Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Gardening
Gardening
Share
Gardening
tools
Watering Cans
Terrariums
Plants Seeds
Planters
100 Packs Plant Labels Stake-Type Tags Plastic Garden Labels Nursery Tags for Flowers, Vegetables, Seedlings, Seed
featured
100 Packs Plant Labels Stake-Type Tags Plastic Garden Labels Nursery Tags for Flowers, Vegetables, Seedlings, Seed
$8.26
walmart
Innovative Hanging Garden Resin Flowerpots Microlandschaft Succulent Plants Bonsai Ornaments
featured
Innovative Hanging Garden Resin Flowerpots Microlandschaft Succulent Plants Bonsai Ornaments
$58.58
walmart
Planter Box Iron Garden Beds Planting Box Patio Flower Plant Planter Box Rectangle Plant Box Vegetables Planting Container Fence for Indoor Outdoor Porches Decks Balconies Yard Garden
featured
Planter Box Iron Garden Beds Planting Box Patio Flower Plant Planter Box Rectangle Plant Box Vegetables Planting Container Fence for Indoor Outdoor Porches Decks Balconies Yard Garden
$65.79
walmart
Van Zyverden Tulips Double Peony Blend Set of 15 bulbs
Van Zyverden Tulips Double Peony Blend Set of 15 bulbs
$32.00
qvc
Flower Pot Cute Ceramic Garden Pot Without Plants and Soil
Flower Pot Cute Ceramic Garden Pot Without Plants and Soil
$19.94
walmart
Wool Felt Flowers 4 Mini Daisies Purples Trios - Set of 4 with Leaves
Wool Felt Flowers 4 Mini Daisies Purples Trios - Set of 4 with Leaves
$11.30
amazon
Arlmont & Co. Mccollum Composite Planter Box Composite in Gray/Brown, Size 21.0 H x 48.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1RECLP-481221-PD-24
Arlmont & Co. Mccollum Composite Planter Box Composite in Gray/Brown, Size 21.0 H x 48.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1RECLP-481221-PD-24
$582.09
wayfair
Allied Molded Products Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Gray/White/Brown, Size 24.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 1SU-3624-PD-24
Allied Molded Products Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Gray/White/Brown, Size 24.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 1SU-3624-PD-24
$582.21
($618.00
save 6%)
wayfair
Plant Nursery Plant Pots Garden Nursery Pots Round Flower Seedlings Sowing Growing Pot Home Garden Planter Black 9X9cm
Plant Nursery Plant Pots Garden Nursery Pots Round Flower Seedlings Sowing Growing Pot Home Garden Planter Black 9X9cm
$8.41
walmart
17 Stories Meola 1 Piece Fiberglass Pot Planter Metal in Black, Size 30.5" H x 35.5" W x 35.5" D | Wayfair STSS6982 43897399
17 Stories Meola 1 Piece Fiberglass Pot Planter Metal in Black, Size 30.5" H x 35.5" W x 35.5" D | Wayfair STSS6982 43897399
$1,249.99
wayfair
WFX Utility™ Falgout 10.55" 11 Piece Garden Tool Bag Set, Size 14.0 H x 10.55 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair FFEC1D28B50E4CA6B077D5AAA9470ACC
WFX Utility™ Falgout 10.55" 11 Piece Garden Tool Bag Set, Size 14.0 H x 10.55 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair FFEC1D28B50E4CA6B077D5AAA9470ACC
$47.99
wayfair
Plant Grow Bags, 2 Pcs Potato Planter Bags Garden Tub for Vegetable Growing with Handles and Flap Access
Plant Grow Bags, 2 Pcs Potato Planter Bags Garden Tub for Vegetable Growing with Handles and Flap Access
$12.99
walmart
Advertisement
Primrue Ting Zinnia Stem Natural Fibers in Green/Blue, Size 27.0 H x 8.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair CC8BEC337F144531A373B96B870CF7F7
Primrue Ting Zinnia Stem Natural Fibers in Green/Blue, Size 27.0 H x 8.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair CC8BEC337F144531A373B96B870CF7F7
$38.99
wayfair
Allied Molded Products Galleria Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Orange, Size 42.0 H x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 1G-4842-PD-15
Allied Molded Products Galleria Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Orange, Size 42.0 H x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 1G-4842-PD-15
$1,000.77
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Mccollum Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Green, Size 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 1SLP-2021-PD-34
Arlmont & Co. Mccollum Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Green, Size 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 1SLP-2021-PD-34
$359.99
wayfair
Lovely Lavender Medley with Jumbo Balloon Medium
Lovely Lavender Medley with Jumbo Balloon Medium
$79.99
1800flowerscom
Allied Molded Products Venus Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Green, Size 20.0 H x 24.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 1V-2420-PD-28
Allied Molded Products Venus Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Green, Size 20.0 H x 24.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 1V-2420-PD-28
$357.31
wayfair
Allied Molded Products Cairo Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Red/White, Size 36.0 H x 48.0 W x 40.5 D in | Wayfair 1K-4836-PD-20
Allied Molded Products Cairo Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Red/White, Size 36.0 H x 48.0 W x 40.5 D in | Wayfair 1K-4836-PD-20
$979.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Wood Planter Box w/ Trellis in Brown, Size 34.84 H x 23.62 W x 13.78 D in | Wayfair EDEF682A91BB485B9640CFE3A4945849
Arlmont & Co. Wood Planter Box w/ Trellis in Brown, Size 34.84 H x 23.62 W x 13.78 D in | Wayfair EDEF682A91BB485B9640CFE3A4945849
$101.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Mccollum Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Gray, Size 60.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair 1SLP-6021-PD-18-Greige
Arlmont & Co. Mccollum Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Gray, Size 60.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair 1SLP-6021-PD-18-Greige
$1,069.99
wayfair
Allied Molded Products Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Red, Size 33.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 12-484833-PD-12
Allied Molded Products Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Red, Size 33.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 12-484833-PD-12
$899.99
wayfair
AeroGarden Sprout, Black, planters and accessories
AeroGarden Sprout, Black, planters and accessories
$99.00
target
August Grove® Algarve Terracotta Pot Planter Clay & Terracotta in Brown/Orange, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair
August Grove® Algarve Terracotta Pot Planter Clay & Terracotta in Brown/Orange, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair
$27.99
wayfair
Amedeo Design Resin Stone Resin Stone Pot Planter Metal in Black/Brown, Size 32.0 H x 26.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair 2513-66CD
Amedeo Design Resin Stone Resin Stone Pot Planter Metal in Black/Brown, Size 32.0 H x 26.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair 2513-66CD
$813.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Allied Molded Products Plastic Pot Planter Metal in White/Brown, Size 36.0 H x 32.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair 1P-3236-PD-24
Allied Molded Products Plastic Pot Planter Metal in White/Brown, Size 36.0 H x 32.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair 1P-3236-PD-24
$599.99
($860.00
save 30%)
wayfair
Allied Molded Products Cairo Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Brown, Size 20.0 H x 24.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair 1K-2420-PD-24
Allied Molded Products Cairo Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Brown, Size 20.0 H x 24.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair 1K-2420-PD-24
$369.99
wayfair
Amedeo Design Resin Stone Resin stone Pot Planter Composite in Black, Size 30.0 H x 24.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 2513-273B
Amedeo Design Resin Stone Resin stone Pot Planter Composite in Black, Size 30.0 H x 24.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 2513-273B
$375.74
wayfair
Alpine Corporation 10-in W x 19-in H Rustic Metal Planter | JUM244HH-S
Alpine Corporation 10-in W x 19-in H Rustic Metal Planter | JUM244HH-S
$27.27
lowes
Allied Molded Products Orlando Composite Pot Planter Composite in Gray/Blue, Size 18.0 H x 48.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair ORL-482418-PD-10
Allied Molded Products Orlando Composite Pot Planter Composite in Gray/Blue, Size 18.0 H x 48.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair ORL-482418-PD-10
$499.99
($809.00
save 38%)
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Metal Urn Planter Elegant Wedding Centerpieces Vase For Wedding Party Decoration in Blue/White, Size 4.96 H x 3.94 W x 6.3 D in Wayfair
Alcott Hill® Metal Urn Planter Elegant Wedding Centerpieces Vase For Wedding Party Decoration in Blue/White, Size 4.96 H x 3.94 W x 6.3 D in Wayfair
$112.99
wayfair
Algreen Valencia Planter, Rectangle Windowsill Planter 14-In. L by 6-In. by 5.5-In., Slate, 2 PACK
Algreen Valencia Planter, Rectangle Windowsill Planter 14-In. L by 6-In. by 5.5-In., Slate, 2 PACK
$33.00
($34.54
save 4%)
walmartusa
17 Stories Meola 1 Piece Fiberglass Pot Planter Metal in Black, Size 11.75" H x 13.75" W x 13.75" D | Wayfair STSS6982 43897393
17 Stories Meola 1 Piece Fiberglass Pot Planter Metal in Black, Size 11.75" H x 13.75" W x 13.75" D | Wayfair STSS6982 43897393
$1,249.99
wayfair
ASHLUXE Eryk Aluminium Planter Box
ASHLUXE Eryk Aluminium Planter Box
$322.96
walmart
Allied Molded Products Radius Plastic Pot Planter Fiberglass in Gray/White/Indigo, Size 24.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 1CR-3624-PD-27
Allied Molded Products Radius Plastic Pot Planter Fiberglass in Gray/White/Indigo, Size 24.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 1CR-3624-PD-27
$679.99
wayfair
Cement Round Planters D14.5"/11.5" Set Of 2
Cement Round Planters D14.5"/11.5" Set Of 2
$152.92
walmart
17 Stories Annee Pot Planter Fiberglass/Plastic/Stone in Gray, Size 19.5 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair CC9867208C4B43EC825DEE9EA91B4391
17 Stories Annee Pot Planter Fiberglass/Plastic/Stone in Gray, Size 19.5 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair CC9867208C4B43EC825DEE9EA91B4391
$119.99
wayfair
Advertisement
18Karat® 2-Piece Ceramic Pot Planter Set Ceramic in Indigo, Size 6.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 70488
18Karat® 2-Piece Ceramic Pot Planter Set Ceramic in Indigo, Size 6.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 70488
$103.99
wayfair
Adaiah 2-Piece Cement Pot Planter Set
Adaiah 2-Piece Cement Pot Planter Set
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ACHLA DESIGNS 35.25 in. W Nantucket Blue Large Galvanized Steel Flower Box Planter
ACHLA DESIGNS 35.25 in. W Nantucket Blue Large Galvanized Steel Flower Box Planter
$74.74
homedepot
Grubb 3-Piece Resin Planter Box Set
Grubb 3-Piece Resin Planter Box Set
$479.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Allied Molded Products Galleria Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Orange, Size 42.0 H x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 1G-4842-PD-23
Allied Molded Products Galleria Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Orange, Size 42.0 H x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 1G-4842-PD-23
$1,000.77
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Mccollum Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Gray, Size 16.0 H x 18.0 W x 16.25 D in | Wayfair 1RLP-1816-PD-18-Greige
Arlmont & Co. Mccollum Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Gray, Size 16.0 H x 18.0 W x 16.25 D in | Wayfair 1RLP-1816-PD-18-Greige
$409.99
wayfair
Animals of Africa Terrarium
Animals of Africa Terrarium
$192.50
theapollobox
BELUPAI Flower Pots Jardiniere Flowerpot Potted Decorative Ornaments Creative For Home Garden Decoration Mini Succulent Plants
BELUPAI Flower Pots Jardiniere Flowerpot Potted Decorative Ornaments Creative For Home Garden Decoration Mini Succulent Plants
$18.57
walmart
Engli Wood Wall Planter
Engli Wood Wall Planter
$91.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Holiday Charm Bulb Garden Small with Lantern by 1-800 Flowers
Holiday Charm Bulb Garden Small with Lantern by 1-800 Flowers
$50.99
1800flowers
4 Pack Hanging Pendant Chain Pot Flowers Basket Plants Replacement Lanterns Decoration Hanging Chains For Planters, Ornaments, Bird Feeders, Billboard
4 Pack Hanging Pendant Chain Pot Flowers Basket Plants Replacement Lanterns Decoration Hanging Chains For Planters, Ornaments, Bird Feeders, Billboard
$20.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Peace Lily Plant Small
Peace Lily Plant Small
$49.99
1800flowerscom
Advertisement
Wall-Hung Metal Planter Box
Wall-Hung Metal Planter Box
$25.23
theapollobox
Prosperie 3-Piece Resin Pot Planter Set
Prosperie 3-Piece Resin Pot Planter Set
$314.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Allied Molded Products Venus Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Gray, Size 20.0 H x 24.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 1V-2420-PD-18-Greige
Allied Molded Products Venus Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Gray, Size 20.0 H x 24.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 1V-2420-PD-18-Greige
$356.99
wayfair
Aluma Flowers Handmade Traditional Aluminum Metal Rose - Various Colors- Floral Home Décor
Aluma Flowers Handmade Traditional Aluminum Metal Rose - Various Colors- Floral Home Décor
$54.00
amazon
Arlmont & Co. Digby Planter Box Metal in Gray, Size 17.7 H x 39.4 W x 39.4 D in | Wayfair 8970818644E24F99B363ECAF1AFA297D
Arlmont & Co. Digby Planter Box Metal in Gray, Size 17.7 H x 39.4 W x 39.4 D in | Wayfair 8970818644E24F99B363ECAF1AFA297D
$55.99
wayfair
Allied Molded Products Galleria Plastic Pot Planter Metal in Gray/White, Size 19.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 1G-3619-PD-8
Allied Molded Products Galleria Plastic Pot Planter Metal in Gray/White, Size 19.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 1G-3619-PD-8
$709.77
wayfair
Allied Molded Products Radius Plastic Pot Planter Fiberglass in Orange/Gray/White, Size 24.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 1CR-3624-PD-23
Allied Molded Products Radius Plastic Pot Planter Fiberglass in Orange/Gray/White, Size 24.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 1CR-3624-PD-23
$679.99
wayfair
Garden Grafting Pruning Pruner Tool Kit Set Plant Branch Twig Vine Fruit Tree Graft Cutting Scissor,Easy To Use and Clean
Garden Grafting Pruning Pruner Tool Kit Set Plant Branch Twig Vine Fruit Tree Graft Cutting Scissor,Easy To Use and Clean
$30.99
walmart
Clarkston Ceramic Pot Planter
Clarkston Ceramic Pot Planter
$73.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2-Pack 7 Gallon Plant Grow Bagsï¼ŒAeration Waterproof Fabric Sweet Potato Planter, Window Vegetable Peanut Growing Box Bucket Pot for Nursery Garden ï¼ˆBrownï¼‰
2-Pack 7 Gallon Plant Grow Bagsï¼ŒAeration Waterproof Fabric Sweet Potato Planter, Window Vegetable Peanut Growing Box Bucket Pot for Nursery Garden ï¼ˆBrownï¼‰
$13.99
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Raeburn Self-Watering Plastic Planter Box Plastic in Brown, Size 17.9 H x 63.0 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Raeburn Self-Watering Plastic Planter Box Plastic in Brown, Size 17.9 H x 63.0 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair
$131.99
wayfair
Allied Molded Products Cairo Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Black, Size 48.0 H x 36.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair 1K-3648-PD-DC
Allied Molded Products Cairo Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Black, Size 48.0 H x 36.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair 1K-3648-PD-DC
$679.99
wayfair
Load More
Gardening
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.