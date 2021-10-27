Vegetables

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
35 Bingeable Shows on Netflix to Watch This November
35 Bingeable Shows on Netflix to Watch This November
There’s plenty of entertainment here to be thankful for.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Gardening
Plants Seeds
Vegetables
Vegetables
Share
Vegetables
Indoor Hydroponic System - for Organic Romaine Lettuce Kitchen Planting(12 pods, Black)
featured
Indoor Hydroponic System - for Organic Romaine Lettuce Kitchen Planting(12 pods, Black)
$69.99
walmart
50 Pcs Pots Plant Containers Round Nursery Pots Biodegradable Seedling Planters Organic Germination Seedling Trays for Garden, Greenhouse or Vegetables Nursery
featured
50 Pcs Pots Plant Containers Round Nursery Pots Biodegradable Seedling Planters Organic Germination Seedling Trays for Garden, Greenhouse or Vegetables Nursery
$15.99
walmart
Gurney's Kale Winter Wonderland Mixtur 15 ft. Seed Tape
featured
Gurney's Kale Winter Wonderland Mixtur 15 ft. Seed Tape
$12.57
homedepot
Giant Marconi Pepper Plant - Italian - Sweet Red - 3.5" Pot
Giant Marconi Pepper Plant - Italian - Sweet Red - 3.5" Pot
$4.99
walmart
Cubanelle Sweet Pepper Plant - 2.5" Pot - Great for Frying
Cubanelle Sweet Pepper Plant - 2.5" Pot - Great for Frying
$4.99
walmart
Golden Jubilee Hybrid Sweet Corn 'su Type' Seeds, 30 Seeds Per Packet, Non GMO Seeds
Golden Jubilee Hybrid Sweet Corn 'su Type' Seeds, 30 Seeds Per Packet, Non GMO Seeds
$13.23
walmart
20 Straightneck Squash NON-GMO Fresh Heirloom Garden Seeds
20 Straightneck Squash NON-GMO Fresh Heirloom Garden Seeds
$6.95
walmart
Ferry-Morse Three Color Bush Mix Bean Seeds - Since 1856, Non-GMO, Guaranteed Fresh, Vegetable Gardening Seeds
Ferry-Morse Three Color Bush Mix Bean Seeds - Since 1856, Non-GMO, Guaranteed Fresh, Vegetable Gardening Seeds
$1.96
walmart
Soil PH Measuring Instrument Tester Meter for Farm Plants Crops Flowers Vegetable Indoor and Outdoor, Easy To Use and No Batteries Required
Soil PH Measuring Instrument Tester Meter for Farm Plants Crops Flowers Vegetable Indoor and Outdoor, Easy To Use and No Batteries Required
$16.99
walmart
LNKOO Soil pH Tester - 4 in 1 Measure Soil pH Level, Moisture Content, Light Amount Soil Test Kit for Indoor Outdoor Plants, Flowers, Vegetable Gardens and Lawns
LNKOO Soil pH Tester - 4 in 1 Measure Soil pH Level, Moisture Content, Light Amount Soil Test Kit for Indoor Outdoor Plants, Flowers, Vegetable Gardens and Lawns
$15.99
walmart
Early Sunglow Hybrid Corn Garden Seeds (Treated) - 1 Lb - Non-GMO, SU, Cold Weather Vegetable Gardening Seeds, Corn Seeds (su).., By Mountain Valley Seed Company Ship from US
Early Sunglow Hybrid Corn Garden Seeds (Treated) - 1 Lb - Non-GMO, SU, Cold Weather Vegetable Gardening Seeds, Corn Seeds (su).., By Mountain Valley Seed Company Ship from US
$51.37
walmart
Pennington 6.5 lbs. Squirrels Ear Corn Cobs
Pennington 6.5 lbs. Squirrels Ear Corn Cobs
$7.98
homedepot
Advertisement
Blue Curled Scotch Kale Seeds
Blue Curled Scotch Kale Seeds
$1.99
walmart
Silver King Hybrid Corn Garden Seeds - 1 Lb - Non-GMO Vegetable Gardening Seeds - White Sweet Corn (SE) - Micro Greens Shoots, Corn Seeds (se) -.., By Mountain Valley Seed Company Ship from US
Silver King Hybrid Corn Garden Seeds - 1 Lb - Non-GMO Vegetable Gardening Seeds - White Sweet Corn (SE) - Micro Greens Shoots, Corn Seeds (se) -.., By Mountain Valley Seed Company Ship from US
$56.98
walmart
Sweet Banana Pepper Plant - 2.5" Pot - Pickling!
Sweet Banana Pepper Plant - 2.5" Pot - Pickling!
$4.99
walmart
100 Jalapeno M Pepper Seeds NON-GMO Fresh Heirloom Garden Seeds
100 Jalapeno M Pepper Seeds NON-GMO Fresh Heirloom Garden Seeds
$6.95
walmart
Parsnips Hollow Crown Seeds
Parsnips Hollow Crown Seeds
$1.95
walmart
OPKALL 2Bag 100PCS/Bag Biodegradable Seed Nursery Bags Nursery Flower Pots Vegetable Transplant Breeding Pots Garden Planting Bag
OPKALL 2Bag 100PCS/Bag Biodegradable Seed Nursery Bags Nursery Flower Pots Vegetable Transplant Breeding Pots Garden Planting Bag
$11.87
walmart
Set of 3 Pepper Berry Greenery Foliage Bush 15in
Set of 3 Pepper Berry Greenery Foliage Bush 15in
$30.99
overstock
Chinese, Eggplant Seed - The Bride - 300 Heirloom Seeds - Non GMO - Neonicotinoid-Free
Chinese, Eggplant Seed - The Bride - 300 Heirloom Seeds - Non GMO - Neonicotinoid-Free
$18.24
walmart
25 Peaches and Cream Corn Seeds Hybrid Fresh Hybrid Garden Seeds
25 Peaches and Cream Corn Seeds Hybrid Fresh Hybrid Garden Seeds
$6.95
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 1/4 Lb Straight Eight Cucumber Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 1/4 Lb Straight Eight Cucumber Seeds - Gold Vault Bulk Seed Packet
$9.60
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 50 Organic Homestead Heirloom Tomato Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 50 Organic Homestead Heirloom Tomato Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
$3.25
walmart
Everwilde Farms - 500 Tat Soi Chinese Cabbage Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
Everwilde Farms - 500 Tat Soi Chinese Cabbage Seeds - Gold Vault Jumbo Bulk Seed Packet
$2.75
walmart
Advertisement
Gustus Brussel Sprouts Seeds
Gustus Brussel Sprouts Seeds
$3.49
walmart
Seaside Spinach Seeds
Seaside Spinach Seeds
$1.99
walmart
Tomato Tomatillo Toma Verde Great Heirloom Garden Vegetable 50 Seeds
Tomato Tomatillo Toma Verde Great Heirloom Garden Vegetable 50 Seeds
$3.79
walmart
Serrano Tampiqueno Hot Pepper Seeds
Serrano Tampiqueno Hot Pepper Seeds
$2.79
walmart
Sulforaphane SPROUTING Seed Mix Perfect for Sprouting Jars & Seed Sprouters 5 Varieties of Kale & Broccoli Sprouting Seeds Non GMO Heirloom Seeds 1 LB Resealable Bag Rainbow Heirloom Seed Co
Sulforaphane SPROUTING Seed Mix Perfect for Sprouting Jars & Seed Sprouters 5 Varieties of Kale & Broccoli Sprouting Seeds Non GMO Heirloom Seeds 1 LB Resealable Bag Rainbow Heirloom Seed Co
$38.75
walmart
Peroptimist Plant Self Watering Spikes, Automatic Plant Waterer,Self Irrigation Watering Drip Devices with Slow Release Control Valve Switch for Flower Beds, Vegetable Gardens, Lawn(12 PCS)
Peroptimist Plant Self Watering Spikes, Automatic Plant Waterer,Self Irrigation Watering Drip Devices with Slow Release Control Valve Switch for Flower Beds, Vegetable Gardens, Lawn(12 PCS)
$17.99
walmart
Jet Star Tomato F1 Treated Seeds
Jet Star Tomato F1 Treated Seeds
$3.49
walmart
Broccoli Blend Bargain Seeds
Broccoli Blend Bargain Seeds
$2.49
walmart
Health Kick Hybrid Paste Tomato Seeds
Health Kick Hybrid Paste Tomato Seeds
$3.49
walmart
Organic Large Red Cherry Tomato - 1/4 LB Bulk ~40,000 Seeds - Organic, Heirloom, Open Pollinated, Non-GMO, Farm & Vegetable Gardening Seeds
Organic Large Red Cherry Tomato - 1/4 LB Bulk ~40,000 Seeds - Organic, Heirloom, Open Pollinated, Non-GMO, Farm & Vegetable Gardening Seeds
$85.75
walmart
Best Boy Bush F1 Hybrid Tomato ~25 Seeds - Vegetable Gardening Seeds - Non-GMO - Disease Resistant
Best Boy Bush F1 Hybrid Tomato ~25 Seeds - Vegetable Gardening Seeds - Non-GMO - Disease Resistant
$3.14
walmart
Di Cicco Broccoli - 1 LB ~144,000 Seeds - Non-GMO, Open Pollinated, Heirloom, Vegetable Gardening Seeds & Micro Greens Seeds
Di Cicco Broccoli - 1 LB ~144,000 Seeds - Non-GMO, Open Pollinated, Heirloom, Vegetable Gardening Seeds & Micro Greens Seeds
$27.99
walmart
Advertisement
Organic Parisian Carrot Seeds - 1/4 LB ~72,800 Seeds - Non-GMO, Open Pollinated, Vegetable Gardening Seeds
Organic Parisian Carrot Seeds - 1/4 LB ~72,800 Seeds - Non-GMO, Open Pollinated, Vegetable Gardening Seeds
$41.64
walmart
Sow Right Seeds - Serrano Hot Pepper Seed for Planting - Non-GMO Heirloom Packet with Instructions to Plant an Outdoor Home Vegetable Garden - Great Gardening Gift (1)
Sow Right Seeds - Serrano Hot Pepper Seed for Planting - Non-GMO Heirloom Packet with Instructions to Plant an Outdoor Home Vegetable Garden - Great Gardening Gift (1)
$12.00
walmart
Suyo Long Cucumber Seeds - 1 g ~30 Seeds - Heirloom, Open Pollinated, Non-GMO, Farm & Vegetable Gardening Seeds - Burpless
Suyo Long Cucumber Seeds - 1 g ~30 Seeds - Heirloom, Open Pollinated, Non-GMO, Farm & Vegetable Gardening Seeds - Burpless
$2.49
walmart
Organic Marketmore 76 Cucumber Seeds - 1 g ~30 Seeds - Organic, Heirloom, Open Pollinated, Non-GMO, Farm & Vegetable Gardening Seeds
Organic Marketmore 76 Cucumber Seeds - 1 g ~30 Seeds - Organic, Heirloom, Open Pollinated, Non-GMO, Farm & Vegetable Gardening Seeds
$3.14
walmart
Organic Green Arrow Pea - 1 LB ~2,000 Seeds - Non-GMO, Open Pollinated, Heirloom, Vegetable Gardening Seeds
Organic Green Arrow Pea - 1 LB ~2,000 Seeds - Non-GMO, Open Pollinated, Heirloom, Vegetable Gardening Seeds
$20.60
walmart
Organic Moss Curled Parsley Seeds - 1 LB Bulk ~240,000 Seeds - Organic, Heirloom, Open Pollinated, Non-GMO, Farm & Vegetable Gardening, Culinary Herb & Micro Greens Seeds
Organic Moss Curled Parsley Seeds - 1 LB Bulk ~240,000 Seeds - Organic, Heirloom, Open Pollinated, Non-GMO, Farm & Vegetable Gardening, Culinary Herb & Micro Greens Seeds
$59.49
walmart
Arianna Lettuce Seed 1/4 LB ~100,000 Seeds - Non-GMO, Heirloom, Open Pollinated Vegetable Gardening Seeds
Arianna Lettuce Seed 1/4 LB ~100,000 Seeds - Non-GMO, Heirloom, Open Pollinated Vegetable Gardening Seeds
$33.24
walmart
Touch Of ECO Plant Seeds - Organic Hanging Cherry Tomato Garden
Touch Of ECO Plant Seeds - Organic Hanging Cherry Tomato Garden
$11.99
($29.99
save 60%)
zulily
Organic Dwarf Siberian Kale Seeds - 1 g ~250 Seeds - Organic, Non-GMO, Heirloom, Open Pollinated - Farm & Garden Vegetable Gardening & Micro Greens Seeds
Organic Dwarf Siberian Kale Seeds - 1 g ~250 Seeds - Organic, Non-GMO, Heirloom, Open Pollinated - Farm & Garden Vegetable Gardening & Micro Greens Seeds
$3.14
walmart
Organic Hearts of Gold Melon - 1 g ~30 Seeds - Organic, Heirloom, Open Pollinated, Non-GMO, Farm & Vegetable / Fruit Gardening Seeds
Organic Hearts of Gold Melon - 1 g ~30 Seeds - Organic, Heirloom, Open Pollinated, Non-GMO, Farm & Vegetable / Fruit Gardening Seeds
$3.14
walmart
Red Express Cabbage Seeds - 1/4 LB ~26,000 Seeds - Non-GMO, Open Pollinated, Heirloom, Vegetable Gardening Seeds
Red Express Cabbage Seeds - 1/4 LB ~26,000 Seeds - Non-GMO, Open Pollinated, Heirloom, Vegetable Gardening Seeds
$20.39
walmart
Organic Green Top Bunching Beet - 1/4 LB ~6,000 Seeds - Organic, Heirloom, Open Pollinated, Non-GMO, Farm & Vegetable Gardening & Micro Greens Seeds
Organic Green Top Bunching Beet - 1/4 LB ~6,000 Seeds - Organic, Heirloom, Open Pollinated, Non-GMO, Farm & Vegetable Gardening & Micro Greens Seeds
$24.84
walmart
Advertisement
100 Packs Plant Labels Stake-Type Tags Plastic Garden Labels Nursery Tags for Flowers, Vegetables, Seedlings, Seed
100 Packs Plant Labels Stake-Type Tags Plastic Garden Labels Nursery Tags for Flowers, Vegetables, Seedlings, Seed
$8.26
walmart
Back to the Roots Organic Marketmore 76 Cucumber Seed (1-Pack)
Back to the Roots Organic Marketmore 76 Cucumber Seed (1-Pack)
$2.89
homedepot
Set of 40 Heirloom Vegetable Garden Seeds - Heirloom Vegetable Garden Seeds - 100% Non-GMO!
Set of 40 Heirloom Vegetable Garden Seeds - Heirloom Vegetable Garden Seeds - 100% Non-GMO!
$24.99
walmart
Biologic 1108544 1 Acre 15 lbs Wildlife Sweet Corn Plants
Biologic 1108544 1 Acre 15 lbs Wildlife Sweet Corn Plants
$48.40
walmart
Sweet Potato Pie
Sweet Potato Pie
$89.00
thebouqsco
Caspian Pink Tomato Plant- Two (2) Live Plants - Not Seeds - in 3.5 Inch Pots
Caspian Pink Tomato Plant- Two (2) Live Plants - Not Seeds - in 3.5 Inch Pots
$29.97
walmart
Jalapeno Pepper Plant - Two (2) Live Plants - Not Seeds - Each 4" to 7" Tall- In 3.5 Inch Pots
Jalapeno Pepper Plant - Two (2) Live Plants - Not Seeds - Each 4" to 7" Tall- In 3.5 Inch Pots
$28.77
walmart
Big Bertha Red Pepper - Non-GMO - Two (2) Live Plants - Not Seeds - Each 4"-7" tall - in 3.5 Inch Pots - Includes Clovers Garden Copyrighted Plant Care Guide
Big Bertha Red Pepper - Non-GMO - Two (2) Live Plants - Not Seeds - Each 4"-7" tall - in 3.5 Inch Pots - Includes Clovers Garden Copyrighted Plant Care Guide
$29.97
walmart
Caribbean Habanero Pepper Plant- Two (2) Live Plants - Not Seeds -Each 4" to 7" Tall- In 3.5 Inch Pots
Caribbean Habanero Pepper Plant- Two (2) Live Plants - Not Seeds -Each 4" to 7" Tall- In 3.5 Inch Pots
$29.77
walmart
Custom Branded Carrot Seeds Packaging Fruit and Vegetable Seed Mylar Bag Sample with your Personal Design 4 x 3"
Custom Branded Carrot Seeds Packaging Fruit and Vegetable Seed Mylar Bag Sample with your Personal Design 4 x 3"
$1.50
walmart
Burpee Big Boy Tomato Seeds 125 seeds
Burpee Big Boy Tomato Seeds 125 seeds
$25.90
walmart
2021 New 4PACK 100PCS/Bag Biodegradable Seed Nursery Bags Flower Pots Vegetable Planting Bag
2021 New 4PACK 100PCS/Bag Biodegradable Seed Nursery Bags Flower Pots Vegetable Planting Bag
$14.69
walmart
Load More
Vegetables
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.