Rail Planters

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Gardening
Planters
Rail
Rail Planters
Share
Rail Planters
Bloem 26-in W x 8.75-in H Modica Charcoal Gray Plastic Railing Planter | MR24908
featured
Bloem 26-in W x 8.75-in H Modica Charcoal Gray Plastic Railing Planter | MR24908
$36.63
lowes
CreativeArrowy 3PCS Flower Holders Plant Racks Hanging 4 Pack Iron Round Shelf Container Box Durable High Quality Black Railing Planters
featured
CreativeArrowy 3PCS Flower Holders Plant Racks Hanging 4 Pack Iron Round Shelf Container Box Durable High Quality Black Railing Planters
$44.20
walmart
CreativeArrowy Over The Rail Flower Pot Stand Balcony Railing Hanging Basket Holder Round Planter Pot Rackfor Home Garden Decor
featured
CreativeArrowy Over The Rail Flower Pot Stand Balcony Railing Hanging Basket Holder Round Planter Pot Rackfor Home Garden Decor
$12.08
walmart
2Pcs Hanging Railing Planter Iron Art Hanging Baskets Flower Pot Holder Plant Holder Over The Rail Metal Fence Planters
2Pcs Hanging Railing Planter Iron Art Hanging Baskets Flower Pot Holder Plant Holder Over The Rail Metal Fence Planters
$126.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bloem Modica 12 in. Bermuda Teal Plastic Deck Rail Planter
Bloem Modica 12 in. Bermuda Teal Plastic Deck Rail Planter
$14.54
homedepot
Bloem Deck Rail Planter, Balcony 24" Black (Pack of 2)
Bloem Deck Rail Planter, Balcony 24" Black (Pack of 2)
$70.49
walmart
August Grove® Evry Steel Railing Planter Metal in Blue/Green/Pink, Size 10.3 H x 15.5 W x 11.4 D in | Wayfair 547EDBF292DB4214BBF8D8290B0044F8
August Grove® Evry Steel Railing Planter Metal in Blue/Green/Pink, Size 10.3 H x 15.5 W x 11.4 D in | Wayfair 547EDBF292DB4214BBF8D8290B0044F8
$47.99
wayfair
Over The Rail Flower Pot Stand Balcony Railing Hanging Basket Holder Round Planter Pot Rackfor Home Garden Decor
Over The Rail Flower Pot Stand Balcony Railing Hanging Basket Holder Round Planter Pot Rackfor Home Garden Decor
$12.31
walmart
Bloem Modica Deck Rail Planter 12" Bermuda Teal
Bloem Modica Deck Rail Planter 12" Bermuda Teal
$14.99
walmartusa
Bloem Modica Deck Rail Planter 24" Casper White - 24
Bloem Modica Deck Rail Planter 24" Casper White - 24
$29.92
($31.49
save 5%)
overstock
Bloem Deck Balcony Rail Planter 24" Charcoal Gray - 24
Bloem Deck Balcony Rail Planter 24" Charcoal Gray - 24
$29.98
overstock
3 Pack Metal Iron Hanging Flower Pots for Railing Fence Hanging Bucket Pots Countryside Style Window Flower Plant Holder with Detachable Hooks Home Decor,White
3 Pack Metal Iron Hanging Flower Pots for Railing Fence Hanging Bucket Pots Countryside Style Window Flower Plant Holder with Detachable Hooks Home Decor,White
$105.05
walmart
Advertisement
Cady Wicker/Rattan Railing Planter
Cady Wicker/Rattan Railing Planter
$56.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ebern Designs Kaysville Plastic Railing Planter Plastic in White, Size 10.0 H x 12.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair D9A043B5BB514D6193C826424AA81485
Ebern Designs Kaysville Plastic Railing Planter Plastic in White, Size 10.0 H x 12.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair D9A043B5BB514D6193C826424AA81485
$34.99
wayfair
GETFIT Over The Rail Flower Pot Stand Balcony Railing Hanging Basket Holder Round Planter Pot Rackfor Home Garden Decor
GETFIT Over The Rail Flower Pot Stand Balcony Railing Hanging Basket Holder Round Planter Pot Rackfor Home Garden Decor
$17.49
walmart
Bloomers Railing Planter with Drainage Holes â 24" Weatherproof Resin Planter â White
Bloomers Railing Planter with Drainage Holes â 24" Weatherproof Resin Planter â White
$19.93
($19.99
save 0%)
walmartusa
Balcony Rail Planters Hanging Railing Plant Holder Stand Flower Pot Basket For Fence Patio Deck Planter Outside And Indoor
Balcony Rail Planters Hanging Railing Plant Holder Stand Flower Pot Basket For Fence Patio Deck Planter Outside And Indoor
$15.77
walmart
10Pcs Hanging Flower Pots, Metal Iron Wall Planter Indoor/Outdoor For Railing Fence Balcony Garden Home Decoration With Detachable Hooks
10Pcs Hanging Flower Pots, Metal Iron Wall Planter Indoor/Outdoor For Railing Fence Balcony Garden Home Decoration With Detachable Hooks
$118.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Red Barrel Studio® Hanging Balcony Railing Shelf Flower Pot Holder Metal Plant Stand Metal in Black, Size 35.8 H x 7.87 W x 3.93 D in | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Hanging Balcony Railing Shelf Flower Pot Holder Metal Plant Stand Metal in Black, Size 35.8 H x 7.87 W x 3.93 D in | Wayfair
$192.99
wayfair
Flower Pot Stand Rack Deck Rail Flowerpot Railing Shelf Balcony Rail Planter Shelf Fence Railing Flower Pots Holder
Flower Pot Stand Rack Deck Rail Flowerpot Railing Shelf Balcony Rail Planter Shelf Fence Railing Flower Pots Holder
$50.59
walmart
Lundberg Metal Railing Planter
Lundberg Metal Railing Planter
$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Red Barrel Studio® Serra Metal Railing Planter Metal in Orange, Size 12.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 9B16BEF85CF6475983DF8C9FF0CEF8C9
Red Barrel Studio® Serra Metal Railing Planter Metal in Orange, Size 12.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 9B16BEF85CF6475983DF8C9FF0CEF8C9
$29.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Set Of 2 Rectangular Metal Plant Stand Flower Pot Holder Railing Planter Fence Planter Metal in Black/Brown | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Set Of 2 Rectangular Metal Plant Stand Flower Pot Holder Railing Planter Fence Planter Metal in Black/Brown | Wayfair
$142.99
wayfair
OTVIAP Gabion Basket Posts/Planters 2 pcs Steel 19.7"x19.7"x63"Fence Posts & RailsHardware
OTVIAP Gabion Basket Posts/Planters 2 pcs Steel 19.7"x19.7"x63"Fence Posts & RailsHardware
$237.99
walmart
Advertisement
PersonalhomeD Garden Home Decoration Bucket Planter Ceramic Planters Durable Railing Fence 12 PCS 17cm Colorful Flower Pot Vase
PersonalhomeD Garden Home Decoration Bucket Planter Ceramic Planters Durable Railing Fence 12 PCS 17cm Colorful Flower Pot Vase
$12.77
walmart
8 Pcs Hanging Flower Pots Metal Iron Bucket Planter for Railing Fence Balcony Garden Home Decoration Flower Holders with Detachable Hooks,Random Color
8 Pcs Hanging Flower Pots Metal Iron Bucket Planter for Railing Fence Balcony Garden Home Decoration Flower Holders with Detachable Hooks,Random Color
$29.95
walmart
Iron Art Round Hanging Railing Planter Flower Pot Holder Balcony Plant Baskets Over The Metal Fence Rail,Hanging Baskets for Indoor and Outdoor Use
Iron Art Round Hanging Railing Planter Flower Pot Holder Balcony Plant Baskets Over The Metal Fence Rail,Hanging Baskets for Indoor and Outdoor Use
$14.92
walmart
Romana Deck Rail Planters - The HC Companies 28-Inch Large Flower Box Planter for Outdoor Railing Plants Sandstone (ROP28000A34)
Romana Deck Rail Planters - The HC Companies 28-Inch Large Flower Box Planter for Outdoor Railing Plants Sandstone (ROP28000A34)
$22.99
amazon
28 in. Deck Rail Planter
28 in. Deck Rail Planter
$43.75
walmart
Symple Stuff Freshour Resin Railing Planter Plastic in Brown, Size 9.0 H x 24.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair SPX24DB0E21
Symple Stuff Freshour Resin Railing Planter Plastic in Brown, Size 9.0 H x 24.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair SPX24DB0E21
$59.99
wayfair
Rosalind Wheeler Holtz 2 - Piece Polyrattan Railing Planter Rattan in Gray, Size 5.25 H x 6.25 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair
Rosalind Wheeler Holtz 2 - Piece Polyrattan Railing Planter Rattan in Gray, Size 5.25 H x 6.25 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair
$34.99
wayfair
PersonalhomeD Railing Fence Of Metal Iron Bucket Planter Flower Stand Balcony Durable Colorful UV Protection. Garden Home Decoration
PersonalhomeD Railing Fence Of Metal Iron Bucket Planter Flower Stand Balcony Durable Colorful UV Protection. Garden Home Decoration
$14.19
walmart
Veradek 36 in. x 10 in. Charcoal Plastic Window Box, Gray
Veradek 36 in. x 10 in. Charcoal Plastic Window Box, Gray
$103.16
homedepot
Ledge Ceramic Pot Planter
Ledge Ceramic Pot Planter
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
okwish Flower Holders Railing Fence Of Metal Iron Bucket Planter Dia 11Cm Total Height 17Cm 3 Pcs Durable Pot With Hooks
okwish Flower Holders Railing Fence Of Metal Iron Bucket Planter Dia 11Cm Total Height 17Cm 3 Pcs Durable Pot With Hooks
$17.35
walmart
Veradek Window Box Wall/Railing Planter - Grey - 36 in.
Veradek Window Box Wall/Railing Planter - Grey - 36 in.
$69.99
($75.82
save 8%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
Veradek Pure Series Plastic Railing Planter Plastic in Black, Size 9.0 H x 36.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair WBRLV36B-2PK
Veradek Pure Series Plastic Railing Planter Plastic in Black, Size 9.0 H x 36.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair WBRLV36B-2PK
$129.99
wayfair
Veradek Metallic Series Galvanized Steel Railing Planter Metal in Gray, Size 9.0 H x 48.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair TRBRV48G
Veradek Metallic Series Galvanized Steel Railing Planter Metal in Gray, Size 9.0 H x 48.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair TRBRV48G
$196.48
wayfair
ASCZOV Iron Rack Railing Hanging Basket Flower Pot Garden Decoration Balcony For Plants
ASCZOV Iron Rack Railing Hanging Basket Flower Pot Garden Decoration Balcony For Plants
$17.80
walmart
Achla Designs 33 in. Tall Black Powder Coat Iron 3-Level Peacock Steps Plant Stand Left Rail
Achla Designs 33 in. Tall Black Powder Coat Iron 3-Level Peacock Steps Plant Stand Left Rail
$198.84
homedepot
Aardsma 3-Piece Metal Railing Planter Set
Aardsma 3-Piece Metal Railing Planter Set
$44.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. 2Pcs Hanging Railing Planter Iron Art Hanging Baskets Flower Pot Holder Plant Holder Over The Rail Metal Fence Planters in Black
Arlmont & Co. 2Pcs Hanging Railing Planter Iron Art Hanging Baskets Flower Pot Holder Plant Holder Over The Rail Metal Fence Planters in Black
$126.99
wayfair
Gilbert & Bennett Canterbury 24 in. Steel Deck Rail Planter, Black
Gilbert & Bennett Canterbury 24 in. Steel Deck Rail Planter, Black
$21.35
homedepot
GETFIT Over Metal Rail Flower Pot Stand Balcony Railing Hanging Basket Holder Round Planter Pot Rack Home Garden Decor
GETFIT Over Metal Rail Flower Pot Stand Balcony Railing Hanging Basket Holder Round Planter Pot Rack Home Garden Decor
$20.99
walmart
Lemetow Retro Wrought Iron Hanging Railing Flower Pot Holder Balcony Plant Basket On Metal Fence Rail, Wrought Iron Hanging Basket, For Indoor Outdoor Use, Black
Lemetow Retro Wrought Iron Hanging Railing Flower Pot Holder Balcony Plant Basket On Metal Fence Rail, Wrought Iron Hanging Basket, For Indoor Outdoor Use, Black
$12.44
walmart
Iron Art Round Hanging Railing Planter Flower Pot Holder Balcony Plant Baskets Over The Metal Fence Rail,Hanging Baskets for Indoor and Outdoor Use
Iron Art Round Hanging Railing Planter Flower Pot Holder Balcony Plant Baskets Over The Metal Fence Rail,Hanging Baskets for Indoor and Outdoor Use
$14.92
walmart
2Pcs 23.6" Balcony Planter Wicker, Wall Mount Planter Box for Flowers
2Pcs 23.6" Balcony Planter Wicker, Wall Mount Planter Box for Flowers
$62.80
walmart
Lattice Routh Railing Planter Window Box Deck Balcony Rail Planter 24 Inch For Porch Fence Patio Outdoor 2 Pack in Black | Wayfair
Lattice Routh Railing Planter Window Box Deck Balcony Rail Planter 24 Inch For Porch Fence Patio Outdoor 2 Pack in Black | Wayfair
$243.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Over The Rail Flower Pot Stand Balcony Railing Hanging Basket Holder Round Planter Pot Rackfor Home Garden Decor
Over The Rail Flower Pot Stand Balcony Railing Hanging Basket Holder Round Planter Pot Rackfor Home Garden Decor
$13.75
walmart
Lixada 40CM Lifelike Courtyard Railings Garden Decoration Expandable Plant Natural Fence Waterproof Dampproof Paling
Lixada 40CM Lifelike Courtyard Railings Garden Decoration Expandable Plant Natural Fence Waterproof Dampproof Paling
$15.99
walmart
PURATEN Iron Rack Railing Hanging Basket Flower Pot Garden Decoration Balcony For Plants
PURATEN Iron Rack Railing Hanging Basket Flower Pot Garden Decoration Balcony For Plants
$16.43
walmart
Hashtag Home Dalton Deck Plastic Rail Planter Plastic in Brown, Size 8.75 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 39ED957C5B654EC88600F08AFDCC7CEB
Hashtag Home Dalton Deck Plastic Rail Planter Plastic in Brown, Size 8.75 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 39ED957C5B654EC88600F08AFDCC7CEB
$20.99
wayfair
Tiana Powder Coated Metal Window Box Planter
Tiana Powder Coated Metal Window Box Planter
$20.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Balcony Flower Frame European Iron Railing Potted Plant Shelf Window Sill Bracketplant Hanging Flower Pot Planter Flower Stand
Balcony Flower Frame European Iron Railing Potted Plant Shelf Window Sill Bracketplant Hanging Flower Pot Planter Flower Stand
$32.84
walmart
Garden Treasures 23.75-in W x 9.5-in H Clay Plastic Railing Planter in Orange | SR2406CY
Garden Treasures 23.75-in W x 9.5-in H Clay Plastic Railing Planter in Orange | SR2406CY
$15.58
lowes
Gadgetvlot With Hook Metal Iron Bucket Plant Pot Flower Pots Retro And Old Style Hanging For Railing Fence Silver Outdoor Baskets
Gadgetvlot With Hook Metal Iron Bucket Plant Pot Flower Pots Retro And Old Style Hanging For Railing Fence Silver Outdoor Baskets
$13.62
walmart
Gracie Oaks 3 Pack Metal Iron Hanging Flower Pots For Railing Fence Hanging Bucket Pots Countryside Style Window Flower Plant Metal in White Wayfair
Gracie Oaks 3 Pack Metal Iron Hanging Flower Pots For Railing Fence Hanging Bucket Pots Countryside Style Window Flower Plant Metal in White Wayfair
$129.99
wayfair
Wind & Weather Outdoor Planters - Pig Railing Topper Figurine
Wind & Weather Outdoor Planters - Pig Railing Topper Figurine
$14.99
($37.44
save 60%)
zulily
Weave Round Railing Planter, 11"
Weave Round Railing Planter, 11"
$14.95
gardener'ssupplycompany
Fiorenza 4-Pack 7-in. Hanging Rail Planter Round Plastic Outdoor Flower Pot with Hook for Deck and Balcony Railing, Brown
Fiorenza 4-Pack 7-in. Hanging Rail Planter Round Plastic Outdoor Flower Pot with Hook for Deck and Balcony Railing, Brown
$34.99
walmart
Load More
Rail Planters
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.