Home Office Furniture

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Furniture
Home Office
Home Office Furniture
Share
Home Office Furniture
Chairs
Bookcases
Desks
Office Desk Pad, Natural Cork & PU Leather Dual Side Large Mouse Pad, Laptop Desk Table Protector Writing Mat Easy Clean Waterproof For Office Work/Ho
featured
Office Desk Pad, Natural Cork & PU Leather Dual Side Large Mouse Pad, Laptop Desk Table Protector Writing Mat Easy Clean Waterproof For Office Work/Ho
$71.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
featured
Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
$194.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Upgraded Version 1.6Mm Thick Clear Desk Cover, 32 X 16 Inches Clear Waterproof Desk Pad Mat, Desk Cover Protector Clear, Desk Protector For Writing, O
featured
Upgraded Version 1.6Mm Thick Clear Desk Cover, 32 X 16 Inches Clear Waterproof Desk Pad Mat, Desk Cover Protector Clear, Desk Protector For Writing, O
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Task Chair
Task Chair
$459.99
wayfairnorthamerica
HomCom Industrial Style Double Sided Computer Desk with Strong Steel Metal Frame & Two Large Work Surfaces
HomCom Industrial Style Double Sided Computer Desk with Strong Steel Metal Frame & Two Large Work Surfaces
$222.49
overstock
Desk
Desk
$164.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Genuine Leather Executive Chair
Genuine Leather Executive Chair
$679.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mesh Task Chair
Mesh Task Chair
$399.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Deilany Modern Leisure Task Chair
Deilany Modern Leisure Task Chair
$209.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Inbox Zero Two Person Computer Desk Double Workstation w/ Drawer Large Dual Work Table Wood/Metal in Black, Size 29.5 H x 78.7 W x 23.62 D in
Inbox Zero Two Person Computer Desk Double Workstation w/ Drawer Large Dual Work Table Wood/Metal in Black, Size 29.5 H x 78.7 W x 23.62 D in
$249.99
wayfair
Task Chair
Task Chair
$449.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® Work Station/Home Executive Desk Wood in Black, Size 47.2 H x 64.9 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair ACA1A46A617B405DAB5CBC0242BAC812
Latitude Run® Work Station/Home Executive Desk Wood in Black, Size 47.2 H x 64.9 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair ACA1A46A617B405DAB5CBC0242BAC812
$649.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Task Chair
Task Chair
$409.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories MING‘S L Shaped Corner Desk Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size 37.4 H x 65.0 W x 43.3 D in | Wayfair B1E9B3ACE49D41B3AA8E4E66EB8D3777
17 Stories MING‘S L Shaped Corner Desk Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size 37.4 H x 65.0 W x 43.3 D in | Wayfair B1E9B3ACE49D41B3AA8E4E66EB8D3777
$369.99
wayfair
Multifunctional Retro Metal Corner Bookcase For Small Space
Multifunctional Retro Metal Corner Bookcase For Small Space
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Carbon Loft Peter Mission Oak Mantel Height Bookcase w/ Drawer
Carbon Loft Peter Mission Oak Mantel Height Bookcase w/ Drawer
$326.69
($362.99
save 10%)
overstock
Office Desk
Office Desk
$1,069.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Office Desk
Office Desk
$425.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Corrigan Studio® Aeran 4-Drawer Vertical Filling Cabinet in Brown, Size 31.5 H x 31.5 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair FB2AFF5AA1414C9698043B8ED3175376
Corrigan Studio® Aeran 4-Drawer Vertical Filling Cabinet in Brown, Size 31.5 H x 31.5 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair FB2AFF5AA1414C9698043B8ED3175376
$149.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Griswald Desk Wood in Brown/White, Size 30.5 H x 42.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair CEB9C8797A9243C2931C2CCCB754CC5A
Alcott Hill® Griswald Desk Wood in Brown/White, Size 30.5 H x 42.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair CEB9C8797A9243C2931C2CCCB754CC5A
$149.99
wayfair
17 Stories Floriane Desk in White, Size 30.0 H x 47.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 00D6105F677C4D9FAFA5DB648C61DC1A
17 Stories Floriane Desk in White, Size 30.0 H x 47.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 00D6105F677C4D9FAFA5DB648C61DC1A
$373.99
wayfair
DS-D234-802-1 Glam Lattice 2 Drawer Wooden Desk in
DS-D234-802-1 Glam Lattice 2 Drawer Wooden Desk in
$485.00
appliancesconnection
17 Stories Influencer Desk Wood in Black/Brown, Size 39.0 H x 55.0 W x 23.5 D in | Wayfair 901D09FD06654A76B9FEC8EA69ABCA01
17 Stories Influencer Desk Wood in Black/Brown, Size 39.0 H x 55.0 W x 23.5 D in | Wayfair 901D09FD06654A76B9FEC8EA69ABCA01
$2,039.99
wayfair
Elkins Executive Chair
Elkins Executive Chair
$419.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Florianne Desk
Florianne Desk
$489.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Abody Space Mini Desk Mini Blow Natural Wind Hot Air Portable Electric Heaters Fan PTC Ceramic Heating Element for Office Home Tabletop Indoor Use
Abody Space Mini Desk Mini Blow Natural Wind Hot Air Portable Electric Heaters Fan PTC Ceramic Heating Element for Office Home Tabletop Indoor Use
$47.79
walmart
ACME FURNITURE Jurgen Oak and Black Metal 5-Shelf Bookcase | 92912
ACME FURNITURE Jurgen Oak and Black Metal 5-Shelf Bookcase | 92912
$246.75
lowes
Eckstine Reversible Gaming Desk
Eckstine Reversible Gaming Desk
$199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Eevie Desk Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size 29.53 H x 47.24 W x 23.62 D in | Wayfair 2BFAA4CBB6A1484F9B4BB29A392DF70C
17 Stories Eevie Desk Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size 29.53 H x 47.24 W x 23.62 D in | Wayfair 2BFAA4CBB6A1484F9B4BB29A392DF70C
$256.99
wayfair
AVF Corner Unit Bookcase in Black/Gray, Size 34.06 H x 16.14 W x 11.81 D in | Wayfair S64-A
AVF Corner Unit Bookcase in Black/Gray, Size 34.06 H x 16.14 W x 11.81 D in | Wayfair S64-A
$96.99
wayfair
Euro Style Dillon 48" Desk, Black
Euro Style Dillon 48" Desk, Black
$524.99
($734.99
save 29%)
ashleyhomestore
17 Stories Built-In Usb Port Writing Desk Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 22.0 D in | Wayfair FA9A6EEB99064283B584A7B84609E736
17 Stories Built-In Usb Port Writing Desk Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 22.0 D in | Wayfair FA9A6EEB99064283B584A7B84609E736
$509.99
wayfair
Mcgrane Etagere Bookcase
Mcgrane Etagere Bookcase
$539.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories 47" Modern Style Desk For Home Office, 2-Tier Industrial Morden Laptop Table in Black/Brown, Size 47.24 H x 47.24 W x 23.62 D in | Wayfair
17 Stories 47" Modern Style Desk For Home Office, 2-Tier Industrial Morden Laptop Table in Black/Brown, Size 47.24 H x 47.24 W x 23.62 D in | Wayfair
$169.99
wayfair
Herricks 62.99" H x 47.27" W Steel Etagere Bookcase
Herricks 62.99" H x 47.27" W Steel Etagere Bookcase
$245.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Industrial Style Desk
Industrial Style Desk
$209.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Glass Display Cabinet With 4 Door Shelves, Floor To Ceiling Antique Bookcase In Living Room, Bedroom And Office, 64 "X 17" X 14.5 ", Natural Wood
Glass Display Cabinet With 4 Door Shelves, Floor To Ceiling Antique Bookcase In Living Room, Bedroom And Office, 64 "X 17" X 14.5 ", Natural Wood
$301.72
wayfairnorthamerica
Red Barrel Studio® Masala 3 Piece Computer Desk Office Set Wood in Gray/White | Wayfair 64ED0235B39E47AC98C0D287D43BD77F
Red Barrel Studio® Masala 3 Piece Computer Desk Office Set Wood in Gray/White | Wayfair 64ED0235B39E47AC98C0D287D43BD77F
$1,269.99
wayfair
Richard Sherpa Office Chair
Richard Sherpa Office Chair
$203.84
($226.49
save 10%)
overstock
Mccaffery Cube Bookcase
Mccaffery Cube Bookcase
$309.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Aveley 57" H x 32" W Steel Etagere Bookcase in White, Size 57.0 H x 32.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 2FB26E513CD4442394F3B016E788876A
17 Stories Aveley 57" H x 32" W Steel Etagere Bookcase in White, Size 57.0 H x 32.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 2FB26E513CD4442394F3B016E788876A
$286.99
wayfair
17 Stories Mansi Desk Wood in Black/Brown, Size 30.5 H x 47.25 W x 23.5 D in | Wayfair 60A47C538CB347E5A6DDA8628DE5D703
17 Stories Mansi Desk Wood in Black/Brown, Size 30.5 H x 47.25 W x 23.5 D in | Wayfair 60A47C538CB347E5A6DDA8628DE5D703
$474.99
wayfair
17 Stories 47-Inch H-Shaped Computer Desk Wood in Black/Brown, Size 47.0 H x 51.0 W x 25.6 D in | Wayfair FA33C568AB5B43A9ACE2A6C9AA225CDB
17 Stories 47-Inch H-Shaped Computer Desk Wood in Black/Brown, Size 47.0 H x 51.0 W x 25.6 D in | Wayfair FA33C568AB5B43A9ACE2A6C9AA225CDB
$142.99
wayfair
17 Stories Hardy Desk Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size 29.9 H x 78.7 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair 11EEE59C4E584D36A884BE4BB6D29035
17 Stories Hardy Desk Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size 29.9 H x 78.7 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair 11EEE59C4E584D36A884BE4BB6D29035
$389.99
wayfair
Greysi Solid Wood Floating Desk
Greysi Solid Wood Floating Desk
$299.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories 3-Tier Freestanding Multifunctional S-Shaped Z-Shelf Bookshelves in Brown, Size 53.35 H x 27.56 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair
17 Stories 3-Tier Freestanding Multifunctional S-Shaped Z-Shelf Bookshelves in Brown, Size 53.35 H x 27.56 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair
$219.99
wayfair
17 Stories Bookcases And Bookshelves Triple Wide 5 Tiers Industrial Bookshelf, Large Etagere Bookshelf Open Display Shleves With Metal Frame For Livin
17 Stories Bookcases And Bookshelves Triple Wide 5 Tiers Industrial Bookshelf, Large Etagere Bookshelf Open Display Shleves With Metal Frame For Livin
$319.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ACME Calan Executive Office Chair in Vintage Whiskey Top Grain Leather
ACME Calan Executive Office Chair in Vintage Whiskey Top Grain Leather
$586.48
($699.00
save 16%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
Amazon Basics 40" Multipurpose Foldable Computer Study Desk - Black
Amazon Basics 40" Multipurpose Foldable Computer Study Desk - Black
$69.99
amazon
Acme Furniture Purlie Office Chair - Black
Acme Furniture Purlie Office Chair - Black
$459.00
($839.00
save 45%)
macy's
4-Tier Corner Shelf Metal Storage Rack Domestic Bookcase,Black
4-Tier Corner Shelf Metal Storage Rack Domestic Bookcase,Black
$189.99
wayfairnorthamerica
71" Verden Bookcase with 2 Doors Espresso Brown - Acme Furniture
71" Verden Bookcase with 2 Doors Espresso Brown - Acme Furniture
$249.99
target
Adalee 70.75" H x 31.5" W Standard Bookcase
Adalee 70.75" H x 31.5" W Standard Bookcase
$539.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Genendy Geometric Bookcase in Black/Brown, Size 41.8 H x 54.0 W x 54.0 D in | Wayfair 969F6138F0864A5F8A1015A6447D948D
17 Stories Genendy Geometric Bookcase in Black/Brown, Size 41.8 H x 54.0 W x 54.0 D in | Wayfair 969F6138F0864A5F8A1015A6447D948D
$639.99
wayfair
17 Stories Cargo Vanity Desk, White Metal in Gray/Black, Size 30.0 H x 47.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair F085B91C0CB74231AFF317A03ACDC7F2
17 Stories Cargo Vanity Desk, White Metal in Gray/Black, Size 30.0 H x 47.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair F085B91C0CB74231AFF317A03ACDC7F2
$459.99
wayfair
Acme Furniture Bellarosa Desk with Cabinet - Gray
Acme Furniture Bellarosa Desk with Cabinet - Gray
$529.00
($959.00
save 45%)
macy's
17 Stories Office Desk w/ Adjustable Shelf Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/Yellow, Size 29.5 H x 47.2 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair
17 Stories Office Desk w/ Adjustable Shelf Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/Yellow, Size 29.5 H x 47.2 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair
$197.99
wayfair
17 Stories 63" Modern Office Desk Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 29.41 H x 62.99 W x 23.62 D in | Wayfair F6EB1B3A2B224331A926968912224086
17 Stories 63" Modern Office Desk Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 29.41 H x 62.99 W x 23.62 D in | Wayfair F6EB1B3A2B224331A926968912224086
$199.99
wayfair
Feeline L-Shape Desk
Feeline L-Shape Desk
$279.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Access Stylish Mid-Back Mesh Office Chair w/ Adjustable Arms in Black, Size 42.0 H x 25.75 W x 26.75 D in | Wayfair RTA-8070-BK-y
Access Stylish Mid-Back Mesh Office Chair w/ Adjustable Arms in Black, Size 42.0 H x 25.75 W x 26.75 D in | Wayfair RTA-8070-BK-y
$329.99
wayfair
Load More
Home Office Furniture
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.