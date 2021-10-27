Sideboards

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
Home
Furniture
Dining Room
Sideboards
Sideboards
Share
Sideboards
53405 54" Two Door 3 Drawer Credenza in Duke Walnut
featured
53405 54" Two Door 3 Drawer Credenza in Duke Walnut
$920.00
appliancesconnection
Aspen 64"W 3 Door Sideboard Brown Wood - 64"W x 36"H x 16"D
featured
Aspen 64"W 3 Door Sideboard Brown Wood - 64"W x 36"H x 16"D
$1,233.49
overstock
Lafayette Buffet Server / Sideboard Cabinet w/ Wine Storage in Vintage Mahogany Finish - Crosley KF42001BMA
featured
Lafayette Buffet Server / Sideboard Cabinet w/ Wine Storage in Vintage Mahogany Finish - Crosley KF42001BMA
$424.59
totallyfurniture
Darby Home Co Dark Blue Cambridge Series Buffet Sideboard Console Table Wood in Green, Size 34.0 H x 46.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair
Darby Home Co Dark Blue Cambridge Series Buffet Sideboard Console Table Wood in Green, Size 34.0 H x 46.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair
$579.99
wayfair
Alexandria Collection KF42001ACH Sideboard Cabinet with Wine Storage in Cherry
Alexandria Collection KF42001ACH Sideboard Cabinet with Wine Storage in Cherry
$654.99
appliancesconnection
Creative Converting Form & Function Buffet Napkin Airlaid Catering Pack, White
Creative Converting Form & Function Buffet Napkin Airlaid Catering Pack, White
$80.26
amazon
Caracole Classic 76" Wide 1 Drawer Sideboard Metal in Yellow, Size 38.5 H x 76.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair CLA-418-211
Caracole Classic 76" Wide 1 Drawer Sideboard Metal in Yellow, Size 38.5 H x 76.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair CLA-418-211
$4,080.00
wayfair
Copeland Furniture Catalina 66.13" Wide and 2 Drawer Walnut Sideboard Wood in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 66.13 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 6-CAL-60-23
Copeland Furniture Catalina 66.13" Wide and 2 Drawer Walnut Sideboard Wood in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 66.13 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 6-CAL-60-23
$5,250.00
wayfair
Copeland Furniture Catalina Sideboard Wood in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 66.13 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 6-CAL-72-33
Copeland Furniture Catalina Sideboard Wood in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 66.13 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 6-CAL-72-33
$5,323.00
wayfair
Costway Beige Sideboard Buffet Table Wooden Console Table with Drawers and Cabinets
Costway Beige Sideboard Buffet Table Wooden Console Table with Drawers and Cabinets
$254.99
homedepot
Old Carved Panel Sideboard/Bookcase in , Light Gray
Old Carved Panel Sideboard/Bookcase in , Light Gray
$2,079.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Sideboard Console, Farmhouse Wood/Glass Self-Service Locker Retro Blue 42"X 14" X 34.2"Inches
Sideboard Console, Farmhouse Wood/Glass Self-Service Locker Retro Blue 42"X 14" X 34.2"Inches
$619.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Brayden Studio® BLACK SIDEBOARDS UV COATED, w/ LED LIGHT, Size 28.0 H x 53.1 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair A50F430421F145DE8B41842C5938CA33
Brayden Studio® BLACK SIDEBOARDS UV COATED, w/ LED LIGHT, Size 28.0 H x 53.1 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair A50F430421F145DE8B41842C5938CA33
$549.99
wayfair
48181 55.5" Three Door Three Drawer Credenza in Black
48181 55.5" Three Door Three Drawer Credenza in Black
$800.00
appliancesconnection
Calligaris Mag Sideboard Wood in Gray, Size 33.13 H x 76.0 W x 20.5 D in | Wayfair CS602905627801232100000
Calligaris Mag Sideboard Wood in Gray, Size 33.13 H x 76.0 W x 20.5 D in | Wayfair CS602905627801232100000
$5,598.15
wayfair
Landon Collection CF1107-AC Sideboard in Acorn
Landon Collection CF1107-AC Sideboard in Acorn
$621.99
appliancesconnection
Gordy 73.5" Wide Sideboard
Gordy 73.5" Wide Sideboard
$869.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Coast To Coast 47.24 in. Islanders White 3-Door Credenza, Islander’s White
Coast To Coast 47.24 in. Islanders White 3-Door Credenza, Islander’s White
$649.61
homedepot
Carson Carrington Stubbe Black Matte and Oak Structure 1-Door Sideboard with 3-Drawers
Carson Carrington Stubbe Black Matte and Oak Structure 1-Door Sideboard with 3-Drawers
$229.99
overstock
Charlton Home® Cypert 42" Wide 2 Drawer Sideboard Wood in Brown/White, Size 32.0 H x 42.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1E94100E0563486F82DA315A621C4881
Charlton Home® Cypert 42" Wide 2 Drawer Sideboard Wood in Brown/White, Size 32.0 H x 42.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1E94100E0563486F82DA315A621C4881
$369.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Stanbury 47.05" Wide 2 Drawer Buffet Table Wood in Red, Size 29.53 H x 47.05 W x 12.99 D in | Wayfair
Charlton Home® Stanbury 47.05" Wide 2 Drawer Buffet Table Wood in Red, Size 29.53 H x 47.05 W x 12.99 D in | Wayfair
$424.99
wayfair
Mayview Sideboard
Mayview Sideboard
$1,929.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Antynanum Sideboard
Antynanum Sideboard
$4,099.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Catalina Cherry Two-Drawer/Four-Door Buffet by Copeland Furniture - Color: Red (6-CAL-60-33)
Catalina Cherry Two-Drawer/Four-Door Buffet by Copeland Furniture - Color: Red (6-CAL-60-33)
$5,250.00
ylighting
Advertisement
Breakwater Bay Open Shelf Storage Sideboard w/ Wine Rack Wood in Gray, Size 34.0 H x 45.3 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A1AC9C3306DB470B810517C7CCE331A1
Breakwater Bay Open Shelf Storage Sideboard w/ Wine Rack Wood in Gray, Size 34.0 H x 45.3 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair A1AC9C3306DB470B810517C7CCE331A1
$449.99
wayfair
Nellren Kitchen Collection Buffet Hutch, One Size , Brown
Nellren Kitchen Collection Buffet Hutch, One Size , Brown
$1,080.00
($1,200.00
save 0%)
jcpenney
Leven Collection LCLVBUTG Mid-Century Tundra Grey Acacia Buffet
Leven Collection LCLVBUTG Mid-Century Tundra Grey Acacia Buffet
$843.99
appliancesconnection
Newport Buffet Table
Newport Buffet Table
$2,629.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Calligaris Secret 4 Door Sideboard - Color: White
Calligaris Secret 4 Door Sideboard - Color: White
$4,042.00
lumens
Bellamira 52.25" Wide 2 Drawer Buffet Table
Bellamira 52.25" Wide 2 Drawer Buffet Table
$1,659.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cal-Mil Aluminum Countertop Food & Buffet Warmer
Cal-Mil Aluminum Countertop Food & Buffet Warmer
$158.67
wayfairnorthamerica
2 Door Albert Wood Dining Room Sideboard Buffet Brown - Baxton Studio
2 Door Albert Wood Dining Room Sideboard Buffet Brown - Baxton Studio
$359.99
($399.99
save 10%)
target
Brolin 64'' Wide Wood Sideboard
Brolin 64'' Wide Wood Sideboard
$1,229.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Southville Sideboard Wood in Red, Size 33.0 H x 51.5 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair WW331752PRCR
August Grove® Southville Sideboard Wood in Red, Size 33.0 H x 51.5 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair WW331752PRCR
$1,189.99
wayfair
Bunny Williams Woodcrest Sideboard - Ballard Designs
Bunny Williams Woodcrest Sideboard - Ballard Designs
$1,048.99
($1,499.00
save 0%)
ballarddesigns
BM196732 Antique Wooden Hutch and Buffet with Spacious Storage and Glass Doors Brown and
BM196732 Antique Wooden Hutch and Buffet with Spacious Storage and Glass Doors Brown and
$2,004.99
appliancesconnection
Advertisement
Levins Buffet Buffet Table
Levins Buffet Buffet Table
$2,672.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Carson Carrington Takan 2-shelf Accent Display Sideboard
Carson Carrington Takan 2-shelf Accent Display Sideboard
$143.99
overstock
BM203604 Reclaimed Wood Sideboard with 1 Drawer and 2 Doors Distressed
BM203604 Reclaimed Wood Sideboard with 1 Drawer and 2 Doors Distressed
$1,437.99
appliancesconnection
Nadia Collection JY20B080-WHITE-SIDEBOARD Modern and Contemporary Farmhouse White Finished Wood and Black Metal 2-Door Sideboard
Nadia Collection JY20B080-WHITE-SIDEBOARD Modern and Contemporary Farmhouse White Finished Wood and Black Metal 2-Door Sideboard
$243.99
appliancesconnection
Lightsey 80'' 2 Drawer Sideboard
Lightsey 80'' 2 Drawer Sideboard
$2,852.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Butler Specialty Co Butler Imperial Green Butler Lansing Gray Sideboard
Butler Specialty Co Butler Imperial Green Butler Lansing Gray Sideboard
$509.00
homedepot
Aurelle Home Mid-Century Modern Solid Walnut Sideboard
Aurelle Home Mid-Century Modern Solid Walnut Sideboard
$1,583.82
($1,718.49
save 0%)
overstock
Caracole Classic Capiz 64" Wide 2 Drawer Buffet Table Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 34.0 H x 64.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair CLA-417-215
Caracole Classic Capiz 64" Wide 2 Drawer Buffet Table Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 34.0 H x 64.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair CLA-417-215
$2,290.00
wayfair
Belmeade 3 - Drawer Credenza
Belmeade 3 - Drawer Credenza
$429.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BM206054 Wooden Sideboard with 3 Spacious Drawers and 2 Door Cabinets
BM206054 Wooden Sideboard with 3 Spacious Drawers and 2 Door Cabinets
$442.99
appliancesconnection
Birch Lane™ Fraire 71" Wide 2 Drawer Poplar Solid Wood Sideboard Wood in Red/Green, Size 32.0 H x 71.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair DRBC8899 33817536
Birch Lane™ Fraire 71" Wide 2 Drawer Poplar Solid Wood Sideboard Wood in Red/Green, Size 32.0 H x 71.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair DRBC8899 33817536
$1,567.00
wayfair
Mcgahan Buffet with Bar Hutch
Mcgahan Buffet with Bar Hutch
$2,675.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Corrigan Studio® Aeran 4-Drawer Vertical Filling Cabinet in Brown, Size 31.5 H x 31.5 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair FB2AFF5AA1414C9698043B8ED3175376
Corrigan Studio® Aeran 4-Drawer Vertical Filling Cabinet in Brown, Size 31.5 H x 31.5 W x 11.8 D in | Wayfair FB2AFF5AA1414C9698043B8ED3175376
$149.99
wayfair
17 Stories Casey-May 2 - Door Sideboard Accent Chest Wood in Black, Size 38.0 H x 42.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 64074A05482B47C2903DDFEC994B2F5F
17 Stories Casey-May 2 - Door Sideboard Accent Chest Wood in Black, Size 38.0 H x 42.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 64074A05482B47C2903DDFEC994B2F5F
$389.99
wayfair
Eliana 40" Wide Wood Sideboard Buffet Server Cabinet
Eliana 40" Wide Wood Sideboard Buffet Server Cabinet
$259.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Juneau Velvet Buffet By Anthropologie in Green
Juneau Velvet Buffet By Anthropologie in Green
$2,798.00
anthropologie us
Beachcrest Home™ Leonora Buffet Server Cabinet w/ Open Shelf Wood in White, Size 34.055 H x 39.96 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair
Beachcrest Home™ Leonora Buffet Server Cabinet w/ Open Shelf Wood in White, Size 34.055 H x 39.96 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair
$279.99
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Shayna 70.87" Wide 3 Drawer Sideboard Wood in Black/Brown/Green, Size 33.46 H x 70.87 W x 19.69 D in | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Shayna 70.87" Wide 3 Drawer Sideboard Wood in Black/Brown/Green, Size 33.46 H x 70.87 W x 19.69 D in | Wayfair
$1,999.99
wayfair
Ludovika 52" Wide 2 Drawer Sideboard
Ludovika 52" Wide 2 Drawer Sideboard
$769.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fidler 71" Wide 4 Drawer Buffet Table
Fidler 71" Wide 4 Drawer Buffet Table
$1,660.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Bellini Italian Home Kali 75" Wide Ash Solid Wood Sideboard Wood in Gray, Size 28.0 H x 75.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair Kali-1000 SB ASH-GRY
Bellini Italian Home Kali 75" Wide Ash Solid Wood Sideboard Wood in Gray, Size 28.0 H x 75.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair Kali-1000 SB ASH-GRY
$4,799.99
wayfair
Artistica Home Signature Designs Credenza Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 31.0 H x 67.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 01-2026-907
Artistica Home Signature Designs Credenza Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 31.0 H x 67.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 01-2026-907
$3,659.88
wayfair
Malibu Beach Buffet Sideboard
Malibu Beach Buffet Sideboard
$3,679.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Birch Lane™ Kinston 74" Wide 4 Drawer Pine Wood Sideboard Wood in Gray/Brown, Size 35.0 H x 74.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair
Birch Lane™ Kinston 74" Wide 4 Drawer Pine Wood Sideboard Wood in Gray/Brown, Size 35.0 H x 74.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,351.00
wayfair
Load More
Sideboards
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.