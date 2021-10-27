Outdoor Sofas

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Furniture
patio outdoor
Sofas
Outdoor Sofas
Share
Outdoor Sofas
AllModern Sharpe 3 Piece Sofa Seating Group w/ Sunbrella Cushions Sunbrella Fabric Included/Metal in Brown, Size 33.0 H x 84.25 W x 32.0 D in
featured
AllModern Sharpe 3 Piece Sofa Seating Group w/ Sunbrella Cushions Sunbrella Fabric Included/Metal in Brown, Size 33.0 H x 84.25 W x 32.0 D in
$4,050.00
wayfair
Andover Mills™ Ackerly Patio 8 Piece Sofa Seating Group w/ Cushions Metal/Wicker/Rattan in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair
featured
Andover Mills™ Ackerly Patio 8 Piece Sofa Seating Group w/ Cushions Metal/Wicker/Rattan in Black/Brown/Gray | Wayfair
$2,059.99
wayfair
Yoselin Patio Sofa with Cushions
featured
Yoselin Patio Sofa with Cushions
$365.99
wayfairnorthamerica
20 Inch Woven Outdoor Swivel Rocker Sofa Chair, Gray
20 Inch Woven Outdoor Swivel Rocker Sofa Chair, Gray
$3,466.99
overstock
Birch Lane™ Claudio 96" Rolled Arm Sofa Sunbrella®/Cotton/Cotton Blend/Polyester/Polyester Blend/Other Performance Fabrics in Pink/Gray | Wayfair
Birch Lane™ Claudio 96" Rolled Arm Sofa Sunbrella®/Cotton/Cotton Blend/Polyester/Polyester Blend/Other Performance Fabrics in Pink/Gray | Wayfair
$1,756.00
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Rebeca Patio Sofa w/ Cushions Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 31.9 H x 84.5 W x 33.5 D in | Wayfair BA79D23D78254F5CBE5CB9C2C6C70CAD
Bayou Breeze Rebeca Patio Sofa w/ Cushions Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 31.9 H x 84.5 W x 33.5 D in | Wayfair BA79D23D78254F5CBE5CB9C2C6C70CAD
$1,429.99
wayfair
Outdoor Ratten Sofa
Outdoor Ratten Sofa
$739.99
wayfairnorthamerica
LCPASOGR Palau Outdoor Sofa in Dark Grey with Natural Teak Wood Accent and
LCPASOGR Palau Outdoor Sofa in Dark Grey with Natural Teak Wood Accent and
$1,244.99
appliancesconnection
Portals Outdoor Sofa with Natural Teak Wood Accent and Grey Cushions
Portals Outdoor Sofa with Natural Teak Wood Accent and Grey Cushions
$911.73
overstock
Matherville Patio 8 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
Matherville Patio 8 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
$1,899.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Acree Patio Sofa with Cushions
Acree Patio Sofa with Cushions
$1,179.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Outdoor Furniture Sofa Bed Sun Lounger w/ Canopy Poly Rattan - Black Metal/Rust - Resistant Metal in Black/White | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Outdoor Furniture Sofa Bed Sun Lounger w/ Canopy Poly Rattan - Black Metal/Rust - Resistant Metal in Black/White | Wayfair
$2,099.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Inflatable Air Mattress Lazy Sofa Deck Chair Comfortable Leg Stool Rest Single Beanbag for home and Outdoor Use
Inflatable Air Mattress Lazy Sofa Deck Chair Comfortable Leg Stool Rest Single Beanbag for home and Outdoor Use
$15.40
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Outdoor Porch Steel Hanging 2-Seat Swing Loveseat w/ Canopy-Beige Metal in Blue, Size 66.5 H x 62.0 W x 49.0 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Outdoor Porch Steel Hanging 2-Seat Swing Loveseat w/ Canopy-Beige Metal in Blue, Size 66.5 H x 62.0 W x 49.0 D in | Wayfair
$314.99
wayfair
Vifah Outdoor Nautical Curve Eucalyptus Wooden Outdoor Sofa Chair with Cushion, Honey
Vifah Outdoor Nautical Curve Eucalyptus Wooden Outdoor Sofa Chair with Cushion, Honey
$408.99
($434.99
save 6%)
ashleyhomestore
Tandra Patio Collection Sofa, One Size , Brown
Tandra Patio Collection Sofa, One Size , Brown
$546.00
($900.00
save 39%)
jcpenney
Bay Isle Home™ Dianne 7 Piece Sofa Seating Group w/ Cushions Sunbrella Fabric Included in Red, Size 29.0 H x 74.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Dianne 7 Piece Sofa Seating Group w/ Cushions Sunbrella Fabric Included in Red, Size 29.0 H x 74.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair
$3,359.99
wayfair
Patio Rocking Wingback Chairï¼ŒTufted Upholstered Velvet Recliner Sofa Rocking Chair for Porch Indoor Outdoor, Blue 27.1x37x39.7inch
Patio Rocking Wingback Chairï¼ŒTufted Upholstered Velvet Recliner Sofa Rocking Chair for Porch Indoor Outdoor, Blue 27.1x37x39.7inch
$298.99
walmart
Alaterre Furniture Canaan All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Sofa with Cushions - Brown
Alaterre Furniture Canaan All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Sofa with Cushions - Brown
$949.00
($1,699.00
save -94800%)
macy's
Caroline Outdoor Sofa by ARTLESS - Color: Yellow (A-C-84-L-4-4)
Caroline Outdoor Sofa by ARTLESS - Color: Yellow (A-C-84-L-4-4)
$4,934.40
($6,168.00
save 33%)
ylighting
South Bay Teak Patio Sofa
South Bay Teak Patio Sofa
$2,799.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AMONIDA 3-Seater Garden Sofa with White Cushion Cream Solid Acacia Wood Outdoor Sofas for Garden Living Room Bedroom Office
AMONIDA 3-Seater Garden Sofa with White Cushion Cream Solid Acacia Wood Outdoor Sofas for Garden Living Room Bedroom Office
$641.21
walmart
Caroline Outdoor Sofa by ARTLESS (A-C-84-L-4-Z-BK)
Caroline Outdoor Sofa by ARTLESS (A-C-84-L-4-Z-BK)
$3,427.20
($4,284.00
save 25%)
ylighting
Caroline Outdoor Sofa by ARTLESS - Color: Blue (A-C-60-R-4-2)
Caroline Outdoor Sofa by ARTLESS - Color: Blue (A-C-60-R-4-2)
$4,032.00
($5,040.00
save 20%)
ylighting
Advertisement
Outdoor portable air sofa lazy sofa bed indoor foldable inflatable bed beach sleeping bag factory direct sales Orange
Outdoor portable air sofa lazy sofa bed indoor foldable inflatable bed beach sleeping bag factory direct sales Orange
$30.99
walmart
Caroline Outdoor Sofa by ARTLESS - Color: Red (A-C-96-R-4-5)
Caroline Outdoor Sofa by ARTLESS - Color: Red (A-C-96-R-4-5)
$5,376.00
($6,720.00
save 17%)
ylighting
Alaterre Furniture Monaco Wicker Outdoor Loveseat with Gray Cushion(S) and Aluminum Frame Polyester | AWWH02HH
Alaterre Furniture Monaco Wicker Outdoor Loveseat with Gray Cushion(S) and Aluminum Frame Polyester | AWWH02HH
$691.30
lowes
Abody 5 Pieces Patio PE Wicker Rattan Corner Sofa
Abody 5 Pieces Patio PE Wicker Rattan Corner Sofa
$781.99
walmart
ACME FURNITURE Salena Wicker Outdoor Sofa with White Cushion(S) and Wicker Frame | 45010
ACME FURNITURE Salena Wicker Outdoor Sofa with White Cushion(S) and Wicker Frame | 45010
$1,636.00
lowes
Birch Lane™ Rocio 89" Square Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions Sunbrella®/Chenille/Velvet/Microfiber/Microsuede/Cotton/Cotton Blend/Linen/Linen Blend/Polyester/Polyester Blend/Other Performance Fabrics
Birch Lane™ Rocio 89" Square Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions Sunbrella®/Chenille/Velvet/Microfiber/Microsuede/Cotton/Cotton Blend/Linen/Linen Blend/Polyester/Polyester Blend/Other Performance Fabrics
$1,381.00
wayfair
Caroline Outdoor Sofa by ARTLESS (A-C-60-R-4-Z-BK)
Caroline Outdoor Sofa by ARTLESS (A-C-60-R-4-Z-BK)
$3,024.00
($3,780.00
save 0%)
ylighting
Aceves Outdoor 11 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
Aceves Outdoor 11 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
$2,099.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Andover Mills™ Acree Patio Sofa w/ Cushions Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 37.0 H x 75.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair F24FC6E9A4624CB8AC35190BBDBCF94E
Andover Mills™ Acree Patio Sofa w/ Cushions Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 37.0 H x 75.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair F24FC6E9A4624CB8AC35190BBDBCF94E
$1,179.99
wayfair
AllModern Holland 5 Piece Sofa Seating Group w/ Cushions Sunbrella Fabric Included in Blue, Size 29.0 H x 74.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
AllModern Holland 5 Piece Sofa Seating Group w/ Cushions Sunbrella Fabric Included in Blue, Size 29.0 H x 74.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
$3,860.00
wayfair
Outdoor Porch Steel Hanging 2-Seat Swing Loveseat With Canopy-Beige
Outdoor Porch Steel Hanging 2-Seat Swing Loveseat With Canopy-Beige
$314.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Modway Summon Wicker Rattan Outdoor Patio Sunbrella Right Arm Loveseat in Canvas Red
Modway Summon Wicker Rattan Outdoor Patio Sunbrella Right Arm Loveseat in Canvas Red
$874.49
amazon
Advertisement
Mercury Row® Mcchesney 78" Wide Patio Sofa w/ Cushions Plastic, Size 31.0 H x 78.0 W x 31.0 D in | Wayfair BRYS7268 46076032
Mercury Row® Mcchesney 78" Wide Patio Sofa w/ Cushions Plastic, Size 31.0 H x 78.0 W x 31.0 D in | Wayfair BRYS7268 46076032
$1,199.99
wayfair
Modway Orlean Outdoor Patio Eucalyptus Wood Loveseat
Modway Orlean Outdoor Patio Eucalyptus Wood Loveseat
$867.00
bloomingdale's
Kassiopeia 50" Wide Outdoor Loveseat
Kassiopeia 50" Wide Outdoor Loveseat
$509.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Noble House Ottawa Outdoor Acacia Wood Sofa, Dark Gray, Teak
Noble House Ottawa Outdoor Acacia Wood Sofa, Dark Gray, Teak
$397.99
walmartusa
Modern Outdoor Etra Patio Sofa w/ Cushions Metal, Size 28.75 H x 72.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair et-sof-sd-si-sf
Modern Outdoor Etra Patio Sofa w/ Cushions Metal, Size 28.75 H x 72.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair et-sof-sd-si-sf
$5,099.99
wayfair
Lark Manor™ Klingbeil 98" Wide Patio Sofa Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 35.0 H x 98.0 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair RIVER-03c-CILANTRO
Lark Manor™ Klingbeil 98" Wide Patio Sofa Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 35.0 H x 98.0 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair RIVER-03c-CILANTRO
$1,469.99
wayfair
Modern Outdoor Etra Patio Sofa w/ Cushions Metal, Size 28.75 H x 72.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair et-sof-nm-si-sf
Modern Outdoor Etra Patio Sofa w/ Cushions Metal, Size 28.75 H x 72.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair et-sof-nm-si-sf
$5,099.99
wayfair
OASIQ Sandur Full Woven Loveseat w/ Cushion Sunbrella Fabric Included/Metal in Gray, Size 31.0 H x 61.0 W x 29.5 D in | Wayfair 3001052300000-LS
OASIQ Sandur Full Woven Loveseat w/ Cushion Sunbrella Fabric Included/Metal in Gray, Size 31.0 H x 61.0 W x 29.5 D in | Wayfair 3001052300000-LS
$3,699.99
wayfair
Nisswa Outdoor Sofa by Loll Designs - Color: Blue (NC-S-CW-5439-0000)
Nisswa Outdoor Sofa by Loll Designs - Color: Blue (NC-S-CW-5439-0000)
$2,895.00
ylighting
Modern Outdoor Etra Patio Sofa w/ Cushions Metal, Size 28.75 H x 72.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair et-sof-ch-si-dg
Modern Outdoor Etra Patio Sofa w/ Cushions Metal, Size 28.75 H x 72.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair et-sof-ch-si-dg
$5,099.99
wayfair
Fortuna Brown White Armless Outdoor Patio Sofa EEI-1520-BRN-WHI
Fortuna Brown White Armless Outdoor Patio Sofa EEI-1520-BRN-WHI
$333.05
1stopbedrooms
Outdoor Camping By Mountain Throw Blanket - Sports Camping Illustration Decor, Green And Black Home Decor Sofa Throw
Outdoor Camping By Mountain Throw Blanket - Sports Camping Illustration Decor, Green And Black Home Decor Sofa Throw
$98.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Mainstays Tuscany Ridge Outdoor Sofa, Multiple Colors
Mainstays Tuscany Ridge Outdoor Sofa, Multiple Colors
$349.00
walmartusa
Modway Convene Outdoor Patio Left Arm Loveseat, Multiple Colors
Modway Convene Outdoor Patio Left Arm Loveseat, Multiple Colors
$426.83
($959.25
save 56%)
walmartusa
3-Piece Outdoor Rattan Sofa With Pillows
3-Piece Outdoor Rattan Sofa With Pillows
$589.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Razo Outdoor 6 Piece Sofa Seating Group
Razo Outdoor 6 Piece Sofa Seating Group
$1,439.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Modway Convene Wicker Rattan Outdoor Patio Left Arm Loveseat in Espresso Peridot
Modway Convene Wicker Rattan Outdoor Patio Left Arm Loveseat in Espresso Peridot
$426.83
amazon
Harmony Collection EEI-4964-GRY-GRY Sunbrella Outdoor Patio Aluminum Loveseat with Machine Washable Cushions Silk Polyester Seat and Back Weave in
Harmony Collection EEI-4964-GRY-GRY Sunbrella Outdoor Patio Aluminum Loveseat with Machine Washable Cushions Silk Polyester Seat and Back Weave in
$850.50
appliancesconnection
Industrial Lodge Home Minorca Patio 13 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group w/ Cushions Metal/Wicker/Rattan/Rust - Resistant Metal | Wayfair in Brown/Gray
Industrial Lodge Home Minorca Patio 13 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group w/ Cushions Metal/Wicker/Rattan/Rust - Resistant Metal | Wayfair in Brown/Gray
$2,969.99
wayfair
Janieke Oakley 5 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Sunbrella Cushions
Janieke Oakley 5 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Sunbrella Cushions
$3,749.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Saranac Sofa - Natural Sunbrella - Lane Venture - White
Saranac Sofa - Natural Sunbrella - Lane Venture - White
$3,195.00
onekingslane
Garden Bench Weather-resistant Porch Chair Sturdy Heavy Duty Loveseat for Outdoor, Rose Design 49.2x20.5x28.4 Inch
Garden Bench Weather-resistant Porch Chair Sturdy Heavy Duty Loveseat for Outdoor, Rose Design 49.2x20.5x28.4 Inch
$125.91
walmart
Hampton Bay Park Meadows Off-White Wicker Outdoor Patio Loveseat with CushionGuard Malachite Green Cushions
Hampton Bay Park Meadows Off-White Wicker Outdoor Patio Loveseat with CushionGuard Malachite Green Cushions
$459.00
homedepot
Berger 79" Wide Patio Sofa with Cushions
Berger 79" Wide Patio Sofa with Cushions
$1,180.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Outdoor Sofas
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.