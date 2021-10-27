Paint Tools

Skip to content
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
Paint Tools
Chinatera 2pcs Rubber Imitation Wood Grain Wall Painting Decorative Roller Brushes
featured
Chinatera 2pcs Rubber Imitation Wood Grain Wall Painting Decorative Roller Brushes
$12.65
walmart
Chinatera 5pcs Paint Roller Kit Multifunctional Garage Wall Painting Paint Edger Tool
featured
Chinatera 5pcs Paint Roller Kit Multifunctional Garage Wall Painting Paint Edger Tool
$47.60
walmart
CawBing Pattern Paint Roller Tool Environmental Protection Stamp Painting Decorative Cylinder Tools for Wall Cover In 5 Pieces
featured
CawBing Pattern Paint Roller Tool Environmental Protection Stamp Painting Decorative Cylinder Tools for Wall Cover In 5 Pieces
$10.49
walmart
Basics Paint Roller Kit - Includes Paint Roller Covers and Paint Cage Frame With Metal Tray, 11-Piece
Basics Paint Roller Kit - Includes Paint Roller Covers and Paint Cage Frame With Metal Tray, 11-Piece
$22.24
walmart
Paint Brush, 3in., 18-5/16in.
Paint Brush, 3in., 18-5/16in.
$16.01
walmart
Bercom HANDy Paint Tray
Bercom HANDy Paint Tray
$34.11
walmart
Paint Tray, 1 pt, Plastic
Paint Tray, 1 pt, Plastic
$9.45
walmart
Paint Roller Waterproof Special Pure Hot Melt Paint Brush
Paint Roller Waterproof Special Pure Hot Melt Paint Brush
$20.16
walmart
Paint Roller Cover, 9 in. L, 3/4 in. Nap
Paint Roller Cover, 9 in. L, 3/4 in. Nap
$12.08
walmart
Paint Brush, 1 in. Sz, Angle Sash, Tan, Wood
Paint Brush, 1 in. Sz, Angle Sash, Tan, Wood
$12.16
walmart
Long Handle Gold Synthetic Paintbrush Set By Artist's Loft® Necessities™ | Michaels®
Long Handle Gold Synthetic Paintbrush Set By Artist's Loft® Necessities™ | Michaels®
$10.99
michaelsstores
Bestt Liebco 99031715 Value Series Paint Brush, 1-1/2"
Bestt Liebco 99031715 Value Series Paint Brush, 1-1/2"
$12.98
overstock
Chinatera 5 in 1 Paint Runner Pro Roller Brush Handle Brush Office Room Wall Painting
Chinatera 5 in 1 Paint Runner Pro Roller Brush Handle Brush Office Room Wall Painting
$46.70
walmart
12 PC 3" Paint Brushes Chip Brush Adhesives Paint Touchups Stain Disposable
12 PC 3" Paint Brushes Chip Brush Adhesives Paint Touchups Stain Disposable
$13.99
walmart
Project Select 1" Varnish & Wall Good Trim Paint Brush 10PK
Project Select 1" Varnish & Wall Good Trim Paint Brush 10PK
$28.46
walmart
Paint Roller Cover, 4" L, Acrylic, 1/2" Nap
Paint Roller Cover, 4" L, Acrylic, 1/2" Nap
$8.44
walmart
Paint Brush, 2-1/2in., 17-15/16in.
Paint Brush, 2-1/2in., 17-15/16in.
$14.65
walmart
Shur-Line 2006698 4-Inch Mini Paint Roller Cover Refills with Foam-Covered Ends, Pack of 10, 4 WIDE: These mini paint roller covers measure 4 in width, so they can.., By Brand ShurLine
Shur-Line 2006698 4-Inch Mini Paint Roller Cover Refills with Foam-Covered Ends, Pack of 10, 4 WIDE: These mini paint roller covers measure 4 in width, so they can.., By Brand ShurLine
$18.76
walmart
Curtis Wagner Plastics Roller Paint Tray 6" (5-Pack) - (Dimensions: 9 x 12) Heavy Duty Plastic Disposable & Reusable Paint Tray Liner for Your Rollers & Brushes - Small Medium Large Paint Trays
Curtis Wagner Plastics Roller Paint Tray 6" (5-Pack) - (Dimensions: 9 x 12) Heavy Duty Plastic Disposable & Reusable Paint Tray Liner for Your Rollers & Brushes - Small Medium Large Paint Trays
$19.99
walmart
7 Inch Rubber Paint Roller Embossed Texture Pattern Wall Paint Roller Background Home Decorative Wall Paint Brush Roller
7 Inch Rubber Paint Roller Embossed Texture Pattern Wall Paint Roller Background Home Decorative Wall Paint Brush Roller
$16.71
walmart
Daciye Clean-Cut Paint Edger Roller Brush Edging Tool for Wall Ceiling Painting
Daciye Clean-Cut Paint Edger Roller Brush Edging Tool for Wall Ceiling Painting
$29.79
walmart
AbodyBlue Wood Grain Rubber Paint Roller DIY Painting Grain Tool Wood Grain Pattern Paint Roller with Handle
AbodyBlue Wood Grain Rubber Paint Roller DIY Painting Grain Tool Wood Grain Pattern Paint Roller with Handle
$10.99
walmart
Aktudy Airless Paint Sprayer Extension Pole for Airless Sprayer Spray Tool (20cm)
Aktudy Airless Paint Sprayer Extension Pole for Airless Sprayer Spray Tool (20cm)
$10.90
walmart
Aibecy 6Pcs Paint Brush Set Seamless New Drum-type Household Multifunctional Paint Roller Brush Corner Painting Brush Painting Tool Blue+Gray KQ-000139
Aibecy 6Pcs Paint Brush Set Seamless New Drum-type Household Multifunctional Paint Roller Brush Corner Painting Brush Painting Tool Blue+Gray KQ-000139
$19.59
walmart
2Unit Arroworthy 9030 2" Paint Mate Varnish Brush, 2"
2Unit Arroworthy 9030 2" Paint Mate Varnish Brush, 2"
$25.99
walmart
Aibecy 5-Piece Roller Brush Kit Paint Roller Brush Set Includes Roller Brush Painting Edger Corner Cutter Painter Tray Jug for Painting House School Office Wall Ceiling
Aibecy 5-Piece Roller Brush Kit Paint Roller Brush Set Includes Roller Brush Painting Edger Corner Cutter Painter Tray Jug for Painting House School Office Wall Ceiling
$39.59
walmart
16Unit BrushBaggy BBS401 Paint Tray Baggy, 9", Polypropylene
16Unit BrushBaggy BBS401 Paint Tray Baggy, 9", Polypropylene
$58.75
walmart
Acrylic Paint Pots & Paintbrush By Artist's Loft™ Necessities™ | Michaels®
Acrylic Paint Pots & Paintbrush By Artist's Loft™ Necessities™ | Michaels®
$5.99
michaelsstores
Bercom 7510CC Handy Handy Paint Tray Liners 3 Pack (Case of 12)
Bercom 7510CC Handy Handy Paint Tray Liners 3 Pack (Case of 12)
$127.31
walmart
Dynamic 217224 2 litre, 240 mm Deep Metal Paint Tray - Pack of 10
Dynamic 217224 2 litre, 240 mm Deep Metal Paint Tray - Pack of 10
$10.86
walmart
Paintbrush Pouch by Artist's Loft™ | Michaels®
Paintbrush Pouch by Artist's Loft™ | Michaels®
$7.49
michaelsstores
Multi-Functional -Cut -Smudge Paint Edger Roller Brush Tool For Wall Ceiling
Multi-Functional -Cut -Smudge Paint Edger Roller Brush Tool For Wall Ceiling
$21.72
walmart
Graco Magnum TrueAirless X7 Airless Paint Sprayer 262805
Graco Magnum TrueAirless X7 Airless Paint Sprayer 262805
$469.96
newegg
EHDIS Rubber Roller Glue Pasting Roller Durable Brayer Rollers for Crafting, Glue Roller Paint Brush for Anti Skid Tape Construction, Printmaking, Stamping Gluing, Ink Tools 4 inch
EHDIS Rubber Roller Glue Pasting Roller Durable Brayer Rollers for Crafting, Glue Roller Paint Brush for Anti Skid Tape Construction, Printmaking, Stamping Gluing, Ink Tools 4 inch
$31.75
walmart
Encore 75 3 Quart Plastic Deepwell Paint Tray Liners (Case of 50)
Encore 75 3 Quart Plastic Deepwell Paint Tray Liners (Case of 50)
$124.67
walmart
Premier Paint Roller 81036 3 Foot - 6 Foot Stainless Steel Extension Pole
Premier Paint Roller 81036 3 Foot - 6 Foot Stainless Steel Extension Pole
$42.81
walmart
Purdy Syntox 2 in. W Extra Soft Flat Trim Paint Brush
Purdy Syntox 2 in. W Extra Soft Flat Trim Paint Brush
$36.67
walmart
MPSTS-3PC 3-Pc. 3-In. Paint Tray Set
MPSTS-3PC 3-Pc. 3-In. Paint Tray Set
$75.17
walmart
Premier Montauk 1-1/2 in. W Firm Angle Sash Paint Brush - Case Of: 6;
Premier Montauk 1-1/2 in. W Firm Angle Sash Paint Brush - Case Of: 6;
$68.06
walmart
Premier Paint Roller Frame, 9 in., Cage - 9IF600
Premier Paint Roller Frame, 9 in., Cage - 9IF600
$32.01
walmart
Premier Paint Roller 3PCWP 3 Piece 42 Inch Wood Extension Pole
Premier Paint Roller 3PCWP 3 Piece 42 Inch Wood Extension Pole
$38.41
walmart
Moobody Multi-functional -Cut -smudge Paint Edger Roller Brush Tool for Wall Ceiling
Moobody Multi-functional -Cut -smudge Paint Edger Roller Brush Tool for Wall Ceiling
$22.89
walmart
Products Tray Liner Paint Roller
Products Tray Liner Paint Roller
$66.42
walmart
Apple Barrel 44287E Paintbrush Set, Natural Bristle Chip Value Set, 3 Piece
Apple Barrel 44287E Paintbrush Set, Natural Bristle Chip Value Set, 3 Piece
$7.75
($10.99
save 29%)
walmartusa
PREMIER 947 Paint Roller Cover,9 in.,Polyester
PREMIER 947 Paint Roller Cover,9 in.,Polyester
$9.66
walmart
S&S® Worldwide Paintbrush Starter ct By S&s Worldwide | Michaels®
S&S® Worldwide Paintbrush Starter ct By S&s Worldwide | Michaels®
$149.99
michaelsstores
New Proform Technologies 8221004 Brush Paint Oval Angled 2.5in,1 Each
New Proform Technologies 8221004 Brush Paint Oval Angled 2.5in,1 Each
$35.86
walmart
Renaissance Chalk Furniture Paint Deluxe Starter Kit - Egyptian Blue - 32oz Paint/13oz Clear Wax/4oz Dark Wax/2" Paint Brush/1.5" Wax Brush/1" Detail Wax Brush
Renaissance Chalk Furniture Paint Deluxe Starter Kit - Egyptian Blue - 32oz Paint/13oz Clear Wax/4oz Dark Wax/2" Paint Brush/1.5" Wax Brush/1" Detail Wax Brush
$79.99
walmart
Premier Paint Roller Cover, Woven Mohair Cover Material, 3" Length, 1/4 in Nap - 333-M
Premier Paint Roller Cover, Woven Mohair Cover Material, 3" Length, 1/4 in Nap - 333-M
$24.71
walmart
Meterk 500W Paint Sprayer Portable Electric Sprayer Detachable Airbrush Paint Spraying Tool with 800ml Capacity 110~230V
Meterk 500W Paint Sprayer Portable Electric Sprayer Detachable Airbrush Paint Spraying Tool with 800ml Capacity 110~230V
$56.73
walmart
Premier Paint Roller Cover, Microfiber Cover Material, 9" Length, 1/2 in Nap - 9MCR-2
Premier Paint Roller Cover, Microfiber Cover Material, 9" Length, 1/2 in Nap - 9MCR-2
$31.34
walmart
A Richard Tools 80303 3 in. Straight General Purpose Straight Paint Brush
A Richard Tools 80303 3 in. Straight General Purpose Straight Paint Brush
$6.07
walmart
Purdy XL Elite Glide 2-1/2 in. W Angle Trim Paint Brush
Purdy XL Elite Glide 2-1/2 in. W Angle Trim Paint Brush
$42.27
walmart
Proform PIC1-2.0 Picasso Oval Angle Sash Paint Brush, 2"
Proform PIC1-2.0 Picasso Oval Angle Sash Paint Brush, 2"
$14.80
overstock
RollerLite Dralon 6 in. W x 3/8 in. Mini Paint Roller Cover Refill 6 pk
RollerLite Dralon 6 in. W x 3/8 in. Mini Paint Roller Cover Refill 6 pk
$25.47
walmart
A Richard Tools 92063 1 Ltr Paint Tray Liner for 92062
A Richard Tools 92063 1 Ltr Paint Tray Liner for 92062
$5.33
walmart
Purdy Paint Roller Cover, Microfiber Cover Material, 9" Length, 3/8 in Nap - 140678092
Purdy Paint Roller Cover, Microfiber Cover Material, 9" Length, 3/8 in Nap - 140678092
$34.47
walmart
Purdy 144152325 XL Series Glide Angular Trim Paint Brush, 2-1/2 inch
Purdy 144152325 XL Series Glide Angular Trim Paint Brush, 2-1/2 inch
$18.59
walmart
Purdy XL Spring 2-1/2 in. W Flat Paint Brush
Purdy XL Spring 2-1/2 in. W Flat Paint Brush
$38.93
walmart
Purdy 144380325 XL Series Sprig Flat Trim Paint Brush, 2-1/2 inch
Purdy 144380325 XL Series Sprig Flat Trim Paint Brush, 2-1/2 inch
$18.10
walmart
