Plants & Seeds

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Gardening
Plants Seeds
Plants & Seeds
Share
Plants & Seeds
Fruits
Succulents Cactus
Herb Gardens
Vegetables
Flowers
Innovative Hanging Garden Resin Flowerpots Microlandschaft Succulent Plants Bonsai Ornaments
featured
Innovative Hanging Garden Resin Flowerpots Microlandschaft Succulent Plants Bonsai Ornaments
$14.26
walmart
AeroGarden Bounty Elite Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden, Stainless Steel
featured
AeroGarden Bounty Elite Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden, Stainless Steel
$950.00
walmart
Live Succulent Garden In 8 Inch Concrete Log Container Color: Concrete Log
featured
Live Succulent Garden In 8 Inch Concrete Log Container Color: Concrete Log
$91.50
walmart
Innovative Hanging Garden Resin Flowerpots Microlandschaft Succulent Plants Bonsai Ornaments
Innovative Hanging Garden Resin Flowerpots Microlandschaft Succulent Plants Bonsai Ornaments
$58.58
walmart
Indoor Hydroponic System - for Organic Romaine Lettuce Kitchen Planting(12 pods, Black)
Indoor Hydroponic System - for Organic Romaine Lettuce Kitchen Planting(12 pods, Black)
$69.99
walmart
Gurney's Marigold Inca II Seed Mixture (40 Seed Packet)
Gurney's Marigold Inca II Seed Mixture (40 Seed Packet)
$9.97
homedepot
Custom Branded Carrot Seeds Packaging Fruit and Vegetable Seed Mylar Bag Sample with your Personal Design 4 x 3"
Custom Branded Carrot Seeds Packaging Fruit and Vegetable Seed Mylar Bag Sample with your Personal Design 4 x 3"
$1.50
walmart
Miss Congeniality Grandiflora Rose - 1 per package
Miss Congeniality Grandiflora Rose - 1 per package
$44.99
breck's
Antique Linen Reblooming Daylily - 1 per package
Antique Linen Reblooming Daylily - 1 per package
$22.99
breck's
Sweet Potato Pie
Sweet Potato Pie
$89.00
thebouqsco
Foliage Plant in Pot
Foliage Plant in Pot
$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica
CFA Design Group Casa Moderna Calla Lilies Centerpiece in Planter in Orange, Size 12.0 H x 48.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair CMDZC-048-MNG
CFA Design Group Casa Moderna Calla Lilies Centerpiece in Planter in Orange, Size 12.0 H x 48.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair CMDZC-048-MNG
$379.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Hybridizer's Coneflower Mixture - 15 per package
Hybridizer's Coneflower Mixture - 15 per package
$79.99
breck's
Lily Bouquet - CTW Home Collection 366021
Lily Bouquet - CTW Home Collection 366021
$33.99
totallyfurniture
Daisy Garden 20 Pcs Hydrangea Flower Seeds Mixed Multicolored Perennial Plant Bonsai Home Garden
Daisy Garden 20 Pcs Hydrangea Flower Seeds Mixed Multicolored Perennial Plant Bonsai Home Garden
$16.87
walmart
Charlton Home® Rose Flowering Tree in Pot Plastic in Black, Size 60.0 H x 26.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair 1338CAFF3DA848E59678D324678B3F2D
Charlton Home® Rose Flowering Tree in Pot Plastic in Black, Size 60.0 H x 26.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair 1338CAFF3DA848E59678D324678B3F2D
$99.99
wayfair
Jalapeno Pepper Plant - Two (2) Live Plants - Not Seeds - Each 4" to 7" Tall- In 3.5 Inch Pots
Jalapeno Pepper Plant - Two (2) Live Plants - Not Seeds - Each 4" to 7" Tall- In 3.5 Inch Pots
$28.77
walmart
60pcs Bamboo Plant Labels, 3 Types Plant Marker For Garden Markers At Seed Potted Herbs Flowers Vegetables
60pcs Bamboo Plant Labels, 3 Types Plant Marker For Garden Markers At Seed Potted Herbs Flowers Vegetables
$18.99
walmart
50+ Mixed Colors Hibiscus Flower Seeds Rose of Sharon Syriacus Hibisceae Beautiful Potten Garden
50+ Mixed Colors Hibiscus Flower Seeds Rose of Sharon Syriacus Hibisceae Beautiful Potten Garden
$16.09
walmart
Inwood Reblooming Daylily - 1 per package
Inwood Reblooming Daylily - 1 per package
$10.99
breck's
Bungalow Rose Gardunio Rectangular Pedestal Plant Stand Wood/Solid Wood in Brown/Red, Size 27.0 H x 30.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
Bungalow Rose Gardunio Rectangular Pedestal Plant Stand Wood/Solid Wood in Brown/Red, Size 27.0 H x 30.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
$509.99
wayfair
Miss Feya Turban Lily - 2 per package
Miss Feya Turban Lily - 2 per package
$33.98
breck's
Bumblebee Deelite Dwarf Bearded Iris - 1 per package
Bumblebee Deelite Dwarf Bearded Iris - 1 per package
$19.99
breck's
August Grove® 3 Piece Real Touch Gerber Daisy Stem Set Foam in Red/Pink, Size 14.0 H x 5.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 5570E2FA33AF4F6DAB0764CCAC9E3485
August Grove® 3 Piece Real Touch Gerber Daisy Stem Set Foam in Red/Pink, Size 14.0 H x 5.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 5570E2FA33AF4F6DAB0764CCAC9E3485
$38.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Moonlight Bearded Iris - 1 per package
Moonlight Bearded Iris - 1 per package
$20.99
breck's
Bungalow Rose Aloe Stem Plastic in Green, Size 9.5 H x 11.4 W x 11.4 D in | Wayfair BB5A58D17E4E4256B679ABD6EF5E5B83
Bungalow Rose Aloe Stem Plastic in Green, Size 9.5 H x 11.4 W x 11.4 D in | Wayfair BB5A58D17E4E4256B679ABD6EF5E5B83
$38.99
wayfair
28" White Rose & Calla Lily Swag
28" White Rose & Calla Lily Swag
$82.49
overstock
6 Pink Dwarf Mexican Petunia Live Flower Plants Indoor/Outdoor
6 Pink Dwarf Mexican Petunia Live Flower Plants Indoor/Outdoor
$59.79
walmart
Raspberry Sundae Hosta - 1 per package
Raspberry Sundae Hosta - 1 per package
$19.99
breck's
Guava
Guava
$59.00
thebouqsco
August Grove® Real Touch Rose Spray Fabric in White, Size 29.0 H x 4.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 19CE855DD13B4B68B233EAA97A5C7DA4
August Grove® Real Touch Rose Spray Fabric in White, Size 29.0 H x 4.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 19CE855DD13B4B68B233EAA97A5C7DA4
$31.99
wayfair
All Night Long Bearded Iris - 1 per package
All Night Long Bearded Iris - 1 per package
$4.99
breck's
Bay Isle Home™ Calla Lily Stem Foam/Plastic in Pink, Size 14.0 H x 7.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 6AD583B0B13B4639BC93F8B1323A31A1
Bay Isle Home™ Calla Lily Stem Foam/Plastic in Pink, Size 14.0 H x 7.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 6AD583B0B13B4639BC93F8B1323A31A1
$22.99
wayfair
Back to the Roots Windowsill Organic Cherry Tomato Grow Kit
Back to the Roots Windowsill Organic Cherry Tomato Grow Kit
$24.99
homedepot
12.2" Mixed Cream Rose and Peony Bouquet
12.2" Mixed Cream Rose and Peony Bouquet
$82.49
overstock
Hidcote Lavender Plant- Two (2) Live Plants - Not Seeds -Each 4"-7" Tall- In 3.5 Inch Pots
Hidcote Lavender Plant- Two (2) Live Plants - Not Seeds -Each 4"-7" Tall- In 3.5 Inch Pots
$28.77
walmart
Advertisement
Hugs and Kisses Carpet Border Lily Mixture - 10 per package
Hugs and Kisses Carpet Border Lily Mixture - 10 per package
$29.99
breck's
Buckeye Belle Peony - 1 per package
Buckeye Belle Peony - 1 per package
$19.99
breck's
Sun Bulb 5011 Better-GRO Phalaenopsis Mix, 8 Quarts, It is a fertile mixture of Canadian chunk peat blended with western fir bark, hardwood charcoal and.., By Brand Sun Bulb
Sun Bulb 5011 Better-GRO Phalaenopsis Mix, 8 Quarts, It is a fertile mixture of Canadian chunk peat blended with western fir bark, hardwood charcoal and.., By Brand Sun Bulb
$41.58
walmart
Disco Music Reblooming Daylily - 1 per package
Disco Music Reblooming Daylily - 1 per package
$4.99
breck's
Set of 40 Heirloom Vegetable Garden Seeds - Heirloom Vegetable Garden Seeds - 100% Non-GMO!
Set of 40 Heirloom Vegetable Garden Seeds - Heirloom Vegetable Garden Seeds - 100% Non-GMO!
$24.99
walmart
Blue Diamond Almonds & Fruit Bag, Sea Salt Almonds & Whole Blueberry, 5 oz
Blue Diamond Almonds & Fruit Bag, Sea Salt Almonds & Whole Blueberry, 5 oz
$4.99
amazon
Raspberry Sundae Peony - 1 per package
Raspberry Sundae Peony - 1 per package
$18.99
breck's
Casablanca Lily - 3 per package
Casablanca Lily - 3 per package
$6.99
breck's
Yelloween Candelabra Lily - 3 per package
Yelloween Candelabra Lily - 3 per package
$16.99
breck's
Fiesta in Blue Bearded Iris - 1 per package
Fiesta in Blue Bearded Iris - 1 per package
$9.99
breck's
Edith's Darling Shrub Rose - 1 per package
Edith's Darling Shrub Rose - 1 per package
$39.99
breck's
1 Pk, Large Foam Wedding Flower Wall Backdrop Decor 40 Cm - Lavender
1 Pk, Large Foam Wedding Flower Wall Backdrop Decor 40 Cm - Lavender
$18.73
overstock
Advertisement
100 Packs Plant Labels Stake-Type Tags Plastic Garden Labels Nursery Tags for Flowers, Vegetables, Seedlings, Seed
100 Packs Plant Labels Stake-Type Tags Plastic Garden Labels Nursery Tags for Flowers, Vegetables, Seedlings, Seed
$8.26
walmart
Van Zyverden Tulips Double Peony Blend Set of 15 bulbs
Van Zyverden Tulips Double Peony Blend Set of 15 bulbs
$32.00
qvc
Wool Felt Flowers 4 Mini Daisies Purples Trios - Set of 4 with Leaves
Wool Felt Flowers 4 Mini Daisies Purples Trios - Set of 4 with Leaves
$11.30
amazon
Primrue Ting Zinnia Stem Natural Fibers in Green/Blue, Size 27.0 H x 8.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair CC8BEC337F144531A373B96B870CF7F7
Primrue Ting Zinnia Stem Natural Fibers in Green/Blue, Size 27.0 H x 8.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair CC8BEC337F144531A373B96B870CF7F7
$38.99
wayfair
Lovely Lavender Medley with Jumbo Balloon Medium
Lovely Lavender Medley with Jumbo Balloon Medium
$79.99
1800flowerscom
Holiday Charm Bulb Garden Small with Lantern by 1-800 Flowers
Holiday Charm Bulb Garden Small with Lantern by 1-800 Flowers
$50.99
1800flowers
Peace Lily Plant Small
Peace Lily Plant Small
$49.99
1800flowerscom
Aluma Flowers Handmade Traditional Aluminum Metal Rose - Various Colors- Floral Home Décor
Aluma Flowers Handmade Traditional Aluminum Metal Rose - Various Colors- Floral Home Décor
$54.00
amazon
Asiatic Lily Mixture Super Sak - 12 per package
Asiatic Lily Mixture Super Sak - 12 per package
$19.99
breck's
Bay Isle Home™ Calla Lily Stem Foam/Plastic, Size 14.0 H x 7.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair C29D9503D2B24A85A5597900785F429D
Bay Isle Home™ Calla Lily Stem Foam/Plastic, Size 14.0 H x 7.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair C29D9503D2B24A85A5597900785F429D
$22.99
wayfair
12 Fuchsia Gerbera Daisies on Stems Hot Pink 3 Inch Gerber Daisy Paper Flowers Bouquet
12 Fuchsia Gerbera Daisies on Stems Hot Pink 3 Inch Gerber Daisy Paper Flowers Bouquet
$28.00
amazon
Amscan Collection Premium Wedding Confetti Fabric Rose Petal Gold/White 300pc
Amscan Collection Premium Wedding Confetti Fabric Rose Petal Gold/White 300pc
$11.59
($59.67
save 81%)
walmartusa
Load More
Plants & Seeds
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.