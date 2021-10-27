TV Stands & Entertainment Centers

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Furniture
Living Room
TV Stands
TV Stands & Entertainment Centers
Share
TV Stands & Entertainment Centers
SELENE modern TV Stand
featured
SELENE modern TV Stand
$329.49
overstock
Alcott Hill® Glidewell Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 80" Wood in Gray, Size 26.0 H x 72.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair AXWSH003-72-GR
featured
Alcott Hill® Glidewell Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 80" Wood in Gray, Size 26.0 H x 72.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair AXWSH003-72-GR
$939.99
wayfair
AllModern Aston TV Stand for TVs up to 78" Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 28.0 H x 68.0 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair IFAL-021
featured
AllModern Aston TV Stand for TVs up to 78" Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 28.0 H x 68.0 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair IFAL-021
$1,799.00
wayfair
62-inch Modern Black TV Stand with 20 Colors LED - 62 inches
62-inch Modern Black TV Stand with 20 Colors LED - 62 inches
$333.49
overstock
Ariza Collection 91286 59" TV Stand with 3 Drawers 2 Open Compartments Bottom Shelf Wire Management Holes and Wood Frame Construction in Rustic
Ariza Collection 91286 59" TV Stand with 3 Drawers 2 Open Compartments Bottom Shelf Wire Management Holes and Wood Frame Construction in Rustic
$366.99
appliancesconnection
Ivana TV Stand in White & Black - Acme Furniture 91140
Ivana TV Stand in White & Black - Acme Furniture 91140
$434.29
totallyfurniture
17 Stories Industrial Console Table,51" Rustic Sofa Table&TV Stand in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 30.0 H x 51.0 W x 13.4 D in | Wayfair
17 Stories Industrial Console Table,51" Rustic Sofa Table&TV Stand in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 30.0 H x 51.0 W x 13.4 D in | Wayfair
$529.99
wayfair
17 Stories Demerion TV Stand for TVs up to 50" Metal in Black/White/Yellow, Size 18.0 H in | Wayfair 65DE6A28A1EC4388B623F367A1435154
17 Stories Demerion TV Stand for TVs up to 50" Metal in Black/White/Yellow, Size 18.0 H in | Wayfair 65DE6A28A1EC4388B623F367A1435154
$163.99
wayfair
Swivel Floor TV Stand with Angle and Height Adjustable Tempered Glass TV Stand,for Most 32"-65" Flat or Curved Screen Multi-Function TV Stand with Three Layers of Glass Shelf,Black
Swivel Floor TV Stand with Angle and Height Adjustable Tempered Glass TV Stand,for Most 32"-65" Flat or Curved Screen Multi-Function TV Stand with Three Layers of Glass Shelf,Black
$145.00
walmartusa
August Grove® 66” Farmhouse Tv Stand w/ Sliding Barn Door & Adjustable Shelves For Tvs Up To 75", Wood Storage Tv Cabinet For Living Room in Brown
August Grove® 66” Farmhouse Tv Stand w/ Sliding Barn Door & Adjustable Shelves For Tvs Up To 75", Wood Storage Tv Cabinet For Living Room in Brown
$419.99
wayfair
Balkene Home Astoria Media Console Sofa Table For Living Room, Entryway, Corridor, Hallway | Cabinet Table TV Stand
Balkene Home Astoria Media Console Sofa Table For Living Room, Entryway, Corridor, Hallway | Cabinet Table TV Stand
$729.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Spoffo Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 75" Wood in Gray, Size 34.0 H x 66.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair C4A397613186488EA384A06894AD7600
Alcott Hill® Spoffo Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 75" Wood in Gray, Size 34.0 H x 66.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair C4A397613186488EA384A06894AD7600
$1,139.99
wayfair
Advertisement
17 Stories Sofa Table Console Tables For Entryway Industrial 3 Tire Open Shelf Entry Tables Rustic TV Stand in Black/Brown | Wayfair
17 Stories Sofa Table Console Tables For Entryway Industrial 3 Tire Open Shelf Entry Tables Rustic TV Stand in Black/Brown | Wayfair
$519.99
wayfair
17 Stories Delphine TV Stand for TVs up to 55" Wood in Brown, Size 22.75 H x 48.0 W x 14.75 D in | Wayfair 4BBA8CFB73E74DA8ADBBC5447DE4BA35
17 Stories Delphine TV Stand for TVs up to 55" Wood in Brown, Size 22.75 H x 48.0 W x 14.75 D in | Wayfair 4BBA8CFB73E74DA8ADBBC5447DE4BA35
$399.99
wayfair
Alvin Rustic Oak TV Stand
Alvin Rustic Oak TV Stand
$441.16
1stopbedrooms
17 Stories Cecillia TV Stand for TVs up to 88" Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 56.69 H x 106.3 W x 13.78 D in | Wayfair AB0FCAD27CDE43F693B6437EBA324357
17 Stories Cecillia TV Stand for TVs up to 88" Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 56.69 H x 106.3 W x 13.78 D in | Wayfair AB0FCAD27CDE43F693B6437EBA324357
$499.99
wayfair
Armelinda TV Stand
Armelinda TV Stand
$269.99
wayfairnorthamerica
American Heartland MFG. Rustic Tall Curve Corner Shutter TV Stand, Chocolate Mousse
American Heartland MFG. Rustic Tall Curve Corner Shutter TV Stand, Chocolate Mousse
$596.86
amazon
Beachcrest Home™ Sunbury TV Stand for TVs up to 78" Wood in Gray, Size 23.5 H x 70.0 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair 11C4146BFC6E44008B3DCCD834CE2AE0
Beachcrest Home™ Sunbury TV Stand for TVs up to 78" Wood in Gray, Size 23.5 H x 70.0 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair 11C4146BFC6E44008B3DCCD834CE2AE0
$239.99
wayfair
Gerhardine Wood Cabinet with 2 Sliding Doors and Drawer TV Stand for TVs up to 85" Dark Brown - Baxton Studio
Gerhardine Wood Cabinet with 2 Sliding Doors and Drawer TV Stand for TVs up to 85" Dark Brown - Baxton Studio
$224.99
($249.99
save 10%)
target
Ameriwood Home Farmington Electric Fireplace Console 60", Black Oak TV Stand
Ameriwood Home Farmington Electric Fireplace Console 60", Black Oak TV Stand
$312.11
($389.99
save 20%)
amazon
Anysun Swivel Floor TV Stand, Height Adjustable Bracket Entertainment Stand for 32 to 65 inch TV, 3-Tier BlackTempered Glass Multi-Function TV Stand,Black
Anysun Swivel Floor TV Stand, Height Adjustable Bracket Entertainment Stand for 32 to 65 inch TV, 3-Tier BlackTempered Glass Multi-Function TV Stand,Black
$146.98
walmartusa
August Grove® Souther Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 75" Wood in Yellow, Size 37.0 H x 65.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair 371865PLCY
August Grove® Souther Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 75" Wood in Yellow, Size 37.0 H x 65.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair 371865PLCY
$1,279.99
wayfair
Axiom TV Stand
Axiom TV Stand
$2,697.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Baxton Studio Haversham Tv Stand And Display Unit In Dark Walnut Brown
Baxton Studio Haversham Tv Stand And Display Unit In Dark Walnut Brown
$399.99
buybuybaby
Garrey 46'' Oak Solid Wood Entertainment Center
Garrey 46'' Oak Solid Wood Entertainment Center
$4,369.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Baxton Studio 178-11222-AMZ TV Stands, Oak Brown/Grey
Baxton Studio 178-11222-AMZ TV Stands, Oak Brown/Grey
$115.24
amazon
52"Wide TV Stand With Sliding Barn Door for Living Room,White - 51.97*15.71*29.92
52"Wide TV Stand With Sliding Barn Door for Living Room,White - 51.97*15.71*29.92
$466.99
overstock
Moina Two-Tone Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 70" Walnut/Gray - Baxton Studio
Moina Two-Tone Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 70" Walnut/Gray - Baxton Studio
$162.89
($180.99
save 10%)
target
Kane 42" Highboy TV Stand, One Size , Brown
Kane 42" Highboy TV Stand, One Size , Brown
$314.00
($450.00
save 30%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Southlake Furniture Eli TV/Media Stand, One Size , White
Southlake Furniture Eli TV/Media Stand, One Size , White
$332.00
($450.00
save 26%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Gray Oak & Black Finish TV Stand With LED
Gray Oak & Black Finish TV Stand With LED
$769.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Benjara 43 Inch Wooden Corner Media Stand with Hairpin Legs, Brown
Benjara 43 Inch Wooden Corner Media Stand with Hairpin Legs, Brown
$393.30
amazon
Baxton Studio Wholesale Interiors Adelino Wood TV Cabinet with 4 Glass Doors and 2 Drawers, 63", Dark Brown
Baxton Studio Wholesale Interiors Adelino Wood TV Cabinet with 4 Glass Doors and 2 Drawers, 63", Dark Brown
$210.76
($335.00
save 37%)
amazon
Benjara 60 in. Black Wood TV Stand with 2 Drawer Fits TVs Up to 42 in. with Built-In Storage
Benjara 60 in. Black Wood TV Stand with 2 Drawer Fits TVs Up to 42 in. with Built-In Storage
$381.66
homedepot
August Grove® South Perth Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 65" Wood in Yellow, Size 35.0 H x 59.0 W x 17.75 D in | Wayfair 16155WPHG
August Grove® South Perth Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 65" Wood in Yellow, Size 35.0 H x 59.0 W x 17.75 D in | Wayfair 16155WPHG
$999.99
wayfair
Advertisement
60 Inches Wooden TV Stand with 2 Barn Sliding Doors, Rustic Brown
60 Inches Wooden TV Stand with 2 Barn Sliding Doors, Rustic Brown
$579.99
overstock
Manhattan Comfort Liberty 62.99" TV Stand in Rustic Brown and 3D Brown Prints, Brown
Manhattan Comfort Liberty 62.99" TV Stand in Rustic Brown and 3D Brown Prints, Brown
$161.99
($264.99
save 39%)
ashleyhomestore
Naples Park TV Stand for TVs up to 50"
Naples Park TV Stand for TVs up to 50"
$399.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Safaveih Genevieve Tv Stand Genevieve TV Stand, Brown
Safaveih Genevieve Tv Stand Genevieve TV Stand, Brown
$249.99
($419.99
save 40%)
ashleyhomestore
Manhattan Comfort Libra Floating 45.35 Entertainment Center in 3D Brown, Brown
Manhattan Comfort Libra Floating 45.35 Entertainment Center in 3D Brown, Brown
$166.99
($299.99
save 44%)
ashleyhomestore
Benjara 4 Drawer Wooden TV Stand with Carved Details and Center Glass Door, Gold
Benjara 4 Drawer Wooden TV Stand with Carved Details and Center Glass Door, Gold
$1,686.35
amazon
Beachcrest Home™ Cosgrave TV Stand for TVs up to 65" Wood in Brown/Gray/White, Size 26.0 H in | Wayfair BCHH4114 37895582
Beachcrest Home™ Cosgrave TV Stand for TVs up to 65" Wood in Brown/Gray/White, Size 26.0 H in | Wayfair BCHH4114 37895582
$459.99
wayfair
Jenna Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 75"
Jenna Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 75"
$1,049.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Baxton Studio Sloane Tv Stand In Wenge Brown
Baxton Studio Sloane Tv Stand In Wenge Brown
$186.99
newegg
17 Stories Tv Stand, Gray Oak & Black Finish w/ 4 Door Storage & 1 Open Compartment in Black/Gray, Size 33.0 H in | Wayfair
17 Stories Tv Stand, Gray Oak & Black Finish w/ 4 Door Storage & 1 Open Compartment in Black/Gray, Size 33.0 H in | Wayfair
$769.99
wayfair
Samiya TV Stand , Gray Oak & Black Finish
Samiya TV Stand , Gray Oak & Black Finish
$679.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BM203398 Wooden TV Stand with 2 Drawers and 2 Sliding Doors Brown and
BM203398 Wooden TV Stand with 2 Drawers and 2 Sliding Doors Brown and
$439.99
appliancesconnection
Advertisement
Simpli Home Artisan Solid Wood Tall Tv Media Stand In Black
Simpli Home Artisan Solid Wood Tall Tv Media Stand In Black
$402.99
($589.99
save 32%)
bedbath&beyond
Gracie Oaks Bennet TV Stand Finish Wood in Gray, Size 32.0 H in | Wayfair D10E9A598FD74646A953D4EA6CC793CC
Gracie Oaks Bennet TV Stand Finish Wood in Gray, Size 32.0 H in | Wayfair D10E9A598FD74646A953D4EA6CC793CC
$489.99
wayfair
Millwood Pines Gus Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 70" Wood in Blue, Size 40.5 H x 56.75 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair ED1004796F274C549F0956B93EC62D5F
Millwood Pines Gus Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 70" Wood in Blue, Size 40.5 H x 56.75 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair ED1004796F274C549F0956B93EC62D5F
$919.99
wayfair
Christopher Knight Home Dontae Mid-Century Modern Faux Wood Overlay TV Stand, Dark Walnut
Christopher Knight Home Dontae Mid-Century Modern Faux Wood Overlay TV Stand, Dark Walnut
$229.53
amazon
Clontz TV Stand for TVs up to 75"
Clontz TV Stand for TVs up to 75"
$1,099.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Designs2Go No Tools Wide Highboy TV Stand - Convenience Concepts 141031W
Designs2Go No Tools Wide Highboy TV Stand - Convenience Concepts 141031W
$85.99
totallyfurniture
Crosley Furniture Alexandria Low Profile TV Stand, Black
Crosley Furniture Alexandria Low Profile TV Stand, Black
$594.99
($849.99
save 30%)
kohl's
Corrigan Studio® Landaverde TV Stand Wood in Black, Size 50.0 H x 60.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 59E1B0230AE9485DBA6D11A6E878D884
Corrigan Studio® Landaverde TV Stand Wood in Black, Size 50.0 H x 60.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 59E1B0230AE9485DBA6D11A6E878D884
$1,229.99
wayfair
Convenience Concepts Newport Marbella 60" TV Stand
Convenience Concepts Newport Marbella 60" TV Stand
$165.08
($9,999.00
save -1734%)
walmartusa
Convenience Concepts Graystone 60"TV Stand, Multiple Finishes
Convenience Concepts Graystone 60"TV Stand, Multiple Finishes
$171.32
($209.00
save 18%)
walmartusa
Richmond Valley TV Stand for TVs up to 78"
Richmond Valley TV Stand for TVs up to 78"
$779.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Costway Entertainment Center for TV's Up to 65"
Costway Entertainment Center for TV's Up to 65"
$129.95
costway
Load More
TV Stands & Entertainment Centers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.