Outdoor Dining Tables

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Furniture
patio outdoor
Dining Tables
Outdoor Dining Tables
Share
Outdoor Dining Tables
Dining Table
featured
Dining Table
$169.99
wayfairnorthamerica
COSCO Outdoor Furniture, Patio Dining Table, Steel, Charcoal
featured
COSCO Outdoor Furniture, Patio Dining Table, Steel, Charcoal
$230.19
($275.42
save 16%)
walmartusa
Joy Oval Dining Table by Cane-line - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (50204AL | P180X90HPSDG)
featured
Joy Oval Dining Table by Cane-line - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (50204AL | P180X90HPSDG)
$3,835.00
ylighting
CW Alum Casting Top Dining Table
CW Alum Casting Top Dining Table
$769.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dominica Outdoor Rectangle Wicker Dining Table (ONLY) by Christopher Knight Home
Dominica Outdoor Rectangle Wicker Dining Table (ONLY) by Christopher Knight Home
$264.98
($281.99
save 6%)
overstock
Nestor Acacia Wood Rectangle Expandable Dining Table - Natural - Christopher Knight Home
Nestor Acacia Wood Rectangle Expandable Dining Table - Natural - Christopher Knight Home
$329.99
target
Corrigan Studio® Wardsboro Teak Solid Wood Dining Table in Brown, Size 30.25 H x 78.75 W x 39.25 D in | Wayfair 3D68D5746B40456299D8BBDE3F184524
Corrigan Studio® Wardsboro Teak Solid Wood Dining Table in Brown, Size 30.25 H x 78.75 W x 39.25 D in | Wayfair 3D68D5746B40456299D8BBDE3F184524
$1,319.99
wayfair
Cane-line Drop Outdoor Dining Table - Color: Black
Cane-line Drop Outdoor Dining Table - Color: Black
$4,955.00
lumens
Charlton Home® 48 Inch Dia. Dark Round Aluminum Outdoor Patio Dining Table w/ Umbrella Hole in Brown, Size 28.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair
Charlton Home® 48 Inch Dia. Dark Round Aluminum Outdoor Patio Dining Table w/ Umbrella Hole in Brown, Size 28.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair
$799.99
wayfair
Darlee Series 60 60 X 60 Inch Cast Aluminum Patio Dining Table - Antique Bronze
Darlee Series 60 60 X 60 Inch Cast Aluminum Patio Dining Table - Antique Bronze
$1,051.99
bbqguys
Christopher Knight Home 313410 Dining Table, Black + Natural
Christopher Knight Home 313410 Dining Table, Black + Natural
$413.99
amazon
Darby Home Co Milford Dining Table Wood in Blue, Size 29.25 H x 69.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair DRBC3764 31946400
Darby Home Co Milford Dining Table Wood in Blue, Size 29.25 H x 69.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair DRBC3764 31946400
$969.99
wayfair
Advertisement
CorLiving Parksville Square Wicker Outdoor Dining Table 31-in W x 31-in L with | PRK-700-T
CorLiving Parksville Square Wicker Outdoor Dining Table 31-in W x 31-in L with | PRK-700-T
$239.00
lowes
Bayou Breeze Carolina Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 29.0 H x 30.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair F431C05E51FD44CD9B106286B8469A56
Bayou Breeze Carolina Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 29.0 H x 30.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair F431C05E51FD44CD9B106286B8469A56
$449.99
wayfair
Best Redwood Farmhouse Heart Stained 7 ft. Redwood Outdoor Dining Table
Best Redwood Farmhouse Heart Stained 7 ft. Redwood Outdoor Dining Table
$1,924.00
homedepot
Summerton Teak Dining Table
Summerton Teak Dining Table
$716.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Costway Acacia Wood Patio Folding Dining Table Storage Shelves
Costway Acacia Wood Patio Folding Dining Table Storage Shelves
$99.95
costway
Chic Teak Bermuda Rectangular Teak Wood Patio Bistro Dining Table, 71 x 35 inch (Table Only)
Chic Teak Bermuda Rectangular Teak Wood Patio Bistro Dining Table, 71 x 35 inch (Table Only)
$1,594.49
overstock
Bloomsbury Market Aculina Cast Aluminum Dining Table Metal in Black/Brown, Size 25.59 H x 24.41 W x 24.41 D in | Wayfair
Bloomsbury Market Aculina Cast Aluminum Dining Table Metal in Black/Brown, Size 25.59 H x 24.41 W x 24.41 D in | Wayfair
$119.99
wayfair
Cedar Key Dining Table
Cedar Key Dining Table
$3,919.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Acadia Black and White Dining Table
Acadia Black and White Dining Table
$1,999.00
($2,999.00
save 50%)
cb2
Bay Isle Home™ Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Black, Size 28.5 H x 30.3 W x 30.3 D in | Wayfair DF4691DC9CA042D2AF3B7EDCD7D25860
Bay Isle Home™ Dining Table Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Black, Size 28.5 H x 30.3 W x 30.3 D in | Wayfair DF4691DC9CA042D2AF3B7EDCD7D25860
$169.99
wayfair
Best Redwood Farmhouse Heart Stained 9 ft. Redwood Outdoor Dining Table
Best Redwood Farmhouse Heart Stained 9 ft. Redwood Outdoor Dining Table
$2,194.00
homedepot
Balhi Solid Wood Dining Table
Balhi Solid Wood Dining Table
$263.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Hermosa 47" Round Acacia Wood Dining Table - Teak - Christopher Knight Home
Hermosa 47" Round Acacia Wood Dining Table - Teak - Christopher Knight Home
$251.99
target
Birch Lane™ Dutton Dining Table Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/White, Size 29.5 H x 86.6 W x 39.4 D in | Wayfair 7FFF8FB0D2CB4B6DAB15E5E8B7A2670C
Birch Lane™ Dutton Dining Table Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/White, Size 29.5 H x 86.6 W x 39.4 D in | Wayfair 7FFF8FB0D2CB4B6DAB15E5E8B7A2670C
$1,996.00
wayfair
6 Person Rectangle Patio Dining Table with Steel Frame - Captiva Designs
6 Person Rectangle Patio Dining Table with Steel Frame - Captiva Designs
$277.99
target
Carnegy Avenue Dark Gray Rectangle Wicker Outdoor Dining Table
Carnegy Avenue Dark Gray Rectangle Wicker Outdoor Dining Table
$62.23
homedepot
Hanks Dining Table
Hanks Dining Table
$814.00
wayfairnorthamerica
San Pico Square Wicker Dining Table - Gray - Christopher Knight Home
San Pico Square Wicker Dining Table - Gray - Christopher Knight Home
$136.99
target
Ares Resin Square Dining Table Teak 31 inch
Ares Resin Square Dining Table Teak 31 inch
$315.00
newegg
Beespoke Catalina Teak Dining Table Wood/Metal in White, Size 28.86 H x 35.49 W x 35.49 D in | Wayfair 8008-366
Beespoke Catalina Teak Dining Table Wood/Metal in White, Size 28.86 H x 35.49 W x 35.49 D in | Wayfair 8008-366
$1,079.99
wayfair
Pavillion Outdoor 59" Acacia Wood Dining Table by Christopher Knight Home
Pavillion Outdoor 59" Acacia Wood Dining Table by Christopher Knight Home
$293.98
($326.64
save 10%)
overstock
Birch Lane™ Decastro Wooden Dining Table Wood in Brown/Green/White, Size 30.0 H x 82.5 W x 32.5 D in | Wayfair A678FC83891C453F97CC9EBAAC713A2F
Birch Lane™ Decastro Wooden Dining Table Wood in Brown/Green/White, Size 30.0 H x 82.5 W x 32.5 D in | Wayfair A678FC83891C453F97CC9EBAAC713A2F
$934.00
wayfair
CACAGOO Outdoor Dining Table Black Poly Rattan and Glass
CACAGOO Outdoor Dining Table Black Poly Rattan and Glass
$201.99
walmart
Brayden Studio® Katzer Dining Table Plastic, Size 30.0 H x 38.0 D in | Wayfair BRSD9977 30042768
Brayden Studio® Katzer Dining Table Plastic, Size 30.0 H x 38.0 D in | Wayfair BRSD9977 30042768
$659.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Carnegy Avenue Chocolate Brown Square Wicker Outdoor Dining Table
Carnegy Avenue Chocolate Brown Square Wicker Outdoor Dining Table
$68.75
homedepot
Costa Mesa Outdoor Wicker Dining Table by Christopher Knight Home
Costa Mesa Outdoor Wicker Dining Table by Christopher Knight Home
$337.99
overstock
Darby Home Co Maytown Metal Dining Table Metal in Brown/Green, Size 28.0 H x 48.43 W x 48.43 D in | Wayfair DABY8130 40216040
Darby Home Co Maytown Metal Dining Table Metal in Brown/Green, Size 28.0 H x 48.43 W x 48.43 D in | Wayfair DABY8130 40216040
$429.99
wayfair
Somerset Collection DN-2348 48" Round Dining Table with Teak Construction Stainless Steel and Brass Hardware Mortise and Tenon Joinery in Honey
Somerset Collection DN-2348 48" Round Dining Table with Teak Construction Stainless Steel and Brass Hardware Mortise and Tenon Joinery in Honey
$634.99
appliancesconnection
Courtyard Casual Bridgeport Square Outdoor Dining Table 39.37-in W x 39.37-in L with Umbrella Hole Stainless Steel | 5497
Courtyard Casual Bridgeport Square Outdoor Dining Table 39.37-in W x 39.37-in L with Umbrella Hole Stainless Steel | 5497
$739.99
lowes
Cayman Collection DN-2248 48" Round Dining Table with Teak Construction Umbrella Hole Stainless Steel and Brass Hardware Mortise and Tenon Joinery
Cayman Collection DN-2248 48" Round Dining Table with Teak Construction Umbrella Hole Stainless Steel and Brass Hardware Mortise and Tenon Joinery
$858.00
appliancesconnection
Cosco Outdoor Furniture Patio Dining Table
Cosco Outdoor Furniture Patio Dining Table
$395.10
($792.00
save 50%)
macys
Darby Home Co Milford Dining Table Wood in Blue, Size 29.25 H x 69.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair DRBC3764 31946402
Darby Home Co Milford Dining Table Wood in Blue, Size 29.25 H x 69.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair DRBC3764 31946402
$969.99
wayfair
Suzanne Kasler Orleans 48" Round Pedestal Dining Table - Ballard Designs
Suzanne Kasler Orleans 48" Round Pedestal Dining Table - Ballard Designs
$1,499.00
ballarddesigns
Bay Isle Home™ Cockrell Hill Steel Dining Table Metal in Gray, Size 28.3 H x 31.5 W x 31.5 D in | Wayfair 2B0BE51EC66B4711BEAF6B94C81A9F5A
Bay Isle Home™ Cockrell Hill Steel Dining Table Metal in Gray, Size 28.3 H x 31.5 W x 31.5 D in | Wayfair 2B0BE51EC66B4711BEAF6B94C81A9F5A
$189.99
wayfair
Anderson Teak Windsor 24 X 24 Inch Teak Folding Patio Dining Table
Anderson Teak Windsor 24 X 24 Inch Teak Folding Patio Dining Table
$495.00
bbqguys
Armen Living Nassau Sage Green Plastic Square Outdoor Dining Table with Eucalyptus
Armen Living Nassau Sage Green Plastic Square Outdoor Dining Table with Eucalyptus
$466.00
homedepot
Advertisement
Wilmont Metal Dining Table
Wilmont Metal Dining Table
$359.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Iroh Dining Table
Iroh Dining Table
$1,799.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cayman Outdoor Black Sand Aluminum Dining Table by Christopher Knight Home
Cayman Outdoor Black Sand Aluminum Dining Table by Christopher Knight Home
$596.69
($701.99
save 15%)
overstock
Dominica Outdoor Square Wicker Dining Table (ONLY) by Christopher Knight Home
Dominica Outdoor Square Wicker Dining Table (ONLY) by Christopher Knight Home
$233.74
($274.99
save 15%)
overstock
Compamia Ares 31" Square Resin Patio Dining Table in Taupe
Compamia Ares 31" Square Resin Patio Dining Table in Taupe
$441.56
walmart
Corsica Outdoor Wicker Rectangle Dining Table (ONLY) by Christopher Knight Home
Corsica Outdoor Wicker Rectangle Dining Table (ONLY) by Christopher Knight Home
$376.99
overstock
MidCentury 36in Wide Teak Outdoor Dining Table - RD-TB-MD-1
MidCentury 36in Wide Teak Outdoor Dining Table - RD-TB-MD-1
$364.94
totallyfurniture
Frontenac Metal Dining Table
Frontenac Metal Dining Table
$599.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ashley Patio Round Dining Table with Teak Finish - Brown - Amazonia
Ashley Patio Round Dining Table with Teak Finish - Brown - Amazonia
$300.00
target
Alaterre Carolina Round Wicker Outdoor Dining Table, Gray
Alaterre Carolina Round Wicker Outdoor Dining Table, Gray
$400.18
($499.95
save 20%)
walmartusa
17 Stories Geneieve Metal Dining Table Metal in Black/Yellow, Size 29.0 H x 27.75 W x 27.75 D in | Wayfair B765B5F258454B85AFA9F7F6F3BA2A44
17 Stories Geneieve Metal Dining Table Metal in Black/Yellow, Size 29.0 H x 27.75 W x 27.75 D in | Wayfair B765B5F258454B85AFA9F7F6F3BA2A44
$205.99
wayfair
Cityscapes Paint White Empire Outdoor Rectangular Dining Table
Cityscapes Paint White Empire Outdoor Rectangular Dining Table
$1,579.84
1stopbedrooms
Load More
Outdoor Dining Tables
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.