Terrariums

featured

JOYGOGO Black Reptile Terrarium, Aluminum Alloy Single Door Mesh Tank w/ Lock For Frog Lizard Snake Turtle 18" X 18" X 31.5" | Wayfair 3975

$105.99
wayfair
featured

Latitude Run® Wall Hanging Glass Planters 2Pcs Icepick Shape Plant Pots Terrarium Container Vase w/ 2.12 OZ Colorful Stones Indoor Outdoor | Wayfair

$94.99
wayfair
featured

Kingbuy Hydroponic Glass Vase Vintage Desktop Plant Terrarium Planter Bulb Vase Water Planting Propagation Vase Planters Hydroponics Plants with Retro Wooden Stand Home Garden.

$23.95
walmart

Sweet Lovers Couple Figurines Miniatures Garden Terrariums Bonsai Home Decor DIY - Pattern 6

$9.50
newegg

Exo Terra Bamboo Forest Terrarium - Small (12x12x18)

$240.47
walmart

NEW Transparent Vase For Terrarium Hydroponic Plant Glass Table Plant Vase Decor Transparent

$7.97
walmart

Garden Supplies Home Hanging Glass Ball Vase Flower Planter Pots Terrarium Container Home Garden Decoration

$9.99
walmart

Fashion Round with 1Hole Hanging Glass Hydroponic Flowers Planter Vase Terrarium Container Home Decor Transparent Glass Craft -

$10.57
newegg

Tilted Cube Glass Terrarium, Black, 4-Inch

$29.98
walmart

Home Decorations Geometric Fleshy Glass Terrarium

$34.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Storage Heart Gold-plated Geometric Portable Basket Decoration Round Square Home Plant Decor Metal Clear Glass Terrarium

$16.80
walmart

Mercer41 Geometric Glass Terrarium Glass in Green/Yellow, Size 5.91 H x 7.08 W x 7.08 D in | Wayfair 49D24D8CA6AC4A0A99E081A3D692AF21

$28.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Reptiles Terrarium Nozzle Fogger Mist Sprinkler 360Â° Adjustable Ecological Landscape Rain Forest Pet Cooling System

$10.52
walmart

Pack Of 4 Glass Planters Wall Hanging Planters Round Glass Plant Pots Hanging Air Plant Pots Flower Vase Air Plant Terrariums Wall Hanging Plant Conta

$115.99
wayfairnorthamerica

LADDKE Abstract Golden Terrarium Polka Dots Tropical Palm Leaves and Cacti Garden Flag Decorative Flag House Banner 28x40 inch

$15.99
walmart

LYUMO Artificial Reptiles Vine Climber Jungle Forest Bend Branch Terrarium Cage Decor , Artificial Vine Climber, Cage Decor

$32.38
walmart

Imagitarium Clearly Concealing Suction Cups for Reptile Terrariums, 2 Pack

$3.99
petco

Home Living Wall Hanging Glass Vase Hydroponic Terrarium Fish Tank Plant Flower Pot Decor

$11.15
walmart

JPGIF Hanging Glass Ball Vase Flower Plant Pot Terrarium Container Party Wedding Decor

$9.50
walmart

Lees HerpHaven Terrarium - Round 11" Diameter x 5.5" High

$28.00
walmart

Ophelia & Co. Hutch Terrarium Glass in White, Size 15.5 H x 7.25 W x 7.25 D in | Wayfair 7BDA649A2AD147AEA44963F139D8780A

$45.99
wayfair

Powder Blue Metal & Glass Nesting Outdoor Terrarium Set, 8.25" - 12" By Northlight | Michaels®

$53.74
($107.49 save 50%)
michaelsstores

Large Terrarium,LYUMO Hanging Glass Vase Large Terrarium with Frame for Air Plants Succulent Planters

$29.03
walmart

Clear Angel Shape Glass Desktop Decorative Plant Terrarium Flower Vase Plant Bottle Holder Home Decor 2.76 x 3.94 Inch

$9.53
walmart
Advertisement

PANuYIN Modern Triple Balls Desk Vase Hydroponics Plant Glass Terrarium Vase Container Planter Pot with Wooden Stand (Triple Stand with Post)

$16.99
walmart

Newway Hydroponic Container Plant Terrarium Flower Vase Clear Angel Shape Glass Desktop Decorative Plant Bottle Holder Home Decor

$9.43
walmart

Penn-Plax Reptology Climber Vine Reptile Terrarium Plant Decor Red & Green 12inch (REP422)

$13.13
amazon

NW Wholesaler - Air Plant Orb Glass Terrarium Complete Kit - Great for Home Decor, Gifts or a Fun DIY Project (Green Sand)

$16.99
walmart

NW Wholesaler Indoor Planter - Live Pink Cat Air Plant Terrarium

$18.99
($21.00 save 10%)
zulily

Oaktree Clear Angel Shape Glass Desktop Decorative Plant Terrarium Flower Vase Plant Bottle Holder Home Decor

$7.55
walmart

Hanging Glass Terrarium Set With Bright Gold Metal Display Stand

$24.95
walmart

Mercer41 Matteoli Glass Terrarium Glass in Yellow, Size 5.9 H x 6.9 W x 6.9 D in | Wayfair 1AC9997EC8924A35BE7A64266CFD37EF

$35.99
wayfair

Terrarium Vase Angel Shape Hanging Vase Flower Plant Hydroponic Containers Wedding Home Office Garden Decor (Small)

$8.99
walmart

Loon Peak® Cullinan Terrarium Glass/Manufactured Wood in Brown, Size 13.0 H x 11.6 W x 11.6 D in | Wayfair 17EF0726745A4A43B53915B00BB29381

$72.99
wayfair

Pack Of 4 Wall Hanging Planters Hanging Flower Pots Glass Air Plant Containers Plant Terrariums Glass Plant Containers Flower Vase Hanging Air Plant T

$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Mixed 4 Sizes Brown Wall Round Hanging Planter Succulent Terrarium, Metal Decorative Freestanding Mount Holder with Glass for Air Plants, Faux Flower

$21.47
walmart
Advertisement

Wall Mounted Planter Wall Hanging Planters Metal Plant Terrarium For Indoor Planter, Air Plant Holders Decorative Morden Circle Iron Vase For Succulen

$97.49
wayfairnorthamerica

MAGNIFIQUE Glass Vase Wall Hanging Hydroponic Terrarium Fish Tanks Potted Plant Flower pot

$8.89
walmart

Glass Geometric Terrarium Container Tabletop Glass Planter

$143.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Hanging Glass Vase,LYUMO Hanging Glass Vase Large Terrarium with Frame for Air Plants Succulent Planters

$29.03
walmart

George Oliver Firth Terrarium in Brown, Size 9.0 D in | Wayfair 1524A61AF3F14877AC09431CF03C67D0

$74.99
wayfair

Lacyie Reptile Breeding Box Clear Acrylic Reptile Feeding Box Multipurpose Terrarium For Insect Tarantulas Amphibians Caterpillars Snail

$14.00
walmart

Clear Reptile Breeding Box Small Large Acrylic Terrarium for Spider Chilopod

$50.98
walmart

Latitude Run® 4 Pack Wall Hanging Planters Glass Terrariums, Size 6.3 H x 2.36 W x 2.36 D in | Wayfair EA8420E7FC684E0DB4DA8DD9178EC913

$124.99
wayfair

Mgaxyff Reptiles Floating Platform, Floating Platform,Reptiles Floating Platform Pier with Ramp Ladder Terrarium Tank Ornament

$11.65
walmart

Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand, Wall Hanging Glass Planter Tabletop Propagation Bulb Vase Metal Swivel Holder Retro Rack with 3 Bud Bottle for Hydroponics Plants Home Office Decor

$35.81
walmart

Jet Pet 2pcs Hammock Reptile Resting Hanging Bed Accessories Mesh Ventilate Animals Habitat Terrarium, M

$9.59
walmart

Gueuusu Flower Planter, Terrarium Landscape Bottle, Transparent Decoration

$9.39
walmart
Advertisement

National Artcraft Glass 4-1/2 Inch Terrarium for Plants, Candles or Crafts Includes a Graceful Display Stand

$19.95
walmart

Lestosons Clear Angel Shape Glass Desktop Decorative Plant Terrarium Flower Vase Plant Bottle Holder Home Decor

$6.99
walmart

Wall Hanging Glass Terrariums Planter Oblate Flower Vase For Hydroponics Plants, Home Office Living Room Decor, Set Of 4

$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Geometric Terrarium Clear Glass Tabletop Planter

$105.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Abcelit 8Inch Handmade Style Vase Glass Vase Creative Desktop Terrarium Home Wedding Decoration Plant Holder

$27.88
walmart

ankishi Reptile Breeding Box Clear Acrylic Reptile Terrarium Feeding Box for Spider Scorpion

$12.10
walmart

Glass Flower Vase with Geometric Metal Stand Holder, Clear Crystal Centerpiece Vase, Hydroponic Flower Plant Terrarium Glass Vase, Rose Gold

$43.39
walmart

OTVIAP Reptiles Terrarium, Anti-Escape Design Insect Tank, Snakes Animals For Turtles Pets

$14.90
walmart

REPTIZOO Knock Dwon Reptile Glass Terrarium, 50 Gallon, Size 18.0 H x 36.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair RK361818A

$289.99
wayfair

Popvcly New DIY Clear Angel Glass Hanging Vase Bottle Terrarium Hydroponic Container Plant Pot 1.96"*3.54" Home Garden Decor

$9.65
walmart

REPTIZOO Knock-Down Mini Glass Reptile Habitat, 360 Rotation Visually Reptile Terrarium 20”×12”×10”(10 gallon)，Easy Assembly

$89.99
($122.84 save 27%)
walmartusa

Outtop Hanging Glass Ball Vase Flower Plant Pot Terrarium Container Party Wedding Decor

$8.33
walmart
Load More
© Copyright Real Simple. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com