Screwdrivers

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Home Improvement
Hand Tools
Screwdrivers
Screwdrivers
Share
Screwdrivers
ASCZOV Assembly Desktop Screwdriver Storage Repair Compartment Portable Tool Box Home
featured
ASCZOV Assembly Desktop Screwdriver Storage Repair Compartment Portable Tool Box Home
$28.19
walmart
Allway Tools SD41 4-In-1 Composite Shockproof Screwdriver
featured
Allway Tools SD41 4-In-1 Composite Shockproof Screwdriver
$21.43
walmart
Powerbuilt #2 X1-1/2inPhillips Screwdriver - 646125
featured
Powerbuilt #2 X1-1/2inPhillips Screwdriver - 646125
$9.95
walmart
AMPCO IS-1099 Insulated Nonsparking Screwdriver Phillips #2 4 in Round
AMPCO IS-1099 Insulated Nonsparking Screwdriver Phillips #2 4 in Round
$68.33
walmart
Powerbuilt 5/16in X 8in Slotted Screwdriver - 646120
Powerbuilt 5/16in X 8in Slotted Screwdriver - 646120
$9.19
walmart
Powerbuilt 1/4inX4in Slotted Screwdriver - 646117
Powerbuilt 1/4inX4in Slotted Screwdriver - 646117
$8.29
walmart
BE-8906 6 Inch Ergo Torx Screwdriver, 6 inches long By Bahco
BE-8906 6 Inch Ergo Torx Screwdriver, 6 inches long By Bahco
$19.38
walmart
bahco be-7920 8 inch ergo tamper resistant t20 torx screwdriver
bahco be-7920 8 inch ergo tamper resistant t20 torx screwdriver
$26.81
walmart
24 In 1 Stainless Steel Mini Multifunctional Screwdriver Key Shape Bottle Opener Slotted Screwdriver Keychain Pocket Repair Tool
24 In 1 Stainless Steel Mini Multifunctional Screwdriver Key Shape Bottle Opener Slotted Screwdriver Keychain Pocket Repair Tool
$10.59
walmart
MABOTO Mini Transparent Dual-Purpose Screwdriver Manual Phillips and Slotted Stubby Screwdrivers
MABOTO Mini Transparent Dual-Purpose Screwdriver Manual Phillips and Slotted Stubby Screwdrivers
$6.41
walmart
Deli Slotted Torpedo Handle Screwdriver Portable Home and Industrial Tools 5*75mm
Deli Slotted Torpedo Handle Screwdriver Portable Home and Industrial Tools 5*75mm
$8.89
walmart
CHANNELLOCK Slotted 1/4 In. x 16 Screwdriver
CHANNELLOCK Slotted 1/4 In. x 16 Screwdriver
$16.00
walmart
Advertisement
Helping Hand Phillips Screwdriver 5 Inch
Helping Hand Phillips Screwdriver 5 Inch
$10.68
($22.13
save 52%)
walmartusa
Husky 1/4 in. x 6 in. Square Shaft Standard Slotted Screwdriver
Husky 1/4 in. x 6 in. Square Shaft Standard Slotted Screwdriver
$1.24
($4.97
save 75%)
homedepot
HOWARD BERGR 116400 6 In 1 Cushion Grip Screwdriver
HOWARD BERGR 116400 6 In 1 Cushion Grip Screwdriver
$8.29
walmart
6-in-1 Screwdriver
6-in-1 Screwdriver
$26.22
walmart
3Pcs Carburetor Adjusting Tool Steel Carburetor Adjustment Screwdrivers 6.3" Length
3Pcs Carburetor Adjusting Tool Steel Carburetor Adjustment Screwdrivers 6.3" Length
$9.38
walmart
0.25 x 1.5 in. CS14112 Stubby Screwdriver
0.25 x 1.5 in. CS14112 Stubby Screwdriver
$14.84
walmart
K Tool 19201 Screwdriver #2 Slotted Stubby
K Tool 19201 Screwdriver #2 Slotted Stubby
$9.65
walmart
SCREWDRIVER SLOTTED 8" RED
SCREWDRIVER SLOTTED 8" RED
$9.69
($14.59
save 34%)
walmartusa
Jonard Tools Insulatd Screwdriver, Phillips,#1x3',Rnd INS-180
Jonard Tools Insulatd Screwdriver, Phillips,#1x3',Rnd INS-180
$16.74
newegg
Phillips Screwdriver with Clear Handle 6/PH2*150mm
Phillips Screwdriver with Clear Handle 6/PH2*150mm
$9.39
walmart
Klein Tools Screwdriver Blades Insulated Double-End (3-Pack)
Klein Tools Screwdriver Blades Insulated Double-End (3-Pack)
$19.99
homedepot
24 In 1 Stainless Steel Mini Multifunctional convenient home Screwdriver Key Shape Bottle Opener Slotted Screwdriver Keychain Pocket Repair Tool
24 In 1 Stainless Steel Mini Multifunctional convenient home Screwdriver Key Shape Bottle Opener Slotted Screwdriver Keychain Pocket Repair Tool
$9.99
walmart
Advertisement
Kole Imports MT002-48 Long Flathead Screwdriver - Pack of 48
Kole Imports MT002-48 Long Flathead Screwdriver - Pack of 48
$63.74
walmart
Quick-Wedge M1708 1000V Flat Screw Holding Screwdriver, 3/16x7.5"
Quick-Wedge M1708 1000V Flat Screw Holding Screwdriver, 3/16x7.5"
$46.12
walmart
Double Vanadium Steel Telescopic Slotted Screwdriver Way Screwdriver Tools Part
Double Vanadium Steel Telescopic Slotted Screwdriver Way Screwdriver Tools Part
$7.39
walmart
Quick-Wedge MSP-1 1000V Screwdriver, Phillips #1
Quick-Wedge MSP-1 1000V Screwdriver, Phillips #1
$46.00
walmart
Wilmar W975 6-In-1 Screwdriver
Wilmar W975 6-In-1 Screwdriver
$7.77
($14.40
save 46%)
walmartusa
Screwdriver Slotted Screwdriver 3*75mm Repairing Tool For Home Appliances Electrician PP Non-slip Handle Screwdrivers
Screwdriver Slotted Screwdriver 3*75mm Repairing Tool For Home Appliances Electrician PP Non-slip Handle Screwdrivers
$8.44
walmart
Screwdriver Cross Slotted Precision Home Repair Hand Tool High Quality
Screwdriver Cross Slotted Precision Home Repair Hand Tool High Quality
$8.89
walmart
Master Mechanic 103600 1/4 x 6-In. Round Slotted Cabinet Screwdriver
Master Mechanic 103600 1/4 x 6-In. Round Slotted Cabinet Screwdriver
$25.13
walmart
Lisle 64250 Right Angle Screwdriver
Lisle 64250 Right Angle Screwdriver
$26.00
walmart
SCREWDRIVER PHILLIPS #3 6" BLADE
SCREWDRIVER PHILLIPS #3 6" BLADE
$13.32
($27.31
save 51%)
walmartusa
Eyeglass Screwdriver Individual
Eyeglass Screwdriver Individual
$11.51
walmart
1/4 x 4 inch Slotted Screwdriver with Comfort Grip Handle TS60209Z
1/4 x 4 inch Slotted Screwdriver with Comfort Grip Handle TS60209Z
$3.85
walmartusa
Advertisement
OTVIAP Ergonomically Design Wide Application Adjustable Screwdriver, 0.1Nm To 0.6Nm Hex Screwdriver, For Workshop Tool DIY Hardware
OTVIAP Ergonomically Design Wide Application Adjustable Screwdriver, 0.1Nm To 0.6Nm Hex Screwdriver, For Workshop Tool DIY Hardware
$73.52
walmart
Olympia Tools 6-in-1 Nut and Screwdriver, 1/4" and 3/16" Slotted, #1 and #2 Phillips, 1/4" and 5/16" Hex
Olympia Tools 6-in-1 Nut and Screwdriver, 1/4" and 3/16" Slotted, #1 and #2 Phillips, 1/4" and 5/16" Hex
$9.99
walmart
Ostrifin Laptop Opening Repair Tools 1.2Mm P5 Pentalobe Screwdriver For Mac Book Air Pro
Ostrifin Laptop Opening Repair Tools 1.2Mm P5 Pentalobe Screwdriver For Mac Book Air Pro
$6.70
walmart
Moody Tool Screwdriver, Steel, 58-0116
Moody Tool Screwdriver, Steel, 58-0116
$24.88
walmart
WITTE 9T 53707 Insulated Screwdriver Slotted 5/16' 7 in Round
WITTE 9T 53707 Insulated Screwdriver Slotted 5/16' 7 in Round
$21.18
newegg
Kobalt 1-in x 5-in Variety Pack Screwdriver
Kobalt 1-in x 5-in Variety Pack Screwdriver
$19.97
walmart
Felo 62637 E-slim Insulated 3.5 x 0.8 x 100mm Slotted Screwdriver
Felo 62637 E-slim Insulated 3.5 x 0.8 x 100mm Slotted Screwdriver
$16.32
walmart
Eclipse SD-081-M6 Precision Screwdriver - M6.0
Eclipse SD-081-M6 Precision Screwdriver - M6.0
$25.87
newegg
GEARWRENCH 3/8 in. x 16 in. Slotted Dual Material Screwdriver
GEARWRENCH 3/8 in. x 16 in. Slotted Dual Material Screwdriver
$16.47
homedepot
K Tool International KTI19204 4 Inch Slotted Screwdriver with Black Handle
K Tool International KTI19204 4 Inch Slotted Screwdriver with Black Handle
$33.48
newegg
3 Inch Phillips Screwdriver Type 1
3 Inch Phillips Screwdriver Type 1
$20.52
walmart
SCREWDRIVER SLOTTED 1/8" X 3"
SCREWDRIVER SLOTTED 1/8" X 3"
$5.03
walmartusa
Advertisement
Clearance Sale Anti-Slip Handle Screwdriver Tools Rubber Anti-skid Screwdriver Steel Hardness Practical Screwdriver Hand Tool Repair Tool army green & silver 3*75
Clearance Sale Anti-Slip Handle Screwdriver Tools Rubber Anti-skid Screwdriver Steel Hardness Practical Screwdriver Hand Tool Repair Tool army green & silver 3*75
$7.99
walmart
Eclipse 800-117 Ceramic Screwdriver .4 X 1.8
Eclipse 800-117 Ceramic Screwdriver .4 X 1.8
$26.16
walmart
Screwdriver Rubber Grip
Screwdriver Rubber Grip
$49.93
walmart
Gedore 2163 K 8 3C-Screwdriver, ball end, 8 mm
Gedore 2163 K 8 3C-Screwdriver, ball end, 8 mm
$28.63
walmart
Gearwrench-80018H 3/16in. x 6in. Cabinet Dual Material Screwdriver
Gearwrench-80018H 3/16in. x 6in. Cabinet Dual Material Screwdriver
$6.49
walmart
Gedore 2160 PH 4 3C-Screwdriver PH 4
Gedore 2160 PH 4 3C-Screwdriver PH 4
$33.89
walmart
Felo 0715750274 1/2' Series 800 Slotted Screwdriver, 8'
Felo 0715750274 1/2' Series 800 Slotted Screwdriver, 8'
$28.45
newegg
Felo 22108 #2 x 100mm Phillips Screwdriver
Felo 22108 #2 x 100mm Phillips Screwdriver
$15.60
walmart
Felo Plastic Handle Insulated #2 Phillips Screwdriver | 0715732368
Felo Plastic Handle Insulated #2 Phillips Screwdriver | 0715732368
$13.10
lowes
GEARWRENCH 3/8 in. x 20 in. Slotted Dual Material Screwdriver
GEARWRENCH 3/8 in. x 20 in. Slotted Dual Material Screwdriver
$16.53
homedepot
Felo 0715762631 Slotted 1/8" E-Slim Insulated Screwdriver w/Length 4"
Felo 0715762631 Slotted 1/8" E-Slim Insulated Screwdriver w/Length 4"
$18.28
walmart
Famure 12-function Stainless Steel Screwdriver Repair Tool
Famure 12-function Stainless Steel Screwdriver Repair Tool
$8.35
walmart
Load More
Screwdrivers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.