid Opening And Motion Sensing Activation
$134.51
wayfairnorthamerica
Compost Bin,Kitchen Recycling Bins Stainless Steel Bins For Kitchen Counter With Lid And Wooden Box
Compost Bin,Kitchen Recycling Bins Stainless Steel Bins For Kitchen Counter With Lid And Wooden Box
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Blaze Grills Narrow Roll-Out Stainless Steel 10.5 Gallon Recycling Bin Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 26.38 H x 13.88 W x 19.63 D in | Wayfair
Blaze Grills Narrow Roll-Out Stainless Steel 10.5 Gallon Recycling Bin Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 26.38 H x 13.88 W x 19.63 D in | Wayfair
$494.99
wayfair
Design Trend Silver Stainless Steel Oval Step Trash Can with Lid | 30 L
Design Trend Silver Stainless Steel Oval Step Trash Can with Lid | 30 L
$74.56
amazon
Advertisement
Erwyn Cordoba Cordoba Sleek 4 Gallon Trash Can Sets Leather in Black, Size 12.13 H x 13.0 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair 68772
Erwyn Cordoba Cordoba Sleek 4 Gallon Trash Can Sets Leather in Black, Size 12.13 H x 13.0 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair 68772
$245.94
wayfair
Evideco Psychic Printed Trash Can Wastebasket Plastic 4.5-Liters-1.2-Gal, Size 9.5 H x 7.8 W x 7.8 D in | Wayfair 6500643
Evideco Psychic Printed Trash Can Wastebasket Plastic 4.5-Liters-1.2-Gal, Size 9.5 H x 7.8 W x 7.8 D in | Wayfair 6500643
$19.13
wayfair
Live Fast Eat Trash Can Raccoon Camping Or Hiking T-Shirt
Live Fast Eat Trash Can Raccoon Camping Or Hiking T-Shirt
$13.95
amazon
ETO49042 49042 Trash Picker Tool with Stainless Steel Tip, 43-Inch, Yellow, 43-Inch multi-purpose pick up tool: paper, trash, cans (plastic or metal) By Ettore
ETO49042 49042 Trash Picker Tool with Stainless Steel Tip, 43-Inch, Yellow, 43-Inch multi-purpose pick up tool: paper, trash, cans (plastic or metal) By Ettore
$19.87
walmart
Fixturedisplays® Car Trash Can Travel Rubbish Bin Mobile Garbage Bag Container 14780
Fixturedisplays® Car Trash Can Travel Rubbish Bin Mobile Garbage Bag Container 14780
$20.64
wayfairnorthamerica
Tampere Trash Can
Tampere Trash Can
$1,179.99
wayfairnorthamerica
EKO Cozy 45 Liter/11.8 Gallon Step Trash Can, Fingerprint-Resistant Stainless Steel
EKO Cozy 45 Liter/11.8 Gallon Step Trash Can, Fingerprint-Resistant Stainless Steel
$114.52
amazon
Exaco 2.1 Recycled Plastic Kitchen compost bin Composter in Black | UCSMALL-B
Exaco 2.1 Recycled Plastic Kitchen compost bin Composter in Black | UCSMALL-B
$35.98
lowes
EVIDECO 4.5 l/ 1.2 Gal. Round Bath Floor Trash Can Waste Bin Taupe, Brown
EVIDECO 4.5 l/ 1.2 Gal. Round Bath Floor Trash Can Waste Bin Taupe, Brown
$36.99
homedepot
4 Gallon Motion Sensor Trash Can
4 Gallon Motion Sensor Trash Can
$159.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Diono Pop Up Trash Bin - Black
Diono Pop Up Trash Bin - Black
$7.99
macy's
Ebern Designs Gennadius Trash Can Wood in Black, Size 28.0 H x 21.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair 2DE2E10634C94A0EA92ACDA6233ADCDC
Ebern Designs Gennadius Trash Can Wood in Black, Size 28.0 H x 21.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair 2DE2E10634C94A0EA92ACDA6233ADCDC
$1,206.44
wayfair
Advertisement
Ex-Cell Metro 54 Gallon Multi-Compartments Trash & Recycling Bin Stainless Steel in Brown, Size 31.0 H x 42.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair EXCRCMTR3HCP
Ex-Cell Metro 54 Gallon Multi-Compartments Trash & Recycling Bin Stainless Steel in Brown, Size 31.0 H x 42.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair EXCRCMTR3HCP
$1,068.62
wayfair
Garbage Truck Recycling Plastic Waste Bin Recycle Cute 2020 Dumpster On Fire Burning Flame Dustbin Trash Can Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Garbage Truck Recycling Plastic Waste Bin Recycle Cute 2020 Dumpster On Fire Burning Flame Dustbin Trash Can Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
1 Gallon Swing Top Trash Can
1 Gallon Swing Top Trash Can
$32.41
wayfairnorthamerica
Garbage Truck Recycling Trash Truck Driver Can Love Peace Recycling Trash Garbage Bin Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Garbage Truck Recycling Trash Truck Driver Can Love Peace Recycling Trash Garbage Bin Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.95
amazon
Fun Garbage Day Trash Can Gear Fun TRASH CAN Garbage Day Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Fun Garbage Day Trash Can Gear Fun TRASH CAN Garbage Day Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Erwyn Frieze 4 Gallon Trash Can Sets Leather in Brown, Size 11.5 H x 13.88 W x 8.75 D in | Wayfair 69791
Erwyn Frieze 4 Gallon Trash Can Sets Leather in Brown, Size 11.5 H x 13.88 W x 8.75 D in | Wayfair 69791
$275.94
wayfair
Evideco Orchid Printed Trash Can Wastebasket Plastic 4.5-Liters-1.2-Gal in Gray/Pink, Size 9.5 H x 7.8 W x 7.8 D in | Wayfair 6500646
Evideco Orchid Printed Trash Can Wastebasket Plastic 4.5-Liters-1.2-Gal in Gray/Pink, Size 9.5 H x 7.8 W x 7.8 D in | Wayfair 6500646
$19.13
wayfair
Eko Phantom-X Stainless Steel 45-Liter Motion Sensor Trash Can
Eko Phantom-X Stainless Steel 45-Liter Motion Sensor Trash Can
$128.99
buybuybaby
NINESTARS 21 Gal Touchless Motion Sensor Trash Can
NINESTARS 21 Gal Touchless Motion Sensor Trash Can
$107.00
qvc
MingshanAncient Stainless Steel Trash Can, Garbage Can For Office (11.8 X 11 X 7.48 Inches) in Gray, Size 11.8 H x 11.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair
MingshanAncient Stainless Steel Trash Can, Garbage Can For Office (11.8 X 11 X 7.48 Inches) in Gray, Size 11.8 H x 11.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair
$67.32
wayfair
PARTYKINDOM 1PC Household Trash Can Flowerpot Woven Open Wastebasket (Imitated Rattan Style) in Brown, Size 7.874 H x 11.4173 W x 11.4173 D in
PARTYKINDOM 1PC Household Trash Can Flowerpot Woven Open Wastebasket (Imitated Rattan Style) in Brown, Size 7.874 H x 11.4173 W x 11.4173 D in
$42.99
wayfair
Nine Stars Trash Cans yellow - Yellow Plastic Sensor Trash Can
Nine Stars Trash Cans yellow - Yellow Plastic Sensor Trash Can
$32.99
($39.95
save 17%)
zulily
Advertisement
Trash Can with AbsorbX Odor Filter and Air Freshener Sensor Stainless Steel 4 Gallon
Trash Can with AbsorbX Odor Filter and Air Freshener Sensor Stainless Steel 4 Gallon
$65.71
newegg
Car - Mounted Mini Car Trash Can Peel Bucket Multi - Function Compartment Car Accessories Auto MÃ¼lleimer Organizer Car Trash Can Mini Car Trash Can
Car - Mounted Mini Car Trash Can Peel Bucket Multi - Function Compartment Car Accessories Auto MÃ¼lleimer Organizer Car Trash Can Mini Car Trash Can
$14.31
walmart
Allure Trash Cans MULTI - Derby Wastebasket
Allure Trash Cans MULTI - Derby Wastebasket
$17.99
($29.99
save 40%)
zulily
Marta Inlay Trash Can By Anthropologie in Grey
Marta Inlay Trash Can By Anthropologie in Grey
$78.00
anthropologie us
Money is a Trash Can - Class Statement T-Shirt
Money is a Trash Can - Class Statement T-Shirt
$13.07
amazon
Ninestars NPT-15-1 3.1 Gallons / 12 Liters, Motion Sensor Diaper Disposal Trash Can, Silver
Ninestars NPT-15-1 3.1 Gallons / 12 Liters, Motion Sensor Diaper Disposal Trash Can, Silver
$35.39
amazon
Mayne 45-Gallon Black Plastic Trash Can with Lid | 4835-B
Mayne 45-Gallon Black Plastic Trash Can with Lid | 4835-B
$133.83
lowes
Mind Reader Steel 3-Section Recycling Bin, Silver
Mind Reader Steel 3-Section Recycling Bin, Silver
$77.52
amazon
Super Thin Trash Can, 14 Liter Gray Trash Can
Super Thin Trash Can, 14 Liter Gray Trash Can
$63.34
wayfairnorthamerica
Folding Trash Bag Bracket Kitchen Plastic Bag Rack Cabinet Trash Bag Save Space Door Back Type Iron Hanging Trash Can Garbage Racks Holder
Folding Trash Bag Bracket Kitchen Plastic Bag Rack Cabinet Trash Bag Save Space Door Back Type Iron Hanging Trash Can Garbage Racks Holder
$15.59
walmart
1Pc Step Trash Can 15L Large Capacity Garbage Can Home Office Rubbish Bin
1Pc Step Trash Can 15L Large Capacity Garbage Can Home Office Rubbish Bin
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Honey-Can-Do Indoor Step Trash Can, Silver Stainless Steel, 7.93 Gal. (TRS-02110) | Quill
Honey-Can-Do Indoor Step Trash Can, Silver Stainless Steel, 7.93 Gal. (TRS-02110) | Quill
$60.99
quill
Load More
Trash & Recycling Bins
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.