The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Furniture
patio outdoor
Dining Chairs
Outdoor Dining Chairs
Outdoor Dining Chairs
Stacking Patio Dining Side Chair
featured
Stacking Patio Dining Side Chair
$138.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Fraley Outdoor Chair Pad Cushion in Blue, Size 0.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair ALCT5855 30302463
featured
Alcott Hill® Fraley Outdoor Chair Pad Cushion in Blue, Size 0.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair ALCT5855 30302463
$21.99
wayfair
Annis Patio Dining Side Chair with Cushion
featured
Annis Patio Dining Side Chair with Cushion
$560.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Anderson Teak Wilshire Teak Patio Dining Arm Chair
Anderson Teak Wilshire Teak Patio Dining Arm Chair
$540.00
bbqguys
August Grove® Patio Dining Chair w/ Cushion in White, Size 37.0 H x 24.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair ATGR3334 27993534
August Grove® Patio Dining Chair w/ Cushion in White, Size 37.0 H x 24.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair ATGR3334 27993534
$549.99
wayfair
Tryston Stacking Patio Dining Chair with Cushion
Tryston Stacking Patio Dining Chair with Cushion
$889.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Beachcrest Home™ Jaclynn Patio Dining Chair w/ Cushion Wood in Brown/White, Size 34.25 H x 24.0 W x 25.25 D in | Wayfair
Beachcrest Home™ Jaclynn Patio Dining Chair w/ Cushion Wood in Brown/White, Size 34.25 H x 24.0 W x 25.25 D in | Wayfair
$399.99
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Cowger Patio Dining Chair Plastic/Resin/Metal in White, Size 32.5 H x 22.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair EAW941-ACW
Bayou Breeze Cowger Patio Dining Chair Plastic/Resin/Metal in White, Size 32.5 H x 22.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair EAW941-ACW
$499.99
wayfair
Sandiacre Patio Dining Chair
Sandiacre Patio Dining Chair
$319.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Largo Stacking Teak Patio Dining Chair
Largo Stacking Teak Patio Dining Chair
$245.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Beyamis Outdoor Dining Chairs 4 pcs Solid Acacia Wood For Garden, Terrace Or Patio
Beyamis Outdoor Dining Chairs 4 pcs Solid Acacia Wood For Garden, Terrace Or Patio
$401.72
walmart
Anderson Teak Braxton Teak Patio Dining Side Chair
Anderson Teak Braxton Teak Patio Dining Side Chair
$365.00
bbqguys
Bay Isle Home™ Padstow Patio Dining Side Chair Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 33.0 H x 19.29 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair B6431637D0234656A5C3C96A489580AD
Bay Isle Home™ Padstow Patio Dining Side Chair Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 33.0 H x 19.29 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair B6431637D0234656A5C3C96A489580AD
$279.99
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Tufted Dining Chair Indoor/Outdoor Seat Cushion Polyester/Polyester blend in Green/Blue, Size 5.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Tufted Dining Chair Indoor/Outdoor Seat Cushion Polyester/Polyester blend in Green/Blue, Size 5.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair
$31.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Drusilla Folding Teak Patio Dining Chair Wood in Brown/White, Size 33.0 H x 18.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair CHF-550F
Arlmont & Co. Drusilla Folding Teak Patio Dining Chair Wood in Brown/White, Size 33.0 H x 18.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair CHF-550F
$639.99
wayfair
2pk Madsen Outdoor Acacia Wood and Charcoal Rope Dining Chairs - Armen Living
2pk Madsen Outdoor Acacia Wood and Charcoal Rope Dining Chairs - Armen Living
$601.99
target
Anderson Teak Sedona Teak Patio Dining Side Chair
Anderson Teak Sedona Teak Patio Dining Side Chair
$295.00
bbqguys
AllModern Patio Dining Side Chair Metal in Black, Size 33.9 H x 19.7 W x 24.8 D in | Wayfair 66361473399E4B58BAC252A4B989BC45
AllModern Patio Dining Side Chair Metal in Black, Size 33.9 H x 19.7 W x 24.8 D in | Wayfair 66361473399E4B58BAC252A4B989BC45
$460.00
wayfair
Tina Collection 2-pc. Patio Dining Chair, One Size , White
Tina Collection 2-pc. Patio Dining Chair, One Size , White
$711.00
($1,200.00
save -71000%)
jcpenney
Dining Arm Chair Outdoor Patio Furniture Cover
Dining Arm Chair Outdoor Patio Furniture Cover
$137.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Patio Stackable Chair Cover, Stackable Cover For Patio/Outdoor Dining Chair, Fit For 4-6 Stackable Dining Chairs Cover in Brown
Arlmont & Co. Patio Stackable Chair Cover, Stackable Cover For Patio/Outdoor Dining Chair, Fit For 4-6 Stackable Dining Chairs Cover in Brown
$128.99
wayfair
Morgan Collection 62664 Wicker Outdoor Chair 4-Pack in Mocha
Morgan Collection 62664 Wicker Outdoor Chair 4-Pack in Mocha
$194.99
appliancesconnection
Arlmont & Co. Eunice Teak Patio Dining Chair Wood in Brown/White, Size 34.0 H x 17.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair CHD-2020
Arlmont & Co. Eunice Teak Patio Dining Chair Wood in Brown/White, Size 34.0 H x 17.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair CHD-2020
$269.99
wayfair
AllModern Gerdie Patio Dining Side Chair Plastic/Resin in Black, Size 33.5 H x 18.0 W x 21.2 D in | Wayfair 7CAACF88403F49779DFAEDF7643C208F
AllModern Gerdie Patio Dining Side Chair Plastic/Resin in Black, Size 33.5 H x 18.0 W x 21.2 D in | Wayfair 7CAACF88403F49779DFAEDF7643C208F
$300.00
wayfair
17 Stories Genecis Stacking Patio Dining Chair Metal in Gray, Size 29.0 H x 21.75 W x 21.75 D in | Wayfair 6A9E6DCADD6D454795BA481DAF622BDD
17 Stories Genecis Stacking Patio Dining Chair Metal in Gray, Size 29.0 H x 21.75 W x 21.75 D in | Wayfair 6A9E6DCADD6D454795BA481DAF622BDD
$84.99
wayfair
AllModern Burt Stacking Patio Dining Side Chair Plastic/Resin in White, Size 32.0 H x 17.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 7BE50A22C4484B92922197A3EABB07A5
AllModern Burt Stacking Patio Dining Side Chair Plastic/Resin in White, Size 32.0 H x 17.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 7BE50A22C4484B92922197A3EABB07A5
$240.00
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Burchfield Patio Dining Chair Metal in Orange/Black, Size 32.0 H x 17.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 7E756596BB93485BA70635735DE7EA3A
Bayou Breeze Burchfield Patio Dining Chair Metal in Orange/Black, Size 32.0 H x 17.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 7E756596BB93485BA70635735DE7EA3A
$439.99
wayfair
Outdoor Chairs 4 pcs Mesh Design Anthracite Steel
Outdoor Chairs 4 pcs Mesh Design Anthracite Steel
$321.99
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Buntingford Teak Patio Dining Chair Wood in Brown/White, Size 36.0 H x 22.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair CHD-005
Arlmont & Co. Buntingford Teak Patio Dining Chair Wood in Brown/White, Size 36.0 H x 22.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair CHD-005
$559.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Jovan Patio Dining Chair Metal/Sling in Brown, Size 43.25 H x 29.75 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair A7D9EE587C464DF1B3709F6A8E079CBD
Alcott Hill® Jovan Patio Dining Chair Metal/Sling in Brown, Size 43.25 H x 29.75 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair A7D9EE587C464DF1B3709F6A8E079CBD
$419.99
wayfair
Birch Lane™ Decastro Stacking Patio Dining Chair Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 35.5 H x 23.5 W x 29.0 D in | Wayfair
Birch Lane™ Decastro Stacking Patio Dining Chair Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 35.5 H x 23.5 W x 29.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,283.00
wayfair
Stacking Transparent Crystal Designer Molded Plastic Side Dining Chairs For Desk Accent Bedroom Kitchen Indoor Outdoor
Stacking Transparent Crystal Designer Molded Plastic Side Dining Chairs For Desk Accent Bedroom Kitchen Indoor Outdoor
$239.52
overstock
Anderson Teak Andrew Folding Patio Dining Chair w/ Cushion Wood in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 19.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair CHF-301
Anderson Teak Andrew Folding Patio Dining Chair w/ Cushion Wood in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 19.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair CHF-301
$799.99
wayfair
Portals Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair in Black Finish with Gray Cushions - Armen Living
Portals Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair in Black Finish with Gray Cushions - Armen Living
$459.99
target
Anderson Teak Chicago Teak Patio Dining Chair Wood in Brown/White, Size 38.0 H x 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair CHD-721
Anderson Teak Chicago Teak Patio Dining Chair Wood in Brown/White, Size 38.0 H x 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair CHD-721
$519.99
wayfair
Amazonia Havel Gray Stacking Aluminum Outdoor Dining Chair (4-Pack)
Amazonia Havel Gray Stacking Aluminum Outdoor Dining Chair (4-Pack)
$585.65
homedepot
Knight Resin Wicker Stackable Outdoor Patio Chair
Knight Resin Wicker Stackable Outdoor Patio Chair
$176.49
overstock
moobody Stackable Outdoor Chairs 2 pcs Steel Gray
moobody Stackable Outdoor Chairs 2 pcs Steel Gray
$187.04
walmart
Noble House Posey Black Plastic Outdoor Dining Chair (2-Pack)
Noble House Posey Black Plastic Outdoor Dining Chair (2-Pack)
$199.74
homedepot
Modern Outdoor Etra Patio Chair w/ Cushions Metal in Brown/Gray/Red, Size 28.0 H x 29.75 W x 28.75 D in | Wayfair et-chc-fg-ss-ss
Modern Outdoor Etra Patio Chair w/ Cushions Metal in Brown/Gray/Red, Size 28.0 H x 29.75 W x 28.75 D in | Wayfair et-chc-fg-ss-ss
$4,948.90
wayfair
Conduit Brown Charcoal Outdoor Patio Wicker Rattan Dining Arm Chair EEI-2801-BRN-CHA
Conduit Brown Charcoal Outdoor Patio Wicker Rattan Dining Arm Chair EEI-2801-BRN-CHA
$425.50
1stopbedrooms
Modern Outdoor Talt Patio Dining Chair w/ Cushion Metal in Gray, Size 27.75 H x 19.0 W x 20.5 D in | Wayfair ta-ch/-di-ss-sf--ta-ch/-sb-cu-li
Modern Outdoor Talt Patio Dining Chair w/ Cushion Metal in Gray, Size 27.75 H x 19.0 W x 20.5 D in | Wayfair ta-ch/-di-ss-sf--ta-ch/-sb-cu-li
$1,946.21
wayfair
Modern Outdoor Etra Patio Chair w/ Cushions Metal in Brown/Gray/Red, Size 28.0 H x 29.75 W x 28.75 D in | Wayfair et-chc-sw-ss-dg
Modern Outdoor Etra Patio Chair w/ Cushions Metal in Brown/Gray/Red, Size 28.0 H x 29.75 W x 28.75 D in | Wayfair et-chc-sw-ss-dg
$4,948.90
wayfair
MF Studio Outdoor Swivel Bar Stools Height Bar Bistro Chair with All Weather Steel Frame, 2 Pack
MF Studio Outdoor Swivel Bar Stools Height Bar Bistro Chair with All Weather Steel Frame, 2 Pack
$219.99
walmartusa
Conduit Brown Green Outdoor Patio Wicker Rattan Dining Arm Chair EEI-2801-BRN-GRN
Conduit Brown Green Outdoor Patio Wicker Rattan Dining Arm Chair EEI-2801-BRN-GRN
$422.69
1stopbedrooms
Abella Patio Dining Side Chair with Cushion
Abella Patio Dining Side Chair with Cushion
$330.00
wayfairnorthamerica
House of Hampton® BB Indoor/Outdoor Sunbrella Chair Pad Cushion in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 17.0 W in | Wayfair WF077021SC
House of Hampton® BB Indoor/Outdoor Sunbrella Chair Pad Cushion in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 17.0 W in | Wayfair WF077021SC
$118.99
wayfair
Print Flax Chair Cotton Cushion Square Soft Pad Padded Dining Home Office Patio - Flamingo
Print Flax Chair Cotton Cushion Square Soft Pad Padded Dining Home Office Patio - Flamingo
$15.45
newegg
LOKATSE HOME Outdoor Wicker Armchair Rattan Furniture Patio Metal Dining Chair with Cushion, Grey
LOKATSE HOME Outdoor Wicker Armchair Rattan Furniture Patio Metal Dining Chair with Cushion, Grey
$249.99
amazon
Highwood Glennville Weathered Acorn Stationary Plastic Outdoor Lounge Chair
Highwood Glennville Weathered Acorn Stationary Plastic Outdoor Lounge Chair
$449.95
homedepot
Aleidy Outdoor Patio Dining Chair with Cushion
Aleidy Outdoor Patio Dining Chair with Cushion
$202.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kingfisher Lane Resin Patio Dining Arm Chair in White
Kingfisher Lane Resin Patio Dining Arm Chair in White
$211.96
walmart
OTVIAP Garden Chairs 2 pcs with Cushions and Pillows Poly Rattan BlackOutdoor ChairsFurniture
OTVIAP Garden Chairs 2 pcs with Cushions and Pillows Poly Rattan BlackOutdoor ChairsFurniture
$237.99
walmart
Longshore Tides Destini Patio Dining Chair Wood in Black, Size 33.5 H x 19.5 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair JB75-089
Longshore Tides Destini Patio Dining Chair Wood in Black, Size 33.5 H x 19.5 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair JB75-089
$589.99
wayfair
POLYWOOD® Classic Adirondack Teak Patio Dining Chair Plastic/Resin in Green, Size 39.0 H x 24.75 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair ADD200GR
POLYWOOD® Classic Adirondack Teak Patio Dining Chair Plastic/Resin in Green, Size 39.0 H x 24.75 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair ADD200GR
$319.00
wayfair
Convene Espresso Green Dining Outdoor Patio Arm Chair EEI-1913-EXP-GRN
Convene Espresso Green Dining Outdoor Patio Arm Chair EEI-1913-EXP-GRN
$396.20
1stopbedrooms
POLYWOOD® Patio Dining Chair Plastic/Resin, Size 40.38 H x 28.25 W x 28.38 D in | Wayfair ADD620MA
POLYWOOD® Patio Dining Chair Plastic/Resin, Size 40.38 H x 28.25 W x 28.38 D in | Wayfair ADD620MA
$419.00
wayfair
POLYWOOD® Vineyard Patio Dining Chair Plastic/Resin in Black, Size 42.0 H x 28.25 W x 29.13 D in | Wayfair ADD600BL
POLYWOOD® Vineyard Patio Dining Chair Plastic/Resin in Black, Size 42.0 H x 28.25 W x 29.13 D in | Wayfair ADD600BL
$359.00
wayfair
Captain Folding Teak Patio Dining Chair
Captain Folding Teak Patio Dining Chair
$319.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Mercury Row® Eckman Patio Dining Chair Wood in Brown/White, Size 36.0 H x 25.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair CCD949C98DC2410F830D9AD3DDD2DE8F
Mercury Row® Eckman Patio Dining Chair Wood in Brown/White, Size 36.0 H x 25.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair CCD949C98DC2410F830D9AD3DDD2DE8F
$242.99
wayfair
Outdoor Dining Chairs
