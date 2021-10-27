Outdoor Dining Sets

Skip to content
Latitude Run® Jontaye Round 2 - Person 23.75" Long Bar Height Dining Set Metal in White, Size 42.5 H x 23.75 W x 23.75 D in | Wayfair
featured
Latitude Run® Jontaye Round 2 - Person 23.75" Long Bar Height Dining Set Metal in White, Size 42.5 H x 23.75 W x 23.75 D in | Wayfair
$1,019.99
wayfair
Jontaye Round 2 - Person 23.75" Long Bar Height Dining Set
featured
Jontaye Round 2 - Person 23.75" Long Bar Height Dining Set
$1,019.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dakota Fields Kristyn 7-Piece Dining Set Metal/Wicker/Rattan in Brown/Gray, Size 28.57 H x 38.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair
featured
Dakota Fields Kristyn 7-Piece Dining Set Metal/Wicker/Rattan in Brown/Gray, Size 28.57 H x 38.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair
$2,379.99
wayfair
Brayden Studio® Smithers Rectangular 6 - Person 55.12" Long Dining Set w/ Cushions Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 29.53 H x 55.12 W x 35.53 D in
Brayden Studio® Smithers Rectangular 6 - Person 55.12" Long Dining Set w/ Cushions Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 29.53 H x 55.12 W x 35.53 D in
$899.99
wayfair
Contemporary Outdoor UV Resistant Dining Set w/ Extendable Table & HB Chairs - Chintaly MALIBU-EXT-HB-5PC
Contemporary Outdoor UV Resistant Dining Set w/ Extendable Table & HB Chairs - Chintaly MALIBU-EXT-HB-5PC
$3,417.70
totallyfurniture
5-Piece Brown Wicker Finish Glass Outdoor Furniture Patio Dining Set - Beige Cushions
5-Piece Brown Wicker Finish Glass Outdoor Furniture Patio Dining Set - Beige Cushions
$1,190.49
overstock
7pc Patio Dining Set with Rectangle Table with 2.6" Umbrella Hole & 360 Swivel Padded Arm Chairs - Captiva Designs
7pc Patio Dining Set with Rectangle Table with 2.6" Umbrella Hole & 360 Swivel Padded Arm Chairs - Captiva Designs
$1,540.99
target
Corrigan Studio® 5 Piece Garden Dining Set Black
Corrigan Studio® 5 Piece Garden Dining Set Black
$429.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Corrigan Studio® Serhat 7 Piece Dining Set Wood/Wicker/Rattan in Brown/Gray/White, Size 30.0 H x 68.5 W x 37.5 D in | Wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Serhat 7 Piece Dining Set Wood/Wicker/Rattan in Brown/Gray/White, Size 30.0 H x 68.5 W x 37.5 D in | Wayfair
$869.99
wayfair
5-Piece Brown Contemporary Outdoor Furniture Patio Dining Set - Cream White Cushions
5-Piece Brown Contemporary Outdoor Furniture Patio Dining Set - Cream White Cushions
$1,640.49
overstock
Algoma Outdoor 8 Seater Expandable Wood and Wicker Dining Set by Christopher Knight Home
Algoma Outdoor 8 Seater Expandable Wood and Wicker Dining Set by Christopher Knight Home
$1,538.99
overstock
7 Piece Outdoor Dining Set Steel Anthracite
7 Piece Outdoor Dining Set Steel Anthracite
$626.84
walmart
Christopher Knight Home Rhode Island Outdoor Wicker Rectangular Dining Set, 7-Pcs Set, Multibrown / White
Christopher Knight Home Rhode Island Outdoor Wicker Rectangular Dining Set, 7-Pcs Set, Multibrown / White
$690.41
amazon
Kendricks Outdoor 5-piece Wicker Dining Set with Cushions by Christopher Knight Home
Kendricks Outdoor 5-piece Wicker Dining Set with Cushions by Christopher Knight Home
$691.19
($863.99
save 20%)
overstock
Rectangular 6 - Person 59.25" Long Dining Set
Rectangular 6 - Person 59.25" Long Dining Set
$889.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Casita Rectangular 4 - Person 48" Long Bar Height Dining Set
Casita Rectangular 4 - Person 48" Long Bar Height Dining Set
$489.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cambridge Seasons 5-Piece Aluminum Outdoor Dining Set with Blue Cushions with 48 in. Glass-Top Table
Cambridge Seasons 5-Piece Aluminum Outdoor Dining Set with Blue Cushions with 48 in. Glass-Top Table
$1,149.00
homedepot
CASAINC Aluminum Outdoor Dining Chair in Gray with Side Table (3-Pack)
CASAINC Aluminum Outdoor Dining Chair in Gray with Side Table (3-Pack)
$1,005.48
($1,181.04
save 0%)
homedepot
Thompson 7pc Wicker Patio Dining Set with Cushions - Brown - Christopher Knight Home
Thompson 7pc Wicker Patio Dining Set with Cushions - Brown - Christopher Knight Home
$859.99
target
Hayes 9pc Wood & Wicker Expandable Dining Set - Natural/Brown - Christopher Knight Home
Hayes 9pc Wood & Wicker Expandable Dining Set - Natural/Brown - Christopher Knight Home
$799.99
target
Vifah Renaissance Outdoor Patio Dining Set 4-seater Acacia Wood with Curved Leg Table and 4 Diamond Chairs
Vifah Renaissance Outdoor Patio Dining Set 4-seater Acacia Wood with Curved Leg Table and 4 Diamond Chairs
$538.24
walmart
Chic Teak 7 Piece Teak Wood Bermuda 71" Rectangular Large Bistro Dining Set including 6 Side Chairs
Chic Teak 7 Piece Teak Wood Bermuda 71" Rectangular Large Bistro Dining Set including 6 Side Chairs
$4,573.49
overstock
Chic Teak Orleans Round Teak 5 Piece Bar Height Patio Dining Set
Chic Teak Orleans Round Teak 5 Piece Bar Height Patio Dining Set
$1,487.22
walmart
Costway 7 Pieces Patio Rattan Dining Set with Armrest Cushioned Chair and Wooden Tabletop
Costway 7 Pieces Patio Rattan Dining Set with Armrest Cushioned Chair and Wooden Tabletop
$899.95
costway
Canora Grey Barahona Oval 6-Person 72.05" Long Powder Coated Aluminum Dining Set Metal in Black/Brown, Size 29.13 H x 72.05 W x 41.97 D in | Wayfair
Canora Grey Barahona Oval 6-Person 72.05" Long Powder Coated Aluminum Dining Set Metal in Black/Brown, Size 29.13 H x 72.05 W x 41.97 D in | Wayfair
$2,799.99
wayfair
Tulip 5Pc Outdoor Dining Set Dark Red Satin/White Satin - Dining Table & 4 Chairs- Crosley KO10014RE
Tulip 5Pc Outdoor Dining Set Dark Red Satin/White Satin - Dining Table & 4 Chairs- Crosley KO10014RE
$607.99
totallyfurniture
CASAINC 5-Piece Metal Rattan Wicker Dining Set with Glass Top Table and White Cushion
CASAINC 5-Piece Metal Rattan Wicker Dining Set with Glass Top Table and White Cushion
$889.20
homedepot
Saba Outdoor 7-Piece Rectangle Wicker Wood Dining Set with Cushions by Christopher Knight Home
Saba Outdoor 7-Piece Rectangle Wicker Wood Dining Set with Cushions by Christopher Knight Home
$971.54
($1,142.99
save -97054%)
overstock
Charles 5pc Wicker Patio Dining Set with Cushions - Multibrown - Christopher Knight Home
Charles 5pc Wicker Patio Dining Set with Cushions - Multibrown - Christopher Knight Home
$529.99
target
Darby Home Co Bozarth 7 Piece Dining Set Glass/Metal in Black, Size 28.5 H x 66.0 W x 38.0 D in | Wayfair 771B63A76E73420285C1ADFA7A9F6205
Darby Home Co Bozarth 7 Piece Dining Set Glass/Metal in Black, Size 28.5 H x 66.0 W x 38.0 D in | Wayfair 771B63A76E73420285C1ADFA7A9F6205
$1,199.99
wayfair
Dcenta 5 Piece Folding Outdoor Dining Set Solid Eucalyptus Wood
Dcenta 5 Piece Folding Outdoor Dining Set Solid Eucalyptus Wood
$1,134.99
walmart
Grant Outdoor 5-piece Wicker Dining Set by Christopher Knight Home
Grant Outdoor 5-piece Wicker Dining Set by Christopher Knight Home
$755.24
($794.99
save 5%)
overstock
Breakwater Bay Diboll Rectangular 6 - Person 60" Long Dining Set w/ Cushions Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 60.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair
Breakwater Bay Diboll Rectangular 6 - Person 60" Long Dining Set w/ Cushions Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 60.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,059.99
wayfair
Lillie Eiland 5 Piece Bar Height Dining Set
Lillie Eiland 5 Piece Bar Height Dining Set
$2,369.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Avenir Outdoor Wood Wicker 7 Piece Dining Set with Cushions
Avenir Outdoor Wood Wicker 7 Piece Dining Set with Cushions
$899.99
wayfairnorthamerica
7pc Patio Dining Set with Rectangular Table with Umbrella Hole & C-Spring Motion Chairs - Captiva Designs
7pc Patio Dining Set with Rectangular Table with Umbrella Hole & C-Spring Motion Chairs - Captiva Designs
$1,099.99
target
Fine Line Essence Collection GR01413SGB2048G 13 Piece Outdoor Dining Set with Frosted Glass Top Rectangular Shape Rust Proof Aluminum Frame and
Fine Line Essence Collection GR01413SGB2048G 13 Piece Outdoor Dining Set with Frosted Glass Top Rectangular Shape Rust Proof Aluminum Frame and
$3,202.00
appliancesconnection
Dakoda Outdoor 6 Piece Dining Set with Cushions
Dakoda Outdoor 6 Piece Dining Set with Cushions
$1,489.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Brayden Studio® Jolliff Outdoor Expandable 9 Piece Dining Set w/ Cushions Wood/Wicker/Rattan in Gray/Brown, Size 29.75 H x 63.0 W x 35.5 D in
Brayden Studio® Jolliff Outdoor Expandable 9 Piece Dining Set w/ Cushions Wood/Wicker/Rattan in Gray/Brown, Size 29.75 H x 63.0 W x 35.5 D in
$1,199.99
wayfair
Amazonia Bradley 9-Piece Rectangular Teak Wood Outdoor Patio Dining Set Brown
Amazonia Bradley 9-Piece Rectangular Teak Wood Outdoor Patio Dining Set Brown
$3,238.99
buybuybaby
Birch Lane™ Kidder 11 Piece Dining Set w/ Cushions Metal in Brown, Size 29.0 H x 84.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 9F3D7895B824447EAA71819747010B4B
Birch Lane™ Kidder 11 Piece Dining Set w/ Cushions Metal in Brown, Size 29.0 H x 84.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair 9F3D7895B824447EAA71819747010B4B
$5,500.00
wayfair
Bayou Breeze 5 Piece Outdoor Dining Set Poly Rattan & Glass Wicker/Rattan, Size 29.13 H x 59.06 W x 31.5 D in | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze 5 Piece Outdoor Dining Set Poly Rattan & Glass Wicker/Rattan, Size 29.13 H x 59.06 W x 31.5 D in | Wayfair
$659.99
wayfair
August Grove® Ayleen 5 Piece Outdoor Dining Set Metal in Brown/Red, Size 29.0 H x 42.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair ASTG2075 27982085
August Grove® Ayleen 5 Piece Outdoor Dining Set Metal in Brown/Red, Size 29.0 H x 42.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair ASTG2075 27982085
$2,179.99
wayfair
Lennox Outdoor 7-piece Wicker Dining Set by Christopher Knight Home
Lennox Outdoor 7-piece Wicker Dining Set by Christopher Knight Home
$1,193.99
overstock
Breakwater Bay Enright 3 Piece Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 29.0 H x 59.0 W x 31.0 D in | Wayfair D6951934F80E40778A96F4D3B82AE0C8
Breakwater Bay Enright 3 Piece Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 29.0 H x 59.0 W x 31.0 D in | Wayfair D6951934F80E40778A96F4D3B82AE0C8
$509.99
wayfair
7pc Patio Dining Set with Rectangle Table with 2.6" Umbrella Hole & C-Spring Padded Arm Chairs - Beige - Captiva Designs
7pc Patio Dining Set with Rectangle Table with 2.6" Umbrella Hole & C-Spring Padded Arm Chairs - Beige - Captiva Designs
$1,499.99
target
Nebo Round 6 - Person 60" Long Dining Set with Cushions
Nebo Round 6 - Person 60" Long Dining Set with Cushions
$3,099.99
wayfairnorthamerica
9 Piece Patio Rattan Dining Set, Outdoor Space Saving PE Wicker Dining Furniture Set, Glass Patio Dining Table with Cushioned Wicker Chairs and Ottoman Sets for Lawn, Garden, Backyard (Beige)
9 Piece Patio Rattan Dining Set, Outdoor Space Saving PE Wicker Dining Furniture Set, Glass Patio Dining Table with Cushioned Wicker Chairs and Ottoman Sets for Lawn, Garden, Backyard (Beige)
$629.99
walmart
Cambridge Legacy 3-Piece Patio Bistro Dining Set
Cambridge Legacy 3-Piece Patio Bistro Dining Set
$859.00
homedepot
Waconia Round 7 - Person 60" Long Dining Set with Cushions
Waconia Round 7 - Person 60" Long Dining Set with Cushions
$3,299.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Aranson Outdoor 6 Piece Dining Set with Cushions
Aranson Outdoor 6 Piece Dining Set with Cushions
$1,069.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Best Quality Furniture 7-piece Dining Set
Best Quality Furniture 7-piece Dining Set
$1,878.99
overstock
Seasons 5pc Rockers Dining Set Blue - Cambridge
Seasons 5pc Rockers Dining Set Blue - Cambridge
$1,249.00
target
Beachcrest Home™ Leonie 7 Piece Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 29.0 H x 59.0 W x 31.0 D in | Wayfair BRWT5075 31796315
Beachcrest Home™ Leonie 7 Piece Dining Set Wood in Brown/White, Size 29.0 H x 59.0 W x 31.0 D in | Wayfair BRWT5075 31796315
$1,449.99
wayfair
Canora Grey Arverne Oval 6 - Person 71" Long Dining Set w/ Cushions Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 28.35 H x 70.87 W x 47.24 D in | Wayfair
Canora Grey Arverne Oval 6 - Person 71" Long Dining Set w/ Cushions Glass/Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 28.35 H x 70.87 W x 47.24 D in | Wayfair
$3,199.99
wayfair
7pc Patio Dining Set with Rectangular Faux Wood Table and Umbrella Hole & Swivel Chairs with Removable Cushions - Captiva Designs
7pc Patio Dining Set with Rectangular Faux Wood Table and Umbrella Hole & Swivel Chairs with Removable Cushions - Captiva Designs
$1,699.99
target
Canora Grey Miltenberger 7 Piece Bar Height Dining Set w/ Cushion & Firepit Metal in Brown, Size 43.0 H x 60.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair
Canora Grey Miltenberger 7 Piece Bar Height Dining Set w/ Cushion & Firepit Metal in Brown, Size 43.0 H x 60.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair
$3,099.99
wayfair
Karen 5pc Acacia Dining Set - Teak - Christopher Knight Home
Karen 5pc Acacia Dining Set - Teak - Christopher Knight Home
$699.99
target
5pc Patio Dining Set with Round Table & Steel Swivel Chairs - Captiva Designs
5pc Patio Dining Set with Round Table & Steel Swivel Chairs - Captiva Designs
$899.99
target
Breakwater Bay Diboll 7-Piece Chevron Chair Patio Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 60.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair OW7DGVINDB
Breakwater Bay Diboll 7-Piece Chevron Chair Patio Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 60.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair OW7DGVINDB
$999.99
wayfair
Outdoor Dining Sets
