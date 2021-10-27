Dining Room Furniture

featured

27" Dining Table

$379.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Flash Furniture Leather Barstool, 18" Dx18 Wx39 H, Black

$234.75
amazon
featured

Simpli Home Ashford Solid Hardwood 9-Piece Dining Set In Stone Grey

$1,403.99
($1,559.99 save 0%)
buybuybaby

Jontaye Round 2 - Person 23.75" Long Bar Height Dining Set

$1,019.99
wayfairnorthamerica

17 Stories Brimbell 5 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set Wood in Black/Brown, Size 35.0 H in | Wayfair D4ED2C726DC847B6B7F4403B777C0516

$359.99
wayfair

Fairfield Chair Keller 26" Counter Stool Wood/Upholstered in Green/Brown, Size 39.0 H x 22.5 W x 22.5 D in | Wayfair 6068-C6_ 9508 63_ FrenchOak

$939.99
wayfair

Set of 2 Carlisle Slate Swivel Dining Arm Chair - Frontgate

$1,471.55
($1,549.00 save 0%)
frontgate

Set of 2 Lawson Classic Inspired Padded Side Dining Chair Red - HOMES: Inside + Out

$348.49
($409.99 save 15%)
target

Jonathan Charles Fine Furniture Casually Country Walnut Solid Wood Dining Table Wood in Brown/Gray/Green, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair

$4,573.33
wayfair

Hero Traditional Fabric Dining Chairs, Navy Blue Chevron

$259.01
amazon

Jonathan Charles Fine Furniture Casually Country Walnut Solid Wood Dining Table Wood in Brown/Gray/Green, Size 30.0 H x 48.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair

$2,859.33
wayfair

George Oliver 32" Dining Table Wood in Brown/White, Size 30.0 H x 32.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair 1EF63F7897C84A8E8C4C05E903048C09

$399.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Camron 37" Dining Table

$799.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Garrison Counter Stool - Vintage Gray - Community - Brown

$1,995.00
onekingslane

Parenteau 3 - Piece Solid Wood Dining Set

$509.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Set of 2 Cooper Dining Chair Black - Chic Home Design

$451.99
target

Charlton Home® Scheer 5 - Piece Solid Wood Rubberwood Dining Set Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair

$579.99
wayfair

115091 61" Dining Table with Stainless Steel Base Tempered Glass Top and Rectangle Shape in White

$593.99
appliancesconnection

Rivulet Gold Stainless Steel Upholstered Velvet Dining Chair EEI-2994-GLD-NAV

$289.75
totallyfurniture

Clearmont Reversible Indoor Dining Chair Cushion

$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Upholstered Dining Chair

$126.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Braxton Culler Pine Isle 24" Counter Stool Upholstered in Gray/Black/Brown, Size 41.0 H x 18.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair 1023-012/0805-83/DRIFTWOOD

$638.86
($684.00 save 7%)
wayfair

Brownstone Furniture Balboa Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool brownWood, Size 31.0 H x 17.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair BBD801

$859.99
wayfair

53405 54" Two Door 3 Drawer Credenza in Duke Walnut

$920.00
appliancesconnection
Advertisement

Aspen 64"W 3 Door Sideboard Brown Wood - 64"W x 36"H x 16"D

$1,233.49
overstock

Christopher Knight Home Madison Weathered Oak Dining Chairs, 2-Pcs Set, Dark Coffee

$459.99
amazon

FDC9591-AC Gwendolen Dining Chair in Silver (Set of

$498.99
appliancesconnection

Connubia Academy 25.59" Counter Stool Plastic/Acrylic/Metal in Gray, Size 40.94 H x 19.0 W x 21.65 D in | Wayfair CB167400007701600000000

$294.00
wayfair

Set of 2 Bronte Dining Chair Blue - Chic Home Design

$451.99
target

Charlton Home® Neven Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in White/Brown, Size 36.0 H x 36.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair 8D28065D5C454582AD003D9373F13B3B

$669.99
wayfair

106811 Williamsburg Traditional Dining Table and 4 Dining Side Chairs in Roasted Chestnut

$970.54
appliancesconnection

DHP Lena 24 in. Silver Metal Counter Stool with Wood Seat, Set of 2

$166.08
homedepot

Charlton Home® Curt Drop Leaf Solid Wood Dining Set Wood in Black/Brown/Red, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair 54F952B2B69F444E90924513A51DFB89

$509.99
wayfair

Sherman Natural Acacia Dining Table

$808.11
1stopbedrooms

Darby Home Co Jamal Dining Table Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H x 60.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair DRBC2634 31338808

$296.99
($549.00 save 46%)
wayfair

Copeland Furniture Catalina Extendable Dining Table Wood in Brown, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair 6-CAL-20-04

$5,250.61
wayfair
Advertisement

Juliette Resin Dining Chair Dark Blue

$190.00
newegg

Mcgreevy Saddle Style Counter Height 25" Bar Stool

$149.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Spinnaker Set of 2 Wicker Boho Dining Chairs - Light Brown - Christopher Knight Home

$228.99
target

Chic Home Design Set of 2 Machla Contemporary/Modern Velvet Upholstered Dining Side Chair (Wood Frame) in Gray | FDC9087-LW

$503.64
lowes

Skip Folding Dining Chair by Connubia - Color: Brown - Finish: Walnut - (CB020700020120100000000)

$166.60
($196.00 save 15%)
ylighting

Darby Home Co Degraffenreid Counter Stool Wood/Upholstered/Leather/Faux leather in Black/Brown/Red, Size 41.0 H x 18.5 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair

$217.98
wayfair

Corrigan Studio® Cavello Dining Table Wood in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair 2B7336EFD5DA46B8B8F68FA4A915C506

$3,899.99
wayfair

Naponee Upholstered Dining Chair

$399.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Solid Wood Pedestal Dining Table

$799.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Lafayette Buffet Server / Sideboard Cabinet w/ Wine Storage in Vintage Mahogany Finish - Crosley KF42001BMA

$424.59
totallyfurniture

Darby Home Co Dark Blue Cambridge Series Buffet Sideboard Console Table Wood in Green, Size 34.0 H x 46.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair

$579.99
wayfair

Coast to Coast Traditional Faux Leather Upholstered Dining Arm Chair (Wood Frame) in Brown | 94035

$629.41
lowes
Advertisement

Yo! - Counter Stool - Matt Black Metal Frame - Sand Plain Upholstery

$490.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Alexandria Collection KF42001ACH Sideboard Cabinet with Wine Storage in Cherry

$654.99
appliancesconnection

Creative Converting Form & Function Buffet Napkin Airlaid Catering Pack, White

$80.26
amazon

Canglong Modern Mid-Century Shell Lounge Plastic DSW Natural Wooden Legs For Kitchen, Dining, Bedroom, Living Room Side Chairs, Set Of 1, Grey

$229.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Napa 35" Dining Table

$949.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Chiaro Clear Counter Stool Black

$249.00
cb2

Caracole Classic 76" Wide 1 Drawer Sideboard Metal in Yellow, Size 38.5 H x 76.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair CLA-418-211

$4,080.00
wayfair

Westcott Extendable Solid Wood Dining Table

$1,399.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Harper Brass Dining Table with Glass Top

$936.00
cb2

41" White Cotton Burlap Weave in Brown Honey Oak Finish Legs Parsons Dinning Chair

$1,365.49
overstock

CASAINC Upholstered dining chair Contemporary/Modern Velvet Upholstered Swivel Side Chair (Metal Frame) in Gray | TARIQ GREY LMKZ

$211.27
lowes

2022PIRSA KACI-TABLE Cosmos Furniture Kaci Transitional Style Dining Table in Cherry finish

$240.60
appliancesconnection
Load More
© Copyright Real Simple. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com