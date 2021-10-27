Skip to content
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Furniture
Living Room
Accent Chairs
Accent Chairs
Share
Accent Chairs
Willa Arlo™ Interiors Paulornette Accent Armchair Living Room Chair w/ Nailheads & Solid Wood Legs Wood/Velvet in Green | Wayfair
featured
Willa Arlo™ Interiors Paulornette Accent Armchair Living Room Chair w/ Nailheads & Solid Wood Legs Wood/Velvet in Green | Wayfair
$449.99
wayfair
Furniture of America Fete Rustic Cherry Side Chairs (Set of 2)
featured
Furniture of America Fete Rustic Cherry Side Chairs (Set of 2)
$256.99
overstock
Marley Linen Accent Chair - 29.5"dx26"wx31"h
featured
Marley Linen Accent Chair - 29.5"dx26"wx31"h
$389.69
($432.99
save 10%)
overstock
Sariya Upholstered Side Chair
Sariya Upholstered Side Chair
$153.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Designart 'Purple Geometric Bridge II' Upholstered Mid-Century Accent Chair
Designart 'Purple Geometric Bridge II' Upholstered Mid-Century Accent Chair
$247.99
overstock
Corrigan Studio® Ergonomics Accent Chair Living Room Chair in Yellow, Size 34.6 H x 29.5 W x 29.5 D in | Wayfair 52F0276C8991423EAD828C4111A02117
Corrigan Studio® Ergonomics Accent Chair Living Room Chair in Yellow, Size 34.6 H x 29.5 W x 29.5 D in | Wayfair 52F0276C8991423EAD828C4111A02117
$434.99
wayfair
904047 48" Wingback Accent Chair with Tapered Legs French Script Design and Linen-Like Fabric Upholstery in
904047 48" Wingback Accent Chair with Tapered Legs French Script Design and Linen-Like Fabric Upholstery in
$535.99
appliancesconnection
Chic Home© Riley Upholstered Accent Chair In Black
Chic Home© Riley Upholstered Accent Chair In Black
$748.99
bedbath&beyond
Copeland Furniture Kyoto Upholstered Ladder Back Side Chair Wood/Upholstered in Gray, Size 33.0 H x 18.75 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair 8-KYO-40-56-Sand
Copeland Furniture Kyoto Upholstered Ladder Back Side Chair Wood/Upholstered in Gray, Size 33.0 H x 18.75 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair 8-KYO-40-56-Sand
$703.00
wayfair
509363 40" Chair with Tufted Back Nailhead Accent and Track Arm in Black
509363 40" Chair with Tufted Back Nailhead Accent and Track Arm in Black
$685.99
appliancesconnection
Caracole Classic Side Chair Fabric in Blue/Yellow, Size 32.0 H x 21.25 W x 24.5 D in | Wayfair CLA-016-285CC_2032-10CC_UP-265-CC
Caracole Classic Side Chair Fabric in Blue/Yellow, Size 32.0 H x 21.25 W x 24.5 D in | Wayfair CLA-016-285CC_2032-10CC_UP-265-CC
$1,835.78
wayfair
Copeland Furniture Ingrid Upholste Solid Wood Side Chair Fabric in Red, Size 37.5 H x 19.75 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 8-ING-20-53-89118
Copeland Furniture Ingrid Upholste Solid Wood Side Chair Fabric in Red, Size 37.5 H x 19.75 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 8-ING-20-53-89118
$679.27
wayfair
Cherner Side Chair with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSC16-VZ-2111-S)
Cherner Side Chair with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSC16-VZ-2111-S)
$1,049.00
ylighting
Corrigan Studio® Tylor Side Chair Upholstered/Fabric in Brown, Size 34.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.5 D in | Wayfair 933D076DD43949ADAA8AD8CC5F98C015
Corrigan Studio® Tylor Side Chair Upholstered/Fabric in Brown, Size 34.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.5 D in | Wayfair 933D076DD43949ADAA8AD8CC5F98C015
$659.43
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Side Chair, Pink Fabric & Black Finish Upholstered in Black/Pink, Size 34.0 H x 18.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Side Chair, Pink Fabric & Black Finish Upholstered in Black/Pink, Size 34.0 H x 18.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
$639.99
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Kline Upholstered Side Chair in Anthracite Wood/Upholstered/Fabric in Brown/Gray, Size 33.0 H x 20.4 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Kline Upholstered Side Chair in Anthracite Wood/Upholstered/Fabric in Brown/Gray, Size 33.0 H x 20.4 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair
$389.98
wayfair
Mid -Century Arm Chair
Mid -Century Arm Chair
$329.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Modern Leather Accent Chair With Swoop Arm And Metal Legs,For Club,Bedroom,Living Room, Meeting Room,Office,Study(Gray)
Modern Leather Accent Chair With Swoop Arm And Metal Legs,For Club,Bedroom,Living Room, Meeting Room,Office,Study(Gray)
$349.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Caracole Classic Side Chair Fabric in Gray/Indigo, Size 32.0 H x 21.25 W x 24.5 D in | Wayfair CLA-016-285CC_2244-79CC_UP-205-CC
Caracole Classic Side Chair Fabric in Gray/Indigo, Size 32.0 H x 21.25 W x 24.5 D in | Wayfair CLA-016-285CC_2244-79CC_UP-205-CC
$2,122.99
wayfair
Take a Seat Miranda Swivel Accent Chair - Convenience Concepts 310121VBL
Take a Seat Miranda Swivel Accent Chair - Convenience Concepts 310121VBL
$142.69
totallyfurniture
Canora Grey Counter Height Chair (Set-2), Linen & Oak Wood in Brown, Size 42.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair C1FFA124046C4B3CBA91EB1ADA527E04
Canora Grey Counter Height Chair (Set-2), Linen & Oak Wood in Brown, Size 42.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair C1FFA124046C4B3CBA91EB1ADA527E04
$629.99
wayfair
Brayden Studio® Headen Acrylic Side Chair Plastic/Acrylic/Upholstered in Brown, Size 42.5 H x 16.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 340C
Brayden Studio® Headen Acrylic Side Chair Plastic/Acrylic/Upholstered in Brown, Size 42.5 H x 16.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 340C
$739.99
wayfair
Frida Collection FDC9089-AC Set of 2 Side Chairs with Silver Nail Head Trim Diamond Tufted Back Espresso Tapered Solid Wood Legs Wood Frame
Frida Collection FDC9089-AC Set of 2 Side Chairs with Silver Nail Head Trim Diamond Tufted Back Espresso Tapered Solid Wood Legs Wood Frame
$503.99
appliancesconnection
Copeland Furniture Ingrid Upholstered Solid Wood Side Chair Fabric in Red/Black, Size 37.5 H x 19.75 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 8-ING-20-23-89127
Copeland Furniture Ingrid Upholstered Solid Wood Side Chair Fabric in Red/Black, Size 37.5 H x 19.75 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 8-ING-20-23-89127
$836.73
wayfair
Braxton Culler Buckley Chair in Brown, Size 33.0 H x 31.0 W x 34.0 D in | Wayfair 524-001/0126-63/HAVANA
Braxton Culler Buckley Chair in Brown, Size 33.0 H x 31.0 W x 34.0 D in | Wayfair 524-001/0126-63/HAVANA
$1,149.99
wayfair
Copeland Furniture Exeter Upholstered Side Chair Wood/Upholstered in Orange/Red, Size 34.0 H x 19.25 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair 8-EXE-50-23-Poppy
Copeland Furniture Exeter Upholstered Side Chair Wood/Upholstered in Orange/Red, Size 34.0 H x 19.25 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair 8-EXE-50-23-Poppy
$965.58
wayfair
Chelsea Home Furniture Thrillist Collection Accent Chair Sharpei Lagoon - Chelsea Home Furniture 55CSL-205
Chelsea Home Furniture Thrillist Collection Accent Chair Sharpei Lagoon - Chelsea Home Furniture 55CSL-205
$706.89
totallyfurniture
Cherner Side Chair with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSC05-DIVINA-542-S)
Cherner Side Chair with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSC05-DIVINA-542-S)
$1,019.00
ylighting
Braxton Culler Acapulco Side Chair Upholstered/Wicker/Rattan, Size 40.0 H x 23.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 968-028/0258-71/HAVANA
Braxton Culler Acapulco Side Chair Upholstered/Wicker/Rattan, Size 40.0 H x 23.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 968-028/0258-71/HAVANA
$486.02
wayfair
Carson Carrington Ulserod Modern Rollarm Accent Chair
Carson Carrington Ulserod Modern Rollarm Accent Chair
$393.16
overstock
Caracole Classic Side Chair Fabric in Gray/Indigo, Size 32.0 H x 21.25 W x 24.5 D in | Wayfair CLA-016-285CC_2032-27CC_UP-205-CC
Caracole Classic Side Chair Fabric in Gray/Indigo, Size 32.0 H x 21.25 W x 24.5 D in | Wayfair CLA-016-285CC_2032-27CC_UP-205-CC
$1,805.49
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Tallant Upholstered Side Chair Upholstered in Gray, Size 34.8 H x 17.5 W x 14.9 D in | Wayfair C31600E38ADE4754AC243C2BC1BB04C5
Corrigan Studio® Tallant Upholstered Side Chair Upholstered in Gray, Size 34.8 H x 17.5 W x 14.9 D in | Wayfair C31600E38ADE4754AC243C2BC1BB04C5
$329.99
wayfair
Canora Grey Elegant Button Tufted Club Chair Accent Armchairs Roll Arm Living Room Cushion w/ Wooden Legs, Off White in Red | Wayfair
Canora Grey Elegant Button Tufted Club Chair Accent Armchairs Roll Arm Living Room Cushion w/ Wooden Legs, Off White in Red | Wayfair
$469.99
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Lazy Sofa Chair Armchair w/ Footstool Armrest Living Room Backrest Chair Polyester/Polyester blend in Gray/Black | Wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Lazy Sofa Chair Armchair w/ Footstool Armrest Living Room Backrest Chair Polyester/Polyester blend in Gray/Black | Wayfair
$319.99
wayfair
Cherner Side Chair with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSC16-DIVINA-462-S)
Cherner Side Chair with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSC16-DIVINA-462-S)
$1,059.00
ylighting
Ingrid Solid Wood Solid Back Side Chair
Ingrid Solid Wood Solid Back Side Chair
$866.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Designart 'Classic Houndstooth Pattern' Upholstered Mid-Century Accent Chair
Designart 'Classic Houndstooth Pattern' Upholstered Mid-Century Accent Chair
$245.49
overstock
MOLLY-SC-BGE Contemporary Motion-Back Side Chair with Brushed Steel Frame in Beige
MOLLY-SC-BGE Contemporary Motion-Back Side Chair with Brushed Steel Frame in Beige
$343.42
appliancesconnection
Cherner Side Chair with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSC09-DIVINA-384-S)
Cherner Side Chair with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSC09-DIVINA-384-S)
$959.00
ylighting
181010-2163-CH-HM Yusuf Accent Chair Halifax
181010-2163-CH-HM Yusuf Accent Chair Halifax
$599.99
appliancesconnection
Duhome Modern Home Office Chair Velvet Fabric Desk Chair Adjustable Swivel Accent Chair with Gold Base
Duhome Modern Home Office Chair Velvet Fabric Desk Chair Adjustable Swivel Accent Chair with Gold Base
$155.99
newegg
DHP Ivana Accent Chair, Yellow
DHP Ivana Accent Chair, Yellow
$275.99
($300.99
save 8%)
amazon
Canora Grey Astromeritis Fabric Side Chair Wood/Upholstered in Blue, Size 39.17 H x 17.72 W x 24.41 D in | Wayfair DEDFA5F3F3E549AAA4B8ABB76BD76147
Canora Grey Astromeritis Fabric Side Chair Wood/Upholstered in Blue, Size 39.17 H x 17.72 W x 24.41 D in | Wayfair DEDFA5F3F3E549AAA4B8ABB76BD76147
$369.99
wayfair
Canora Grey Neko 33" Accent Chair Faux Leather/Wood/Leather in Brown/Gray/White, Size 33.0 H x 30.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair
Canora Grey Neko 33" Accent Chair Faux Leather/Wood/Leather in Brown/Gray/White, Size 33.0 H x 30.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair
$599.99
wayfair
Classic Brands Phoenix Upholstered Solid Hardwood Accent Chair, Grey
Classic Brands Phoenix Upholstered Solid Hardwood Accent Chair, Grey
$275.99
amazon
Aurla Mid-century Fabric Accent Chair by Christopher Knight Home
Aurla Mid-century Fabric Accent Chair by Christopher Knight Home
$198.89
($241.99
save 18%)
overstock
Songer Solid Wood Side Chair
Songer Solid Wood Side Chair
$247.99
wayfairnorthamerica
CorLiving Georgia 3-Piece Light Gray Upholstered Loveseat Sofa and Accent Chair Set
CorLiving Georgia 3-Piece Light Gray Upholstered Loveseat Sofa and Accent Chair Set
$1,713.83
homedepot
Sophie Armless Slipper Chair Mink Brown Faux Fur - Adore Decor
Sophie Armless Slipper Chair Mink Brown Faux Fur - Adore Decor
$243.59
($347.99
save 30%)
target
ABPHQTO Boho Giraffe Animal Africa Nature Zoo Paisley Doodle Chair Pad Seat Cushion Chair Cushion Floor Cushion Two Sides Printing 20x20 Inch
ABPHQTO Boho Giraffe Animal Africa Nature Zoo Paisley Doodle Chair Pad Seat Cushion Chair Cushion Floor Cushion Two Sides Printing 20x20 Inch
$19.99
walmart
ABPHQTO Flag Of The Belgian Region Of Flanders In Belgium Chair Pad Seat Cushion Chair Cushion Floor Cushion Two Sides Printing 18x18 Inch
ABPHQTO Flag Of The Belgian Region Of Flanders In Belgium Chair Pad Seat Cushion Chair Cushion Floor Cushion Two Sides Printing 18x18 Inch
$19.99
walmart
ABPHQTO Golden Glitter Fleur De Lis Chair Pad Seat Cushion Chair Cushion Floor Cushion Two Sides Printing 16x16 Inch
ABPHQTO Golden Glitter Fleur De Lis Chair Pad Seat Cushion Chair Cushion Floor Cushion Two Sides Printing 16x16 Inch
$19.99
walmart
Dumisani Leather Side Chair
Dumisani Leather Side Chair
$399.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ACME Satinka Side Chair in Gray Fabric and Mirrored Silver Finish
ACME Satinka Side Chair in Gray Fabric and Mirrored Silver Finish
$1,132.49
overstock
ABPHQTO Colorful Cute Animals And Trees N Forest Chair Pad Seat Cushion Chair Cushion Floor Cushion Two Sides Printing 18x18 Inch
ABPHQTO Colorful Cute Animals And Trees N Forest Chair Pad Seat Cushion Chair Cushion Floor Cushion Two Sides Printing 18x18 Inch
$19.99
walmart
Ergin Upholstered Side Chair
Ergin Upholstered Side Chair
$639.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Claudia II Side Chair (Set-2) in Fabric & Weathered Gray - Acme Furniture 71882
Claudia II Side Chair (Set-2) in Fabric & Weathered Gray - Acme Furniture 71882
$165.29
totallyfurniture
ABPHQTO Valentine'S Day Brush Lettered Text In Gold Glitter Black Chair Pad Seat Cushion Chair Cushion Floor Cushion Two Sides Printing 16x16 Inch
ABPHQTO Valentine'S Day Brush Lettered Text In Gold Glitter Black Chair Pad Seat Cushion Chair Cushion Floor Cushion Two Sides Printing 16x16 Inch
$19.99
walmart
ABPHQTO Happy Easter Lettering Old Weathered Wooden Board Chair Pad Seat Cushion Chair Cushion Floor Cushion Two Sides Printing 18x18 Inch
ABPHQTO Happy Easter Lettering Old Weathered Wooden Board Chair Pad Seat Cushion Chair Cushion Floor Cushion Two Sides Printing 18x18 Inch
$19.99
walmart
ABPHQTO Forest Castle Cartoon Artwork Scene Chair Pad Seat Cushion Chair Cushion Floor Cushion Two Sides Printing 18x18 Inch
ABPHQTO Forest Castle Cartoon Artwork Scene Chair Pad Seat Cushion Chair Cushion Floor Cushion Two Sides Printing 18x18 Inch
$19.99
walmart
