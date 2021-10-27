Skip to content
Dining & Bar Stools
Flash Furniture Leather Barstool, 18" Dx18 Wx39 H, Black
featured
Flash Furniture Leather Barstool, 18" Dx18 Wx39 H, Black
$234.75
amazon
Valebeck Collection D546-430 30" Tall Upholstered Swivel Barstool with Smooth 360-Degree Swivel and Nailhead Trim Detail in
featured
Valebeck Collection D546-430 30" Tall Upholstered Swivel Barstool with Smooth 360-Degree Swivel and Nailhead Trim Detail in
$141.99
appliancesconnection
Wildermuth 26" Counter Stool
featured
Wildermuth 26" Counter Stool
$1,099.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rosdorf Park Shaundrel Tufted Velvet Side Chair Wood/Upholstered/Velvet in Blue, Size 41.3 H x 19.7 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair
Rosdorf Park Shaundrel Tufted Velvet Side Chair Wood/Upholstered/Velvet in Blue, Size 41.3 H x 19.7 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair
$549.99
wayfair
Cleo Collection LCCL26SWBAGRB201 26" Counter Height Stool with Swievl Seat Footrest Support Contemporary Style Brushed Stainless Steel Legs and
Cleo Collection LCCL26SWBAGRB201 26" Counter Height Stool with Swievl Seat Footrest Support Contemporary Style Brushed Stainless Steel Legs and
$238.99
appliancesconnection
Industrial Bar Stool Swivel Adjustable Counter Height Wood Metal Bar Stools With Full Back
Industrial Bar Stool Swivel Adjustable Counter Height Wood Metal Bar Stools With Full Back
$749.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AWQM Bar Table Set, 47.2" Pub Table and 2 Stools, 3-Piece Breakfast Table Set for Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Rustic Brown
AWQM Bar Table Set, 47.2" Pub Table and 2 Stools, 3-Piece Breakfast Table Set for Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Rustic Brown
$145.99
amazon
26" Stadium Counter Height Barstool with Wood Seat Dark Brown - Amisco
26" Stadium Counter Height Barstool with Wood Seat Dark Brown - Amisco
$309.99
target
August Grove® Talbot 24" Counter Stool Wood in Brown, Size 39.0 H x 18.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair B9460DA6C0AA49048D28970890382EF6
August Grove® Talbot 24" Counter Stool Wood in Brown, Size 39.0 H x 18.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair B9460DA6C0AA49048D28970890382EF6
$339.99
wayfair
Vaghinag 26" Counter Stool
Vaghinag 26" Counter Stool
$719.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Marunouchi Bar & Counter Stool Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size Counter Stool (24" Seat Height) | Wayfair
17 Stories Marunouchi Bar & Counter Stool Wood/Metal in Black/Brown, Size Counter Stool (24" Seat Height) | Wayfair
$148.99
wayfair
Bar Stool- Metal Bar Stool With Leather Seat Cushion Bar Chairs Set Of 2,For Living Room / Dining Room(Light Brown)
Bar Stool- Metal Bar Stool With Leather Seat Cushion Bar Chairs Set Of 2,For Living Room / Dining Room(Light Brown)
$519.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Amisco Ryan Cream Counter height (22-in to 26-in) Upholstered Bar Stool in Off-White | 40034-24WE/1B56DBF4
Amisco Ryan Cream Counter height (22-in to 26-in) Upholstered Bar Stool in Off-White | 40034-24WE/1B56DBF4
$169.99
lowes
Amisco Abbott Taupe Gray Counter height (22-in to 26-in) Upholstered Bar Stool in Brown | 44564-26WE/1B25DDF4
Amisco Abbott Taupe Gray Counter height (22-in to 26-in) Upholstered Bar Stool in Brown | 44564-26WE/1B25DDF4
$229.99
lowes
17 Stories Patrelle Swivel Counter & Bar Stool Plastic in Black, Size 34.0 H x 19.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 5DF216AE8A3B4C5BBC2E8735E4452CFF
17 Stories Patrelle Swivel Counter & Bar Stool Plastic in Black, Size 34.0 H x 19.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 5DF216AE8A3B4C5BBC2E8735E4452CFF
$389.99
wayfair
LCODBACH26 Odessa 26" Counter Height Bar Stool in Charcoal Fabric and Black
LCODBACH26 Odessa 26" Counter Height Bar Stool in Charcoal Fabric and Black
$162.99
appliancesconnection
Piper 26 Inch Counter Height Backless Bar Stool In Cream Faux Leather And Walnut Wood
Piper 26 Inch Counter Height Backless Bar Stool In Cream Faux Leather And Walnut Wood
$107.89
1stopbedrooms
Amisco Accord Brown Counter height (22-in to 26-in) Bar Stool | 40222-26WE/1B2487
Amisco Accord Brown Counter height (22-in to 26-in) Bar Stool | 40222-26WE/1B2487
$229.99
lowes
Barclay Butera Malibu Bar & Counter Swivel Stool Wood/Upholstered in Gray/White, Size 36.0 H x 18.25 W x 21.5 D in | Wayfair 01-0926-895-40
Barclay Butera Malibu Bar & Counter Swivel Stool Wood/Upholstered in Gray/White, Size 36.0 H x 18.25 W x 21.5 D in | Wayfair 01-0926-895-40
$1,399.00
($1,749.00
save 0%)
wayfair
30" Derek Barstool Gray - Amisco
30" Derek Barstool Gray - Amisco
$269.99
target
Arya Collection LCAYBAWACR26 26" Swivel Counter Stool in Cream Faux Leather and Walnut
Arya Collection LCAYBAWACR26 26" Swivel Counter Stool in Cream Faux Leather and Walnut
$147.99
appliancesconnection
Amisco Warner Swivel Metal Barstool in Textured Black Metal and Beige Distressed Wood
Amisco Warner Swivel Metal Barstool in Textured Black Metal and Beige Distressed Wood
$124.46
amazon
Amisco Lars Caramel Counter height (22-in to 26-in) Upholstered Swivel Bar Stool in Brown | 41252-26/1B75ERF447
Amisco Lars Caramel Counter height (22-in to 26-in) Upholstered Swivel Bar Stool in Brown | 41252-26/1B75ERF447
$400.00
lowes
Amisco Accord 26 in. Semi-Transparent Metal Grey Wood Counter Stool, Dark Gray/Gun Metal
Amisco Accord 26 in. Semi-Transparent Metal Grey Wood Counter Stool, Dark Gray/Gun Metal
$252.99
homedepot
Benjara 25 in. Black Metal Counter Height Stool, Black/Chrome
Benjara 25 in. Black Metal Counter Height Stool, Black/Chrome
$150.97
homedepot
Arne Upholstered Counter Stool
Arne Upholstered Counter Stool
$415.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Armen Living Justin Barstool, 30", Vintage Brown
Armen Living Justin Barstool, 30", Vintage Brown
$208.10
amazon
Bay Isle Home™ Essencec Swivel Bar & Counter Stool Wood/Upholstered in White, Size 47.0 H x 19.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Essencec Swivel Bar & Counter Stool Wood/Upholstered in White, Size 47.0 H x 19.0 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair
$249.99
wayfair
Andover Mills™ Bergstrom Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool Wood in Black, Size 31.31 H x 17.5 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 15EB64FC836B4AEBAC770F86E16629BD
Andover Mills™ Bergstrom Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool Wood in Black, Size 31.31 H x 17.5 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 15EB64FC836B4AEBAC770F86E16629BD
$158.99
wayfair
Valebeck Collection D546-524 24" Upholstered Swivel Barstool with Smooth 360-Degree Swivel and Nailhead Trim Detail in
Valebeck Collection D546-524 24" Upholstered Swivel Barstool with Smooth 360-Degree Swivel and Nailhead Trim Detail in
$140.99
appliancesconnection
Amisco Washington Swivel Counter Stool
Amisco Washington Swivel Counter Stool
$275.49
($289.99
save 5%)
overstock
Amisco Everly Counter and Bar Stool
Amisco Everly Counter and Bar Stool
$239.99
overstock
Astoria Grand Lootens Bar & Counter Swivel Stool Upholstered/Leather/Metal/Genuine Leather in Black/Brown | Wayfair ATGD3023 38675272
Astoria Grand Lootens Bar & Counter Swivel Stool Upholstered/Leather/Metal/Genuine Leather in Black/Brown | Wayfair ATGD3023 38675272
$609.99
wayfair
Clarion Swivel Barstool, One Size , Gray
Clarion Swivel Barstool, One Size , Gray
$226.00
($320.00
save 29%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
BM210606 Fabric Upholstered Wooden Barstool with Button Tufted Back Brown and
BM210606 Fabric Upholstered Wooden Barstool with Button Tufted Back Brown and
$319.99
appliancesconnection
17 Stories Raymer Counter Stool Wood/Upholstered in Green, Size 36.0 H x 19.5 W x 19.5 D in | Wayfair 322599FE3F5546B48E06BE599FA69694
17 Stories Raymer Counter Stool Wood/Upholstered in Green, Size 36.0 H x 19.5 W x 19.5 D in | Wayfair 322599FE3F5546B48E06BE599FA69694
$449.99
wayfair
Bellini Modern Living Gabriella 28" Counter Stool Upholstered/Metal in Blue, Size 38.0 H x 22.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair Gabriella-C BLU
Bellini Modern Living Gabriella 28" Counter Stool Upholstered/Metal in Blue, Size 38.0 H x 22.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair Gabriella-C BLU
$599.99
wayfair
Armen Living Genesee Swivel Kitchen Bar stool, 26" Counter Height, Grey
Armen Living Genesee Swivel Kitchen Bar stool, 26" Counter Height, Grey
$342.00
amazon
LCCSBABSWH Carson Contemporary Adjustable Barstool in Brushed Stainless Steel Finish and White Faux
LCCSBABSWH Carson Contemporary Adjustable Barstool in Brushed Stainless Steel Finish and White Faux
$277.99
appliancesconnection
Cortland Bonded Leather Swivel Barstool, One Size , Brown
Cortland Bonded Leather Swivel Barstool, One Size , Brown
$334.00
($470.00
save 29%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Aro Counter Stool, Upholstered by Bernhardt Design - Color: Green - Finish: Polished Stainless Steel - (1523_3470_003)
Aro Counter Stool, Upholstered by Bernhardt Design - Color: Green - Finish: Polished Stainless Steel - (1523_3470_003)
$1,346.00
ylighting
Benjara 26.18 in. H Brown and Beige Fabric Upholstered Counter Stool with Nail head Trim
Benjara 26.18 in. H Brown and Beige Fabric Upholstered Counter Stool with Nail head Trim
$98.45
homedepot
26" Kobe Counter Height Stool with Black Faux Leather Brushed Stainless Steel Finish - Armen Living
26" Kobe Counter Height Stool with Black Faux Leather Brushed Stainless Steel Finish - Armen Living
$369.99
target
Jagger Modern 26 Inch Wood And Faux Leather Counter Height Bar Stool Lcjgbawabr26
Jagger Modern 26 Inch Wood And Faux Leather Counter Height Bar Stool Lcjgbawabr26
$192.80
1stopbedrooms
Walt Nailhead Trim Upholstered Counter Stool, One Size , Black
Walt Nailhead Trim Upholstered Counter Stool, One Size , Black
$86.00
($140.00
save 39%)
jcpenney
Madrid Contemporary 30 Inch Counter Height Barstool In Brushed Stainless Steel Finish And Blue Faux Leather
Madrid Contemporary 30 Inch Counter Height Barstool In Brushed Stainless Steel Finish And Blue Faux Leather
$439.93
1stopbedrooms
26" Armen Living Balboa Counter Height Barstool Black
26" Armen Living Balboa Counter Height Barstool Black
$168.99
target
August Grove® McCowen Bar & Counter Stool Wood/Wicker/Rattan in White, Size 17.5 W x 14.5 D in | Wayfair A1E7A9A683274E3AAB9B6413D25FFDE7
August Grove® McCowen Bar & Counter Stool Wood/Wicker/Rattan in White, Size 17.5 W x 14.5 D in | Wayfair A1E7A9A683274E3AAB9B6413D25FFDE7
$224.39
wayfair
31 Inches Nailhead Trim Upholstered Barstool, Beige and Brown
31 Inches Nailhead Trim Upholstered Barstool, Beige and Brown
$361.62
($401.49
save 10%)
overstock
Fuji Stackable Barstool (Set of 2), Light Gray
Fuji Stackable Barstool (Set of 2), Light Gray
$618.99
ashleyhomestore
Armen Living Prinz 26" Counter Height Swivel Barstool in Grey Faux Leather and Brushed Stainless Steel Finish
Armen Living Prinz 26" Counter Height Swivel Barstool in Grey Faux Leather and Brushed Stainless Steel Finish
$237.97
amazon
ACESSENTIALS 32.67 in. x 20.86 in. x 18.11 in. Navy Pagel Barstool with Gold Metal Legs (Set of 2), Blue
ACESSENTIALS 32.67 in. x 20.86 in. x 18.11 in. Navy Pagel Barstool with Gold Metal Legs (Set of 2), Blue
$250.32
homedepot
Armen Living Bronson 26 in. Counter Height Low Back Swivel Bar Stool in Black and Black Faux Leather
Armen Living Bronson 26 in. Counter Height Low Back Swivel Bar Stool in Black and Black Faux Leather
$290.00
homedepot
Andover Mills™ Brundage 24" Counter Stool Wood in Brown, Size 24.0 H x 14.5 W x 14.5 D in | Wayfair 583C3ECFB7AA475FBC1B66E78C03A05A
Andover Mills™ Brundage 24" Counter Stool Wood in Brown, Size 24.0 H x 14.5 W x 14.5 D in | Wayfair 583C3ECFB7AA475FBC1B66E78C03A05A
$115.99
wayfair
Atticus Upholstered Bar & Counter Stool
Atticus Upholstered Bar & Counter Stool
$1,027.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Counter Height Wooden Bar Stool with Cutout Padded Backrest, Black and Gray
Counter Height Wooden Bar Stool with Cutout Padded Backrest, Black and Gray
$220.45
($249.99
save 12%)
overstock
BM167116 Barstool with Gaslight In Tufted Leather Black Set of
BM167116 Barstool with Gaslight In Tufted Leather Black Set of
$282.99
appliancesconnection
LCFRBAGWVB26 Frisco 26" Counter Height Barstool in Matte Black Finish with Black Faux Leather and Grey
LCFRBAGWVB26 Frisco 26" Counter Height Barstool in Matte Black Finish with Black Faux Leather and Grey
$204.99
appliancesconnection
27.5" Corey Swivel Counter Height Barstool Light Gray/Black - Amisco
27.5" Corey Swivel Counter Height Barstool Light Gray/Black - Amisco
$529.99
target
Legacy Matte Black And Grey Faux Leather Adjustable Barstool
Legacy Matte Black And Grey Faux Leather Adjustable Barstool
$181.29
1stopbedrooms
Dining & Bar Stools
