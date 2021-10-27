Gardening Forks

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Gardening
tools
Forks
Gardening Forks
Share
Gardening Forks
2PK Corona Comfort 10 in. L Cultivator
featured
2PK Corona Comfort 10 in. L Cultivator
$39.34
walmart
DEWINNER Garden Tool Set, 3 Piece Hand Planting Gardening Giftï¼Œwith Printing, Ergonomic Soft Handle-Trowel, Cultivator, Pruning Shear for Christmas
featured
DEWINNER Garden Tool Set, 3 Piece Hand Planting Gardening Giftï¼Œwith Printing, Ergonomic Soft Handle-Trowel, Cultivator, Pruning Shear for Christmas
$33.44
walmart
Corona Cultivator
featured
Corona Cultivator
$10.99
walmartusa
FEAMOS Forked Head Hand Weeder Puller Remove Weeds Shovel Garden Trimming Tools Gadgets
FEAMOS Forked Head Hand Weeder Puller Remove Weeds Shovel Garden Trimming Tools Gadgets
$12.79
walmart
Edward Tools Garden Hand Tools Set Fiber Composite - Garden Trowel, Transplanter and Cultivator - Extra Strength Nylon Fiberglass - Lightweight but Stronger Than Steel - Break-Proof Guarantee
Edward Tools Garden Hand Tools Set Fiber Composite - Garden Trowel, Transplanter and Cultivator - Extra Strength Nylon Fiberglass - Lightweight but Stronger Than Steel - Break-Proof Guarantee
$17.18
walmart
Regal Art & Gifts Lilac & Vine Capri Garden Mini Garden Kit Set/4 Outdoor Garden Tools Bag Pruner Cultivator Trowel
Regal Art & Gifts Lilac & Vine Capri Garden Mini Garden Kit Set/4 Outdoor Garden Tools Bag Pruner Cultivator Trowel
$44.95
walmart
SweetCandy Beekeeping Tools Honey Fork Home Garden Professional Easy Hold Stainless Steel Uncapping Fork Honey Scraper Beekeeping Accessory
SweetCandy Beekeeping Tools Honey Fork Home Garden Professional Easy Hold Stainless Steel Uncapping Fork Honey Scraper Beekeeping Accessory
$11.07
walmart
SSPalu 10Pcs Garden Tool Set Transplanting Cultivator Shovel Trowel Mini Garden Accessory
SSPalu 10Pcs Garden Tool Set Transplanting Cultivator Shovel Trowel Mini Garden Accessory
$13.89
walmart
Regal Art & Gifts Lilac & Vine Capri Garden Tools Set/2 Outdoor Garden Tools Cultivator Trowel
Regal Art & Gifts Lilac & Vine Capri Garden Tools Set/2 Outdoor Garden Tools Cultivator Trowel
$42.95
walmart
WORKPRO Garden Tool Set, 5 Pieces Gardening Work Gifts, Cast Aluminum Outdoor Hand Tools Kit for Men and Women, Including Trowel Transplanter Weeder Hand Fork Cultivator
WORKPRO Garden Tool Set, 5 Pieces Gardening Work Gifts, Cast Aluminum Outdoor Hand Tools Kit for Men and Women, Including Trowel Transplanter Weeder Hand Fork Cultivator
$36.57
walmart
The Earthly Way Gardening Tools - Telescopic Claw Cultivator
The Earthly Way Gardening Tools - Telescopic Claw Cultivator
$22.99
($34.95
save 34%)
zulily
ZELARMAN Weeder & Cultivator Garden Hand Tool Stainless Garden Weeding Tool Single-Claw Root Hook for Weeding, Digging, Loosening Soil, Edging & Planting
ZELARMAN Weeder & Cultivator Garden Hand Tool Stainless Garden Weeding Tool Single-Claw Root Hook for Weeding, Digging, Loosening Soil, Edging & Planting
$14.99
walmart
Advertisement
CT3740 eGrip Hoe/Cultivator
CT3740 eGrip Hoe/Cultivator
$15.17
walmart
TOYFUNNY The Plant Vine Fixing Fork Helps The Plant To Grow And The Gardening Supplies
TOYFUNNY The Plant Vine Fixing Fork Helps The Plant To Grow And The Gardening Supplies
$5.79
walmart
Garden fork Stainless Steel Weeding fork Practical Nursery fork Lightweight Weed Trimmer Rustproof Seedling Cultivation Tool with Wooden Handle for Lawn Garden Yard
Garden fork Stainless Steel Weeding fork Practical Nursery fork Lightweight Weed Trimmer Rustproof Seedling Cultivation Tool with Wooden Handle for Lawn Garden Yard
$8.49
walmart
Discount.Home Garden Tool Set Wooden Handle Iron Head Handheld Shovel Trowel Fork Multi-Tool Garden Gifts
Discount.Home Garden Tool Set Wooden Handle Iron Head Handheld Shovel Trowel Fork Multi-Tool Garden Gifts
$7.59
walmart
1PK-Mintcraft GT956C Mintcraft Garden 12 Inch Aluminum Cultivator
1PK-Mintcraft GT956C Mintcraft Garden 12 Inch Aluminum Cultivator
$19.62
walmart
Kritne LLarge Capacity Convenient Portable Wear-Resisting Gardening Tool Bucket, Garden Tool Bag, Reusable For Gardening Storing Weeders Shovel Forks
Kritne LLarge Capacity Convenient Portable Wear-Resisting Gardening Tool Bucket, Garden Tool Bag, Reusable For Gardening Storing Weeders Shovel Forks
$20.76
walmart
Grass Spiked Gardening Walking Revitalizing Lawn Aerator Sandals Shoes Nail Cultivator Yard Garden Tool
Grass Spiked Gardening Walking Revitalizing Lawn Aerator Sandals Shoes Nail Cultivator Yard Garden Tool
$34.89
walmart
GoolRC Stainless Steel Manual Weeding Fork Wood Handle Transplanting Digging Removing Taproot Tool Garden Planting Weeding Tools
GoolRC Stainless Steel Manual Weeding Fork Wood Handle Transplanting Digging Removing Taproot Tool Garden Planting Weeding Tools
$12.39
walmart
Garden Tools Heavy Duty Gardening Tools Set with Shovel, Cultivator, Garden Trowel, Graft, Hand Weeding, Pruning Shears (9 pieces)
Garden Tools Heavy Duty Gardening Tools Set with Shovel, Cultivator, Garden Trowel, Graft, Hand Weeding, Pruning Shears (9 pieces)
$61.83
walmart
HOTBEST 2 Pcs Auger Drill Bit, Garden Cultivator Hole Drill Digger Hand Drill Digger Auger Planting Tool Planter Tool Earth Auger Spiral Drill Bit for Gardening Seedlings Flower Bulbs Planting
HOTBEST 2 Pcs Auger Drill Bit, Garden Cultivator Hole Drill Digger Hand Drill Digger Auger Planting Tool Planter Tool Earth Auger Spiral Drill Bit for Gardening Seedlings Flower Bulbs Planting
$29.09
walmart
HUJUKULUDUSU Gardening Tool Portable Mini Stainless Steel Fork Hand Shovel
HUJUKULUDUSU Gardening Tool Portable Mini Stainless Steel Fork Hand Shovel
$15.59
walmart
Zenport Industries 15311D-12PK 30 cm 3-Prong Stainless Cultivator with Handle, Green - Pack of 12
Zenport Industries 15311D-12PK 30 cm 3-Prong Stainless Cultivator with Handle, Green - Pack of 12
$78.02
walmart
Advertisement
NEW SALE!Weeding Tools With Wooden Handle Garden Lawn Farmland Grow Hair Bonsai Garden Tools Weeder Loose Soil Nursery Fork
NEW SALE!Weeding Tools With Wooden Handle Garden Lawn Farmland Grow Hair Bonsai Garden Tools Weeder Loose Soil Nursery Fork
$13.51
walmart
lzndeal Stainless Steel Hand Weeder Weeds Digging Puller Forked Head Weeds Remove Shovel Gardening Trimming Tools New
lzndeal Stainless Steel Hand Weeder Weeds Digging Puller Forked Head Weeds Remove Shovel Gardening Trimming Tools New
$9.59
walmart
Ergo D-handle Steel Garden Fork (47 Inch)
Ergo D-handle Steel Garden Fork (47 Inch)
$75.24
walmart
DeWit Gardening Tools - Five-Tine Cultivator
DeWit Gardening Tools - Five-Tine Cultivator
$26.99
($32.99
save 18%)
zulily
Original Weeder & Cultivator Garden Hand Tool - Forged Steel Blade - Recycled Plastic Handle - Ergonomically Designed for Digging, Edging &.., By CobraHead
Original Weeder & Cultivator Garden Hand Tool - Forged Steel Blade - Recycled Plastic Handle - Ergonomically Designed for Digging, Edging &.., By CobraHead
$46.17
walmart
Corona ComfortGEL Cultivator Premium StainlessSTEEL
Corona ComfortGEL Cultivator Premium StainlessSTEEL
$14.58
walmartusa
DeWit Comby 3 Tine Cultivator and Heart Shaped Hoe
DeWit Comby 3 Tine Cultivator and Heart Shaped Hoe
$38.99
walmart
Anself Stainless Steel Manual Weeding Fork with Wood Handle Garden Planting Weeding Tools
Anself Stainless Steel Manual Weeding Fork with Wood Handle Garden Planting Weeding Tools
$9.29
walmart
FEAMOS Manual Weeder Fork Metal Hand Garden Wood Handle Digging Puller Weeding Tool Garden Transplanting Digging Tools
FEAMOS Manual Weeder Fork Metal Hand Garden Wood Handle Digging Puller Weeding Tool Garden Transplanting Digging Tools
$11.89
walmart
Fiskars Big Grip Cultivator (7072)
Fiskars Big Grip Cultivator (7072)
$11.70
walmart
4PCS Garden Tools Set Aluminum Heavy Duty Hand Tool Gardening Kit with Comfortable Grip Including Trowel, Transplanted, Cultivator, Weedier, Weeding Fork Gift Set for Gardener
4PCS Garden Tools Set Aluminum Heavy Duty Hand Tool Gardening Kit with Comfortable Grip Including Trowel, Transplanted, Cultivator, Weedier, Weeding Fork Gift Set for Gardener
$18.89
walmart
Garden Tool Set Wooden Handle Iron Head Handheld Shovel Trowel Fork Multi-Tool Garden Gifts
Garden Tool Set Wooden Handle Iron Head Handheld Shovel Trowel Fork Multi-Tool Garden Gifts
$9.90
walmart
Advertisement
Garden Forked Head Hand Weeder Puller Patio Steel Wood Handle Remove Weeds Shovel Courtyard Trimming Tools Garden Ornament
Garden Forked Head Hand Weeder Puller Patio Steel Wood Handle Remove Weeds Shovel Courtyard Trimming Tools Garden Ornament
$43.63
walmart
Okwish The Fork Head Weeder Extractor Patio Garden Remove Weeds Garden Shovel Deburring Tools Gadgets;The Fork Head Weeder Extractor Patio Garden Remove Weeds Garden Shovel
Okwish The Fork Head Weeder Extractor Patio Garden Remove Weeds Garden Shovel Deburring Tools Gadgets;The Fork Head Weeder Extractor Patio Garden Remove Weeds Garden Shovel
$10.69
walmart
Kings County Tools 3-Tine Garden Cultivator Breaks Up Hard Ground Turns Compacted Soil 41â€ Length 7â€ Carbon Steel Tines European Ash Wood Handle German Crafted Quality
Kings County Tools 3-Tine Garden Cultivator Breaks Up Hard Ground Turns Compacted Soil 41â€ Length 7â€ Carbon Steel Tines European Ash Wood Handle German Crafted Quality
$59.00
walmart
Luiryare Gardening Tool Portable Mini Stainless Steel Fork Hand Shovel
Luiryare Gardening Tool Portable Mini Stainless Steel Fork Hand Shovel
$15.59
walmart
Moonvvin Farming Clip 100pcs Fixed Fixture Clamps Gardening Tools Orange 100PCS/Set Durable Plastic Environmental Strawberry Fork
Moonvvin Farming Clip 100pcs Fixed Fixture Clamps Gardening Tools Orange 100PCS/Set Durable Plastic Environmental Strawberry Fork
$8.73
walmart
Lemonbest Grass Spiked Gardening Walking Revitalizing Lawn Aerator Sandals Shoes Nail Cultivator Yard Garden Tool
Lemonbest Grass Spiked Gardening Walking Revitalizing Lawn Aerator Sandals Shoes Nail Cultivator Yard Garden Tool
$29.29
walmart
Radius Gardens Pro Digging Fork 7.5"x4"x43"
Radius Gardens Pro Digging Fork 7.5"x4"x43"
$65.99
overstock
ESTONE Forked Head Hand Weeder Puller Remove Weeds Shovel Garden Trimming Tools Gadgets
ESTONE Forked Head Hand Weeder Puller Remove Weeds Shovel Garden Trimming Tools Gadgets
$15.12
walmart
HOTBEST Auger Drill Bit,Garden Planter Bulb Auger Drill Bit Garden Soil Cultivator Hand Drill Rust-Proof Rapid Planter Umbrella Post Hole Digger For Planting Trees,Shrubs,Deep Cultivating
HOTBEST Auger Drill Bit,Garden Planter Bulb Auger Drill Bit Garden Soil Cultivator Hand Drill Rust-Proof Rapid Planter Umbrella Post Hole Digger For Planting Trees,Shrubs,Deep Cultivating
$11.99
walmart
Sunshades Depot iGarden 4 Pieces Combo Gardening Lawn Plant Tools Set with 1 x Trowel , 1 x Cultivator 1 x Transplanter and 1 x Weeder .Tree & Shrub Care Kit Hand Tool Kit.
Sunshades Depot iGarden 4 Pieces Combo Gardening Lawn Plant Tools Set with 1 x Trowel , 1 x Cultivator 1 x Transplanter and 1 x Weeder .Tree & Shrub Care Kit Hand Tool Kit.
$45.99
walmart
Radius Garden 5035044 Pro-Lite Digging Fork Color Pack
Radius Garden 5035044 Pro-Lite Digging Fork Color Pack
$33.05
walmart
United Jumbo Co., Ltd GT Carb STL Cultivator 12 Pack
United Jumbo Co., Ltd GT Carb STL Cultivator 12 Pack
$62.19
walmart
Advertisement
Yejaeka 3Pcs Mini Cultivator Tool Wood Handle Stainless Steel Potted Shovel
Yejaeka 3Pcs Mini Cultivator Tool Wood Handle Stainless Steel Potted Shovel
$6.26
walmart
Yard Butler Twist Tiller Heavy Duty Manual Raised Bed Garden and Flower Box Claw Weeder Cultivator Aeration Hand Tool With Solid Steel Shaft.., By Visit the Yard Butler Store
Yard Butler Twist Tiller Heavy Duty Manual Raised Bed Garden and Flower Box Claw Weeder Cultivator Aeration Hand Tool With Solid Steel Shaft.., By Visit the Yard Butler Store
$71.57
walmart
International Harvester 9 Field Cultivator Operators Manual
International Harvester 9 Field Cultivator Operators Manual
$34.99
walmart
Lemonbest Garden fork, Plastic Small Garden fork Gardening Tool with Ergonomic Handle Transplanting Tool
Lemonbest Garden fork, Plastic Small Garden fork Gardening Tool with Ergonomic Handle Transplanting Tool
$7.64
walmart
TDI Brands Gardening Tools - Three-Tine Cultivator Hoe
TDI Brands Gardening Tools - Three-Tine Cultivator Hoe
$26.99
($29.99
save 10%)
zulily
TDI Brands Gardening Tools - Forged Hand Fork
TDI Brands Gardening Tools - Forged Hand Fork
$19.98
($28.99
save 31%)
zulily
Suzicca Stainless Steel Manual Weeding Fork Wood Handle Transplanting Digging Removing Taproot Tool Garden Planting Weeding Tools
Suzicca Stainless Steel Manual Weeding Fork Wood Handle Transplanting Digging Removing Taproot Tool Garden Planting Weeding Tools
$13.29
walmart
J0113 3-Prong Cultivator Attachment for Garden Multi Tool, Black
J0113 3-Prong Cultivator Attachment for Garden Multi Tool, Black
$7.48
walmart
5PCS Garden Tools Set Aluminum Alloy Garden Tool Set Garden Set, Garden Tool Kit, Hand Planting Kit for Gardeners with Trowel / Transplanted / Weed Killer / Weed Fork (Red)
5PCS Garden Tools Set Aluminum Alloy Garden Tool Set Garden Set, Garden Tool Kit, Hand Planting Kit for Gardeners with Trowel / Transplanted / Weed Killer / Weed Fork (Red)
$29.12
walmart
Zenport Industries J0123-H Handle for 3-Prong Cultivator & Seeding
Zenport Industries J0123-H Handle for 3-Prong Cultivator & Seeding
$14.04
walmart
Yard Butler 32-52" Adjustable Steel Garden Handheld Tiller & Cultivator (2 Pack)
Yard Butler 32-52" Adjustable Steel Garden Handheld Tiller & Cultivator (2 Pack)
$92.99
walmart
Rust 15-inch Garden Tool Fork with Pot
Rust 15-inch Garden Tool Fork with Pot
$21.21
overstock
Load More
Gardening Forks
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.