Hanging Planters

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Gardening
Planters
Hanging
Hanging Planters
Share
Hanging Planters
4 Pack Hanging Pendant Chain Pot Flowers Basket Plants Replacement Lanterns Decoration Hanging Chains For Planters, Ornaments, Bird Feeders, Billboard
featured
4 Pack Hanging Pendant Chain Pot Flowers Basket Plants Replacement Lanterns Decoration Hanging Chains For Planters, Ornaments, Bird Feeders, Billboard
$20.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Macrame Plant Hanger Flower Pot Net Bag Garden Decoration Green Plant Hanging Basket Manually Knitted Rope
featured
Macrame Plant Hanger Flower Pot Net Bag Garden Decoration Green Plant Hanging Basket Manually Knitted Rope
$9.32
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Durable Plastic Lace Ultimate Hanging Baskets Tomato, Flower, & Herb Outdoor Flower Planter Plastic in Black | Wayfair
featured
Arlmont & Co. Durable Plastic Lace Ultimate Hanging Baskets Tomato, Flower, & Herb Outdoor Flower Planter Plastic in Black | Wayfair
$49.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Coker Plastic Hanging Planter Plastic in Gray/Green/White, Size 24.0 H x 8.25 W x 8.25 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Coker Plastic Hanging Planter Plastic in Gray/Green/White, Size 24.0 H x 8.25 W x 8.25 D in | Wayfair
$27.99
wayfair
Algreen Self-Watering Resin Hanging Planter Plastic in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 14168
Algreen Self-Watering Resin Hanging Planter Plastic in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 14168
$30.99
wayfair
August Grove® Leadore Self-Watering Polypropylene Hanging Planter Plastic in Indigo, Size 6.75 H x 12.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair
August Grove® Leadore Self-Watering Polypropylene Hanging Planter Plastic in Indigo, Size 6.75 H x 12.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair
$27.99
wayfair
17 Stories Hanging Planters For Indoor Plants - Flower Pots Outdoor 10 Inch Garden Planters & Pots, Set Of 2, Size 4.7 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in
17 Stories Hanging Planters For Indoor Plants - Flower Pots Outdoor 10 Inch Garden Planters & Pots, Set Of 2, Size 4.7 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in
$123.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Hanging Chain Flower Pot Basket Planter Container Garden Home Balcony Decoration Plastic in Brown, Size 16.0 H x 10.0 W x 6.5 D in
Arlmont & Co. Hanging Chain Flower Pot Basket Planter Container Garden Home Balcony Decoration Plastic in Brown, Size 16.0 H x 10.0 W x 6.5 D in
$23.99
wayfair
Atralife 2PCS 1.7L Outdoor Hanging Planters Plastic Balcony Flower Pot
Atralife 2PCS 1.7L Outdoor Hanging Planters Plastic Balcony Flower Pot
$16.77
walmart
7Penn Ceramic Planter Hanging Pot 4pc Dangling Multicolor Ceramic Plant Pots
7Penn Ceramic Planter Hanging Pot 4pc Dangling Multicolor Ceramic Plant Pots
$24.99
walmart
Tulane Hanging Planter for Plants (75861) Plant Hanger (8.75"x 4.75"x 15.5")
Tulane Hanging Planter for Plants (75861) Plant Hanger (8.75"x 4.75"x 15.5")
$34.95
walmart
Plant Hanger
Plant Hanger
$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Artella Outdoor Planters Beige - Beige Diamond Macrame Hanging Planter
Artella Outdoor Planters Beige - Beige Diamond Macrame Hanging Planter
$1.00
($13.99
save 93%)
zulily
Arlmont & Co. 4 Pack Hanging Pendant Chain Pot Flowers Basket Plants Replacement Lanterns Decoration Hanging Chains For Planters, Ornaments in Black
Arlmont & Co. 4 Pack Hanging Pendant Chain Pot Flowers Basket Plants Replacement Lanterns Decoration Hanging Chains For Planters, Ornaments in Black
$20.99
wayfair
Hanging Planter Pot, 2PCS 10 Inch Flower Pots With Drainage Holes And Rubber Stopper, Garden Planters And Pots For Outdoor And Indoor
Hanging Planter Pot, 2PCS 10 Inch Flower Pots With Drainage Holes And Rubber Stopper, Garden Planters And Pots For Outdoor And Indoor
$132.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BIG BOX MARKETING LLC 50 in. White Plastic Macrame Dual Plant Hanger with Two 6 in. Pots
BIG BOX MARKETING LLC 50 in. White Plastic Macrame Dual Plant Hanger with Two 6 in. Pots
$19.62
homedepot
Aibecy Macrame Plant Hanger Indoor Outdoor Flower Pot Hanging Planter Basket Cotton Rope 4 Legs 39 Inch
Aibecy Macrame Plant Hanger Indoor Outdoor Flower Pot Hanging Planter Basket Cotton Rope 4 Legs 39 Inch
$10.49
walmart
Henschler Enameled Galvanized Steel Hanging Planter
Henschler Enameled Galvanized Steel Hanging Planter
$45.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Betsab 2-Piece Hanging Planter Plastic in White, Size 4.3 H x 8.1 W x 8.1 D in | Wayfair 47F5348B76854DE9A0CB4F37E36C45B9
17 Stories Betsab 2-Piece Hanging Planter Plastic in White, Size 4.3 H x 8.1 W x 8.1 D in | Wayfair 47F5348B76854DE9A0CB4F37E36C45B9
$36.99
wayfair
ankishi Handmade Hanging Basket Rattan Planter Flowerpot Basket for Home Decoration
ankishi Handmade Hanging Basket Rattan Planter Flowerpot Basket for Home Decoration
$39.68
walmart
AUTONE Watering Flower Pot Container, Hanging Planter with Chain
AUTONE Watering Flower Pot Container, Hanging Planter with Chain
$65.20
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Hanging Planters Flower Pots 2 Sets Of 12-Inches Resin Hanging Baskets For Outdoor Or Indoor Plants, Perfect For Your Garden, Porch
Arlmont & Co. Hanging Planters Flower Pots 2 Sets Of 12-Inches Resin Hanging Baskets For Outdoor Or Indoor Plants, Perfect For Your Garden, Porch
$139.99
wayfair
17 Stories Betsab 2-Piece Hanging Planter Plastic, Size 4.7 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 39F605FE6C09452FACB1B741EAA1A893
17 Stories Betsab 2-Piece Hanging Planter Plastic, Size 4.7 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 39F605FE6C09452FACB1B741EAA1A893
$38.99
wayfair
Sloth Flower Pot Container Vivid Sloth Garden Pot Ceramics Sloth Flowerpot Decor Planter Hanging Pot Cute Sloth Flowerpot Home Decor for Home Balcony Garden Patio Decoration
Sloth Flower Pot Container Vivid Sloth Garden Pot Ceramics Sloth Flowerpot Decor Planter Hanging Pot Cute Sloth Flowerpot Home Decor for Home Balcony Garden Patio Decoration
$22.69
walmart
Advertisement
Pothos Hanging Sloth Plant Pothos Plant with Hanging Sloth Planter by 1-800 Flowers
Pothos Hanging Sloth Plant Pothos Plant with Hanging Sloth Planter by 1-800 Flowers
$34.99
($39.99
save 13%)
1800flowers
2Pcs Macrame Plant Hangers Indoor Outdoor Hanging Planter Basket Cotton Rope Hand-knitted Flower Pot Net Bag STYLE 5
2Pcs Macrame Plant Hangers Indoor Outdoor Hanging Planter Basket Cotton Rope Hand-knitted Flower Pot Net Bag STYLE 5
$19.45
walmart
Hanging Basket Pot Garden Plant Chain Planters Decoration Plastic 16X10Cm New
Hanging Basket Pot Garden Plant Chain Planters Decoration Plastic 16X10Cm New
$7.85
walmart
Akoyovwerve Wooden Fence Flower Pot Hanging Garden Basket Planter Plant Container Home Decor With Foamed Plastic
Akoyovwerve Wooden Fence Flower Pot Hanging Garden Basket Planter Plant Container Home Decor With Foamed Plastic
$10.88
walmart
17 Stories Betsab 2-Piece Hanging Planter Plastic in Brown, Size 4.7 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair ED26932740844D2FAC5344E7D37004CB
17 Stories Betsab 2-Piece Hanging Planter Plastic in Brown, Size 4.7 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair ED26932740844D2FAC5344E7D37004CB
$34.99
wayfair
Coconut Mat Garden Fabric Coco Liner for Hanging Basket Planter
Coconut Mat Garden Fabric Coco Liner for Hanging Basket Planter
$14.75
walmart
17 Stories Betsab Large Hanging Pot Planter Set Of 2 Plastic in Gray, Size 6.7 H x 13.2 W x 13.2 D in | Wayfair 3EC4B728116E4DBF8706CAE4D7443885
17 Stories Betsab Large Hanging Pot Planter Set Of 2 Plastic in Gray, Size 6.7 H x 13.2 W x 13.2 D in | Wayfair 3EC4B728116E4DBF8706CAE4D7443885
$45.99
wayfair
Achla Designs Lina II 21.75 in. Tall, Terra Cotta Modern Plant Hanger, Black
Achla Designs Lina II 21.75 in. Tall, Terra Cotta Modern Plant Hanger, Black
$29.49
homedepot
Trumbauersville Glass Hanging Planter
Trumbauersville Glass Hanging Planter
$185.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bloem Dura Cotta Self Watering Hanging Basket Planter 12" Chocolate Brown
Bloem Dura Cotta Self Watering Hanging Basket Planter 12" Chocolate Brown
$18.99
walmartusa
Seagrass Wickerwork Basket Rattan Foldable Hanging Flower Pot Planter Woven Dirty Laundry Basket Storage Basket Home Decor
Seagrass Wickerwork Basket Rattan Foldable Hanging Flower Pot Planter Woven Dirty Laundry Basket Storage Basket Home Decor
$9.88
walmart
2 Mini Hanging Flowerpot Vase Set, 3.5-Inch White Ceramic Flowerpot With Gold Metal Geometric Plant Hanger Modern Window-Ceiling Flowerpot, Perfect Fo
2 Mini Hanging Flowerpot Vase Set, 3.5-Inch White Ceramic Flowerpot With Gold Metal Geometric Plant Hanger Modern Window-Ceiling Flowerpot, Perfect Fo
$105.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Mayne 15-in W x 25-in H White Resin Hanging Self Watering Planter | 5898-W
Mayne 15-in W x 25-in H White Resin Hanging Self Watering Planter | 5898-W
$120.99
lowes
Large Hanging Planters For Indoor Plants, Hanging Flower Pots(13.2",Set Of 2)
Large Hanging Planters For Indoor Plants, Hanging Flower Pots(13.2",Set Of 2)
$149.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Maynos Seagrass Wickerwork Basket Rattan Foldable Hanging Flower Pot Planter Woven Dirty Laundry Basket Storage Basket Home Storage Decor Basket
Maynos Seagrass Wickerwork Basket Rattan Foldable Hanging Flower Pot Planter Woven Dirty Laundry Basket Storage Basket Home Storage Decor Basket
$9.29
walmart
Houston International Trading 8118E AG Enameled Galvanized Hanging 3 Planter Unit for 6.5 in. Plants, Applegreen
Houston International Trading 8118E AG Enameled Galvanized Hanging 3 Planter Unit for 6.5 in. Plants, Applegreen
$37.89
walmart
Potato Strawberry Planter Bags For Growing Potatoes Outdoor Vertical Garden Hanging Open Style Vegetable Planting Grow Bag
Potato Strawberry Planter Bags For Growing Potatoes Outdoor Vertical Garden Hanging Open Style Vegetable Planting Grow Bag
$13.19
walmart
Jay Imports Hanging Ceramic Planter with Rope - Black
Jay Imports Hanging Ceramic Planter with Rope - Black
$21.99
($37.00
save 41%)
macy's
Air Plant Display Hanger (Black)
Air Plant Display Hanger (Black)
$9.99
walmart
Large Hanging Planters For Outdoor Plants
Large Hanging Planters For Outdoor Plants
$77.59
wayfairnorthamerica
Easter Basket Seagrass Basket Rattan Foldable Hanging Flower Pot Planter Woven Dirty Laundry Basket Storage Basket Home Storage Decor Basket
Easter Basket Seagrass Basket Rattan Foldable Hanging Flower Pot Planter Woven Dirty Laundry Basket Storage Basket Home Storage Decor Basket
$6.99
walmart
2PCS 47 Inches Plant Flower Hanger Macrame Jute for Indoor Outdoor Ceiling Deck Balcony Round and Square Pots
2PCS 47 Inches Plant Flower Hanger Macrame Jute for Indoor Outdoor Ceiling Deck Balcony Round and Square Pots
$6.11
walmart
Orren Ellis Gerstle Hanging Planter Composite in Black, Size 36.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 17H-1207-PD-DC
Orren Ellis Gerstle Hanging Planter Composite in Black, Size 36.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 17H-1207-PD-DC
$259.99
wayfair
Orren Ellis Gerstle Hanging Planter Composite in Brown, Size 36.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 17H-1207-PD-25
Orren Ellis Gerstle Hanging Planter Composite in Brown, Size 36.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 17H-1207-PD-25
$259.99
wayfair
Advertisement
16" Rose and Eucalyptus Artificial Arrangement in Hanging Floral Design House Planter
16" Rose and Eucalyptus Artificial Arrangement in Hanging Floral Design House Planter
$57.49
overstock
Novobey Seagrass Wickerwork Basket Rattan Foldable Hanging Flower Pot Planter Woven Dirty Laundry Basket Storage Basket Home Storage Decor Basket
Novobey Seagrass Wickerwork Basket Rattan Foldable Hanging Flower Pot Planter Woven Dirty Laundry Basket Storage Basket Home Storage Decor Basket
$13.33
walmart
Potato Bags Window Vegetable Bags Garden Grow Bag Hanging Planter Tomato Strawberry Flower Bags Plant Pouch
Potato Bags Window Vegetable Bags Garden Grow Bag Hanging Planter Tomato Strawberry Flower Bags Plant Pouch
$12.28
walmart
Primitive Planters 17 in. Woven Cotton Mini Plant Hanger - Twisted Cord Design, ivory/cotton
Primitive Planters 17 in. Woven Cotton Mini Plant Hanger - Twisted Cord Design, ivory/cotton
$9.51
homedepot
Rainforest Bowls Hanging Stripes Coconut Planter Set Of 4 Wood in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair CPRB-0010-02
Rainforest Bowls Hanging Stripes Coconut Planter Set Of 4 Wood in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair CPRB-0010-02
$28.99
wayfair
Hand Made Wicker Rattan Flower Basket Nest Flower Pot Planter Hanging Vase Container
Hand Made Wicker Rattan Flower Basket Nest Flower Pot Planter Hanging Vase Container
$33.60
walmart
White Ceramic Sloth Hanging Planter Glazed Flower Pot Succulent Planter Decor
White Ceramic Sloth Hanging Planter Glazed Flower Pot Succulent Planter Decor
$28.23
walmart
Red Barrel Studio® Plastic Rattan Hanging Planter Baskets For Indoor & Outdoor Plants-Perfect For Porches & Patio Decor redPlastic | Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Plastic Rattan Hanging Planter Baskets For Indoor & Outdoor Plants-Perfect For Porches & Patio Decor redPlastic | Wayfair
$24.99
wayfair
Macrame Plant Hangers 2pcs,Indoor Outdoor Home DÃ©cor, Hanging Planters, Cotton Rope Hand-knitted Flower Pot Net Bag STYLE 3
Macrame Plant Hangers 2pcs,Indoor Outdoor Home DÃ©cor, Hanging Planters, Cotton Rope Hand-knitted Flower Pot Net Bag STYLE 3
$14.99
walmart
1PC Hanging Rope Ceramic Flower Succulent Pot Planter Vase Garden Plant
1PC Hanging Rope Ceramic Flower Succulent Pot Planter Vase Garden Plant
$17.99
walmart
Hanging Garden Tool with Removable Pot Planter
Hanging Garden Tool with Removable Pot Planter
$24.99
kirkland'shome
Keter Resin Indoor/outdoor Hanging Planters In Brown (Set Of 2)
Keter Resin Indoor/outdoor Hanging Planters In Brown (Set Of 2)
$42.99
buybuybaby
Load More
Hanging Planters
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.