Living Room Furniture

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Furniture
Living Room
Living Room Furniture
Share
Living Room Furniture
Console Tables
sets
Coffee Tables
Sectionals
Sofas Loveseats
TV Stands
Accent Chairs
End Tables
Ottomans
SELENE modern TV Stand
featured
SELENE modern TV Stand
$329.49
overstock
Hunter Sectional Collection in Stone Gray - 28" Top Cabinet with Doors - Frontgate
featured
Hunter Sectional Collection in Stone Gray - 28" Top Cabinet with Doors - Frontgate
$1,614.05
($1,699.00
save 0%)
frontgate
Convenience Concepts American Heritage Three Tier End Table with Drawer, Espresso
featured
Convenience Concepts American Heritage Three Tier End Table with Drawer, Espresso
$82.00
($125.44
save 35%)
amazon
Everly Quinn Demario 143.3" Wide Linen Symmetrical Modular Corner Sectional Linen/Linen Blend/Upholstery in Gray, Size 33.0 H x 143.3 W x 60.0 D in
Everly Quinn Demario 143.3" Wide Linen Symmetrical Modular Corner Sectional Linen/Linen Blend/Upholstery in Gray, Size 33.0 H x 143.3 W x 60.0 D in
$2,259.99
wayfair
12" Console Table Set
12" Console Table Set
$359.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fabric Upholstered Modular Sofa Collection
Fabric Upholstered Modular Sofa Collection
$3,899.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Braxton Culler Bedford 117" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional in Gray/Brown, Size 38.0 H x 117.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair
Braxton Culler Bedford 117" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional in Gray/Brown, Size 38.0 H x 117.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair
$3,366.00
wayfair
Everly Quinn Abdisamad 33.07" Velvet Square Arm Sofa Bed Velvet in Blue, Size 32.68 H x 33.07 W x 78.74 D in | Wayfair
Everly Quinn Abdisamad 33.07" Velvet Square Arm Sofa Bed Velvet in Blue, Size 32.68 H x 33.07 W x 78.74 D in | Wayfair
$489.99
wayfair
Braxton Culler Bedford 146" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional in Gray/White/Brown, Size 38.0 H x 146.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair
Braxton Culler Bedford 146" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional in Gray/White/Brown, Size 38.0 H x 146.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair
$4,004.00
wayfair
Braxton Culler Bedford 146" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional in Gray/White/Brown, Size 38.0 H x 146.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair
Braxton Culler Bedford 146" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional in Gray/White/Brown, Size 38.0 H x 146.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair
$4,004.00
wayfair
Braxton Culler Bedford 117" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional in Green/Blue, Size 38.0 H x 117.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair
Braxton Culler Bedford 117" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional in Green/Blue, Size 38.0 H x 117.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair
$3,366.00
wayfair
Braxton Culler Bedford 117" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional in Blue/Brown, Size 38.0 H x 117.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair
Braxton Culler Bedford 117" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional in Blue/Brown, Size 38.0 H x 117.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair
$4,686.00
wayfair
Advertisement
Braxton Culler Bedford 146" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional in Blue/Brown, Size 38.0 H x 146.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair
Braxton Culler Bedford 146" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional in Blue/Brown, Size 38.0 H x 146.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair
$4,444.00
wayfair
Braxton Culler Bedford 117" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional in Gray/Blue, Size 38.0 H x 117.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair
Braxton Culler Bedford 117" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional in Gray/Blue, Size 38.0 H x 117.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair
$4,290.00
wayfair
Braxton Culler Bedford 117" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional in Blue/Brown, Size 38.0 H x 117.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair
Braxton Culler Bedford 117" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional in Blue/Brown, Size 38.0 H x 117.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair
$4,686.00
wayfair
Braxton Culler Bedford 117" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional in Blue/White, Size 38.0 H x 117.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair
Braxton Culler Bedford 117" Wide Symmetrical Corner Sectional in Blue/White, Size 38.0 H x 117.0 W x 94.0 D in | Wayfair
$3,168.00
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Glidewell Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 80" Wood in Gray, Size 26.0 H x 72.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair AXWSH003-72-GR
Alcott Hill® Glidewell Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 80" Wood in Gray, Size 26.0 H x 72.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair AXWSH003-72-GR
$939.99
wayfair
Convenience Concepts Brentwood Sandstone Storage Ottoman, Brown
Convenience Concepts Brentwood Sandstone Storage Ottoman, Brown
$127.83
homedepot
Simpli Home Castleford Faux Leather Storage Ottoman In Distressed Grey
Simpli Home Castleford Faux Leather Storage Ottoman In Distressed Grey
$199.99
($279.99
save 29%)
bedbath&beyond
Geode Upholstered 538544-5003AA 29" Chase Ottoman with Fabric Upholstery Nail Head Trim and Tapered Legs in Medium
Geode Upholstered 538544-5003AA 29" Chase Ottoman with Fabric Upholstery Nail Head Trim and Tapered Legs in Medium
$682.99
appliancesconnection
Rococo Accent Table
Rococo Accent Table
$173.21
overstock
Kansas Stripes Cube Ottoman
Kansas Stripes Cube Ottoman
$169.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Sophie Armless Slipper Chair Mink Brown Faux Fur - Adore Decor
Sophie Armless Slipper Chair Mink Brown Faux Fur - Adore Decor
$243.59
($347.99
save 30%)
target
Abbyson Lawrence 2 Piece Fabric Manual Reclining Sofa and Loveseat Set
Abbyson Lawrence 2 Piece Fabric Manual Reclining Sofa and Loveseat Set
$2,508.49
overstock
Advertisement
Alcott Hill® Strange 51" Console Table Marble/Granite in Brown/Gray/White, Size 29.5 H x 51.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
Alcott Hill® Strange 51" Console Table Marble/Granite in Brown/Gray/White, Size 29.5 H x 51.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
$369.99
wayfair
AllModern Aston TV Stand for TVs up to 78" Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 28.0 H x 68.0 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair IFAL-021
AllModern Aston TV Stand for TVs up to 78" Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 28.0 H x 68.0 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair IFAL-021
$1,799.00
wayfair
Bage Ii Coffee Table - Black
Bage Ii Coffee Table - Black
$249.00
($652.00
save 62%)
macy's
Industrial End Table With Solid Wood Top, Metal Base
Industrial End Table With Solid Wood Top, Metal Base
$219.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Beazer Glass Top Drum End Table
Beazer Glass Top Drum End Table
$389.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Amberella Acacia & Iron Powered Accent C Table W/USB & AC Power Wood in Black/Brown/Green, Size 27.0 H x 17.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
17 Stories Amberella Acacia & Iron Powered Accent C Table W/USB & AC Power Wood in Black/Brown/Green, Size 27.0 H x 17.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
$195.99
wayfair
Marble Inlay Coffee Top Table Carnelian Inlay Floral Arts Hallway Decorative Gift
Marble Inlay Coffee Top Table Carnelian Inlay Floral Arts Hallway Decorative Gift
$1,024.00
amazon
Pervis Collection 80862 24" End Table with 8mm Clear Tempered Glass Top 20mm Beveled Edge High Gloss "X" Shape Base and Medium-Density Fiberboard
Pervis Collection 80862 24" End Table with 8mm Clear Tempered Glass Top 20mm Beveled Edge High Gloss "X" Shape Base and Medium-Density Fiberboard
$210.99
appliancesconnection
Carol End Table
Carol End Table
$229.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Marble Cherry Oak Wood Coffee Table
Marble Cherry Oak Wood Coffee Table
$1,999.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Simple Gray Linen Upholstery 3-Seater Sofa With Strong Wood Frame For Living Room
Simple Gray Linen Upholstery 3-Seater Sofa With Strong Wood Frame For Living Room
$869.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ABPHQTO Boho Giraffe Animal Africa Nature Zoo Paisley Doodle Chair Pad Seat Cushion Chair Cushion Floor Cushion Two Sides Printing 20x20 Inch
ABPHQTO Boho Giraffe Animal Africa Nature Zoo Paisley Doodle Chair Pad Seat Cushion Chair Cushion Floor Cushion Two Sides Printing 20x20 Inch
$19.99
walmart
Advertisement
Romo Coffee Table with Storage
Romo Coffee Table with Storage
$439.99
wayfairnorthamerica
62-inch Modern Black TV Stand with 20 Colors LED - 62 inches
62-inch Modern Black TV Stand with 20 Colors LED - 62 inches
$333.49
overstock
AllModern Camren Teak Ottoman w/ Cushion Wood in Brown/Gray/Green, Size 13.0 H x 25.1 W x 25.1 D in | Wayfair D06400DAE4DC4FCB8984D9DA61D8B61C
AllModern Camren Teak Ottoman w/ Cushion Wood in Brown/Gray/Green, Size 13.0 H x 25.1 W x 25.1 D in | Wayfair D06400DAE4DC4FCB8984D9DA61D8B61C
$440.00
wayfair
Acme Furniture 74 in. Brown Fabric 6-Seater Bridgewater Sofa with Square Arms
Acme Furniture 74 in. Brown Fabric 6-Seater Bridgewater Sofa with Square Arms
$978.50
homedepot
UP Two Seater Loveseat by ARTLESS - Color: Grey (A-UP-TWS-2-FO)
UP Two Seater Loveseat by ARTLESS - Color: Grey (A-UP-TWS-2-FO)
$3,628.80
($4,536.00
save 25%)
ylighting
Rane Sled End Table with Storage
Rane Sled End Table with Storage
$255.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Coventry Wood End Table with Tray Shelf and Bottom Shelf, Gray
Coventry Wood End Table with Tray Shelf and Bottom Shelf, Gray
$70.77
($99.95
save 29%)
walmartusa
Cannyn End Table with Storage
Cannyn End Table with Storage
$469.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Milbourn 3 Legs End Table
Milbourn 3 Legs End Table
$256.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ABPHQTO Flag Of The Belgian Region Of Flanders In Belgium Chair Pad Seat Cushion Chair Cushion Floor Cushion Two Sides Printing 18x18 Inch
ABPHQTO Flag Of The Belgian Region Of Flanders In Belgium Chair Pad Seat Cushion Chair Cushion Floor Cushion Two Sides Printing 18x18 Inch
$19.99
walmart
ABPHQTO Golden Glitter Fleur De Lis Chair Pad Seat Cushion Chair Cushion Floor Cushion Two Sides Printing 16x16 Inch
ABPHQTO Golden Glitter Fleur De Lis Chair Pad Seat Cushion Chair Cushion Floor Cushion Two Sides Printing 16x16 Inch
$19.99
walmart
Acme Furniture Zander Sofa Table, White Printed Faux Marble & Mirrored Silver Finish
Acme Furniture Zander Sofa Table, White Printed Faux Marble & Mirrored Silver Finish
$949.78
($1,112.00
save -94878%)
amazon
Advertisement
Edgecombe Furniture Finn 59" Rolled Arm Sofa Bed Loveseat w/ Reversible Cushions in Red/Brown, Size 34.0 H x 59.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
Edgecombe Furniture Finn 59" Rolled Arm Sofa Bed Loveseat w/ Reversible Cushions in Red/Brown, Size 34.0 H x 59.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,249.99
wayfair
Edgecombe Furniture Gorham 86" Square Arm Sofa Bed w/ Reversible Cushions Polyester/Polyester Blend in Blue/Brown, Size 33.0 H x 86.0 W x 40.0 D in
Edgecombe Furniture Gorham 86" Square Arm Sofa Bed w/ Reversible Cushions Polyester/Polyester Blend in Blue/Brown, Size 33.0 H x 86.0 W x 40.0 D in
$1,852.15
wayfair
Edgecombe Furniture Gorham 86" Square Arm Sofa Bed w/ Reversible Cushions Polyester/Polyester Blend in Black/Brown, Size 33.0 H x 86.0 W x 40.0 D in
Edgecombe Furniture Gorham 86" Square Arm Sofa Bed w/ Reversible Cushions Polyester/Polyester Blend in Black/Brown, Size 33.0 H x 86.0 W x 40.0 D in
$1,852.15
wayfair
Ottomanson Collection Classics Convertible Furniture with Storage, Sofabed, Dark Gray
Ottomanson Collection Classics Convertible Furniture with Storage, Sofabed, Dark Gray
$716.50
amazon
11.75" Solid Wood Console Table Set
11.75" Solid Wood Console Table Set
$439.99
wayfairnorthamerica
14" Solid Wood Console Table Set
14" Solid Wood Console Table Set
$559.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Sandy Wilson Home Harley Sectional, Dove Gray Faux Leather
Sandy Wilson Home Harley Sectional, Dove Gray Faux Leather
$3,790.87
amazon
Simpli Home Artisan Solid Wood Tall Tv Media Stand In Black
Simpli Home Artisan Solid Wood Tall Tv Media Stand In Black
$402.99
($589.99
save 32%)
bedbath&beyond
Simpli Home Warm Shaker Solid Wood Narrow Side Table In Tobacco Brown
Simpli Home Warm Shaker Solid Wood Narrow Side Table In Tobacco Brown
$161.99
($179.99
save 10%)
buybuybaby
Willa Arlo™ Interiors Paulornette Accent Armchair Living Room Chair w/ Nailheads & Solid Wood Legs Wood/Velvet in Green | Wayfair
Willa Arlo™ Interiors Paulornette Accent Armchair Living Room Chair w/ Nailheads & Solid Wood Legs Wood/Velvet in Green | Wayfair
$449.99
wayfair
Ottomanson Classics Collection Pro Convertible Furniture with Storage, Sofabed, Sand Brown
Ottomanson Classics Collection Pro Convertible Furniture with Storage, Sofabed, Sand Brown
$836.55
amazon
42" Console Table
42" Console Table
$1,039.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Living Room Furniture
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.