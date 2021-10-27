Closet Systems

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Storage Organization
Closet
Systems
Closet Systems
Share
Closet Systems
Johansen 47" W Closet System Starter Kit
featured
Johansen 47" W Closet System Starter Kit
$205.32
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Leeya 47" W Closet System Starter Kit Solid + Manufactured Wood in Brown, Size 70.86 H x 47.24 W x 15.74 D in | Wayfair
featured
17 Stories Leeya 47" W Closet System Starter Kit Solid + Manufactured Wood in Brown, Size 70.86 H x 47.24 W x 15.74 D in | Wayfair
$189.00
wayfair
Remziye 47.24" W Closet System Reach-In Sets
featured
Remziye 47.24" W Closet System Reach-In Sets
$189.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories 47.2"W Freestanding Closet Organizer Closet System Closet Storage Wire/Metal/Manufactured Wood in Brown | Wayfair
17 Stories 47.2"W Freestanding Closet Organizer Closet System Closet Storage Wire/Metal/Manufactured Wood in Brown | Wayfair
$154.99
wayfair
17 Stories Benco 47.2" W 47.2" W Closet System Walk-In Sets Manufactured Wood in White, Size 70.86 H x 59.5 W x 15.74 D in | Wayfair
17 Stories Benco 47.2" W 47.2" W Closet System Walk-In Sets Manufactured Wood in White, Size 70.86 H x 59.5 W x 15.74 D in | Wayfair
$249.99
wayfair
John Louis Home 48" W - 120" W Closet System Solid Wood in Black/Brown, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair JLH-320
John Louis Home 48" W - 120" W Closet System Solid Wood in Black/Brown, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair JLH-320
$959.99
wayfair
John Louis Home Deluxe 96" W - 120" W Closet System Walk-In Sets Solid Wood in Black/Brown, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair JLH-318
John Louis Home Deluxe 96" W - 120" W Closet System Walk-In Sets Solid Wood in Black/Brown, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair JLH-318
$1,299.99
wayfair
John Louis Home 26.25" Closet System Walk-in Tower Solid Wood in Brown/White, Size 72.0 H x 26.25 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair JLH-468
John Louis Home 26.25" Closet System Walk-in Tower Solid Wood in Brown/White, Size 72.0 H x 26.25 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair JLH-468
$899.99
wayfair
Deluxe 26.25" W Closet System Walk-In Sets
Deluxe 26.25" W Closet System Walk-In Sets
$857.66
wayfairnorthamerica
Rebrilliant Riggio 35" W Closet System Type Wire/Metal in Black, Size 70.0 H x 35.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 370929381FFF4307A9BFDA2E5647113D
Rebrilliant Riggio 35" W Closet System Type Wire/Metal in Black, Size 70.0 H x 35.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 370929381FFF4307A9BFDA2E5647113D
$76.57
wayfair
Rebrilliant Chamberlin 73" W Closet System Reach-In Sets Wire/Metal in White, Size 73.0 W x 11.75 D in | Wayfair EZS-SCRW72
Rebrilliant Chamberlin 73" W Closet System Reach-In Sets Wire/Metal in White, Size 73.0 W x 11.75 D in | Wayfair EZS-SCRW72
$99.95
wayfair
Portable Wardrobe Closets, Large Cube Storage Organizer System Cabinet Bedroom Armoires Plastic Dresser Cubby Shelving With Doors Closet For Hanging C
Portable Wardrobe Closets, Large Cube Storage Organizer System Cabinet Bedroom Armoires Plastic Dresser Cubby Shelving With Doors Closet For Hanging C
$104.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Martha Stewart The Everyday System 8ft Hanging & 6 Drawer Cabinet Wire/Metal, Size 14"D | Wayfair EDS.00241.00025.00
Martha Stewart The Everyday System 8ft Hanging & 6 Drawer Cabinet Wire/Metal, Size 14"D | Wayfair EDS.00241.00025.00
$2,863.00
wayfair
Martha Stewart California Closets The Everyday System 56.75" W Closet System Walk-In Set Wire/Metal/Manufactured Wood in Gray/Brown | Wayfair
Martha Stewart California Closets The Everyday System 56.75" W Closet System Walk-In Set Wire/Metal/Manufactured Wood in Gray/Brown | Wayfair
$1,583.00
wayfair
4-8' Wire Closet System Black - Made By Design
4-8' Wire Closet System Black - Made By Design
$130.00
target
Organize It All Neu Home Pipe Line Freestanding Hanging Rack and Shelves for Bedroom Storage Closet System, Black
Organize It All Neu Home Pipe Line Freestanding Hanging Rack and Shelves for Bedroom Storage Closet System, Black
$118.55
amazon
Weiler 56" W Closet System Starter Kit
Weiler 56" W Closet System Starter Kit
$52.91
wayfairnorthamerica
Macintyre Closet System Starter Kit
Macintyre Closet System Starter Kit
$56.88
wayfairnorthamerica
48"W Closet System
48"W Closet System
$85.00
wayfairnorthamerica
California Closets® The Everyday System™ 77" W x 20" D Closet System Walk-In Sets
California Closets® The Everyday System™ 77" W x 20" D Closet System Walk-In Sets
$1,970.00
wayfairnorthamerica
John Louis Home Deluxe 96" W - 120" W Closet System Walk-In Sets Solid Wood in Black/Brown, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair
John Louis Home Deluxe 96" W - 120" W Closet System Walk-In Sets Solid Wood in Black/Brown, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair
$969.99
wayfair
John Louis Home Woodcrest 48" W - 120" W Closet System Reach-In Sets Solid Wood in Brown, Size 12.0 D in | Wayfair JLH-456
John Louis Home Woodcrest 48" W - 120" W Closet System Reach-In Sets Solid Wood in Brown, Size 12.0 D in | Wayfair JLH-456
$899.99
wayfair
John Louis Home Woodcrest Closet System Walk-In Set Solid Wood in Brown, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair JLH-398
John Louis Home Woodcrest Closet System Walk-In Set Solid Wood in Brown, Size 16.0 D in | Wayfair JLH-398
$929.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Merissa 47" Closet System Wire/Metal/Manufactured Wood in Gray/Black, Size 70.86 H x 47.0 W x 15.74 D in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Merissa 47" Closet System Wire/Metal/Manufactured Wood in Gray/Black, Size 70.86 H x 47.0 W x 15.74 D in | Wayfair
$219.00
wayfair
Advertisement
John Louis Home Woodcrest 26" W Closet System Reach-In Sets Solid Wood in Brown, Size 12.0 D in | Wayfair JLH-356
John Louis Home Woodcrest 26" W Closet System Reach-In Sets Solid Wood in Brown, Size 12.0 D in | Wayfair JLH-356
$319.99
($400.00
save 20%)
wayfair
John Louis Home Simplicity 48" W - 120" W Closet System Reach-In Sets Solid Wood in Brown, Size 12.0 D in | Wayfair JLH-450
John Louis Home Simplicity 48" W - 120" W Closet System Reach-In Sets Solid Wood in Brown, Size 12.0 D in | Wayfair JLH-450
$909.99
wayfair
Ebern Designs Gent 43" W Closet System Starter Kit Wire/Metal in Black, Size 42.5 H x 42.5 W x 14.1 D in | Wayfair FA07EDCAFC304413BC055B973F27F703
Ebern Designs Gent 43" W Closet System Starter Kit Wire/Metal in Black, Size 42.5 H x 42.5 W x 14.1 D in | Wayfair FA07EDCAFC304413BC055B973F27F703
$49.99
wayfair
Closet Evolution 30 in. W Espresso Corner Wood Closet System, Brown
Closet Evolution 30 in. W Espresso Corner Wood Closet System, Brown
$319.98
homedepot
John Louis Home 72" W - 120" W Closet System Solid Wood in Black/Brown, Size 12.0 D in | Wayfair JLH-344
John Louis Home 72" W - 120" W Closet System Solid Wood in Black/Brown, Size 12.0 D in | Wayfair JLH-344
$1,026.99
wayfair
Origami A2 Closet System, Bronze
Origami A2 Closet System, Bronze
$861.98
amazon
Flemings 33" W Closet System
Flemings 33" W Closet System
$84.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Abou 58" W Closet System Walk-In Sets
Abou 58" W Closet System Walk-In Sets
$97.89
wayfairnorthamerica
Configurations Deluxe Closet Kit, 3-6 Ft., Wire Shelving Kit With Expandable Shelving And Telescoping Rods, Custom Closet Organization System, Easy In
Configurations Deluxe Closet Kit, 3-6 Ft., Wire Shelving Kit With Expandable Shelving And Telescoping Rods, Custom Closet Organization System, Easy In
$379.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Quedgeley 53" W - 71.5" W Closet System Starter Kit
Quedgeley 53" W - 71.5" W Closet System Starter Kit
$170.94
wayfairnorthamerica
Blaney 73" W Closet System Walk-In Sets
Blaney 73" W Closet System Walk-In Sets
$186.57
wayfairnorthamerica
Rubbermaid Configurations Deluxe Closet Kit, White, 4-8 Ft., Wire Shelving Kit with Expandable Shelving and Telescoping Rods, Custom Closet Organization System, Easy Installation
Rubbermaid Configurations Deluxe Closet Kit, White, 4-8 Ft., Wire Shelving Kit with Expandable Shelving and Telescoping Rods, Custom Closet Organization System, Easy Installation
$159.99
amazon
Advertisement
Rebrilliant Deluxe Double Rod Adjustable Closet Organization System in Black, Size 80.125 H x 19.5 D in | Wayfair F221339F7A224AC2B2ABE484D123D0BD
Rebrilliant Deluxe Double Rod Adjustable Closet Organization System in Black, Size 80.125 H x 19.5 D in | Wayfair F221339F7A224AC2B2ABE484D123D0BD
$213.99
wayfair
Rebrilliant Macintyre Closet System Starter Kit in Black, Size 50.0 H x 37.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 9379DDFB7DBD4F1D9DE621E41060ED22
Rebrilliant Macintyre Closet System Starter Kit in Black, Size 50.0 H x 37.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair 9379DDFB7DBD4F1D9DE621E41060ED22
$56.88
wayfair
Rebrilliant Llanas 71" W Closet System Starter Kit Wire/Metal/Fabric in Gray, Size 85.0 H x 71.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair
Rebrilliant Llanas 71" W Closet System Starter Kit Wire/Metal/Fabric in Gray, Size 85.0 H x 71.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair
$271.90
wayfair
Rebrilliant Middlefield 29" W - 47" W Closet System Starter Kit Wire/Metal in Gray, Size 16.5 D in | Wayfair 50612100
Rebrilliant Middlefield 29" W - 47" W Closet System Starter Kit Wire/Metal in Gray, Size 16.5 D in | Wayfair 50612100
$83.58
wayfair
Jacobson 32" W Closet System Walk-In Tower
Jacobson 32" W Closet System Walk-In Tower
$143.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Closet & CO South Dakota 54" W Closet System Reach-In Sets Manufactured Wood in Brown/Green, Size 98.0 H x 54.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair UC.540401
Closet & CO South Dakota 54" W Closet System Reach-In Sets Manufactured Wood in Brown/Green, Size 98.0 H x 54.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair UC.540401
$1,305.50
wayfair
ClosetMaid Style+ 73.1 in W - 121.1 in W Coastal Teak Traditional Style Basic Plus Wood Closet System Kit
ClosetMaid Style+ 73.1 in W - 121.1 in W Coastal Teak Traditional Style Basic Plus Wood Closet System Kit
$509.13
homedepot
Closet Evolution 25.125 in. W Harvest Grain Accessory Wood Closet System Tower
Closet Evolution 25.125 in. W Harvest Grain Accessory Wood Closet System Tower
$376.99
homedepot
Dotted Line™ Grid 21" W - 25" W Closet System Manufactured Wood in Brown, Size 48.0 H x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 85AB6947632D4CB890ACB7FFBD5789E5
Dotted Line™ Grid 21" W - 25" W Closet System Manufactured Wood in Brown, Size 48.0 H x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 85AB6947632D4CB890ACB7FFBD5789E5
$182.99
wayfair
EasyFit Closet Storage Solutions 48"-96" W Weathered Gray Closet System, Weathered Gray
EasyFit Closet Storage Solutions 48"-96" W Weathered Gray Closet System, Weathered Gray
$241.99
($500.00
save 52%)
ashleyhomestore
Beachcrest Home™ Navarra 32" W Closet System Corner Systems Manufactured Wood in Gray, Size 83.7 H x 32.25 W x 32.25 D in | Wayfair
Beachcrest Home™ Navarra 32" W Closet System Corner Systems Manufactured Wood in Gray, Size 83.7 H x 32.25 W x 32.25 D in | Wayfair
$426.94
wayfair
Dotted Line™ Grid 25" W Closet System Reach-In Sets Manufactured Wood in Orange, Size 25.125 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair
Dotted Line™ Grid 25" W Closet System Reach-In Sets Manufactured Wood in Orange, Size 25.125 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair
$336.99
wayfair
Advertisement
CLOSETS By LIBERTY 36 in. W White Adjustable Wood Closet System with 8-Shelves and 2-Rods, Classic White
CLOSETS By LIBERTY 36 in. W White Adjustable Wood Closet System with 8-Shelves and 2-Rods, Classic White
$865.50
homedepot
Closet & CO South Dakota 96" W Closet System Reach-In Sets Manufactured Wood in Brown/Green, Size 132.0 H x 96.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair UC.960101
Closet & CO South Dakota 96" W Closet System Reach-In Sets Manufactured Wood in Brown/Green, Size 132.0 H x 96.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair UC.960101
$1,379.99
wayfair
Closet & CO South Dakota 72" W Closet System Reach-In Sets Manufactu Wood in Red, Size 107.0 H x 72.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair UC.720202
Closet & CO South Dakota 72" W Closet System Reach-In Sets Manufactu Wood in Red, Size 107.0 H x 72.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair UC.720202
$1,699.99
wayfair
Closet Evolution 36 in. W - 60 in. W Espresso Wood Closet System, Brown
Closet Evolution 36 in. W - 60 in. W Espresso Wood Closet System, Brown
$198.98
homedepot
Dotted Line™ Grid 21" W - 25" W Closet System Manufactured Wood in White, Size 48.0 H x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 5CE1210C03734879AC2C75C3714417CE
Dotted Line™ Grid 21" W - 25" W Closet System Manufactured Wood in White, Size 48.0 H x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 5CE1210C03734879AC2C75C3714417CE
$199.99
wayfair
Dotted Line™ Grid 72" W Closet System Manufactured Wood in Brown, Size 72.0 H x 72.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 9846B3B561334B9EA06C0E5333A3D079
Dotted Line™ Grid 72" W Closet System Manufactured Wood in Brown, Size 72.0 H x 72.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 9846B3B561334B9EA06C0E5333A3D079
$507.83
wayfair
Closet & CO South Dakota 132" W Closet System Reach-In Sets Manufactu Wood in Red, Size 85.0 H x 132.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair UC.132102
Closet & CO South Dakota 132" W Closet System Reach-In Sets Manufactu Wood in Red, Size 85.0 H x 132.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair UC.132102
$2,969.99
wayfair
Closet Evolution 30 in. W White Corner Wood Closet System
Closet Evolution 30 in. W White Corner Wood Closet System
$319.98
homedepot
Closet & CO South Dakota 84" W Closet System Reach-In Sets Manufactu Wood in Red, Size 122.0 H x 84.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair UC.840202
Closet & CO South Dakota 84" W Closet System Reach-In Sets Manufactu Wood in Red, Size 122.0 H x 84.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair UC.840202
$1,899.99
wayfair
ClosetCulture Shoe Rack Kit For Modular Closet System in Brown/Gray, Size 5.0 H x 23.75 W x 16.625 D in | Wayfair KV.CC.0335-SRK-CN
ClosetCulture Shoe Rack Kit For Modular Closet System in Brown/Gray, Size 5.0 H x 23.75 W x 16.625 D in | Wayfair KV.CC.0335-SRK-CN
$76.77
wayfair
ClosetMaid ShelfTrack 48-72 in. Wire Closet System
ClosetMaid ShelfTrack 48-72 in. Wire Closet System
$158.99
overstock
Eric 56" W - 76" W Closet System Reach-In Sets
Eric 56" W - 76" W Closet System Reach-In Sets
$203.21
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Closet Systems
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.