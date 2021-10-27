Succulents & Cacti

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Gardening
Plants Seeds
Succulents Cactus
Succulents & Cacti
Share
Succulents & Cacti
Innovative Hanging Garden Resin Flowerpots Microlandschaft Succulent Plants Bonsai Ornaments
featured
Innovative Hanging Garden Resin Flowerpots Microlandschaft Succulent Plants Bonsai Ornaments
$58.58
walmart
2 Piece Succulent Plant Set
featured
2 Piece Succulent Plant Set
$15.20
wayfairnorthamerica
Holiday Succulent Centerpiece
featured
Holiday Succulent Centerpiece
$79.99
harry&david
Assorted Live Plants Hand Selected for Health, Size Pack of Succulents
Assorted Live Plants Hand Selected for Health, Size Pack of Succulents
$28.54
walmart
Shop Succulents 2 in. Premium Pastel Succulent (Collection of 64)
Shop Succulents 2 in. Premium Pastel Succulent (Collection of 64)
$107.68
homedepot
Shop Succulents | Assorted Collection | Variety Set of Hand Selected, Fully Rooted Live Indoor Succulent Plants, 4-Pack
Shop Succulents | Assorted Collection | Variety Set of Hand Selected, Fully Rooted Live Indoor Succulent Plants, 4-Pack
$20.88
amazon
Innovative Hanging Garden Resin Flowerpots Microlandschaft Succulent Plants Bonsai Ornaments
Innovative Hanging Garden Resin Flowerpots Microlandschaft Succulent Plants Bonsai Ornaments
$14.26
walmart
Live Succulent Garden In 8 Inch Concrete Log Container Color: Concrete Log
Live Succulent Garden In 8 Inch Concrete Log Container Color: Concrete Log
$91.50
walmart
Indoor Desktop Multi-Tiered Plant Stand For Succulent
Indoor Desktop Multi-Tiered Plant Stand For Succulent
$18.99
wayfairnorthamerica
FATPLANTS 4 Living Rosette Succulent Plants, Size 2.0 H in | Wayfair 4-2.5inch-ROSE
FATPLANTS 4 Living Rosette Succulent Plants, Size 2.0 H in | Wayfair 4-2.5inch-ROSE
$29.99
wayfair
Succulent Gift Box With 6 Succulents
Succulent Gift Box With 6 Succulents
$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cactus Pinata, 25 x 11 in, 1ct
Cactus Pinata, 25 x 11 in, 1ct
$14.80
($15.99
save 7%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
Succulent Garden Candle
Succulent Garden Candle
$50.00
uncommongoods
Full Spectrum 256Leds LED Plant Grow Lights With On/Off Switch Panel Grow Light For Greenhouse And Indoor Plants Hydroponics Seedlings Succulents Vege
Full Spectrum 256Leds LED Plant Grow Lights With On/Off Switch Panel Grow Light For Greenhouse And Indoor Plants Hydroponics Seedlings Succulents Vege
$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Shop Succulents 2 in. Cactus Collection(Collection of 20)
Shop Succulents 2 in. Cactus Collection(Collection of 20)
$43.69
homedepot
Shop Succulents 2 in. Rosette Succulent (Collection of 100)
Shop Succulents 2 in. Rosette Succulent (Collection of 100)
$148.98
homedepot
Shop Succulents | Create Collection | Assortment of Hand Selected Indoor Succulent Cuttings for DIY Projects, Living Wall Arangements and Wreaths, 45-Pack
Shop Succulents | Create Collection | Assortment of Hand Selected Indoor Succulent Cuttings for DIY Projects, Living Wall Arangements and Wreaths, 45-Pack
$46.00
amazon
Shop Succulents Unique Air Plant (3-Pack)
Shop Succulents Unique Air Plant (3-Pack)
$19.98
homedepot
Shop Succulents 2 in. Rosette Succulent (Collection of 4)
Shop Succulents 2 in. Rosette Succulent (Collection of 4)
$20.49
homedepot
Shop Succulents Mini Assorted House Plants Collection of 6 Indoor/Outdoor Plants, Air Purifying, Favors
Shop Succulents Mini Assorted House Plants Collection of 6 Indoor/Outdoor Plants, Air Purifying, Favors
$26.98
homedepot
Succulent - Happy Plant Food Shakers
Succulent - Happy Plant Food Shakers
$15.00
uncommongoods
Succulent Fertilizer
Succulent Fertilizer
$9.95
gardener'ssupplycompany
Vickerman Green Assorted Succulents in Hanging Box
Vickerman Green Assorted Succulents in Hanging Box
$67.60
($169.00
save 60%)
belk
Desert Steel Golden Barrel Cactus Torches
Desert Steel Golden Barrel Cactus Torches
$157.00
gardener'ssupplycompany
Advertisement
Cactus Pinata, Green, 14.5in x 21.25in
Cactus Pinata, Green, 14.5in x 21.25in
$18.68
($51.05
save 63%)
walmartusa
Element 2.5IN Grafted Cactus Plant Collection (4-Pack)
Element 2.5IN Grafted Cactus Plant Collection (4-Pack)
$26.98
walmart
Flora Bunda Floral Green - Square Open Succulent Arrangement
Flora Bunda Floral Green - Square Open Succulent Arrangement
$17.99
($28.99
save 38%)
zulily
Living Succulent Cuttings - 10 Varieties
Living Succulent Cuttings - 10 Varieties
$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Shop Succulents Indoor Pre-Planted Plants - Live 6'' 'Boston Fern' Nephrolepis Exaltata Air Purifying House Plant
Shop Succulents Indoor Pre-Planted Plants - Live 6'' 'Boston Fern' Nephrolepis Exaltata Air Purifying House Plant
$24.99
($29.99
save 17%)
zulily
Shop Succulents 2 in. Assorted Succulent (Collection of 40)
Shop Succulents 2 in. Assorted Succulent (Collection of 40)
$77.59
homedepot
Shop Succulents | Create Collection | Assortment of Hand Selected Indoor Succulent Cuttings for DIY Projects, Living Wall Arangements and Wreaths, 60-Pack
Shop Succulents | Create Collection | Assortment of Hand Selected Indoor Succulent Cuttings for DIY Projects, Living Wall Arangements and Wreaths, 60-Pack
$56.71
amazon
Shop Succulents | Soft Hue Collection | Assortment of Hand Selected, Fully Rooted Live Indoor Pastel Tone Succulent Plants, 5-Pack
Shop Succulents | Soft Hue Collection | Assortment of Hand Selected, Fully Rooted Live Indoor Pastel Tone Succulent Plants, 5-Pack
$23.99
amazon
15 Pieces Succulent Transplanting Mini Garden Hand Tool Set for Indoor Gardening Plant Care
15 Pieces Succulent Transplanting Mini Garden Hand Tool Set for Indoor Gardening Plant Care
$12.17
newegg
Shop Succulents 2 in. Rosette Succulent (Collection of 256)
Shop Succulents 2 in. Rosette Succulent (Collection of 256)
$381.13
homedepot
Shop Succulents 2 in. Assorted Succulent (Collection of 128)
Shop Succulents 2 in. Assorted Succulent (Collection of 128)
$262.25
homedepot
Northlight Mixed Succulent Arrangement in GlassJar
Northlight Mixed Succulent Arrangement in GlassJar
$118.63
qvc
Advertisement
20 Piece Succulent Air Plant Set
20 Piece Succulent Air Plant Set
$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Shop Succulents Succulents - 4'' Rosette Succulent - Set of 12
Shop Succulents Succulents - 4'' Rosette Succulent - Set of 12
$48.99
($64.99
save 25%)
zulily
10 Pcs Garden Tools Set Succulent Tools Set With Box, Heavy Duty Aluminum Manual Garden Kit Outdoor Gardening Gifts Tools For Men Women
10 Pcs Garden Tools Set Succulent Tools Set With Box, Heavy Duty Aluminum Manual Garden Kit Outdoor Gardening Gifts Tools For Men Women
$129.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Shop Succulents | Soft Hue Collection | Assortment of Hand Selected, Fully Rooted Live Indoor Pastel Tone Succulent Plants, 4-Pack
Shop Succulents | Soft Hue Collection | Assortment of Hand Selected, Fully Rooted Live Indoor Pastel Tone Succulent Plants, 4-Pack
$19.28
amazon
Shop Succulents Indoor Pre-Planted Plants - 'Blessed' Live Jade Pothos Plant
Shop Succulents Indoor Pre-Planted Plants - 'Blessed' Live Jade Pothos Plant
$22.99
($24.99
save 8%)
zulily
Shop Succulents 2 in. Assorted Succulent Variety Collection (256-Pack)
Shop Succulents 2 in. Assorted Succulent Variety Collection (256-Pack)
$371.19
homedepot
Unique Live Plants, Hand Selected Variety Pack Mini Succulents Collection of 6, Standard Box
Unique Live Plants, Hand Selected Variety Pack Mini Succulents Collection of 6, Standard Box
$35.82
walmart
Bamboo Desktop Plant Stand Display Rack For Succulent Herb In Living Room Office
Bamboo Desktop Plant Stand Display Rack For Succulent Herb In Living Room Office
$19.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cottage Farms Direct Indoor Pre-Planted Plants - Live Zig Zag Cactus
Cottage Farms Direct Indoor Pre-Planted Plants - Live Zig Zag Cactus
$24.99
($29.95
save 17%)
zulily
Thorsens Greenhouse Succulents Green - Rosette Succulent
Thorsens Greenhouse Succulents Green - Rosette Succulent
$11.99
zulily
Vickerman Pink Green Pink Green Peperomia Succulent
Vickerman Pink Green Pink Green Peperomia Succulent
$21.60
($54.00
save 60%)
belk
Succulent Garden Mug
Succulent Garden Mug
$45.00
uncommongoods
Advertisement
Foldable E26/E27 LED Plant Grow Light Bulb Full Spectrum Red Blue IP55 Waterproof Plants Succulents Vegetables Flowers Growing Lamp - 100W
Foldable E26/E27 LED Plant Grow Light Bulb Full Spectrum Red Blue IP55 Waterproof Plants Succulents Vegetables Flowers Growing Lamp - 100W
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Sun Light 256Leds LED Plant Grow Lights With On/Off Switch Panel Grow Light For Greenhouse And Indoor Plants Hydroponics Seedlings Succulents Vegetabl
Sun Light 256Leds LED Plant Grow Lights With On/Off Switch Panel Grow Light For Greenhouse And Indoor Plants Hydroponics Seedlings Succulents Vegetabl
$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Succulent Stems,Oversized Air Plant,Green
Succulent Stems,Oversized Air Plant,Green
$26.99
($39.50
save 32%)
potterybarn
Desert Steel Saguaro Cactus Torch, 6-1/2'
Desert Steel Saguaro Cactus Torch, 6-1/2'
$483.00
gardener'ssupplycompany
Vintage Succulents Puzzle
Vintage Succulents Puzzle
$20.00
uncommongoods
National Tree Company Floral Green - 9.8'' Succulent Arrangement
National Tree Company Floral Green - 9.8'' Succulent Arrangement
$28.99
($54.99
save 47%)
zulily
Shop Succulents 2 in. Blue/Green Collection Succulent (Collection of 32)
Shop Succulents 2 in. Blue/Green Collection Succulent (Collection of 32)
$76.29
homedepot
Shop Succulents | Can't Touch This Collection | Assortment of Hand Selected, Fully Rooted Live Indoor Cacti Plants, 6-Pack,
Shop Succulents | Can't Touch This Collection | Assortment of Hand Selected, Fully Rooted Live Indoor Cacti Plants, 6-Pack,
$24.36
($29.99
save 19%)
amazon
K&K Interiors Floral - Green Echeveria Succulent Stem
K&K Interiors Floral - Green Echeveria Succulent Stem
$9.99
($14.98
save 33%)
zulily
Garden Tool Set 13 Pieces Stainless Steel Gardening Hand Tool Kit Gift For Women Men Gardener Heavy Duty,Succulent Tools
Garden Tool Set 13 Pieces Stainless Steel Gardening Hand Tool Kit Gift For Women Men Gardener Heavy Duty,Succulent Tools
$128.41
wayfairnorthamerica
Shop Succulents Air Plants Natural - Live Assorted Tillandsia Air Plants - Set of 12
Shop Succulents Air Plants Natural - Live Assorted Tillandsia Air Plants - Set of 12
$29.99
($34.99
save 14%)
zulily
Succulent Plant Metal and Enamel Bookmark
Succulent Plant Metal and Enamel Bookmark
$16.60
walmart
Load More
Succulents & Cacti
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.