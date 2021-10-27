Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Home Improvement
Hand Tools
Wrenches
Wrenches
Share
Wrenches
Chicago Pneumatic 3/4" Impact Wrench
featured
Chicago Pneumatic 3/4" Impact Wrench
$347.12
($387.36
save 10%)
walmartusa
CRAFTSMAN 1-in 12-Point Standard (SAE) Standard Combination Wrench | CMMT44705
featured
CRAFTSMAN 1-in 12-Point Standard (SAE) Standard Combination Wrench | CMMT44705
$19.98
lowes
Capri Tools 1/2-in x 9/16-in 12-point Standard (SAE) Standard Box End Wrench | CP11800-12916
featured
Capri Tools 1/2-in x 9/16-in 12-point Standard (SAE) Standard Box End Wrench | CP11800-12916
$24.99
lowes
Capri Tools 1/2-in Drive Click Torque Wrench (10-ft lb to 150-ft lb) | CP31202
Capri Tools 1/2-in Drive Click Torque Wrench (10-ft lb to 150-ft lb) | CP31202
$123.30
lowes
Capri Tools 14-mm x 15-mm 12-point Metric Standard Box End Wrench | CP11800-1415
Capri Tools 14-mm x 15-mm 12-point Metric Standard Box End Wrench | CP11800-1415
$24.99
lowes
CyclingDeal 3/8 Inch Bicycle Torque Wrench Range 5-25Nm
CyclingDeal 3/8 Inch Bicycle Torque Wrench Range 5-25Nm
$56.45
walmart
CRAFTSMAN 15/16-in 12-Point Standard (SAE) Standard Combination Wrench | CMMT44704
CRAFTSMAN 15/16-in 12-Point Standard (SAE) Standard Combination Wrench | CMMT44704
$16.98
lowes
Capri Tools 1-in Drive Click Torque Wrench (150-ft lb to 750-ft lb) | CP31204
Capri Tools 1-in Drive Click Torque Wrench (150-ft lb to 750-ft lb) | CP31204
$599.99
lowes
Capri Tools 34-mm 12-point Metric Standard Combination Wrench | CP11334
Capri Tools 34-mm 12-point Metric Standard Combination Wrench | CP11334
$39.99
lowes
Beta 5-Handle Wrench Swivelling Hexagon
Beta 5-Handle Wrench Swivelling Hexagon
$39.52
homedepot
Capri Tools 14-mm 6-point Metric Standard Combination Wrench | CP11750-M14XT
Capri Tools 14-mm 6-point Metric Standard Combination Wrench | CP11750-M14XT
$16.99
lowes
Capri Tools SmartKrome 1-5/8-Inch Combination Wrench, 12 Point, SAE
Capri Tools SmartKrome 1-5/8-Inch Combination Wrench, 12 Point, SAE
$69.99
walmart
Advertisement
M3-8M 5-12 Screw Tap and Die Ratchet Wrench
M3-8M 5-12 Screw Tap and Die Ratchet Wrench
$12.73
walmart
Bondhus Hex L-Wrench Key Sets, 13pc | Quill
Bondhus Hex L-Wrench Key Sets, 13pc | Quill
$16.79
quill
CRAFTSMAN 18mm 12-point Metric Ratchet Wrench | CMMT42576
CRAFTSMAN 18mm 12-point Metric Ratchet Wrench | CMMT42576
$19.98
lowes
Big Horn 19863 Straight Handle Tap Wrench Ã¢â‚¬â€œ 1/2 Inch Hand Taps Capacity (Drop Forged)
Big Horn 19863 Straight Handle Tap Wrench Ã¢â‚¬â€œ 1/2 Inch Hand Taps Capacity (Drop Forged)
$18.17
walmart
Capri Tools 18-mm 6-point Metric Standard Combination Wrench | CP11750-M18XT
Capri Tools 18-mm 6-point Metric Standard Combination Wrench | CP11750-M18XT
$22.99
lowes
Capri Tools 3/8 in. 6-Point Long Pattern Reversible Ratcheting Combination Wrench
Capri Tools 3/8 in. 6-Point Long Pattern Reversible Ratcheting Combination Wrench
$19.99
homedepot
Crescent 24 in. Adjustable Wrench
Crescent 24 in. Adjustable Wrench
$116.62
homedepot
3/8" Butterfly Impact Wrench
3/8" Butterfly Impact Wrench
$128.07
($209.00
save 39%)
walmartusa
Capri Tools SmartKrome 1-3/8-Inch Combination Wrench, 12 Point, SAE
Capri Tools SmartKrome 1-3/8-Inch Combination Wrench, 12 Point, SAE
$41.99
walmart
Capri Tools 1-3/8-in 12-point Standard (SAE) Standard Combination Wrench | CP11418
Capri Tools 1-3/8-in 12-point Standard (SAE) Standard Combination Wrench | CP11418
$41.99
lowes
Crescent 10 in. L Metric and SAE Adjustable Wrench 1 pc.
Crescent 10 in. L Metric and SAE Adjustable Wrench 1 pc.
$18.26
($33.61
save 46%)
walmartusa
Channellock 812W 12 in. Chrome/Nickel Finish Steel Adjustable Wrench
Channellock 812W 12 in. Chrome/Nickel Finish Steel Adjustable Wrench
$29.95
($46.82
save 36%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
Bondhus 29156 3mm Hex Tip Key L-Wrench w/GoldGuard Finish (Pk of 50),98mm
Bondhus 29156 3mm Hex Tip Key L-Wrench w/GoldGuard Finish (Pk of 50),98mm
$19.99
walmart
Capri Tools 10 mm x 11 mm Super-Thin Open End Wrench
Capri Tools 10 mm x 11 mm Super-Thin Open End Wrench
$7.14
($7.19
save 1%)
homedepot
Box End Wrench, 7 x 9mm, 7-23/32 in. L
Box End Wrench, 7 x 9mm, 7-23/32 in. L
$17.46
walmart
BRADFORD WHITE 415-35897-12 ELEMENT WRENCH
BRADFORD WHITE 415-35897-12 ELEMENT WRENCH
$45.82
walmart
32mm Raised Panel Combination Wrench
32mm Raised Panel Combination Wrench
$13.37
walmart
1.13 in. 12 Point Raised Panel Combination Wrench
1.13 in. 12 Point Raised Panel Combination Wrench
$14.95
walmart
CRAFTSMAN 8-in Steel Adjustable Wrench in Chrome | CMMT81622
CRAFTSMAN 8-in Steel Adjustable Wrench in Chrome | CMMT81622
$13.98
lowes
Capri Tools 3/4-in 6-Point Standard (SAE) Ratchet Wrench | CP15059
Capri Tools 3/4-in 6-Point Standard (SAE) Ratchet Wrench | CP15059
$24.99
lowes
Channellock Products Standard 15/16" 12-Point Ratcheting Combination Wrench
Channellock Products Standard 15/16" 12-Point Ratcheting Combination Wrench
$35.03
walmart
Installation Bike Wrench Repair Wrench Lightweight Bike Useful Durable
Installation Bike Wrench Repair Wrench Lightweight Bike Useful Durable
$13.89
walmart
Capri Tools SmartKrome 7 mm Combination Wrench, 12 Point, Metric
Capri Tools SmartKrome 7 mm Combination Wrench, 12 Point, Metric
$9.99
walmart
EBTOOLS Ratchet Wrench, Universal Casing Wrench, For Repair Works
EBTOOLS Ratchet Wrench, Universal Casing Wrench, For Repair Works
$28.90
walmart
Advertisement
Cyclo Flat Wrench
Cyclo Flat Wrench
$11.95
walmart
DOACT Tap Wrench, 45 Steel Tap And Die, For Vehicles Machinery
DOACT Tap Wrench, 45 Steel Tap And Die, For Vehicles Machinery
$21.62
walmart
CHICIRIS Repairing Air Wrench,Pneumatic Wrench,KOPO Pneumatic Wrench Industrial High Torsion 1/2in S quare H ead Air Repairing Tool
CHICIRIS Repairing Air Wrench,Pneumatic Wrench,KOPO Pneumatic Wrench Industrial High Torsion 1/2in S quare H ead Air Repairing Tool
$157.95
walmart
M3-8M 5-12 Screw Tap and Die Ratchet Wrench
M3-8M 5-12 Screw Tap and Die Ratchet Wrench
$13.64
walmart
Bondhus 11725 Tag&Barcode T25 BallStar Tip Star Key L Wrench ProGuard Fin,3.8"
Bondhus 11725 Tag&Barcode T25 BallStar Tip Star Key L Wrench ProGuard Fin,3.8"
$13.50
walmart
Beta Tools 000550242 55AS Double Open End Wrench - 0.69 x 0.81 mm.
Beta Tools 000550242 55AS Double Open End Wrench - 0.69 x 0.81 mm.
$22.16
walmart
20399 Ball End L-Wrench DoublePK w/BriteGuard & GoldGuard Finish, Forged from special Protanium steel for extra-high torque, these L Wrenches feature handy Ball driver.., By Bondhus
20399 Ball End L-Wrench DoublePK w/BriteGuard & GoldGuard Finish, Forged from special Protanium steel for extra-high torque, these L Wrenches feature handy Ball driver.., By Bondhus
$39.67
walmart
T-Handle Slip Tap Wrench, T12
T-Handle Slip Tap Wrench, T12
$60.81
walmart
CRAFTSMAN 12-mm 12-Point Metric Ratchet Wrench | CMMT42423
CRAFTSMAN 12-mm 12-Point Metric Ratchet Wrench | CMMT42423
$18.98
lowes
Bondhus 17052 Tag&Barcode 2mm Ball End Tip Hex Key L-Wrench BriteGuard Fin,100mm
Bondhus 17052 Tag&Barcode 2mm Ball End Tip Hex Key L-Wrench BriteGuard Fin,100mm
$12.99
walmart
Chinatera Portable Hexagonal High Carbon Steel Snowflake Wrench
Chinatera Portable Hexagonal High Carbon Steel Snowflake Wrench
$11.59
walmart
Channellock 8 in. Adjustable Wrench
Channellock 8 in. Adjustable Wrench
$27.95
homedepot
Advertisement
DOACT Hex Wrench, RC Accessory, 17mm Wheel Nut Sleeve Wrench, For M2 M2.5 M3, Hex Nut Portable Easy To Use
DOACT Hex Wrench, RC Accessory, 17mm Wheel Nut Sleeve Wrench, For M2 M2.5 M3, Hex Nut Portable Easy To Use
$10.50
walmart
Drum Tap Wrench,3/4 To 1 3/4 In,Iron
Drum Tap Wrench,3/4 To 1 3/4 In,Iron
$48.22
walmart
ATD Tools ATD-6119 12-Point Raised Panel Metric Combination Wrench - 19 mm
ATD Tools ATD-6119 12-Point Raised Panel Metric Combination Wrench - 19 mm
$11.96
walmart
Powerbuilt- 8in Adjustable Wrench - 644041
Powerbuilt- 8in Adjustable Wrench - 644041
$17.95
walmart
Apex Tool GWR85066 0.5 in. Drive Micrometer Torque Wrench - 30-250 ft. lbs
Apex Tool GWR85066 0.5 in. Drive Micrometer Torque Wrench - 30-250 ft. lbs
$205.89
walmart
Powerbuilt- 30mm Long Handle Extra Reach Metric Combination Wrench - 641687
Powerbuilt- 30mm Long Handle Extra Reach Metric Combination Wrench - 641687
$28.95
walmart
3/8 Sae Combo Wrench
3/8 Sae Combo Wrench
$34.31
walmart
ANGGREK Torsion Wrench Digital Display Spanner Key Hand Tools 1/2inch SWJ4-200 10 to 200 Nm,1/2in Torsion Wrench,Wrench
ANGGREK Torsion Wrench Digital Display Spanner Key Hand Tools 1/2inch SWJ4-200 10 to 200 Nm,1/2in Torsion Wrench,Wrench
$126.41
walmart
Crescent Chrome Adjustable Wrench ~ 12"
Crescent Chrome Adjustable Wrench ~ 12"
$63.13
walmart
BikeMaster Sliding T-Handle Torx Wrench (T27)
BikeMaster Sliding T-Handle Torx Wrench (T27)
$13.14
walmart
AIRCAT 3/4 in. Impact Wrench
AIRCAT 3/4 in. Impact Wrench
$411.23
homedepot
AMPCO WO-1X1-1/8 Nonsparking Open End Wrench,1x1-1/8 in.
AMPCO WO-1X1-1/8 Nonsparking Open End Wrench,1x1-1/8 in.
$83.64
walmart
Load More
Wrenches
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.