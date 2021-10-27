Skip to content
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Furniture
patio outdoor
Sectionals
Outdoor Sectionals
Share
Outdoor Sectionals
AMONIDA Sectional Middle Seat with Cushions Poly Rattan Black Outdoor Chairs
featured
AMONIDA Sectional Middle Seat with Cushions Poly Rattan Black Outdoor Chairs
$234.51
walmart
4-Piece Patio Furniture Set, C-Shape Outdoor Wicker Sectional Sofa Set, w/Cushions & Glass Coffee Table, Modern Deck Rattan Furniture for Garden Poolside Balcony
featured
4-Piece Patio Furniture Set, C-Shape Outdoor Wicker Sectional Sofa Set, w/Cushions & Glass Coffee Table, Modern Deck Rattan Furniture for Garden Poolside Balcony
$533.47
walmartusa
3-Piece Sectional Furniture, Patio Half-Moon Wicker Sofa Set, Brown PE Rattan and Beige Cushions
featured
3-Piece Sectional Furniture, Patio Half-Moon Wicker Sofa Set, Brown PE Rattan and Beige Cushions
$899.99
walmart
Outdoor Furniture Sectional Set Covers Patio Wicker Furniture Set Covers Waterproof Heavy Duty Durable
Outdoor Furniture Sectional Set Covers Patio Wicker Furniture Set Covers Waterproof Heavy Duty Durable
$199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Anderson Teak Riviera Luxe Right End Teak Patio Sectional Chair
Anderson Teak Riviera Luxe Right End Teak Patio Sectional Chair
$1,540.00
bbqguys
Wicker Bistro Patio Set with Glass Coffee Table, 4 Piece Outdoor Sectional Furniture Set PE Wicker Conversation Sofa Set, Garden Cushioned Sectional Furniture Set - Beige & Brown
Wicker Bistro Patio Set with Glass Coffee Table, 4 Piece Outdoor Sectional Furniture Set PE Wicker Conversation Sofa Set, Garden Cushioned Sectional Furniture Set - Beige & Brown
$644.79
walmart
AllModern Abbate Outdoor Patio 6 Piece Sectional Seating Group w/ Cushions Metal in White | Wayfair B0B7657A3F1F452AB87586F9B71FC05D
AllModern Abbate Outdoor Patio 6 Piece Sectional Seating Group w/ Cushions Metal in White | Wayfair B0B7657A3F1F452AB87586F9B71FC05D
$2,200.00
wayfair
Outdoor Garden Patio Sofa Set,Sectional Outdoor Set Outdoor Sofa Furniture,4-Piece Black PE Rattan Wicker Gray Cushioned Sofa Conversation Sets with Navy Removable Cushion and Coffee Table
Outdoor Garden Patio Sofa Set,Sectional Outdoor Set Outdoor Sofa Furniture,4-Piece Black PE Rattan Wicker Gray Cushioned Sofa Conversation Sets with Navy Removable Cushion and Coffee Table
$297.40
walmartusa
Parksville Patio Collection 6-Piece Sectional Set With Two Chairs, One Size , Blue
Parksville Patio Collection 6-Piece Sectional Set With Two Chairs, One Size , Blue
$1,741.00
($3,000.00
save 67%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
4 PCS Outdoor Cushioned PE Rattan Wicker Sectional Sofa Set Garden, Patio Furniture Set (Beige Cushion)
4 PCS Outdoor Cushioned PE Rattan Wicker Sectional Sofa Set Garden, Patio Furniture Set (Beige Cushion)
$730.16
walmartusa
Arlmont & Co. Outdoor Decoration Sectional Halyard Pole Putting Green Flags Kit Golf Flagsticks Practice Hole Cup Outdoor Flags in Red | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Outdoor Decoration Sectional Halyard Pole Putting Green Flags Kit Golf Flagsticks Practice Hole Cup Outdoor Flags in Red | Wayfair
$30.99
wayfair
4-Piece Outdoor Half-Moon Sectional Furniture Patio Furniture Sets
4-Piece Outdoor Half-Moon Sectional Furniture Patio Furniture Sets
$1,151.49
overstock
[Pre-Sale]Outdoor 4-Piece Rattan Wicker Sectional Sofa Set With Glass Storage Table,Gray
[Pre-Sale]Outdoor 4-Piece Rattan Wicker Sectional Sofa Set With Glass Storage Table,Gray
$962.49
overstock
Arlmont & Co. Patio Furniture Set Cover Outdoor Sectional Sofa Set Covers Outdoor Table & Chair Set Covers Water Resistant in Black | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Patio Furniture Set Cover Outdoor Sectional Sofa Set Covers Outdoor Table & Chair Set Covers Water Resistant in Black | Wayfair
$139.99
wayfair
5 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Set, All-Weather PE Rattan Wicker Sofa Set, Outdoor Sectional Furniture Set with Tempered Glass Table, Cushioned Chairs and Ottoman, Brown
5 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Set, All-Weather PE Rattan Wicker Sofa Set, Outdoor Sectional Furniture Set with Tempered Glass Table, Cushioned Chairs and Ottoman, Brown
$441.99
walmartusa
Arlmont & Co. Sturdy Outdoor Sectional Cover, Fits V-Shaped Sofa, Waterproof & UV-Protection in White, Size 31.0 H x 100.0 W x 33.5 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Sturdy Outdoor Sectional Cover, Fits V-Shaped Sofa, Waterproof & UV-Protection in White, Size 31.0 H x 100.0 W x 33.5 D in | Wayfair
$249.99
wayfair
3 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets,Garden Conversation Wicker Sofa Set, and Patio Sectional Furniture Sofa Set with Cushion for Lawn,Backyard,and Poolside
3 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets,Garden Conversation Wicker Sofa Set, and Patio Sectional Furniture Sofa Set with Cushion for Lawn,Backyard,and Poolside
$341.61
walmartusa
Pieces Patio Furniture Sectional Set Outdoor PE Rattan Wicker Lawn Conversation Sets Cushioned Garden Sofa Set with Glass Coffee Table Blue
Pieces Patio Furniture Sectional Set Outdoor PE Rattan Wicker Lawn Conversation Sets Cushioned Garden Sofa Set with Glass Coffee Table Blue
$583.87
walmartusa
20FT Sectional Flag Pole Kit, Heavy Duty Residential Flagpole, Outdoor Inground Thicken Adjustable Height Aluminum Pole
20FT Sectional Flag Pole Kit, Heavy Duty Residential Flagpole, Outdoor Inground Thicken Adjustable Height Aluminum Pole
$113.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ravenna WaterResistant 104 Inch Patio Left Facing Sectional Lounge Set Cover
Ravenna WaterResistant 104 Inch Patio Left Facing Sectional Lounge Set Cover
$129.72
newegg
AOOLIVE 6-Piece Wicker PE Rattan Patio Sectional Set With Storage Table,Ottomans and Removable Cushions,Dark Gray
AOOLIVE 6-Piece Wicker PE Rattan Patio Sectional Set With Storage Table,Ottomans and Removable Cushions,Dark Gray
$1,167.99
overstock
Arlmont & Co. Patio Furniture Set Cover Waterproof Outdoor Dining Table Cover Square Outside Table Chair Cover, Outdoor Sectional Furniture Cover
Arlmont & Co. Patio Furniture Set Cover Waterproof Outdoor Dining Table Cover Square Outside Table Chair Cover, Outdoor Sectional Furniture Cover
$233.99
wayfair
AFD Home 12014524 Aluminum, Sunbrella & Metal Modern Rustic Sofa Sectional Grouping Set, Multi Color - Set of 7
AFD Home 12014524 Aluminum, Sunbrella & Metal Modern Rustic Sofa Sectional Grouping Set, Multi Color - Set of 7
$7,484.90
walmart
4 PCS Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets Cushioned PE Rattan Wicker Sectional Sofa Set with Large Storage Box, Garden Patio Furniture Set, Manual Weaving Wicker Conversation Set (Grey Cushions)
4 PCS Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets Cushioned PE Rattan Wicker Sectional Sofa Set with Large Storage Box, Garden Patio Furniture Set, Manual Weaving Wicker Conversation Set (Grey Cushions)
$649.24
walmartusa
Arlmont & Co. Patio Furniture Cover, Outdoor Table Set, Sectional Sofa Cover, UV Resistant, Waterproof For Outside Furniture in Brown | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Patio Furniture Cover, Outdoor Table Set, Sectional Sofa Cover, UV Resistant, Waterproof For Outside Furniture in Brown | Wayfair
$196.99
wayfair
Ainfox 8 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Sofa Set Wicker Sectional Rattan Conversation Set with Cushion and Glass Table(White)
Ainfox 8 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Sofa Set Wicker Sectional Rattan Conversation Set with Cushion and Glass Table(White)
$996.99
walmart
AllModern Abbate Outdoor Patio 8 Piece Sectional Seating Group w/ Cushions Metal in Brown | Wayfair 1EEB4F725C7A4A32A2E7EE9699620C31
AllModern Abbate Outdoor Patio 8 Piece Sectional Seating Group w/ Cushions Metal in Brown | Wayfair 1EEB4F725C7A4A32A2E7EE9699620C31
$2,730.00
wayfair
9 Pieces Patio Furniture Set, Outdoor Sectional Rattan Wicker Dining Table Set, Outdoor Patio Conversation Chair Sets Cushioned Seating and Back, Tempered Glass with Ottoman(Beige)
9 Pieces Patio Furniture Set, Outdoor Sectional Rattan Wicker Dining Table Set, Outdoor Patio Conversation Chair Sets Cushioned Seating and Back, Tempered Glass with Ottoman(Beige)
$732.12
walmartusa
Arlmont & Co. Water Resistant Patio Sectional Cover in Black, Size 27.0 H x 110.0 W x 57.0 D in | Wayfair C08B36E270514AD48F66E88EC325F0E4
Arlmont & Co. Water Resistant Patio Sectional Cover in Black, Size 27.0 H x 110.0 W x 57.0 D in | Wayfair C08B36E270514AD48F66E88EC325F0E4
$85.99
wayfair
Anderson Teak Luxe Armless Patio Sectional Chair
Anderson Teak Luxe Armless Patio Sectional Chair
$1,410.00
bbqguys
Torrey Left-Arm Loveseat Sectional Cushion Slipcover, Sunbrella(R) Solid; Lagoon
Torrey Left-Arm Loveseat Sectional Cushion Slipcover, Sunbrella(R) Solid; Lagoon
$519.00
potterybarn
Tuscany 19 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Combination Set In Gray W/ Sectional Set, Six-Seat Dining Set, And Chaise Lounge Set (Sunbrella Canvas Aruba)
Tuscany 19 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Combination Set In Gray W/ Sectional Set, Six-Seat Dining Set, And Chaise Lounge Set (Sunbrella Canvas Aruba)
$8,999.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Patio Furniture Set Cover Waterproof Outdoor Dining Table Cover Square Outside Table Chair Cover, Outdoor Sectional Furniture Cover
Patio Furniture Set Cover Waterproof Outdoor Dining Table Cover Square Outside Table Chair Cover, Outdoor Sectional Furniture Cover
$233.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Beachcroft Collection P791-4PSECCT2ET Patio Set with Sectional Sofa + Cocktail Table + 2x End Tables in
Beachcroft Collection P791-4PSECCT2ET Patio Set with Sectional Sofa + Cocktail Table + 2x End Tables in
$3,342.96
appliancesconnection
4-Piece PE Rattan Wicker Sectional Patio Sofa Sets with 2 Red Pillows
4-Piece PE Rattan Wicker Sectional Patio Sofa Sets with 2 Red Pillows
$859.99
overstock
Ainfox Outdoor Patio Furniture on Clearance 3-Pieces PE Rattan Wicker Sectional Sofa Sets with Red Cushions+ White Pillows
Ainfox Outdoor Patio Furniture on Clearance 3-Pieces PE Rattan Wicker Sectional Sofa Sets with Red Cushions+ White Pillows
$428.99
walmart
Bodega Upholstered Right Arm 3-Piece Wedge Sectional, Polyester Wrapped Cushions, Sunbrella(R) Performance Boss Herringbone Indigo
Bodega Upholstered Right Arm 3-Piece Wedge Sectional, Polyester Wrapped Cushions, Sunbrella(R) Performance Boss Herringbone Indigo
$4,947.00
potterybarn
Sorrento 19 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Combination Set In Brown W/ Sectional Set, Six-Seat Dining Set, And Chaise Lounge Set (Sunbrella Canvas Arub
Sorrento 19 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Combination Set In Brown W/ Sectional Set, Six-Seat Dining Set, And Chaise Lounge Set (Sunbrella Canvas Arub
$8,199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Beige Half-Moon Sectional 4-Piece Patio Furniture Sets with 2 Pillows
Beige Half-Moon Sectional 4-Piece Patio Furniture Sets with 2 Pillows
$1,005.49
overstock
Arlmont & Co. Patio Furniture Covers,100% Waterproof Outdoor Furniture Covers, Heavy Duty Outdoor Sectional Sofa Cover w/ Windproof Buckles in Black
Arlmont & Co. Patio Furniture Covers,100% Waterproof Outdoor Furniture Covers, Heavy Duty Outdoor Sectional Sofa Cover w/ Windproof Buckles in Black
$152.99
wayfair
Luxe Modular 5 Piece Teak Sunbrella Sectional Seating Group
Luxe Modular 5 Piece Teak Sunbrella Sectional Seating Group
$5,499.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Outdoor Sectional Sofa Cover, 104" L X 83" L, 100% Waterproof, Outdoor Sectional Cover L Shaped, 600D Fabric With 2 Windproof Straps,2 Drawstrings,2 A
Outdoor Sectional Sofa Cover, 104" L X 83" L, 100% Waterproof, Outdoor Sectional Cover L Shaped, 600D Fabric With 2 Windproof Straps,2 Drawstrings,2 A
$103.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Convene Collection EEI-2205-EXP-WHI-SET 8 Piece Outdoor Patio Sectional Set with Synthetic Rattan Weave Powder Coated Aluminum Frame and Machine
Convene Collection EEI-2205-EXP-WHI-SET 8 Piece Outdoor Patio Sectional Set with Synthetic Rattan Weave Powder Coated Aluminum Frame and Machine
$2,859.00
appliancesconnection
Conway Collection EEI-4362-LGR-NAV Sunbrella Outdoor Patio Wicker Rattan 7-Piece Sectional Sofa Set with Powder-Coated Aluminum Frame in Light Gray
Conway Collection EEI-4362-LGR-NAV Sunbrella Outdoor Patio Wicker Rattan 7-Piece Sectional Sofa Set with Powder-Coated Aluminum Frame in Light Gray
$4,011.75
appliancesconnection
Fortuna Brown Mocha 8 Piece Outdoor Patio Sectional Sofa Set EEI-1730-BRN-MOC-SET
Fortuna Brown Mocha 8 Piece Outdoor Patio Sectional Sofa Set EEI-1730-BRN-MOC-SET
$2,160.85
1stopbedrooms
Summon Collection EEI-2391-GRY-BEI-SET 5 PC Outdoor Patio Sectional Set with Sunbrella Fabric Powder Coated Aluminum Frame Water Resistant and
Summon Collection EEI-2391-GRY-BEI-SET 5 PC Outdoor Patio Sectional Set with Sunbrella Fabric Powder Coated Aluminum Frame Water Resistant and
$2,732.00
appliancesconnection
Convene Espresso Red 8 Piece Outdoor Patio Sectional Set EEI-2205-EXP-RED-SET
Convene Espresso Red 8 Piece Outdoor Patio Sectional Set EEI-2205-EXP-RED-SET
$3,268.02
1stopbedrooms
Stance White and Gray 3 Piece Outdoor Patio Aluminum Sectional Sofa Set EEI-3163-WHI-GRY-SET
Stance White and Gray 3 Piece Outdoor Patio Aluminum Sectional Sofa Set EEI-3163-WHI-GRY-SET
$1,388.97
1stopbedrooms
Bradenton Collection KO70157-SG 4-Piece Outdoor Wicker Sectional Set with Fire Table in Sangria and Weathered Brown
Bradenton Collection KO70157-SG 4-Piece Outdoor Wicker Sectional Set with Fire Table in Sangria and Weathered Brown
$2,937.99
appliancesconnection
CorLiving Grey Parksville Patio Sectional 6pc
CorLiving Grey Parksville Patio Sectional 6pc
$947.49
overstock
DAILY GOLF TOOLS GO 6-Piece Patio Furniture Set corner sofa set with thick removable cushions, PE Rattan Wicker, outdoor Garden Sectional Sofa Chair, removable cushions (Black wicker, Beige cushion)
DAILY GOLF TOOLS GO 6-Piece Patio Furniture Set corner sofa set with thick removable cushions, PE Rattan Wicker, outdoor Garden Sectional Sofa Chair, removable cushions (Black wicker, Beige cushion)
$677.19
walmart
Biscayne Collection KO70114BR-MO 6-Piece Outdoor Wicker Sectional Set in Mocha and Brown
Biscayne Collection KO70114BR-MO 6-Piece Outdoor Wicker Sectional Set in Mocha and Brown
$2,057.99
appliancesconnection
Courtyard Casual Rooftop Collection Brown Wicker Outdoor Sectional with Oatmeal Cushions (4-Piece)
Courtyard Casual Rooftop Collection Brown Wicker Outdoor Sectional with Oatmeal Cushions (4-Piece)
$1,838.25
homedepot
COSIEST 6-Piece Outdoor Furniture Wicker Sectional Sofa Set With Cushions
COSIEST 6-Piece Outdoor Furniture Wicker Sectional Sofa Set With Cushions
$1,179.99
overstock
Sea Island 6pc Outdoor Wicker Sectional Set - Cream - Crosley
Sea Island 6pc Outdoor Wicker Sectional Set - Cream - Crosley
$2,059.99
target
COODENKEY 9-Piece Patio Furniture Garden PE Rattan Conversation Set,Outdoor Sectional Wicker Sofa with 1 Coffee Table & 2 Ottomans & Removable Cushions for Backyard,Poolside, Beige
COODENKEY 9-Piece Patio Furniture Garden PE Rattan Conversation Set,Outdoor Sectional Wicker Sofa with 1 Coffee Table & 2 Ottomans & Removable Cushions for Backyard,Poolside, Beige
$1,039.99
amazon
Booyoo 4pcs Wicker Sectional Sofa Set Portable Outdoor Furniture Set Weather-resistant Heavy Duty Patio Conversation Set
Booyoo 4pcs Wicker Sectional Sofa Set Portable Outdoor Furniture Set Weather-resistant Heavy Duty Patio Conversation Set
$708.69
walmart
Roxann Outdoor 6 Seater Wicker Sectional Sofa Set with Sunbrella Cushions
Roxann Outdoor 6 Seater Wicker Sectional Sofa Set with Sunbrella Cushions
$3,099.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Palm Harbor 6pc Outdoor Wicker Sectional Set - Gray - Crosley
Palm Harbor 6pc Outdoor Wicker Sectional Set - Gray - Crosley
$2,239.99
target
Dovecove Outdoor Garden Patio Furniture 5-Piece PE Rattan Wicker Sectional Cushioned Sofa Sets w/ 2 Pillows & Coffee Table Metal/Wicker/Rattan
Dovecove Outdoor Garden Patio Furniture 5-Piece PE Rattan Wicker Sectional Cushioned Sofa Sets w/ 2 Pillows & Coffee Table Metal/Wicker/Rattan
$1,549.99
wayfair
Outdoor Sectionals
