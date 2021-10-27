Skip to content
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Outdoor Dining Benches
Henley Three Seat Outdoor Bench
featured
Henley Three Seat Outdoor Bench
$163.54
($219.99
save 26%)
walmartusa
Osxmund Collection Patio Bench, One Size , White
featured
Osxmund Collection Patio Bench, One Size , White
$181.00
($300.00
save 40%)
jcpenney
Santa Rosa Wicker Outdoor Patio Bench - Gray - Christopher Knight Home
featured
Santa Rosa Wicker Outdoor Patio Bench - Gray - Christopher Knight Home
$149.99
target
48" Brown Contemporary Handcrafted Rectangular Outdoor Bench
48" Brown Contemporary Handcrafted Rectangular Outdoor Bench
$390.99
walmart
Costway 52'' Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Bench Chair with Slatted Seat
Costway 52'' Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Bench Chair with Slatted Seat
$139.99
walmart
Concrete Indoor/Outdoor Dining Bench By Anthropologie in Grey
Concrete Indoor/Outdoor Dining Bench By Anthropologie in Grey
$798.00
anthropologie us
Nestor Outdoor Acacia Wood Bench by Chirstopher Knight Home
Nestor Outdoor Acacia Wood Bench by Chirstopher Knight Home
$187.19
($207.99
save 10%)
overstock
60" Brown Contemporary Handcrafted Rectangular Outdoor Bench
60" Brown Contemporary Handcrafted Rectangular Outdoor Bench
$117.00
($365.99
save 68%)
walmartusa
Ebern Designs Outdoor Aluminum Picnic Bench Metal in Brown, Size 18.25 H x 58.25 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 78BE11EE6BDD4C12ABDAB4F8ED3ED6E2
Ebern Designs Outdoor Aluminum Picnic Bench Metal in Brown, Size 18.25 H x 58.25 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 78BE11EE6BDD4C12ABDAB4F8ED3ED6E2
$234.99
wayfair
Modern Outdoor Etra Steel Picnic Bench in Black/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 96.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-96-si-bl--et-bns-96-si-fg
Modern Outdoor Etra Steel Picnic Bench in Black/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 96.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-96-si-bl--et-bns-96-si-fg
$3,848.90
wayfair
Modern Outdoor Etra Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Black/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 96.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-96-si-gg
Modern Outdoor Etra Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Black/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 96.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-96-si-gg
$3,298.90
wayfair
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Black/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 84.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair et-bns-84-si-ss--et-bns-84-cu-sw
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Black/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 84.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair et-bns-84-si-ss--et-bns-84-cu-sw
$3,667.40
wayfair
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 84.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair et-bns-84-ss-gg--et-bns-84-cu-nm
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 84.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair et-bns-84-ss-gg--et-bns-84-cu-nm
$5,348.83
wayfair
Modern Outdoor Etra Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Black/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 96.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-96-si-ip--et-bns-96-si-nm
Modern Outdoor Etra Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Black/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 96.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-96-si-ip--et-bns-96-si-nm
$3,848.90
wayfair
Aluminum/Wood All Weather Patio Dining Bench - Gray - Saracina Home
Aluminum/Wood All Weather Patio Dining Bench - Gray - Saracina Home
$181.99
target
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Brown, Size 18.0 H x 60.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-60-ss-ip
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Brown, Size 18.0 H x 60.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-60-ss-ip
$4,178.90
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Patio Wood Bench, Size 17.75 H x 42.5 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 54F16DB77B6349A8ACF5BB1456FF3EA5
Red Barrel Studio® Patio Wood Bench, Size 17.75 H x 42.5 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 54F16DB77B6349A8ACF5BB1456FF3EA5
$133.99
wayfair
Sarabi Studio SOL Outdoor Dining Bench Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size 18.5 H x 87.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 4002
Sarabi Studio SOL Outdoor Dining Bench Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size 18.5 H x 87.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 4002
$2,339.99
wayfair
Modern Outdoor Luma Aluminum Picnic Bench Metal in White, Size 17.5 H x 60.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair lu-bn/-60-aa-pw--lu-bns-60-cu-nm
Modern Outdoor Luma Aluminum Picnic Bench Metal in White, Size 17.5 H x 60.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair lu-bn/-60-aa-pw--lu-bns-60-cu-nm
$2,576.04
wayfair
Wooden Garden Bench Indoor Outdoor Picnic Dining Bench
Wooden Garden Bench Indoor Outdoor Picnic Dining Bench
$149.99
wayfairnorthamerica
You and Me Indoor/Outdoor Bench by RS Barcelona - Color: Brown (BYM18-2N)
You and Me Indoor/Outdoor Bench by RS Barcelona - Color: Brown (BYM18-2N)
$1,375.00
ylighting
Amsterdam Outdoor Bench by Modloft - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (DE-GHT-123C-OD)
Amsterdam Outdoor Bench by Modloft - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (DE-GHT-123C-OD)
$701.25
($825.00
save 15%)
ylighting
The Outdoor GreatRoom Company Kenwood Aluminum Teak Picnic Bench Wood/Metal in Brown/White, Size 17.75 H x 24.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair KW-SB
The Outdoor GreatRoom Company Kenwood Aluminum Teak Picnic Bench Wood/Metal in Brown/White, Size 17.75 H x 24.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair KW-SB
$264.99
wayfair
All-Weather Grey Patio Dining Bench - Gray
All-Weather Grey Patio Dining Bench - Gray
$319.00
($579.00
save 45%)
macy's
Walker Edison Furniture Company Boardwalk Grey Wash Acacia Wood Outdoor Bench
Walker Edison Furniture Company Boardwalk Grey Wash Acacia Wood Outdoor Bench
$116.80
homedepot
Winston Porter 42" Patio Retro Wooden Picnic Bench Wood in Brown/Green, Size 17.75 H x 42.5 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair
Winston Porter 42" Patio Retro Wooden Picnic Bench Wood in Brown/Green, Size 17.75 H x 42.5 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair
$109.99
wayfair
iKayaa 2 industrial style Seater Kitchen Dining Bench Chair sturdy Backrest Natural Pinewood Top Metal Frame Patio Garden Bench Furniture for kitchen dinette garden
iKayaa 2 industrial style Seater Kitchen Dining Bench Chair sturdy Backrest Natural Pinewood Top Metal Frame Patio Garden Bench Furniture for kitchen dinette garden
$179.99
walmart
Modern Outdoor Luma Aluminum Picnic Bench Metal in Gray/Brown, Size 17.5 H x 84.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair lu-bn/-84-aa-ss--lu-bns-84-cu-nm
Modern Outdoor Luma Aluminum Picnic Bench Metal in Gray/Brown, Size 17.5 H x 84.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair lu-bn/-84-aa-ss--lu-bns-84-cu-nm
$2,951.82
wayfair
Manor Park Outdoor Patio Wood Dining Bench with Chevron Design- Dark Brown
Manor Park Outdoor Patio Wood Dining Bench with Chevron Design- Dark Brown
$114.39
($160.00
save 29%)
walmartusa
Modern Outdoor Luma Aluminum Picnic Bench Metal in Brown, Size 17.5 H x 60.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair lu-bn/-60-aa-sf--lu-bns-60-cu-nm
Modern Outdoor Luma Aluminum Picnic Bench Metal in Brown, Size 17.5 H x 60.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair lu-bn/-60-aa-sf--lu-bns-60-cu-nm
$2,579.12
wayfair
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Black/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 60.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-60-si-ip--et-bns-60-cu-sw
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Black/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 60.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-60-si-ip--et-bns-60-cu-sw
$3,193.95
wayfair
Clearance! MF Studio 2PCS Patio Wood Benches Patio Bench Chairs Suitable for 4 People
Clearance! MF Studio 2PCS Patio Wood Benches Patio Bench Chairs Suitable for 4 People
$169.99
walmartusa
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 84.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair et-bns-84-ss-gg
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 84.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair et-bns-84-ss-gg
$4,925.33
wayfair
Modern Outdoor Etra Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Black, Size 18.0 H x 96.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-96-ss-bl--et-bns-96-ss-sw
Modern Outdoor Etra Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Black, Size 18.0 H x 96.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-96-ss-bl--et-bns-96-ss-sw
$5,828.90
wayfair
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Black/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 84.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair et-bns-84-si-gg--et-bns-84-cu-fg
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Black/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 84.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair et-bns-84-si-gg--et-bns-84-cu-fg
$3,667.40
wayfair
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Black/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 84.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair et-bns-84-si-ss
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Black/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 84.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair et-bns-84-si-ss
$3,243.90
wayfair
Modern Outdoor Luma Aluminum Picnic Bench Metal in Brown, Size 17.5 H x 84.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair lu-bn/-84-aa-sf--lu-bns-84-cu-fg
Modern Outdoor Luma Aluminum Picnic Bench Metal in Brown, Size 17.5 H x 84.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair lu-bn/-84-aa-sf--lu-bns-84-cu-fg
$2,951.82
wayfair
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/White, Size 18.0 H x 84.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair et-bns-84-ss-pw--et-bns-84-cu-sw
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/White, Size 18.0 H x 84.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair et-bns-84-ss-pw--et-bns-84-cu-sw
$5,348.83
wayfair
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/White, Size 18.0 H x 60.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-60-ss-pw--et-bns-60-ss-fg
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/White, Size 18.0 H x 60.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-60-ss-pw--et-bns-60-ss-fg
$5,039.26
wayfair
Modern Outdoor Luma Aluminum Picnic Bench Metal in Black, Size 17.5 H x 60.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair lu-bn/-60-aa-bl
Modern Outdoor Luma Aluminum Picnic Bench Metal in Black, Size 17.5 H x 60.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair lu-bn/-60-aa-bl
$2,201.72
wayfair
Modern Outdoor Luma Aluminum Picnic Bench Metal in Gray/Brown, Size 17.5 H x 84.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair lu-bn/-84-aa-ss
Modern Outdoor Luma Aluminum Picnic Bench Metal in Gray/Brown, Size 17.5 H x 84.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair lu-bn/-84-aa-ss
$2,574.68
wayfair
2pcs Modern Dining Benches with Iron Frame Indoor/Outdoor Industrial Vintage Chairs,Brown
2pcs Modern Dining Benches with Iron Frame Indoor/Outdoor Industrial Vintage Chairs,Brown
$92.40
walmart
Icey Modern Outdoor Aluminum Dining Bench, Dark Gray
Icey Modern Outdoor Aluminum Dining Bench, Dark Gray
$219.69
walmart
Noble House Behrens Aluminum Outdoor Bench, Antique Black
Noble House Behrens Aluminum Outdoor Bench, Antique Black
$191.60
walmartusa
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Brown, Size 18.0 H x 60.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-60-ss-ip--et-bns-60-ss-sw
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Brown, Size 18.0 H x 60.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-60-ss-ip--et-bns-60-ss-sw
$4,724.97
wayfair
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 60.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-60-ss-gg--et-bns-60-ss-ch
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 60.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-60-ss-gg--et-bns-60-ss-ch
$4,724.97
wayfair
Modern Outdoor Luma Aluminum Picnic Bench Metal in Gray/Brown, Size 17.5 H x 84.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair lu-bn/-84-aa-ip--lu-bns-84-cu-ch
Modern Outdoor Luma Aluminum Picnic Bench Metal in Gray/Brown, Size 17.5 H x 84.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair lu-bn/-84-aa-ip--lu-bns-84-cu-ch
$2,948.49
wayfair
Modern Outdoor Etra Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/White, Size 18.0 H x 96.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-96-ss-pw--et-bns-96-ss-li
Modern Outdoor Etra Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/White, Size 18.0 H x 96.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-96-ss-pw--et-bns-96-ss-li
$5,828.90
wayfair
Amsterdam Outdoor Bench by Modloft - Color: White - Finish: White - (DE-GHT-123C-OD-WHT)
Amsterdam Outdoor Bench by Modloft - Color: White - Finish: White - (DE-GHT-123C-OD-WHT)
$701.25
($825.00
save 15%)
ylighting
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Black/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 60.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-60-si-dg
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Black/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 60.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-60-si-dg
$2,962.17
wayfair
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Brown, Size 18.0 H x 60.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-60-ss-ip--et-bns-60-ss-ch
Modern Outdoor Etra Stainless Steel Picnic Bench in Gray/Brown, Size 18.0 H x 60.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair et-bns-60-ss-ip--et-bns-60-ss-ch
$4,724.97
wayfair
Outdoor Aluminum Dining Bench with Steel Frame, Black, Brown
Outdoor Aluminum Dining Bench with Steel Frame, Black, Brown
$344.98
walmart
Modern Outdoor Luma Aluminum Picnic Bench Metal in Gray, Size 17.5 H x 60.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair lu-bn/-60-aa-dg--lu-bns-60-cu-ch
Modern Outdoor Luma Aluminum Picnic Bench Metal in Gray, Size 17.5 H x 60.0 W x 16.75 D in | Wayfair lu-bn/-60-aa-dg--lu-bns-60-cu-ch
$2,577.58
wayfair
Ashton Indoor/Outdoor Dining Bench - Iron
Ashton Indoor/Outdoor Dining Bench - Iron
$649.00
westelm
Raylan FSC(R) Teak Outdoor Dining Bench
Raylan FSC(R) Teak Outdoor Dining Bench
$729.00
potterybarn
Playa Outdoor Cushion Covers, Bench 48", Sunbrella(R) Cast, Ash
Playa Outdoor Cushion Covers, Bench 48", Sunbrella(R) Cast, Ash
$169.00
westelm
Playa Outdoor Cushion Covers, Bench 48", Sunbrella(R) Canvas, Natural
Playa Outdoor Cushion Covers, Bench 48", Sunbrella(R) Canvas, Natural
$169.00
westelm
52" Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Bench Chair
52" Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Bench Chair
$186.95
walmart
Warlick Outdoor Concrete Picnic Bench
Warlick Outdoor Concrete Picnic Bench
$349.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cytheria Outdoor Light Weight Concrete Dining Bench, Brown Walnut Finish
Cytheria Outdoor Light Weight Concrete Dining Bench, Brown Walnut Finish
$355.14
walmart
